RedOctane Games Launches: A New Studio Dedicated to Rhythm Gaming Innovation

Livermore, CA, Aug. 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aug 6, 2025 – A fresh beat is about to drop in the world of music rhythm games. Today marks the official launch of RedOctane Games, a small but passionate studio founded by veterans of the rhythm game world, alongside exceptional new-generation developers, creators, and community leaders from the global rhythm gaming scene.

RedOctane Games is focused solely on advancing the rhythm game genre combining the past with the future and being driven forward hand in hand with this well-established and respected community of gamers. The team has been busy in pre-production over recent months and has now officially entered production on its debut rhythm-based title, which is expected to be announced later this year.

Heading up the studio is Simon Ebejer, a seasoned games industry leader who was the Production Director on several Guitar Hero titles during his time at Neversoft, later becoming Studio Head at Vicarious Visions and VP of Operations at Blizzard Entertainment, where he played a pivotal role in the organization and delivery of Diablo IV.

The RedOctane Games team includes creators and developers who helped create and scale Guitar Hero and DJ Hero nearly two decades ago, as well as proven emerging development talent and community leaders from across today’s rhythm gaming space. The studio is being built with the community from the ground up, ensuring that players are part of the creative journey from day one.

In addition, it has been announced that brothers Charles and Kai Huang will join a special advisory board for the company. Charles and Kai were the original founders of the Guitar Hero franchise back in 2005, having partnered with Harmonix Music Systems to launch the groundbreaking title that helped define a generation of rhythm gaming. Their involvement brings deep heritage and insight to the studio’s future direction.

“Rhythm games are about more than just gameplay they’re about feel, flow, and connection to the music and to each other,” said Simon Ebejer, Head of Studio. “RedOctane Games is our way of giving back to a genre that means so much to us, while pushing it forward in new and exciting directions.”

With community-built development at its core and a strong foundation of technical and creative talent, RedOctane Games is ready to deliver the next evolution in rhythm gaming.

See the studio announce trailer here: https://youtu.be/SMpdAXrO3tk?feature=shared

About RedOctane Games

RedOctane Games LLC is a rhythm game-focused studio founded in 2025 by a collective of rhythm game development veterans, hardware pioneers, and community leaders passionate about music gameplay. The team brings decades of experience building iconic rhythm titles, alongside proven emerging developers shaping the next generation of the genre.

With a studio culture rooted in creativity, technical excellence, and deep fan collaboration, RedOctane Games is committed to building the future of rhythm gaming together with its players. The studio is currently developing a range of innovative rhythm-based experiences, with its first title set to be revealed later in 2025.

© 2025 RedOctane Games, LLC (“RedOctane Games”). RedOctane Games is a game studio that creates music and rhythm games and accessories. RedOctane Games is a company within Embracer Freemode Inc. RedOctane and RedOctane Games are registered or unregistered trademarks of Freemode Go LLC. All other trademarks are owned by their respective owners.

