Certified for Success: AREA Interim President & CEO Chad Matheson Earns CEcD, Strengthening Mission for Regional Growth

Albuquerque, NM, Aug. 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Albuquerque Regional Economic Alliance (AREA) is proud to announce that Chad Matheson, Interim President & CEO, has earned the prestigious Certified Economic Developer (CEcD) credential from the International Economic Development Council (IEDC). This nationally recognized certification is a hallmark of excellence within the economic development profession and signifies the highest level of competency and expertise in the field.

“Achieving the CEcD credential has been a long-term professional goal and a meaningful milestone for me,” said Matheson. “This certification underscores AREA’s unwavering dedication to providing world-class service and leadership for the Albuquerque region’s growth and competitiveness. I am proud to bring this additional level of expertise to our team, partners, and contributors.”

The CEcD designation is awarded only after a rigorous process requiring verified years of dedicated professional experience in economic development, in-depth coursework, and a comprehensive three-part examination.

“Chad’s achievement in earning the CEcD credential is a testament to his leadership and dedication to advancing economic development in New Mexico,” said Rob Black, Cabinet Secretary of the New Mexico Economic Development Department. “His expertise strengthens AREA’s impact in the Albuquerque region and bolsters our strong partnership with the organization as we work together to attract investment, create jobs, and build lasting opportunities for communities across New Mexico.”

Don Tarry, AREA Board Chair and President & CEO of PNM Resources, praised Matheson’s accomplishment: “Chad’s achievement demonstrates the depth of talent and commitment within AREA. His earning of the CEcD credential reinforces our organization’s focus on excellence as we continue to drive impactful economic development strategies for the Albuquerque region. The Board is proud to have a leader who exemplifies such skill and dedication to the profession and to the community we serve.”

Matheson joined AREA in February 2022 and has since played a pivotal role in advancing the organization’s strategic initiatives. In 2023, Matheson was recognized as one of North America’s Top 50 Economic Developers and in 2024 received the New Mexico Economic Developer of the Year Award from New Mexico IDEA, the statewide association for economic development professionals. As Interim President & CEO, Matheson is committed to guiding AREA through a period of growth and transformation while fostering collaboration among public and private partners.