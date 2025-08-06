Fredonia Mining Inc. Grants Stock Options

TORONTO, Aug. 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fredonia Mining Inc. (“Fredonia” or the “Company”) (TSXV: FRED) has granted a total of 985,000 stock options (the “Options”) of the Company to purchase a total of 985,000 common shares at a price of $0.40 per common share. 830,000 of the Options were granted to directors and officers as identified in the table below.

Name Options Granted Ali Mahdavi 210,000 Estanislao Auriemma 200,000 Ricardo Auriemma 110,000 Michael Doolan 110,000 Waldo Perez 110,000 Carlos Espinosa 90,000





Each Option is exercisable for a period of five years and has been granted in accordance with the terms of the Company’s current stock option plan. The Options and the underlying common shares are subject to a four month hold period.

About Fredonia

Fredonia holds gold and silver license areas totaling approximately 18,300 ha. in the prolific Deseado Massif geological region in the Province of Santa Cruz, Argentina, including its flagship advanced El Dorado-Monserrat project (approx. 6,200 ha.) located close to AngloGold Ashanti’s 300,000 oz./yr Au-Ag Cerro Vanguardia mine, the El Aguila project (approx. 9,100 ha.), and the Petrificados project (approx. 3,000 ha).

For further information: Please visit the Company’s website at www.fredoniamanagement.com or contact: Estanislao Auriemma, Chief Executive Officer, Direct +54 91 149 980 623, Email: estanislao.auriemma@gmail.com.

