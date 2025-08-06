Aerospace Printed Circuit Board Market is Forecasted to Reach US$1.9 Billion in 2034, Says Stratview Research

Detroit, Aug. 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global Aerospace Printed Circuit Board Market size was valued at US$1.2 billion in 2024, and is projected to reach US$1.9 billion by 2034, witnessing a market growth CAGR of 3.3% from 2024 to 2034, according to an analysis by Stratview Research.



Stratview Research, a global market research firm, has launched a report on the global Aerospace Printed Circuit Board Market, which provides a comprehensive outlook of the global and regional industry forecast, current & emerging market trends, segment analysis, competitive landscape, & more.



Market Statistics

Market Size in 2024 US$1.2 billion Market Size in 2034 US$1.9 billion Growth (CAGR) 3.3% during 2024-2034 Cumulative Sales Opportunity 2024 to 2034 US$16.9 billion Leading Platform Type Commercial aircraft Leading Product Type Rigid-flex and HDI/IC substrate boards Leading Laminate Material Type Polymide-Based Laminate Leading Application Type Engine control systems and health monitoring sensors Leading Region Asia-Pacific Forecast Period 2024-2034 Trend Period 2018-2022 Base Year 2023 Number of Segments Covered 5 Number of Tables & Graphs 100+ Country-Level Market Assessment 20



Segment Insights & Market Share Analysis of the Aerospace Printed Circuit Board Market:

The global Aerospace Printed Circuit Board Market is segmented based on Platform type, Product type, Application type, Laminate Material type, and region.

Based on Platform Type

The aerospace printed circuit board market is segmented into commercial aircraft, regional aircraft, general aviation, military aircraft, helicopters, spacecraft, and UAVs.

The aerospace PCB market is witnessing robust growth across platform segments, with commercial aircraft expected to maintain its dominance while UAVs and regional aircraft are likely to emerge as key drivers fueled by technological advancements and evolving defense and commercial needs.

Commercial aircraft are expected to lead the market, due to fleet growth and advanced digital avionics, both of which rely heavily on sophisticated PCBs.

The regional aircraft segment is also growing, driven by popular programs such as Embraer’s E2 series and the latest turboprops from ATR, which address the increasing demand for short-haul and eco-friendly flights.

Meanwhile, the UAV market is booming, with platforms like the upgraded General Atomics MQ-9 Reaper and the rising use of AI-powered drones in defense, creating a strong need for compact, high-density PCBs.

On the military side, programs like the Lockheed Martin F-35 Lightning II continue to push for rugged, reliable PCBs that can handle mission-critical operations. In space exploration, initiatives such as SpaceX’s Starship and NASA’s Artemis missions are driving innovation in lightweight, flexible PCBs that can endure extreme conditions.

Even helicopters, like Sikorsky’s S-97 Raider, are adopting cutting-edge rigid-flex PCB technology to boost performance. Altogether, these programs highlight the exciting and fast-evolving trends shaping the aircraft PCB market in the upcoming years.

Based on Product Type

The product-type segmentation of the aerospace printed circuit board market is divided into rigid 1–2-sided boards, standard multilayer PCBs, flexible PCBs, rigid-flex PCBs, high-density interconnect (HDI)/IC substrates, and other product types.

While standard multilayer PCBs have traditionally held a dominant position due to their broad applicability and cost-effectiveness, the market seems to be gradually shifting toward more advanced formats like HDI and rigid-flex boards.

As aircraft systems continue to evolve and become increasingly compact and complex, demand for these higher-performance board types is likely to rise.

The growing focus on weight reduction and performance enhancement, without compromising on reliability, may further accelerate the adoption of these technologies, particularly in avionics and mission-critical applications.

Based on Laminate Material Type

The laminate material-type segmentation of the aerospace PCB market includes FR4, polyimide, and other specialized laminates.

The growing complexity and thermal demands of modern aircraft systems are likely to drive increased adoption of polyimide-based laminates in the coming years.

FR4 has long been favored for its durability and reliable electrical insulation properties, which could continue to support its widespread use in standard applications.

However, polyimide materials appear to be gaining traction, particularly in flexible designs and high-temperature environments. As aircraft systems increasingly integrate electronics into compact and thermally sensitive areas, the demand for polyimide-based laminates may grow, given their potential to offer superior thermal and mechanical stability in critical applications.

Based on Application Type

The application-type segmentation of the aerospace PCB market is segmented into power supplies, power converters, radio communication, engine control systems, radars, health monitoring sensors, and other specialized applications.

Radio communication systems are expected to dominate the applications segment, while engine control systems are likely to be the fastest growing in the upcoming years, driven by the increasing adoption of predictive maintenance and real-time monitoring in modern aircraft.

Aerospace PCBs are integral to a broad range of systems, ranging from power supplies and converters to communication modules, engine control units, radars, and health-monitoring sensors. Among these, engine control systems and health-monitoring applications appear to be gaining significant traction.

With the aircraft industry showing an increasing interest in predictive maintenance and real-time digital monitoring, the demand for smarter, more integrated circuit boards is expected to rise.

Additionally, the growing reliance on radio communication and satellite-based technologies may further boost the need for high-precision, high-performance PCB solutions across both military and commercial aircraft platforms.



Which Region Shows the Most Promising Growth Forecast and Opportunity?

The analysis suggests that North America is expected to be the dominant region for the Aerospace Printed Circuit Board Market during the forecast period. This growth outlook is mainly attributed to the following–

Regionally, North America appears to be maintaining a leading position in the aerospace PCB market, driven by the strong presence of major OEMs such as Boeing, Lockheed Martin, and Northrop Grumman.

The USA is likely to continue playing a dominant role, supported by its robust commercial and defense aircraft production capabilities.

On the other hand, Asia-Pacific is showing signs of becoming the fastest-growing region, with countries like China and India potentially accelerating domestic aircraft manufacturing and defense investments. Europe may also retain a competitive edge, backed by Airbus’ ongoing R&D efforts and steady aircraft deliveries, especially on next-generation platforms.



Aerospace Printed Circuit Board Market Drivers:

Some of the key drivers listed in the report are given below.

The aerospace industry operates under strict regulatory oversight to ensure the highest levels of safety and quality. For PCB manufacturers, complying with these rigorous standards, whether related to materials, manufacturing practices, or environmental guidelines, can be both complex and demanding.

On top of that, like many other industries, the aerospace PCB market is feeling the impact of global supply chain disruptions.

Key raw materials such as copper foil and specialty laminates are becoming harder to source, lead times are increasing, and costs continue to rise. These challenges can delay production schedules and make it more difficult to stick to planned project timelines.



Competitive Landscape: Top Companies in the Aerospace Printed Circuit Board Market:

Stratview Research has identified the following companies as the top market players:

TTM Technologies Inc.

Sanmina Corporation

Amphenol Printed Circuits (a division of Amphenol Corporation)

Eltek Ltd.

IEC Electronics Corp. (now part of Creation Technologies)

Advanced Circuits, Inc.

Firan Technology Group Corporation (FTG Group)



What Deliverables Will You Get in this Report?

Key questions this report answers Relevant contents in the report How big is the sales opportunity? In-depth analysis of the Aerospace Printed Circuit Board Market How lucrative is the future? Market forecast and trend data, and emerging trends Which regions offer the best sales opportunities? Global, regional, and country-level historical data and forecasts Which are the most attractive market segments? Market segment analysis and forecast Who are the top players and their market positioning? Competitive landscape analysis, Market share analysis How complex is the business environment? Porter’s five forces analysis, PEST analysis, Life cycle analysis What are the factors affecting the market? Drivers & challenges Will I get the information on my specific requirements? 10% free customization



