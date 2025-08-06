Aerospace Flight Control Systems Market is Forecasted to Reach US$11.2 Billion in 2034, Says Stratview Research

Detroit, Aug. 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global Aerospace Flight Control Systems Market size was valued at US$7.9 billion in 2024 and is projected to reach US$11.2 billion by 2034, witnessing a market growth CAGR of 3.3% from 2025 to 2034, according to an analysis by Stratview Research.



Stratview Research, a global market research firm, has launched a report on the global Aerospace Flight Control Systems Market, which provides a comprehensive outlook of the global and regional industry forecast, current & emerging market trends, segment analysis, competitive landscape, & more.



Market Statistics

Market Size in 2024 US$7.9 billion Market Size in 2034 US$11.2 billion Growth (CAGR) 3.3% during 2025-2034 Cumulative Sales Opportunity 2025 to 2034 US$100 billion Leading Platform Type Commercial aircraft Leading Component Type Flight control actuators Leading Flight Control Actuator Type Primary flight control actuators Leading Flight Pilot Control Type Yoke Leading Technology Type Fly-by-wire Leading End User Type OE Leading Region North America Forecast Period 2025-2034 Trend Period 2017-2023 Base Year 2024 Number of Segments Covered 7 Number of Tables & Graphs 100+ Country-Level Market Assessment 20



Segment Insights & Market Share Analysis of the Aircraft Circuit Breakers Market:

The global Aerospace Flight Control Systems Market is segmented based on Platform type, Component type, Flight Control Actuator type, Pilot Control type, Technology type, End User type and region.

Based on Platform Type

The commercial aircraft segment accounted for the largest market share in 2024, and also likely to remain dominant in the coming years.

The market is segmented into commercial aircraft, regional aircraft, general aviation, helicopter, defense, UAV, and space. Increasing commercial aircraft deliveries, the introduction of fuel-efficient commercial aircraft, and a growing aircraft fleet size are key factors behind the dominance of the commercial aircraft segment.

Boeing, in its recent outlook (2024-2043), predicted that there would be deliveries of about 43,975 commercial and regional aircraft over the next twenty years.

Similarly, Airbus (as per GMF 2024-43) predicted there will be a demand for 33,510 single-aisle and 8,920 wide-body aircraft over the next 20 years, totaling 42,430 new passenger and freighter aircraft.

The substantial order backlogs of Boeing (6,319 units) and Airbus (8,720 units), totaling 15,039 aircraft as of March 2025, are anticipated to significantly contribute to the expansion of the aerospace flight control systems market.

Based on Component Type

The aerospace flight control systems market is segmented into flight control actuators, flight control electronics, cockpit control panels, and pilot control.

Flight control actuators are expected to maintain a dominant position in the market throughout the forecast period.

Flight control actuators lead the market owing to their essential role in managing an aircraft’s primary movements—pitch, roll, and yaw.

Their widespread use across both commercial and military aircraft, along with the growing adoption of electric and fly-by-wire actuators for better precision and efficiency.

In flight control actuators, primary flight control actuators are expected to be the dominant as well as the fastest-growing actuator type in the coming years.

In the pilot control component type, yokes are expected to remain the dominant type owing to their advantages, such as being less expensive, providing greater safety, and giving more stability to the aircraft while flying.

Based on Technology Type

The market is segmented into fly-by-wire and hydromechanical.

Fly-By-Wire is expected to remain the widely used technology of the market over the next nine years.

Key advantages of fly-by-wire technology, such as reduced weight, improved reliability, increased aircraft fuel efficiency, and reduced drag through optimized trim settings, are major factors behind its dominance in the market.

Based on End-User Type

The market is segmented into OE and aftermarket based on the end-user type.

Original Equipment (OE) is the dominant end-user type due to the continuous production of new commercial and military aircraft, which drives demand for integrated flight control components. OE installations benefit from technological advancements such as fly-by-wire systems and electric actuators, making them essential during aircraft assembly.

On the other hand, the aftermarket holds a smaller share, as flight control system components like actuators, pilot control, cockpit control panels, and control electronics are designed for long service lives with minimal replacement, reducing aftermarket opportunities.



Which Region Shows the Most Promising Growth Forecast and Opportunity?

The analysis suggests that North America is expected to maintain its dominance in the market during the forecast period. This growth outlook is majorly attributed to the following:

The USA is expected to remain the growth engine of the region’s market as the country is the world’s manufacturing capital of the aircraft industry and houses many large and small-sized aircraft manufacturers, tier players, Aerospace Flight control system suppliers, distributors, and raw material suppliers.

The USA has a presence of a large number of flight control system manufacturers: Collins Aerospace, Woodward Inc., Moog Inc., Parker Hannifin Corp, Honeywell Aerospace, Curtis-Wright Corporation, and Triumph Group.

On the other hand, Asia-Pacific is projected to portray the highest growth over the next nine years, driven by a host of factors, including an increasing demand for commercial aircraft to support rising passenger traffic, the establishment of assembly plants for Boeing and Airbus in China, indigenous commercial aircraft (COMAC C919), and rising aircraft fleet size.



Aerospace Flight Control Systems Market Drivers:

Some of the key drivers listed in the report are given below.

The expected increase in the production rate of key programs (A320neo, B737 Max, A220, B787, and A350XWB).

Entry of new aircraft programs (C919, B777x, etc.).

An expected rise in the aircraft fleet size.

Growing Military Expenditure.

Increasing Adoption of Fly-By-Wire Systems.

Increasing electrification of aircraft.



Competitive Landscape: Top 10 Companies in the Aircraft Circuit Breakers Market:

The market is moderately fragmented, with over 20 players. Most of the major players compete on some of the governing factors, including price, service offerings, regional presence, etc. Stratview Research has identified the following companies as the top market players:

Collins Aerospace

Moog Inc.

Parker Hannifin Corporation

Woodward, Inc.

Liebherr Group

Triumph Group

Honeywell Aerospace

Thales S.A.

TransDigm Group

Safran S.A.



What Deliverables Will You Get in this Report?

Key questions this report answers Relevant contents in the report How big is the sales opportunity? In-depth analysis of the Aerospace Flight Control Systems Market How lucrative is the future? Market forecast and trend data and emerging trends Which regions offer the best sales opportunities? Global, regional, and country-level historical data and forecasts Which are the most attractive market segments? Market segment analysis and forecast Who are the top players and their market positioning? Competitive landscape analysis, Market share analysis How complex is the business environment? Porter’s five forces analysis, PEST analysis, Life cycle analysis What are the factors affecting the market? Drivers & challenges Will I get the information on my specific requirements? 10% free customization



