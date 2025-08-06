Aircraft Position Sensors Market is Forecasted to Reach US$0.3 Billion in 2034, Says Stratview Research

Detroit, Aug. 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global Aircraft Position Sensors Market size was valued at US$0.2 billion in 2024 and is projected to reach US$0.3 billion by 2034, witnessing a market growth CAGR of 3.8% from 2024 to 2034, according to an analysis by Stratview Research.



Stratview Research, a global market research firm, has launched a report on the global Aircraft Position Sensors Market, which provides a comprehensive outlook of the global and regional industry forecast, current & emerging market trends, segment analysis, competitive landscape, & more.



Market Statistics

Market Size in 2024 US$0.2 billion Market Size in 2034 US$0.3 billion Growth (CAGR) 3.8% during 2024-2034 Cumulative Sales Opportunity 2024 to 2034 US$3.2 billion Leading Aircraft Type Commercial aircraft Leading Sensors Type LDVT sensors Leading Application Type Engine Leading End-User Type OE Leading Region North America Forecast Period 2024-2034 Trend Period 2018-2022 Base Year 2023 Number of Segments Covered 5 Number of Tables & Graphs 100+ Country-Level Market Assessment 20



Segment Insights & Market Share Analysis of the Aircraft Position Sensors Market:

The global Aircraft Position Sensors Market is segmented based on Aircraft type, Sensor type, Application type, End-User Type, and region.

Based on Aircraft Type

The aircraft position sensors market is segmented into commercial aircraft, general aviation, regional aircraft, military aircraft, helicopters, and unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs).

Commercial aircraft lead in position sensor usage due to their high unit cost and large quantities per plane

Commercial aircraft have the highest integration of position sensors due to their complex systems, automation requirements, and strict regulatory standards.

Each aircraft requires multiple position sensors across systems like flaps, rudders, and landing gear, driving demand in both OEM and aftermarket.

Based on Sensor Type

The aircraft position sensors market is subdivided according to LVDT, RVDT, and Other sensors.

LVDT sensors are expected to dominate the market, whereas RVDT sensors are projected to witness the fastest growth in the coming years.”

LVDT (Linear Variable Differential Transformer) sensors are widely used in aircraft systems as they’re durable, reliable, and accurate even under harsh flight conditions.

Their proven track record in aviation makes them the go-to choice for many manufacturers. RVDT (Rotary Variable Differential Transformer) sensors are gaining popularity, especially in systems that require precise angular measurements like modern flight control surfaces.

As newer aircraft and electric planes adopt more advanced systems, demand for these sensors is increasing quickly.

Based on Application Type

The market is divided based on application as engine; landing gear, wheels & brakes; flight control systems; cabin, cargo & environmental control systems (ECS); and other applications.

The engine application is expected to drive the majority of demand, whereas flight control systems are projected to witness the fastest growth in the years ahead.

Aircraft engines are complex and high-value components that need constant monitoring. Position sensors are essential for controlling engine parts like valves and actuators, making them the biggest application area for position sensors.

With more aircraft moving toward digital control systems like fly-by-wire, the demand for accurate position sensing in control systems is growing faster.

These sensors are critical for managing a plane’s stability, direction, and maneuverability.



Which Region Shows the Most Promising Growth Forecast and Opportunity?

The analysis suggests that North America is expected to remain the largest market for aircraft position sensors during the forecast period. This growth outlook is mainly attributed to the following:

North America is expected to remain the largest market for aircraft position sensors during the forecast period, with the USA serving as a key aerospace manufacturing hub due to the strong presence of aircraft and engine OEMs, raw material suppliers, and other key players.

This well-established industrial base has positioned the region as a leader in the global aerospace industry.

On the other hand, Asia-Pacific is poised for the fastest growth in the coming years, driven by increasing investments in domestic aircraft programs and the establishment of assembly plants by major OEMs across countries like China and India.



Aircraft Position Sensors Market Drivers:

Some of the key drivers listed in the report are given below.

Expansion of Global Air Traffic & Aircraft Fleets: Rising air travel demand and fleet expansion in regions like Asia-Pacific—especially in India, Indonesia, and Australia—is pushing the need for reliable position sensors across various aircraft types. Commercial airlines are placing more sensors in systems like flaps, landing gear, and flight controls, driving demand particularly for high-integrity flight-critical applications

Technological Advancements & Miniaturization: Miniaturized, wireless, MEMS-based sensors reduce weight and complexity while increasing resilience to aircraft environmental challenges. The fusion of diverse sensor types (e.g., IMUs, GPS, magnetometers) into compact units optimizes size, weight, power, and cost—and enhances system integration.



Competitive Landscape: Top 10 Companies in the Aircraft Position Sensors Market:

The market is highly populated with the presence of several local, regional, and global players. Most of the major players compete in some of the governing factors, including price, product offerings, regional presence, etc. Stratview Research has identified the following companies as the top market players:

Curtiss-Wright Corporation

Honeywell International Inc.

Sensata Technologies Inc.

Parker-Hannifin Corporation (Meggitt PLC)

Amphenol Corporation

Ametek Inc.

TE Connectivity Ltd.

Moog Inc.

Woodward, Inc.

Sentech, Inc



What Deliverables Will You Get in this Report?

Key questions this report answers Relevant contents in the report How big is the sales opportunity? In-depth analysis of the Aircraft Position Sensors Market How lucrative is the future? Market forecast and trend data, and emerging trends Which regions offer the best sales opportunities? Global, regional, and country-level historical data and forecasts Which are the most attractive market segments? Market segment analysis and forecast Who are the top players and their market positioning? Competitive landscape analysis, Market share analysis How complex is the business environment? Porter’s five forces analysis, PEST analysis, Life cycle analysis What are the factors affecting the market? Drivers & challenges Will I get the information on my specific requirements? 10% free customization



