Bowman Reports Record Second Quarter 2025 Results

Organic revenue and backlog growth reinforce long-term strength of end-markets

RESTON, Va., Aug. 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. (NASDAQ: BWMN), a national engineering services and program management firm, today announced financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2025.

“We are experiencing strong momentum across the business as our teams continue to execute with discipline and deliver high-impact outcomes for our clients,” said Gary Bowman, CEO of Bowman. “The second quarter marked another period of outpaced growth and strategic progress underpinned by strong demand across our core verticals. New orders were especially strong in transportation, renewables, and energy transmission – markets where our expertise and differentiated capabilities are driving increased client engagement and long-term opportunities. Our record Adjusted EBITDA margin and backlog reflect not only the strength of our value proposition but also the confidence of our clients in our ability to deliver. As we look ahead, we remain focused on scaling efficiently, investing in talent, and reinforcing our leadership position as a lifecycle infrastructure solutions provider.”

Second Quarter 2025 Compared to Second Quarter 2024 Financial Results:

  • Gross contract revenue of $122.1 million compared to $104.5 million, a 17% increase
  • Net service billing1 of $108.0 million compared to $94.0 million, a 15% increase
  • Organic net service billing2 growth of 8.4% compared to 5.8%
  • Net income of $6.0 million compared to a net loss of $2.1 million
  • Adjusted EBITDA1 of $20.2 million compared to $13.4 million, a 50.7% increase
  • Adjusted EBITDA margin, net 1 of 18.7% compared to 14.3%, a 440-bps increase
  • Cash flows from operations of $4.3 million compared to $3.1 million

First Six Months of 2025 Compared to First Six Months of 2024 Financial Results:

  • Gross contract revenue of $235.0 million compared to $199.4 million, an 18% increase
  • Net service billing1 of $208.1 million compared to $179.7 million, a 16% increase
  • Organic net service billing2 growth of 9.8% compared to 9.6%
  • Net income of $4.3 million compared to a net loss of $3.6 million
  • Adjusted EBITDA1 of $34.7 million compared to $25.5 million, a 36.1% increase
  • Adjusted EBITDA margin, net 1 of 16.7% compared to 14.2%, a 250-bps increase
  • Cash flows from operations of $16.3 million compared to $5.6 million
  • Gross backlog of $438.2 million compared to $351.4 million, a 24.7% increase

CFO Commentary

“Our continued improvement in second quarter performance demonstrates the strength and resilience of our business model,” said Bruce Labovitz, CFO of Bowman. “We continue to deliver on our commitments to improve profitability and cash conversion, optimize capital allocation, and maintain an underleveraged and healthy balance sheet.  During the early part of the quarter we deployed capital to provide liquidity in our stock and align with shareholders in our belief that our equity was undeservedly undervalued.  Our recently introduced BIG Fund reflects our commitment to aggressively invest free cash flow into innovation that will expand our revenue sources, accelerate and optimize our processes, and improve our margins.  The Fund is actively sponsoring several compelling innovation initiatives throughout the company, and we are excited about the return on investment we expect to achieve.  Having delivered solid first half results, including nearly 10% organic net service billing growth, a 36% increase in Adjusted EBITDA and a 250-basis point improvement in Adjusted EBITDA Margin, we are entering the second half of the year with strong momentum and a high degree of optimism about our future.”

"Given the changing dynamics associated with the evolving power demands inherent in data center design, we have elected to reclassify the revenue of that sub-vertical into our Power and Utilities category," continued Labovitz. "To represent consistency between periods, we have likewise reclassified data center revenue from 2024. We believe this classification better reflects the current profile of our work with our data center customers."

Stock Repurchase Activities

Bowman repurchased $6.7 million of common stock during the three months ended June 30, 2025, with $1.3 million from the repurchase of shares from employees in connection with the payment of taxes associated with vesting events and $5.4 million under an existing $35 million repurchase authorization (the “Authorization”). The average price paid during the three months was approximately $22.19 per share repurchased. Total shares outstanding on June 30, 2025, were 17.2 million. Subsequent to the end of the second quarter, no repurchases have been made under the Authorization.

On June 6, 2025, the board of directors authorized a new share program under which the Company may repurchase up to $25 million of its common stock over a 12-month period beginning June 9, 2025. This repurchase plan replaced the Authorization referred to above and which was scheduled to expire on July 31, 2025.

Non-GAAP Adjusted Earnings per Share3

In connection with the release of financial results, the Company reported the non-GAAP financial metric of Adjusted Earnings per Share as follows:

 For the Three Months Ended June 30,For the Six Months Ended June 30,
Adjusted Earnings Per Share (Non-GAAP)2025202420252024
Basic$0.56$(0.03)$0.63$0.17
Diluted$0.55$(0.03)$0.62$0.16
     

Fiscal Year 2025 Guidance

The table below raises Bowman’s guidance for fiscal year 2025:

Date IssuedNet RevenueAdjusted EBITDA
August 2025$430 - $442 MM$71 - $77 MM
   

The current outlook for 2025 is based on completed and definitively contracted acquisitions as of the date of this release and does not include contributions from any future acquisitions. Management discusses the Company’s acquisition pipeline and its prospective impact during regularly scheduled earnings calls.

Conference Call Information

Bowman will host a conference call to discuss financial results tomorrow morning, August 7, 2025, at 9:00 a.m. ET. Access to a live webcast is available through the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website at investors.bowman.com.

About Bowman Consulting Group Ltd.

Headquartered in Reston, Virginia, Bowman is a national engineering services firm offering infrastructure engineering, technical services and project management solutions to owners and operators of the built environment. With over 2,300 employees in more than 100 locations throughout the United States, Bowman provides a variety of planning, engineering, geospatial, construction management, commissioning, environmental consulting, land procurement and other technical services to customers operating in a diverse set of regulated end markets. Bowman trades on the Nasdaq under the symbol BWMN. For more information, visit bowman.com or investors.bowman.com.

1 Non-GAAP financial metric the Company believes offers valuable perspective on results of operations (see non-GAAP tables below for reconciliations).

2 Organic growth for the three months ended 06/30/25 excludes revenue from acquisitions completed after June 30, 2024. Year over year growth rates only reflect revenue realized post-acquisition.

3 Basic Adjusted EPS and Diluted Adjusted EPS are all non-GAAP financial metrics the Company believes offer valuable perspectives on results of operations (see non-GAAP tables below for reconciliations). Adjusted EPS (Basic and Diluted) include addbacks for non-reoccurring expenses specific to acquisitions, non-cash stock compensation expense associated with pre-IPO grants, and other expenses not in the ordinary course of business. With respect to the elimination of any non-cash stock compensation expense, the Company computes an adjusted tax expense or benefit which accounts for the elimination of any periodic windfall or shortfall tax effects resulting from the difference between grant date fair value and vest date value. With respect to all other eliminations, the Company applies its average marginal statutory tax rate, currently 25.8%, to derive the tax adjustment associated with the elimination of expenses. A reconciliation of non-GAAP Adjusted EPS to GAAP EPS, both basic and diluted, is included with this press release for reference.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements contained in this press release other than statements of historical fact, including statements regarding our future results of operations and financial position, business strategy and plans and objectives for future operations, are forward-looking statements and represent our views as of the date of this press release. The words “anticipate,” “believe,” “continue,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “may,” “will,” “goal” and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. We have based these forward-looking statements on our current expectations and projections about future events and financial trends that we believe may affect our financial condition, results of operations, business strategy, short-term and long-term business operations and objectives and financial needs. These forward-looking statements are subject to several assumptions and risks and uncertainties, many of which involve factors or circumstances that are beyond our control that could affect our financial results. The Company cautions that these statements are qualified by important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those reflected by the forward-looking statements contained in this news release. Such factors include: (a) changes in demand from the local and state government and private clients that we serve; (b) general economic conditions, nationally and globally, and their effect on the market for our services; (c) competitive pressures and trends in our industry and our ability to successfully compete with our competitors; (d) changes in laws, regulations, or policies; and (e) the “Risk Factors” set forth in the Company’s most recent SEC filings. Considering these risks, uncertainties and assumptions, the future events and trends discussed in this press release may not occur and actual results could differ materially and adversely from those anticipated or implied in any forward-looking statements. Except as required by law, we are under no obligation to update these forward-looking statements after the date of this press release, or to update the reasons if actual results differ materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking statements.

BOWMAN CONSULTING GROUP LTD.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(Amounts in thousands except per share data)
    
 June 30,
2025		 December 31,
2024
 (Unaudited)  
ASSETS   
Current Assets   
Cash and cash equivalents$15,540  $6,698 
Accounts receivable, net 113,131   105,105 
Contract assets 52,468   43,369 
Notes receivable, current portion 903   - 
Notes receivable - officers, employees, affiliates, current portion 443   1,889 
Prepaid and other current assets 14,240   19,560 
Total current assets 196,725   176,621 
Non-Current Assets   
Property and equipment, net 45,163   42,011 
Operating lease, right-of-use assets 42,122   42,085 
Goodwill 135,929   134,653 
Notes receivable, less current portion -   903 
Notes receivable - officers, employees, affiliates, less current portion 1,108   638 
Other intangible assets, net 61,403   65,409 
Deferred tax asset, net 54,225   42,040 
Other assets 1,570   1,521 
Total Assets$538,245  $505,881 
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY   
Current Liabilities   
Revolving credit facility 59,516   37,000 
Accounts payable and accrued liabilities, current portion 42,954   51,626 
Contract liabilities 13,522   7,905 
Notes payable, current portion 15,316   17,075 
Operating lease obligation, current portion 11,142   10,979 
Finance lease obligation, current portion 13,113   10,394 
Total current liabilities 155,563   134,979 
Non-Current Liabilities   
Other non-current obligations 55,705   45,079 
Notes payable, less current portion 16,003   19,992 
Operating lease obligation, less current portion 36,936   37,058 
Finance lease obligation, less current portion 19,721   17,940 
Pension and post-retirement obligation, less current portion 4,674   4,718 
Total liabilities$288,602  $259,766 
    
Shareholders' Equity   
Preferred Stock, $0.01 par value; 5,000,000 shares authorized, no shares issued and outstanding as of June 30, 2025 and December 31, 2024 -   - 
Common stock, $0.01  par value; 30,000,000  shares authorized as of June 30, 2025 and December 31, 2024; 21,706,804  shares issued and 17,240,980 outstanding, and 21,281,247 shares issued and 17,382,138 outstanding as of June 30, 2025 and December 31, 2024, respectively 217   213 
Additional paid-in-capital 341,727   329,073 
Accumulated other comprehensive income 1,082   1,146 
Treasury stock, at cost;  4,465,824 and 3,899,109 shares, respectively (74,253)  (60,901)
Stock subscription notes receivable (9)  (30)
Accumulated deficit (19,121)  (23,386)
Total shareholders' equity$249,643  $246,115 
    
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY$538,245  $505,881 
        


 
BOWMAN CONSULTING GROUP LTD.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INCOME STATEMENTS
(Amounts in thousands except per share data)
(Unaudited)
    
 For the Three Months
Ended June 30,		 For the Six Months
Ended June 30,
 2025
 2024 2025
 2024
Gross Contract Revenue$122,090  $104,501  $235,021  $199,409 
Contract costs:(exclusive of depreciation and amortization below)       
Direct payroll costs 42,425   39,096   84,390   76,776 
Sub-consultants and expenses 14,093   10,520   26,971   19,738 
Total contract costs 56,518   49,616   111,361   96,514 
Operating Expenses:       
Selling, general and administrative 49,759   49,154   100,239   93,874 
Depreciation and amortization 6,544   7,181   13,065   13,177 
Loss (gain) on sale, net 225   (215)  176   (311)
Total operating expenses 56,528   56,120   113,480   106,740 
Income (loss) from operations 9,044   (1,235)  10,180   (3,845)
Other expense 1,636   2,027   3,746   4,428 
Income (loss) before tax benefit 7,408   (3,262)  6,434   (8,273)
Income tax expense (benefit) 1,399   (1,180)  2,169   (4,633)
Net income (loss)$6,009  $(2,082) $4,265  $(3,640)
Earnings allocated to non-vested shares 307      218    
Net income (loss) attributable to common shareholders$5,702  $(2,082) $4,047  $(3,640)
Earnings (loss) per share       
Basic$0.35  $(0.13) $0.25  $(0.24)
Diluted$0.34  $(0.13) $0.24  $(0.24)
Weighted average shares outstanding:       
Basic 16,331,964   16,301,926   16,344,173   15,064,827 
Diluted 16,583,034   16,301,926   16,589,787   15,064,827 
                


 
BOWMAN CONSULTING GROUP LTD.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
(Amounts in thousands)
(Unaudited)
  
 For the Six Months Ended June 30,
 2025 2024
Cash Flows from Operating Activities:   
Net income (loss)$4,265  $(3,640)
Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash provided by operating activities   
Depreciation and amortization - property, plant and equipment 7,932   6,023 
Amortization of intangible assets 5,133   7,154 
Loss (gain) on sale of assets 176   (311)
Credit losses 745   656 
Stock based compensation 9,694   13,876 
Deferred taxes (12,185)  5,348 
Accretion of discounts on notes payable 404   307 
Other (35)   
Changes in operating assets and liabilities   
Accounts receivable (8,112)  (6,080)
Contract assets (8,656)  (4,366)
Prepaid expenses and other assets 5,945   4,063 
Accounts payable and accrued expenses 5,573   (15,633)
Contract liabilities 5,414   (1,809)
Net cash provided by operating activities 16,293   5,588 
Cash Flows from Investing Activities:   
Purchases of property and equipment (1,119)  (600)
Fixed assets converted to lease financing    (29)
Proceeds from sale of assets and disposal of leases 102   317 
Payments received under loans to shareholders    54 
Proceeds from notes receivable 718    
Acquisitions of businesses, net of cash acquired (1,559)  (20,347)
Collections under stock subscription notes receivable 21   23 
Net cash used in investing activities (1,837)  (20,582)
Cash Flows from Financing Activities:   
Proceeds from common stock offering, net of underwriting discounts and commissions and other offering costs -   47,151 
(Repayments) Borrowings under revolving credit facility 22,515   (17,441)
Repayments under fixed line of credit    (345)
Proceeds from notes payable    6,209 
Repayment under notes payable (8,919)  (7,464)
Proceeds from finance leases    4,567 
Payments on finance leases (5,600)  (4,053)
Payment of contingent consideration from acquisitions (1,171)   
Payments for purchase of treasury stock (3,894)  (10,037)
Repurchases of common stock (9,458)  (2,084)
Proceeds from issuance of common stock 913   947 
Net cash (used in) provided by financing activities (5,614)  17,450 
Net increase in cash and cash equivalents 8,842   2,456 
Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period 6,698   20,687 
Cash and cash equivalents, end of period$15,540  $23,143 
Supplemental disclosures of cash flow information:   
Cash paid for interest$3,812  $3,457 
Cash paid for income taxes$681  $1,552 
Non-cash investing and financing activities   
Property and equipment acquired under finance lease$(10,144) $(6,755)
Note payable converted to common shares$(434) $(2,696)
Issuance of notes payable for acquisitions$(2,056)  (13,636)
Issuance of contingent considerations$   (1,504)
Settlement of contingent consideration$2,338   567 
        


 
BOWMAN CONSULTING GROUP LTD.
RECONCILIATION OF EPS TO ADJUSTED EPS
(Amounts in thousands except per share data)
     
  For the Three Months Ended June 30, For the Six Months    Ended June 30,
  2025
 2024 2025
 2024
Net income (loss) (GAAP) $6,009  $(2,082) $4,265  $(3,640)
+ tax expense (benefit) (GAAP)  1,399   (1,180)  2,169   (4,633)
Income (loss) before tax expense (GAAP) $7,408  $(3,262) $6,434  $(8,273)
+ acquisition related expenses  1,149   1,936   1,744   3,286 
+ amortization of intangibles  2,517   3,815   5,133   7,154 
+ non-cash stock comp related to pre-IPO  330   1,121   824   2,678 
+ other non-core expenses  188   414   331   813 
Adjusted income before tax expense $11,592  $4,024  $14,466  $5,658 
Adjusted income tax expense  1,981   4,593   3,657   2,933 
Adjusted net income (loss) $9,611  $(569) $10,809  $2,725 
Adjusted earnings allocated to non-vested shares  491      553   229 
Adjusted net income (loss) attributable to common shareholders $9,120  $(569) $10,256  $2,496 
Earnings (loss) per share (GAAP)        
Basic $0.35  $(0.13) $0.25  $(0.24)
Diluted $0.34  $(0.13) $0.24  $(0.24)
Adjusted earnings (loss) per share (Non-GAAP)        
Basic $0.56  $(0.03) $0.63  $0.17 
Diluted $0.55  $(0.03) $0.62  $0.16 
Weighted average shares outstanding        
Basic  16,331,964   16,301,926   16,344,173   15,064,827 
Diluted  16,583,034   16,301,926   16,589,787   15,766,765 
         
Basic Adjusted Earnings (Loss) Per Share Summary - Non-GAAP For the Three Months Ended June 30, For the Six Months    Ended June 30,
  2025
 2024 2025
 2024
Income (loss) per share (GAAP) $0.35  $(0.13) $0.25  $(0.24)
Pre-tax basic per share adjustments $0.36  $0.38  $0.64  $0.62 
Adjusted earnings per share before tax expense $0.71  $0.25  $0.89  $0.38 
Tax expense per share adjustment $0.13  $0.28  $0.22  $0.19 
Adjusted earnings (loss) per share - adjusted net income $0.59  $(0.03) $0.67  $0.19 
Adjusted earnings per share allocated to non-vested shares $0.03  $  $0.04  $0.02 
Adjusted earnings (loss) per share attributable to common shareholders $0.56  $(0.03) $0.63  $0.17 
       
Diluted Adjusted Earnings (Loss) Per Share Summary - Non-GAAP For the Three Months Ended June 30, For the Six Months    Ended June 30,
  2025
 2024 2025
 2024
Income (loss) per share (GAAP) $0.34  $(0.13) $0.24  $(0.24)
Pre-tax diluted per share adjustments $0.36  $0.38  $0.63  $0.60 
Adjusted earnings per share before tax expense $0.70  $0.25  $0.87  $0.36 
Tax expense per share adjustment $0.12  $0.28  $0.22  $0.19 
Adjusted earnings (loss) per share - adjusted net income $0.58  $(0.03) $0.65  $0.17 
Adjusted earnings per share allocated to non-vested shares $0.03  $  $0.03  $0.01 
Adjusted earnings (loss) per share attributable to common shareholders $0.55  $(0.03) $0.62  $0.16 
         


 
BOWMAN CONSULTING GROUP LTD.
RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES
(Amounts in thousands except per share data)
     
Condensed Combined Statement of Operations Reconciliation For the Three Months
Ended June 30,		 For the Six Months
Ended June 30,
  2025 2024 2025 2024
Gross contract revenue $122,090  $104,501  $235,021  $199,409 
Contract costs (exclusive of depreciation and amortization)  56,518   49,616   111,361   96,514 
Operating expense  56,528   56,120   113,480   106,740 
Income (loss) from operations  9,044   (1,235)  10,180   (3,845)
Other expense  1,636   2,027   3,746   4,428 
Income tax expense (benefit)  1,399   (1,180)  2,169   (4,633)
Net income (loss) $6,009  $(2,082) $4,265  $(3,640)
Net margin  4.9% (2.0)%  1.8% (1.8)%
         
Other financial information1        
Net service billing $107,997  $93,981  $208,050  $179,671 
Adjusted EBITDA  20,203   13,412   34,708   25,541 
Adjusted EBITDA margin, net  18.7%  14.3%  16.7%  14.2%
         
         
         
Gross Contract Revenue to Net Service Billing Reconciliation For the Three Months
Ended June 30,		 For the Six Months
Ended June 30,
  2025 2024 2025 2024
Gross contract revenue $122,090  $104,501  $235,021  $199,409 
Less: sub-consultants and other direct expenses  14,093   10,520   26,971   19,738 
Net service billing $107,997  $93,981  $208,050  $179,671 
         
         
         
Adjusted EBITDA Reconciliation For the Three Months
Ended June 30,		 For the Six Months
Ended June 30,
  2025 2024 2025 2024
Net Service Billing $107,997  $93,981  $208,050  $179,671 
         
Net income (loss) $6,009  $(2,082) $4,265  $(3,640)
+ interest expense  2,259   1,775   4,372   3,906 
+ depreciation & amortization  6,544   7,181   13,065   13,177 
+ tax expense (benefit)  1,399   (1,180)  2,169   (4,633)
EBITDA $16,211  $5,694  $23,871  $8,810 
+ non-cash stock compensation  3,093   6,077   9,734   13,938 
+ settlements and other non-core expenses  188   414   331   813 
+ acquisition expenses  711   1,227   772   1,980 
Adjusted EBITDA $20,203  $13,412  $34,708  $25,541 
Adjusted EBITDA margin, net  18.7%  14.3%  16.7%  14.2%
                 

1 Non-GAAP financial metrics the Company believes offer valuable perspective on results of operations. See Non-GAAP tables below for reconciliations.

 
BOWMAN CONSULTING GROUP LTD.
GROSS CONTRACT REVENUE COMPOSITION
(Unaudited)
           
(dollars in thousands)For the Three Months Ended June 30,
Consolidated Gross Revenue2025
 %
 2024
 %
 Change
 % Change
Building Infrastructure156,561  46.3% 52,442  50.2% 4,119  7.9%
Transportation24,611  20.2% 19,233  18.4% 5,378  28.0%
Power and Utilities126,843  22.0% 22,917  21.9% 3,926  17.1%
Natural Resources & Imaging214,075  11.5% 9,909  9.5% 4,166  42.0%
Total122,090  100.0% 104,501  100.0% 17,589  16.8%
           
Acquired36,459  5.3% 17,429  16.7% (10,970) (62.9)%
           
(dollars in thousands)For the Six Months Ended June 30,
Consolidated Gross Revenue2025
 %
 2024
 %
 Change
 % Change
Building Infrastructure1108,593  46.2% 101,844  51.1% 6,749  6.6%
Transportation48,340  20.6% 37,361  18.7% 10,979  29.4%
Power and Utilities152,153  22.2% 44,768  22.5% 7,385  16.5%
Natural Resources & Imaging225,935  11.0% 15,436  7.7% 10,499  68.0%
Total235,021  100.0% 199,409  100.0% 35,612  17.9%
           
Acquired311,476  4.9% 26,435  13.3% (14,959) (56.6)%
                 

1 Includes periodic reclassifications of revenue between categories from prior periods for consistency of presentation. For the three and six months ended June 30, 2024, $3.5 million and $6.8 million, respectively, of data center revenue were reclassified from Building Infrastructure to Power & Utilities.

2 Formerly Emerging Markets which  represents environmental, mining, water resources, imaging and mapping, and other.

3 Acquired revenue in prior periods as previously reported; four quarters post-closing, acquired revenue is thereafter reclassified as organic for the purpose of calculating organic growth rates.

 
BOWMAN CONSULTING GROUP LTD.
ORGANIC GROWTH ANALYSIS
(Unaudited)
               
 For the Three Months Ended June 30,
(dollars in thousands)2025
 % 2024
 % Change
 Organic +/-
Gross Revenue, Organic115,631  100.0% 104,501  100.0% 11,130  10.7%
Building Infrastructure55,525  48.0% 52,442  50.2% 3,083  5.9%
Transportation22,876  19.8% 19,233  18.4% 3,643  18.9%
Power and Utilities24,495  21.2% 22,917  21.9% 1,578  6.9%
Natural Resources & Imaging12,735  11.0% 9,909  9.5% 2,826  28.5%
               
               
 For the Six Months Ended June 30,
(dollars in thousands)2025
 % 2024
 % Change
 Organic +/-
Gross Revenue, Organic223,545  100.0% 199,409  100.0% 24,136  12.1%
Building Infrastructure107,155  48.0% 101,844  51.1% 5,311  5.2%
Transportation44,123  19.7% 37,361  18.7% 6,762  18.1%
Power and Utilities48,041  21.5% 44,768  22.5% 3,273  7.3%
Natural Resources & Imaging24,226  10.8% 15,436  7.7% 8,790  56.9%
               
               
 For the Three Months Ended June 30,
(dollars in thousands)2025
 % 2024
 % Change
 Organic +/-
Net Revenue, Organic101,890  100.0% 93,981  100.0% 7,909  8.4%
Building Infrastructure50,398  49.4% 48,533  51.6% 1,865  3.8%
Transportation18,724  18.4% 15,507  16.5% 3,217  20.7%
Power and Utilities22,184  21.8% 21,050  22.4% 1,134  5.4%
Natural Resources & Imaging10,584  10.4% 8,891  9.5% 1,693  19.0%
               
               
 For the Six Months Ended June 30,
(dollars in thousands)2025
 % 2024
 % Change
 Organic +/-
Net Revenue, Organic197,252  100.0% 179,671  100.0% 17,581  9.8%
Building Infrastructure98,104  49.8% 94,620  52.6% 3,484  3.7%
Transportation35,994  18.2% 30,341  16.9% 5,653  18.6%
Power and Utilities43,540  22.1% 40,704  22.7% 2,836  7.0%
Natural Resources & Imaging19,614  9.9% 14,006  7.8% 5,608  40.0%
                  


 
BOWMAN CONSULTING GROUP LTD.
GROSS BACKLOG BY CATEGORY AT JUNE 30, 2025
(Unaudited)
  
CategoryPercentage
Building Infrastructure140%
Transportation31%
Power and Utilities121%
Natural Resources & Imaging8%
TOTAL100%
   

1 includes reclassification of data center effective June 30, 2025.


