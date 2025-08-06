BBSI Reports Strong Second Quarter 2025 Financial Results

- Revenues and Gross Billings up 10% to $307.7 Million and $2.23 Billion -
- Announces New $100 Million Stock Repurchase Program -

VANCOUVER, Wash., Aug. 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Barrett Business Services, Inc. (“BBSI” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: BBSI), a leading provider of business management solutions, reported financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2025.

Second Quarter 2025 Financial Summary vs. Year-Ago Quarter

  • Revenues up 10% to $307.7 million.
  • Gross billings up 10% to $2.23 billion.
  • Average worksite employees (“WSEs”) up 8%.
  • Net income of $18.5 million, or $0.70 per diluted share, compared to net income of $16.7 million, or $0.62 per diluted share.

“BBSI sustained its positive momentum, delivering another strong quarter of net new client growth,” said Gary Kramer, President and CEO of BBSI. “This controllable growth, combined with continued strong client retention and sustained momentum in BBSI Benefits, demonstrates the strength of our model and the value we deliver to our clients. While existing-customer hiring was modest in the quarter, reflecting a more cautious macroeconomic environment, our ability to drive growth through client additions highlights the resilience of our business and the demand for our differentiated service offering. We remain focused on execution and are confident in our ability to deliver long-term, sustainable growth.”

Second Quarter 2025 Financial Results

Revenues in the second quarter of 2025 increased 10% to $307.7 million compared to $279.7 million in the second quarter of 2024.

Total gross billings in the second quarter of 2025 increased 10% to $2.23 billion compared to $2.03 billion in the same year-ago quarter (see “Key Performance Metrics” below). The increase was driven by growth in professional employer (“PEO”) services, primarily resulting from increased WSEs from net new clients, as well as modest client hiring and higher average billings per WSE per day.

Workers’ compensation expense as a percent of gross billings was 2.1% in the second quarter of 2025 and benefited from lower workers’ compensation costs, including favorable prior year liability and premium adjustments of $8.8 million. This compares to 2.5% in the second quarter of 2024, which included favorable prior year liability and premium adjustments of $8.9 million.

Net income for the second quarter of 2025 was $18.5 million, or $0.70 per diluted share, compared to net income of $16.7 million, or $0.62 per diluted share, in the year-ago quarter.

Liquidity

As of June 30, 2025, unrestricted cash and investments were $90.4 million compared to $99.1 million as of March 31, 2025. BBSI remained debt free at quarter end.

Capital Allocation

Continuing under the Company’s stock repurchase program established in July 2023, BBSI repurchased $8.0 million of stock in the second quarter, comprising 197,200 shares at an average price of $40.80.

On August 4, 2025, the Board of Directors authorized the repurchase of up to $100 million of the Company’s common stock over a two-year period beginning August 4th. The new repurchase program replaces the program approved in July 2023.

The Company paid $2.0 million of dividends in the quarter, and BBSI’s board of directors confirmed its next regular quarterly cash dividend at $0.08 per share. The cash dividend will be paid on September 5, 2025, to all stockholders of record as of August 22, 2025.

Through a combination of stock repurchases and dividends, year-to-date capital returned to shareholders totaled more than $21 million.

Outlook

BBSI expects the following for 2025:

  • Gross billings growth of 9% to 10% (previously 7% to 9%).
  • Growth in the average number of WSEs of 6% to 8% (previously 4% to 6%).
  • Gross margin as a percent of gross billings of 2.9% to 3.05% (previously 2.85% to 3.10%).
  • Effective annual tax rate to remain at 26% to 27%.

Conference Call

BBSI will conduct a conference call on Wednesday, August 6, 2025, at 5:00 p.m. Eastern time (2:00 p.m. Pacific time) to discuss its financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2025.

BBSI’s CEO Gary Kramer and CFO Anthony Harris will host the conference call, followed by a question and answer period.

Date: Wednesday, August 6, 2025
Time: 5:00 p.m. Eastern time (2:00 p.m. Pacific time)
Toll-free dial-in number: 1-800-717-1738
International dial-in number: 1-646-307-1865
Conference ID: 94609

Please call the conference telephone number 5-10 minutes prior to the start time. An operator will register your name and organization. If you have any difficulty connecting with the conference call, please contact Gateway Group at 1-949-574-3860.

The conference call will be broadcast live and available for replay here and via the Investors section of the BBSI website at ir.bbsi.com.

A replay of the conference call will be available after 8:00 p.m. Eastern time on the same day through September 6, 2025.

Toll-free replay number: 1-844-512-2921
International replay number: 1-412-317-6671
Replay ID: 1194609

Key Performance Metrics

We report PEO revenues net of direct payroll costs because we are not the primary obligor for wage payments to our clients’ employees. However, management believes that gross billings and wages are useful in understanding the volume of our business activity and serve as important performance metrics in managing our operations, including the preparation of internal operating forecasts and establishing executive compensation performance goals. We therefore present for purposes of analysis gross billings and wage information for the three and six months ended June 30, 2025 and 2024.

  (Unaudited)  (Unaudited) 
  Three Months Ended June 30,  Six Months Ended June 30, 
(in thousands) 2025  2024  2025  2024 
Gross billings $2,234,472  $2,029,036  $4,323,141  $3,936,584 
PEO and staffing wages $1,939,966  $1,764,182  $3,749,434  $3,420,626 
                 

In monitoring and evaluating the performance of our operations, management also reviews the following ratios, which represent selected amounts as a percentage of gross billings. Management believes these ratios are useful in understanding the efficiency and profitability of our service offerings.

  (Unaudited) (Unaudited)
  Percentage of Gross Billings Percentage of Gross Billings
  Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30,
  2025  2024  2025  2024 
PEO and staffing wages  86.8%  86.9%  86.7%  86.9%
Payroll taxes and benefits  7.8%  7.3%  8.3%  7.9%
Workers' compensation  2.1%  2.5%  2.3%  2.5%
Gross margin  3.3%  3.3%  2.7%  2.7%
                 

We refer to employees of our PEO clients as WSEs. Management reviews average and ending WSE growth to monitor and evaluate the performance of our operations. Average WSEs are calculated by dividing the number of unique individuals paid in each month by the number of months in the period. Ending WSEs represents the number of unique individuals paid in the last month of the period.

  (Unaudited)
  Three Months Ended June 30,
  2025  Year-over-year
% Growth		 2024  Year-over-year
% Growth
Average WSEs  138,969   8.0%  128,734   3.7%
Ending WSEs  140,671   8.2%  130,046   2.1%
                 


 (Unaudited)
  Six Months Ended June 30,
  2025  Year-over-year
% Growth		 2024  Year-over-year
% Growth
Average WSEs  135,714   7.8%  125,892   3.4%
Ending WSEs  140,671   8.2%  130,046   2.1%
                 

About BBSI

BBSI (NASDAQ: BBSI) is a leading provider of business management solutions, combining human resource outsourcing and professional management consulting to create a unique operational platform that differentiates it from competitors. The Company’s integrated platform is built upon expertise in payroll processing, employee benefits, workers’ compensation coverage, risk management and workplace safety programs, and human resource administration. BBSI’s partnerships help businesses of all sizes improve the efficiency of their operations. The company works with more than 8,100 PEO clients in all 50 states. For more information, please visit www.bbsi.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements in this release about future events and financial outlook are forward-looking statements. Such statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results of the Company to be materially different from any future results expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Factors that could affect future results include: economic conditions in the Company’s service areas and the potential effects of changing governmental policies, including those related to immigration and tariffs; natural disasters; the effects of inflation on our operating expenses and those of our clients; the availability of certain fully insured medical and other health and welfare benefits to qualifying worksite employees; the effect of changes in the Company’s mix of services on gross margin; the Company’s ability to attract and retain clients and to achieve revenue growth; the availability of financing or other sources of capital; the Company’s relationship with its primary bank lender; the potential for material deviations from expected future workers’ compensation claims experience; changes in the workers’ compensation regulatory environment in the Company’s primary markets; PEO client benefits costs, particularly with regard to health insurance benefits; litigation costs; security breaches or failures in the Company’s information technology systems; the collectability of accounts receivable; changes in executive management; changes in effective payroll tax rates and federal and state income tax rates; the carrying value of deferred income tax assets and goodwill; the outcome of tax audits; the effect of changing interest rates and conditions in the global capital markets on the Company’s investment portfolio; and the potential for and effect of acquisitions, among others. Other important factors that may affect the Company’s prospects are described in the Company’s 2024 Annual Report on Form 10-K and in subsequent reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Although forward-looking statements help to provide complete information about the Company, readers should keep in mind that forward-looking statements are less reliable than historical information. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise forward-looking statements in this release to reflect events or changes in circumstances that occur after the date of this release.

Barrett Business Services, Inc.
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
(Unaudited)
 
  June 30,  December 31, 
(in thousands) 2025  2024 
ASSETS      
Current assets:      
Cash and cash equivalents $26,348  $55,367 
Investments  64,097   66,492 
Trade accounts receivable, net  264,175   234,533 
Income taxes receivable     2,662 
Prepaid expenses and other  25,769   18,698 
Restricted cash and investments  91,042   97,690 
Total current assets  471,431   475,442 
Property, equipment and software, net  61,695   56,781 
Operating lease right-of-use assets  24,343   20,329 
Restricted cash and investments  99,701   134,454 
Goodwill  47,820   47,820 
Other assets  6,076   6,205 
Deferred income taxes  2,562   4,477 
Total assets $713,628  $745,508 
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY      
Current liabilities:      
Accounts payable $4,933  $6,787 
Accrued payroll and related benefits  239,444   215,648 
Payroll taxes payable  41,026   49,685 
Income taxes payable  324    
Current operating lease liabilities  6,682   6,231 
Current premium payable  39,805   31,134 
Other accrued liabilities  11,066   10,330 
Workers' compensation claims liabilities  35,368   39,081 
Total current liabilities  378,648   358,896 
Long-term workers' compensation claims liabilities  78,534   89,365 
Long-term premium payable     49,840 
Long-term operating lease liabilities  18,828   15,215 
Customer deposits and other long-term liabilities  11,801   10,788 
Stockholders' equity  225,817   221,404 
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $713,628  $745,508 
         


Barrett Business Services, Inc.
Consolidated Statements of Operations
(Unaudited)
 
  Three Months Ended  Six Months Ended 
  June 30,  June 30, 
(in thousands, except per share amounts) 2025  2024  2025  2024 
Revenues:            
Professional employer services $290,170  $259,887  $565,096  $506,076 
Staffing services  17,487   19,764   35,127   39,357 
Total revenues  307,657   279,651   600,223   545,433 
Cost of revenues:            
Direct payroll costs  13,165   14,693   26,471   29,410 
Payroll taxes and benefits  173,277   148,810   360,283   310,705 
Workers' compensation  47,956   48,251   97,586   97,854 
Total cost of revenues  234,398   211,754   484,340   437,969 
Gross margin  73,259   67,897   115,883   107,464 
Selling, general and administrative expenses  48,188   45,577   93,026   87,991 
Depreciation and amortization  2,038   1,912   3,996   3,764 
Income from operations  23,033   20,408   18,861   15,709 
Other income (expense):            
Investment income, net  2,300   3,069   4,920   6,343 
Interest expense  (44)  (44)  (88)  (88)
Other, net  41   27   99   93 
Other income, net  2,297   3,052   4,931   6,348 
Income before income taxes  25,330   23,460   23,792   22,057 
Provision for income taxes  6,876   6,759   6,359   5,492 
Net income $18,454  $16,701  $17,433  $16,565 
Basic income per common share $0.72  $0.64  $0.68  $0.63 
Weighted average number of basic common shares outstanding  25,592   26,067   25,700   26,174 
Diluted income per common share $0.70  $0.62  $0.66  $0.62 
Weighted average number of diluted common shares outstanding  26,215   26,765   26,309   26,794 
                 

Investor Relations:
Gateway Group, Inc.
Cody Slach
Tel 1-949-574-3860
BBSI@gateway-grp.com


