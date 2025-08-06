Berkshire Hills Bancorp and Brookline Bancorp to be Combined as Beacon Financial Corporation and Beacon Bank Upon the Closing of their Merger of Equals

BOSTON, Aug. 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (“Berkshire”) (NYSE: BHLB), the parent company of Berkshire Bank, and Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (“Brookline”) (NASDAQ: BRKL), the parent company of Brookline Bank, Bank Rhode Island, and PCSB Bank, today announced that the combined holding company that will be created through their transformative merger of equals will be named Beacon Financial Corporation and remain listed on the New York Stock Exchange under a new ticker symbol BBT. While the legal name of the combined bank will be Beacon Bank & Trust, it will be more commonly referred to as Beacon Bank. The merger is expected to be completed in the third quarter of 2025, subject to regulatory approvals and normal closing conditions.





Beacon Bank Logo

The name Beacon Bank was carefully chosen to reflect the shared vision of the combined organization. A beacon represents guidance, strength, and a promise of stability—core principles that the legacy institutions have upheld for generations. The logo design depicts a confluence of the Berkshire and Brookline names, forming a stylized and forward-looking B. The choice of navy and gold honors the respective legacy colors of each institution, updated and brightened to reflect the modern approach of the new institution. The Beacon Bank name and logo were unanimously approved by each company’s Board of Directors.

Paul A. Perrault, Chairman and CEO of Brookline Bancorp, who will serve as CEO of the combined company, commented, “Our merger of equals will create a powerful financial institution with deep local roots, a broad, complementary footprint and a strong commitment to its employees, clients, stockholders and communities. The Beacon Bank name reflects our desire to be a reliable guide in financial decision-making, helping clients reach their goals with clarity, confidence, and trust.”

David M. Brunelle, Chairperson of Berkshire Hills Bancorp, who will continue to serve as Chairperson of the Board for the combined company, added, “Our new name honors the legacy of Berkshire and Brookline while looking toward a bright and ambitious future. While the name is changing, we remain dedicated to offering trusted financial solutions and local expertise. We look forward to our new company delivering the enhanced capabilities that come from the combined institution’s scale and operational strength.”

While the new name and ticker symbol will be effective upon completion of the merger, clients will continue to be served post-closing under the Berkshire Bank, Brookline Bank, Bank Rhode Island and PCSB Bank brands operating as divisions of Beacon Bank & Trust. Over time, clients will begin to see updates such as the new name on statements, in online banking and at branches as the combined bank prepares for a full transition to the Beacon Bank brand, along with integration of banking systems in the first quarter of 2026.

About Berkshire

Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE: BHLB) is the parent company of Berkshire Bank, a relationship-driven, community-focused bank that delivers industry-leading financial expertise to clients in New England and New York. With $12.0 billion in assets and 83 branches, Berkshire is headquartered in Boston and provides a full suite of tailored banking solutions through its Commercial Banking, Retail Banking, Consumer Lending, Private Banking and Wealth Management divisions. For more than 175 years, Berkshire Bank has delivered strength, stability and trusted advice to empower the financial potential of its clients and communities. Newsweek named Berkshire one of America’s Most Trusted Companies and one of America’s Best Regional Banks. To learn more about Berkshire Hills Bancorp visit ir.berkshirebank.com.

About Brookline

Brookline Bancorp, Inc., a bank holding company with $11.6 billion in assets and branch locations in Massachusetts, Rhode Island, and the Lower Hudson Valley of New York State, is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts and operates as the holding company for Brookline Bank, Bank Rhode Island, and PCSB Bank. Brookline provides commercial and retail banking services, cash management and investment services to customers throughout Central New England and the Lower Hudson Valley of New York State. More information about Brookline Bancorp, Inc. and its subsidiary banks can be found at the following websites: www.brooklinebank.com, www.bankri.com and www.pcsb.com.

