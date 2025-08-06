Fractyl Health to Report Second Quarter 2025 Financial Results and Provide Business Updates on August 12, 2025, and Will Participate in an Upcoming Investor Conference

BURLINGTON, Mass., Aug. 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fractyl Health, Inc. (Nasdaq: GUTS) (the “Company” or “Fractyl”), a metabolic therapeutics company focused on pattern breaking approaches that treat root causes of obesity and type 2 diabetes (T2D), today announced it will report financial results for the second quarter 2025 and provide business updates on Tuesday, August 12, 2025, at 4:30 p.m. ET.

The Company also announced that Harith Rajagopalan, M.D., Ph.D., Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Fractyl Health, will present at the Canaccord Genuity 45th Annual Growth Conference on Wednesday, August 13, 2025, at 11:30 a.m. ET.

A live webcast of the conference call and presentation can be accessed in the “Events” section of Fractyl Health’s website at http://ir.fractyl.com. The webcast will be archived and available for replay following the live event.

Fractyl Health is a metabolic therapeutics company focused on pioneering new approaches to the treatment of metabolic diseases, including obesity and T2D. Despite advances in treatment over the last 50 years, obesity and T2D continue to be rapidly growing drivers of morbidity and mortality in the 21st century. Fractyl’s goal is to transform metabolic disease treatment from chronic symptomatic management to durable disease-modifying therapies that target the organ-level root causes of disease. The Company has a robust and growing IP portfolio, with 32 granted U.S. patents and approximately 40 pending U.S. applications, along with numerous foreign issued patents and pending applications. Fractyl is based in Burlington, MA. For more information, visit www.fractyl.com.

