Latham Group, Inc. to Participate at Upcoming Conferences in August 2025

LATHAM, N.Y., Aug. 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Latham Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIM), the largest designer, manufacturer, and marketer of in-ground residential swimming pools in North America, Australia, and New Zealand, today announced that management will attend the following investor conferences:

On August 13, 2025, Scott Rajeski, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Oliver Gloe, Chief Financial Officer, will host investor meetings at the Barclays 2025 Housing, Building, and Building Products Conference. This event will take place at the Barclays Office in New York, NY.

On August 19, 2025, Oliver Gloe, Chief Financial Officer, will host investor meetings at the Wolfe Research August Small Group/1x1 Conference. This event will take place virtually.





About Latham Group, Inc.

Latham Group, Inc., headquartered in Latham, NY, is the largest designer, manufacturer, and marketer of in-ground residential swimming pools in North America, Australia, and New Zealand. Latham has a coast-to-coast operations platform consisting of approximately 1,850 employees across 30 locations.

Contact:

Lynn Morgen

Casey Kotary

ADVISIRY Partners

lathamir@advisiry.com

212-750-5800