Oportun Achieves Third Straight Quarter of GAAP Profitability and Raises Full-Year 2025 Outlook

GAAP Net income of $6.9 million, a $38 million year-over-year improvement

GAAP EPS of $0.14, a $0.92 year-over-year improvement

Adjusted EPS of $0.31, up 288% versus prior-year quarter

Operating expenses down 13% year-over-year, driving continued margin expansion

Raising full year 2025 Adjusted EPS guidance by 8% at midpoint to $1.20 to $1.40

SAN CARLOS, Calif., Aug. 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Oportun Financial Corporation (Nasdaq: OPRT) (“Oportun”, or the "Company") today reported financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2025.

“We delivered a strong second quarter, marking our third consecutive quarter of GAAP profitability with a $38 million year-over-year improvement in net income and a $0.92 improvement in EPS,” said Raul Vazquez, CEO of Oportun. “Adjusted EPS also grew year-over-year, for the fourth straight quarter, nearly quadrupling. We saw notable gains in Return on Equity and Adjusted ROE, reinforcing our momentum toward achieving our long-term ROE target of 20% to 28%. Operationally, we drove meaningful expense reductions and continued to improve our credit performance while further strengthening our balance sheet, highlighted by our recent ABS transaction—completed at a significantly lower cost of capital than our first quarter financing, and earning our first AAA rating.”

Vazquez added, “While first half results exceeded expectations, we expect higher loan repayment rates and a slower decline in our Net Charge-Off rate than previously anticipated for the second half. We’ve responded by recalibrating credit and implementing additional cost controls. Incorporating these actions, we now expect full year 2025 total revenue of $945 million to $960 million, having lowered the higher-end of the range by $10 million. We are also increasing our full year Adjusted EPS guidance by 8% at the midpoint, now targeting $1.20 to $1.40 per share—representing strong growth of 67 to 94% over last year.”

Second Quarter 2025 Results

Metric GAAP Adjusted1 2Q25 2Q24 2Q25 2Q24 Total revenue2 $234 $250 Net income (loss) $6.9 $(31) $15 $3.2 Diluted EPS $0.14 $(0.78) $0.31 $0.08 Adjusted EBITDA $31 $30 Dollars in millions, except per share amounts. 1 See the section entitled “About Non-GAAP Financial Measures” for an explanation of non-GAAP measures, and the table entitled “Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures” for a reconciliation of non-GAAP to GAAP measures. 2 2Q24 total revenue includes $10 million from the credit cards receivable portfolio which was sold in November 2024.





Business Highlights

Aggregate Originations were $481 million, an 11% increase compared to $435 million in the prior-year quarter

Owned Principal Balance at end-of-period was $2.6 billion, a decrease of 3% compared to $2.7 billion in the prior-year quarter

Annualized Net Charge-Off Rate of 11.9%, a decrease of 41 basis points compared to 12.3% in the prior-year quarter; dollar Net Charge-Offs declined 6% year-over-year, marking the seventh consecutive quarterly decrease

30+ Day Delinquency Rate of 4.4%, a decrease of 54 basis points compared to 5.0% for the prior-year quarter; sixth consecutive quarterly decline



Financial and Operating Results

All figures are as of or for the quarter ended June 30, 2025, unless otherwise noted.

Operational Drivers

Originations – Aggregate Originations for the second quarter were $481 million, an increase of 11% compared to $435 million in the prior-year quarter, as the Company grew originations year-over-year for the third consecutive quarter. Management continues to expect full year 2025 Aggregate Originations growth in the 10% range.

Portfolio Yield - Portfolio Yield for the second quarter was 32.8%, a decrease of 106 basis points as compared to 33.9% in the prior-year quarter. This was primarily due to a higher rate of loan repayment, while remaining loans featured higher origination fees and lower interest rates.

Net Interest Margin Ratio - Net Interest Margin Ratio for the second quarter was 26.3%, a decrease of 244 basis points as compared to 28.7% in the prior-year quarter. This was due to the lower Portfolio Yield and a higher cost of funds as pandemic-era ABS issuances continued to pay down.

Risk Adjusted Net Interest Margin Ratio - Risk Adjusted Net Interest Margin Ratio, which includes Portfolio Yield, cost of funds, Net Charge-Offs, and loan-related fair value adjustments increased year-over-year by 192 basis points to 16.3%. This was due to the Company's improved credit performance including lower Net Charge-Offs and a favorable mark-to-market adjustment on its loan portfolio, offsetting a lower Net Interest Margin Ratio.

Financial Results

Revenue – Total revenue for the second quarter was $234 million, a decrease of 6% as compared to $250 million in the prior-year quarter. The decline was primarily due to the absence of $9.9 million of revenue from the credit cards receivable portfolio which was sold in November 2024, as well as a lower Portfolio Yield. Net revenue for the second quarter was $105 million, a 74% increase compared to net revenue of $60 million in the prior-year quarter, as reduced fair value marks and Net Charge-Offs more than offset the total revenue decline and higher interest expense.

Operating Expense and Adjusted Operating Expense – Total operating expense was $94 million, a decrease of 13% as compared to $109 million in the prior-year quarter. The decrease was attributable to a combined set of cost reduction initiatives enacted over the last year. The Company now expects full year 2025 GAAP operating expenses of approximately $380 million, down $10 million versus its prior expectation of $390 million, and down $30 million from 2024's $410 million. This level implies $96.5 million of quarterly operating expenses on average during the second half of the year. Adjusted Operating Expense, which excludes stock-based compensation expense and certain non-recurring charges, decreased 6% year-over-year to $89 million.

Net Income (Loss) and Adjusted Net Income (Loss) – Net income was $6.9 million as compared to a net loss of $31 million in the prior-year quarter. The increased profitability was attributable to expense reduction initiatives, and increased net revenue driven by reduced fair value mark-to-market impact and improved credit performance. Adjusted Net Income was $15 million as compared to $3.2 million in the prior-year quarter. The increase in Adjusted Net Income was also driven by reduced operating expenses as well as improved credit performance.

Earnings (Loss) Per Share and Adjusted EPS – GAAP earnings per share, basic and diluted, were $0.15 and $0.14, respectively, during the second quarter, compared to GAAP net loss per share, basic and diluted of $0.78 in the prior-year quarter. Adjusted Earnings Per Share was $0.31 as compared to $0.08 in the prior-year quarter.

Adjusted EBITDA – Adjusted EBITDA was $31 million, up from $30 million in the prior-year quarter, driven by the cost reduction initiatives enacted over the last year along with improved credit performance.

Credit and Operating Metrics

Net Charge-Off Rate – The Annualized Net Charge-Off Rate for the quarter was 11.9%, compared to 12.3% for the prior-year quarter. Net Charge-offs in dollars for the quarter were down 6% to $79 million, compared to $84 million for the prior-year quarter.

30+ Day Delinquency Rate – The Company's 30+ Day Delinquency Rate was 4.4% at the end of the quarter, compared to 5.0% at the end of the prior-year quarter.

Operating Expense Ratio and Adjusted Operating Expense Ratio – Operating Expense Ratio for the quarter was 14.2% as compared to 16.0% in the prior-year quarter, a 179 basis point improvement. Adjusted Operating Expense Ratio was 13.3% as compared to 13.8% in the prior-year quarter, a 46 basis point improvement. The Adjusted Operating Expense Ratio excludes stock-based compensation expense and certain non-recurring charges. The reduction in the Company's Adjusted Operating Expense Ratio is primarily attributable to its focus on reducing operating expenses, partially offset by a decrease in Average Daily Principal Balance including the impact from the sale of the credit cards receivable portfolio in November 2024.

Return On Equity ("ROE") and Adjusted ROE – ROE for the quarter was 7%, as compared to (34)% in the prior-year quarter. The improvement was attributable to the increase in net income. Adjusted ROE for the quarter was 16%, as compared to 4% in the prior-year quarter.

Secured Personal Loans

As of June 30, 2025, the Company had a secured personal loan receivables balance of $195 million, or 7% of owned principal balance, up from $123 million, or 5% of owned principal balance at the end of the second quarter of 2024. Oportun currently offers secured personal loans in California, Texas, Florida, Arizona, New Jersey, Illinois, Nevada and Utah. During the full year 2024, secured personal loans losses ran approximately 500 basis points lower compared to unsecured personal loans. Furthermore, secured personal loans are expected to generate approximately twice the revenue per loan compared to unsecured personal loans, primarily due to higher average loan sizes.

Funding and Liquidity

As of June 30, 2025, total cash was $228 million, consisting of cash and cash equivalents of $97 million and restricted cash of $131 million. Cost of Debt and Debt-to-Equity were 8.6% and 7.3x, respectively, for and at the end of the second quarter 2025 as compared to 7.7% and 7.9x, respectively, for and at the end of the prior-year quarter. As of June 30, 2025, the Company had $618 million of undrawn capacity on its existing $954 million personal loan warehouse lines. The Company's personal loan warehouse lines are committed through September 2027, April 2028 and August 2028.





Financial Outlook for Third Quarter and Full Year 2025

Oportun is providing the following guidance for 3Q 2025 and full year 2025 as follows:

3Q 2025 Full Year 2025 Total Revenue $237 - $242M $945 - $960M Annualized Net Charge-Off Rate 11.8% +/- 15 bps 11.9% +/- 30 bps Adjusted EBITDA1 $34 - $39M $135 - $145M Adjusted Net Income1 — $58 - $67M Adjusted EPS1 — $1.20 - $1.40 GAAP Net Income — GAAP Profitable 1 See the section entitled “About Non-GAAP Financial Measures” for an explanation of non-GAAP measures, and the table entitled “Reconciliation of Forward Looking Non-GAAP Financial Measures” for a reconciliation of non-GAAP to GAAP measures.





About Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This press release presents information about the Company’s Adjusted Net Income (Loss), Adjusted EPS, Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted Operating Expense, Adjusted Operating Expense Ratio, Adjusted ROE, Risk Adjusted Net Interest Margin, and Risk Adjusted Net Interest Margin Ratio, all of which are non-GAAP financial measures provided as a supplement to the results provided in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America (“GAAP”). The Company believes these non-GAAP measures can be useful measures for period-to-period comparisons of its core business and provide useful information to investors and others in understanding and evaluating its operating results. Non-GAAP financial measures are provided in addition to, and not as a substitute for, and are not superior to, financial measures calculated in accordance with GAAP. In addition, the non-GAAP measures the Company uses, as presented, may not be comparable to similar measures used by other companies. Reconciliations of non-GAAP to GAAP measures can be found below.

Oportun Financial Corporation

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(in millions, except share and per share data, unaudited) Three Months Ended

June 30, Six Months Ended

June 30, 2025 2024 2025 2024 Revenue Interest income $ 218.3 $ 231.4 $ 438.5 $ 462.0 Non-interest income 16.1 19.0 31.7 38.9 Total revenue 234.3 250.4 470.3 500.9 Less: Interest expense 59.5 54.2 116.9 108.7 Net decrease in fair value (70.3 ) (136.1 ) (142.9 ) (253.0 ) Net revenue 104.6 60.0 210.4 139.2 Operating expenses: Technology and facilities 36.6 40.6 73.1 87.7 Sales and marketing 18.1 16.3 38.0 32.3 Personnel 20.2 21.9 41.2 46.4 Outsourcing and professional fees 9.7 8.4 17.7 18.6 General, administrative and other 9.8 22.0 17.1 33.8 Total operating expenses 94.4 109.2 187.1 218.8 Income (loss) before taxes 10.1 (49.1 ) 23.3 (79.6 ) Income tax expense (benefit) 3.2 (18.1 ) 6.6 (22.2 ) Net income (loss) $ 6.9 $ (31.0 ) $ 16.6 $ (57.5 ) Diluted Earnings (Loss) per Common Share $ 0.14 $ (0.78 ) $ 0.35 $ (1.46 ) Diluted Weighted Average Common Shares 47,893,172 39,816,996 47,468,455 39,358,936



Note: Numbers may not foot or cross-foot due to rounding.





Oportun Financial Corporation

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(in millions, unaudited) June 30, December 31, 2025 2024 Assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 96.8 $ 60.0 Restricted cash 131.4 154.7 Loans receivable at fair value 2,755.5 2,778.5 Capitalized software and other intangibles 78.3 86.6 Right of use assets - operating 9.7 9.8 Other assets 129.4 137.6 Total assets $ 3,201.1 $ 3,227.1 Liabilities and stockholders' equity Liabilities Secured financing $ 331.1 $ 535.5 Asset-backed notes at fair value 617.9 1,080.7 Asset-backed borrowings at amortized cost 1,605.6 984.3 Acquisition and corporate financing 193.9 203.8 Lease liabilities 15.0 18.2 Other liabilities 61.6 50.9 Total liabilities 2,825.1 2,873.3 Stockholders' equity Common stock — — Common stock, additional paid-in capital 618.2 612.6 Accumulated deficit (235.9 ) (252.5 ) Treasury stock (6.3 ) (6.3 ) Total stockholders’ equity 376.0 353.8 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 3,201.1 $ 3,227.1



Note: Numbers may not foot or cross-foot due to rounding.





Oportun Financial Corporation

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(in millions, unaudited) Three Months Ended

June 30, Six Months Ended

June 30, 2025 2024 2025 2024 Cash flows from operating activities Net income (loss) $ 6.9 $ (31.0 ) $ 16.6 $ (57.5 ) Adjustments for non-cash items 86.5 129.9 169.7 258.2 Proceeds from sale of loans in excess of originations of loans sold and held for sale 1.5 2.0 4.5 3.2 Changes in balances of operating assets and liabilities 9.7 6.8 14.6 (10.2 ) Net cash provided by operating activities 104.5 107.7 205.5 193.6 Cash flows from investing activities Net loan principal repayments (loan originations) (45.8 ) (58.8 ) (95.5 ) (20.5 ) Proceeds from loan sales originated as held for investment — 0.8 — 2.2 Capitalization of system development costs (6.4 ) (5.3 ) (12.0 ) (8.4 ) Other, net (0.1 ) (0.2 ) (0.4 ) (0.4 ) Net cash used in investing activities (52.3 ) (63.4 ) (107.9 ) (27.0 ) Cash flows from financing activities Borrowings 702.4 227.6 1,447.8 487.8 Repayments (757.5 ) (231.8 ) (1,531.5 ) (623.6 ) Net stock-based activities 0.1 — (0.4 ) (0.2 ) Net cash used in financing activities (54.9 ) (4.2 ) (84.0 ) (136.0 ) Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash (2.8 ) 40.1 13.6 30.6 Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash beginning of period 231.0 196.6 214.6 206.0 Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash end of period $ 228.2 $ 236.6 $ 228.2 $ 236.6



Note: Numbers may not foot or cross-foot due to rounding.





Oportun Financial Corporation

CONSOLIDATED KEY PERFORMANCE METRICS

(unaudited) Three Months Ended

June 30, Six Months Ended

June 30, Key Financial and Operating Metrics 2025 2024 2025 2024 Aggregate Originations (Millions) $ 480.8 $ 434.8 $ 950.2 $ 773.0 Portfolio Yield (%) 32.8 % 33.9 % 32.9 % 33.2 % 30+ Day Delinquency Rate (%) 4.4 % 5.0 % 4.4 % 5.0 % Annualized Net Charge-Off Rate (%) 11.9 % 12.3 % 12.0 % 12.2 % Other Metrics(1) Managed Principal Balance at End of Period (Millions) $ 2,939.8 $ 2,997.8 $ 2,939.8 $ 2,997.8 Owned Principal Balance at End of Period (Millions) $ 2,636.4 $ 2,719.0 $ 2,636.4 $ 2,719.0 Average Daily Principal Balance (Millions) $ 2,666.8 $ 2,745.7 $ 2,685.9 $ 2,798.7 (1) As of June 30, 2024, Managed Principal Balance at End of Period, and Owned Principal Balance at End of Period included credit card amounts of $94.9 million, $94.5 million, respectively. Average Daily Principal Balance for the three and six months ended June 30, 2024, included credit card amounts of $98.0 million and $102.8 million, respectively. On November 12, 2024, the Company completed the sale of its credit cards receivable portfolio to a third-party credit card marketer and servicer.



Note: Numbers may not foot or cross-foot due to rounding.





Oportun Financial Corporation

ABOUT NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

(unaudited)

This press release dated August 6, 2025 contains non-GAAP financial measures. The following tables reconcile the non-GAAP financial measures in this press release to the most directly comparable financial measures prepared in accordance with GAAP.

The Company believes that the provision of these non-GAAP financial measures can provide useful measures for period-to-period comparisons of Oportun's core business and useful information to investors and others in understanding and evaluating its operating results. However, non-GAAP financial measures are not calculated in accordance with GAAP and should not be considered as a substitute for, or superior to, measures of financial performance prepared in accordance with GAAP. These non-GAAP financial measures do not reflect a comprehensive system of accounting, differ from GAAP measures with the same names, and may differ from non-GAAP financial measures with the same or similar names that are used by other companies.

Adjusted EBITDA

The Company defines Adjusted EBITDA as net income, adjusted to eliminate the effect of certain items as described below. The Company believes that Adjusted EBITDA is an important measure because it allows management, investors and its board of directors to evaluate and compare operating results, including return on capital and operating efficiencies, from period to period by making the adjustments described below. In addition, it provides a useful measure for period-to-period comparisons of Oportun's business, as it removes the effect of income taxes, certain non-cash items, variable charges and timing differences.

The Company believes it is useful to exclude the impact of income tax expense, as reported, because historically it has included irregular income tax items that do not reflect ongoing business operations.

The Company believes it is useful to exclude depreciation and amortization and stock-based compensation expense because they are non-cash charges.

The Company believes it is useful to exclude the impact of interest expense associated with the Company's corporate financing facilities, including the senior secured term loan and the residual financing facility, as it views this expense as related to its capital structure rather than its funding.

The Company excludes the impact of certain non-recurring charges and other non-recurring charges because it does not believe that these items reflect ongoing business operations. Other non-recurring charges include litigation reserve, impairment charges, workforce optimization expenses, shareholder activism costs, debt amendment and warrant amortization costs related to our corporate financing facilities.

The Company also excludes fair value mark-to-market adjustments on its loans receivable portfolio and asset-backed notes carried at fair value because these adjustments do not impact cash.





Adjusted Net Income

The Company defines Adjusted Net Income as net income adjusted to eliminate the effect of certain items as described below. The Company believes that Adjusted Net Income is an important measure of operating performance because it allows management, investors, and the Company's board of directors to evaluate and compare its operating results, including return on capital and operating efficiencies, from period to period, excluding the after-tax impact of non-cash, stock-based compensation expense and certain non-recurring charges.

The Company believes it is useful to exclude the impact of income tax expense (benefit), as reported, because historically it has included irregular income tax items that do not reflect ongoing business operations. The Company also includes the impact of normalized income tax expense by applying a normalized statutory tax rate.

The Company believes it is useful to exclude the impact of certain non-recurring charges and other non-recurring charges because it does not believe that these items reflect its ongoing business operations. Other non-recurring charges include litigation reserve, impairment charges, workforce optimization expenses, shareholder activism costs, debt amendment and warrant amortization costs related to our corporate financing facilities.

The Company believes it is useful to exclude stock-based compensation expense because it is a non-cash charge.

The Company also excludes the fair value mark-to-market adjustment on its asset-backed notes carried at fair value to align with the 2023 accounting policy decision to account for new debt financings at amortized cost.





Risk Adjusted Net Interest Margin and Risk Adjusted Net Interest Margin Ratio

The Company defines Risk Adjusted Net Interest Margin as total interest and non-interest income, less interest expense, credit losses and the impact of loan-related fair value adjustments. The Company defines Risk Adjusted Net Interest Margin Ratio as annualized Risk Adjusted Net Interest Margin divided by Average Daily Principal Balance. Average Daily Principal Balance represents the average loan balance outstanding over the reporting period. The Company believes Risk Adjusted Net Interest Margin and Risk Adjusted Net Interest Margin Ratio are important metrics because they reflect the net margin earned on its loan portfolio after accounting for both the cost of borrowing and the impact of credit performance, along with non-interest income. The Company believes that the Risk Adjusted Net Interest Margin measure provides management, investors, and Oportun's board of directors with a more complete understanding of the net margin of the Company’s loan portfolio and non-interest income on a risk-adjusted basis. The Company believes that the Risk Adjusted Net Interest Margin Ratio allows management, investors and Oportun's board of directors to evaluate its efficiency relative to its Average Daily Principal Balance.

Adjusted Operating Expense and Adjusted Operating Expense Ratio

The Company defines Adjusted Operating Expense as total operating expenses adjusted to exclude stock-based compensation expense and certain non-recurring charges, such as expenses associated with our workforce optimization, and other non-recurring charges. Other non-recurring charges include litigation reserve, impairment charges, workforce optimization expenses, shareholder activism costs, and debt amendment costs related to our Corporate Financing facility. The Company defines Adjusted Operating Expense Ratio as Adjusted Operating Expense divided by Average Daily Principal Balance. The Company believes Adjusted Operating Expense is an important measure because it allows management, investors and Oportun's board of directors to evaluate and compare its operating costs from period to period, excluding the impact of non-cash, stock-based compensation expense and certain non-recurring charges. The Company believes Adjusted Operating Expense Ratio is an important measure because it allows management, investors and Oportun's board of directors to evaluate how efficiently the Company is managing costs relative to revenue and Average Daily Principal Balance.

Adjusted Return on Equity

The Company defines Adjusted Return on Equity (“ROE”) as annualized Adjusted Net Income divided by average stockholders’ equity. Average stockholders’ equity is an average of the beginning and ending stockholders’ equity balance for each period. The Company believes Adjusted ROE is an important measure because it allows management, investors and its board of directors to evaluate the profitability of the business in relation to its stockholders' equity and how efficiently it generates income from stockholders' equity.

Adjusted EPS

The Company defines Adjusted EPS as Adjusted Net Income divided by weighted average diluted shares outstanding.





Oportun Financial Corporation

RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

(in millions, unaudited) Three Months Ended

June 30, Six Months Ended

June 30, Adjusted EBITDA 2025 2024 2025 2024 Net income (Loss) $ 6.9 $ (31.0 ) $ 16.6 $ (57.5 ) Adjustments: Income tax expense (benefit) 3.2 (18.1 ) 6.6 (22.2 ) Interest on corporate financing 9.4 13.2 19.2 27.1 Depreciation and amortization 10.7 13.0 21.8 26.2 Stock-based compensation expense 2.7 3.0 5.5 7.0 Other non-recurring charges(1) 4.0 12.5 5.6 16.8 Fair value mark-to-market adjustment (5.7 ) 37.7 (10.7 ) 34.7 Adjusted EBITDA $ 31.2 $ 30.2 $ 64.7 $ 32.2





Three Months Ended

June 30, Six Months Ended

June 30, Adjusted Net Income 2025 2024 2025 2024 Net income (Loss) $ 6.9 $ (31.0 ) $ 16.6 $ (57.5 ) Adjustments: Income tax expense (benefit) 3.2 (18.1 ) 6.6 (22.2 ) Stock-based compensation expense 2.7 3.0 5.5 7.0 Other non-recurring charges(1) 4.0 12.5 5.6 16.8 Net decrease in fair value of credit cards receivable — 36.2 — 36.2 Mark-to-market adjustment on ABS notes 3.4 1.9 11.3 29.0 Adjusted income (loss) before taxes 20.1 4.4 45.7 9.4 Normalized income tax expense 5.4 1.2 12.3 2.5 Adjusted Net Income $ 14.7 $ 3.2 $ 33.3 $ 6.9 Stockholders' equity $ 376.0 $ 354.1 $ 376.0 $ 354.1 GAAP ROE 7.4 % (33.9 )% 9.2 % (30.5 )% Adjusted ROE (%)(2) 15.9 % 3.5 % 18.4 % 3.6 % (1) Certain prior-period financial information has been reclassified to conform to current period presentation.

(2) Calculated as Adjusted Net Income (Loss) divided by average stockholders’ equity.



Note: Numbers may not foot or cross-foot due to rounding.





Oportun Financial Corporation

RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

(in millions, unaudited) Three Months Ended

June 30, Six Months Ended

June 30, Adjusted Operating Expense Ratio 2025 2024 2025 2024 OpEx Ratio 14.2 % 16.0 % 14.0 % 15.7 % Total Operating Expense $ 94.4 $ 109.2 $ 187.1 $ 218.8 Adjustments: Stock-based compensation expense (2.7 ) (3.0 ) (5.5 ) (7.0 ) Other non-recurring charges(1) (3.2 ) (12.1 ) (4.1 ) (16.0 ) Total Adjusted Operating Expense $ 88.6 $ 94.1 $ 177.5 $ 195.8 Average Daily Principal Balance $ 2,666.8 $ 2,745.7 $ 2,685.9 $ 2,798.7 Adjusted OpEx Ratio 13.3 % 13.8 % 13.3 % 14.1 % (1) Certain prior-period financial information has been reclassified to conform to current period presentation.





Three Months Ended

June 30, Six Months Ended

June 30, 2025 2024 2025 2024 Risk Adjusted Net Interest Margin Total Revenue 234.3 250.4 470.3 500.9 Less: Interest Expense 59.5 54.2 116.9 108.7 Net Interest Margin $ 174.8 $ 196.2 $ 353.3 $ 392.2 Net Interest Margin Ratio 26.3 % 28.7 % 26.5 % 28.2 % Adjustments: Mark-to-market adjustment on loans 9.1 (36.7 ) 21.5 (7.8 ) Mark-to-market adjustment on derivatives — 1.0 0.5 2.1 Net settlements on derivative instruments 3.0 3.8 6.7 2.7 Fair value mark on loans sold — (18.4 ) — (51.8 ) Net decrease in Fair Value of Credit Card — 36.2 — 36.2 Net charge-offs (79.0 ) (83.9 ) (160.3 ) (169.2 ) Other non-recurring charges 0.8 0.4 1.5 0.8 Risk Adjusted Net Interest Margin $ 108.7 $ 98.5 $ 223.1 $ 205.2 Average Daily Principal Balance $ 2,666.8 $ 2,745.7 $ 2,685.9 $ 2,798.7 Risk Adjusted Net Interest Margin Ratio 16.3 % 14.4 % 16.8 % 14.7 %



Note: Numbers may not foot or cross-foot due to rounding.





Oportun Financial Corporation

RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

(in millions, except share and per share data, unaudited) Three Months Ended

June 30, Six Months Ended

June 30, GAAP Earnings (loss) per Share 2025 2024 2025 2024 Net income (loss) $ 6.9 $ (31.0 ) $ 16.6 $ (57.5 ) Net income (loss) attributable to common stockholders $ 6.9 $ (31.0 ) $ 16.6 $ (57.5 ) Basic weighted-average common shares outstanding 46,571,524 39,816,996 46,037,084 39,358,936 Weighted average effect of dilutive securities: Stock options — — — — Restricted stock units 1,321,648 — 1,431,371 — Diluted weighted-average common shares outstanding 47,893,172 39,816,996 47,468,455 39,358,936 Earnings (loss) per share: Basic $ 0.15 $ (0.78 ) $ 0.36 $ (1.46 ) Diluted $ 0.14 $ (0.78 ) $ 0.35 $ (1.46 )





Three Months Ended

June 30, Six Months Ended

June 30, Adjusted Earnings (loss) Per Share 2025 2024 2025 2024 Diluted earnings (loss) per share $ 0.14 $ (0.78 ) $ 0.35 $ (1.46 ) Adjusted Net Income $ 14.7 $ 3.2 $ 33.3 $ 6.9 Basic weighted-average common shares outstanding 46,571,524 39,816,996 46,037,084 39,358,936 Weighted average effect of dilutive securities: Stock options — — — — Restricted stock units 1,321,648 469,445 1,431,371 458,515 Diluted adjusted weighted-average common shares outstanding 47,893,172 40,286,441 47,468,455 39,817,451 Adjusted Earnings (loss) Per Share $ 0.31 $ 0.08 $ 0.70 $ 0.17



Note: Numbers may not foot or cross-foot due to rounding.





Oportun Financial Corporation

RECONCILIATION OF FORWARD LOOKING NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

(in millions, unaudited) 3Q 2025 FY 2025 Low High Low High Adjusted EBITDA Net income $ 6.8 * $ 10.7 * $ 31.8 $ 41.6 Adjustments: Income tax expense (benefit) 1.8 2.9 8.6 11.2 Interest on corporate financing 8.8 8.8 36.9 36.9 Depreciation and amortization 9.9 9.9 40.9 40.9 Stock-based compensation expense 3.2 3.2 12.5 12.5 Other non-recurring charges 3.5 3.5 10.5 10.5 Fair value mark-to-market adjustment * * (6.2 ) (8.6 ) Adjusted EBITDA $ 34.0 $ 39.0 $ 135.0 $ 145.0



*Due to the uncertainty in macroeconomic conditions and quarterly volatility in the fair value mark to market adjustment, we are unable to precisely forecast the fair value mark-to-market adjustments on our loan portfolio and asset-backed notes on a quarterly basis. As a result, while we fully expect there to be a fair value mark-to-market adjustment which could have an impact on GAAP net income (loss), the net income (loss) number shown above assumes no change in the fair value mark-to-market adjustment.





FY 2025 Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted EPS Low High Net income $ 31.8 $ 41.6 Adjustments: Income tax expense (benefit) 8.6 11.2 Stock-based compensation expense 12.5 12.5 Other non-recurring charges 10.5 10.5 Mark-to-market adjustment on ABS notes 16.0 16.0 Adjusted income before taxes $ 79.4 $ 91.8 Normalized income tax expense 21.5 24.8 Adjusted Net Income $ 58.0 $ 67.0 Diluted weighted-average common shares outstanding 48.0 48.0 Diluted earnings per share $ 0.66 $ 0.87 Adjusted Earnings Per Share $ 1.20 $ 1.40



Note: Numbers may not foot or cross-foot due to rounding.