Potbelly Corporation Reports Results for Second Fiscal Quarter 2025

Second quarter system-wide sales growth of 6.7% including 3.2% company-operated same-store sales growth and positive traffic growth

Eight shop openings and 54 additional franchise shop commitments in the second quarter

Raises full-year guidance and introduces 3Q'25 guidance including positive same-store sales of 3.25%-4.25%

CHICAGO, Aug. 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Potbelly Corporation (NASDAQ: PBPB ), (“Potbelly” or the “Company”) the iconic neighborhood sandwich shop concept, today reported financial results for its second fiscal quarter ended June 29, 2025.

Key highlights for the quarter ended June 29, 2025, compared to the quarter ended June 30, 2024:

Average Weekly Sales (AWS) increased 3.6% to $27,040 compared to $26,110.

Company-operated same-store sales in the second quarter increased 3.2%.

Total revenues increased by 3.4% to $123.7 million compared to $119.7 million.

GAAP net income attributable to Potbelly Corporation was $2.5 million compared to $34.7 million. GAAP diluted earnings per share (EPS) was $0.08 compared to $1.13. Prior year GAAP net income and EPS included a $31.3 million income tax benefit for the release of a tax valuation allowance.

Adjusted net income 1 attributable to Potbelly Corporation was $2.9 million compared to $2.5 million. Adjusted diluted EPS 1 was $0.09 compared to $0.08.

attributable to Potbelly Corporation was $2.9 million compared to $2.5 million. Adjusted diluted EPS was $0.09 compared to $0.08. Adjusted EBITDA1 increased 13.0% to $9.6 million compared to $8.5 million.



(1) Adjusted net income, adjusted diluted EPS and adjusted EBITDA are non-GAAP measures. For reconciliations of these measures to the most directly comparable GAAP measure, see the accompanying financial tables below. For a discussion of why we consider them useful, see “Non-GAAP Financial Measures” below.

Bob Wright, President and Chief Executive Officer of the Company, commented, “We are thrilled with our strong second quarter performance. From continued top-line momentum that includes positive traffic and new unit growth for the quarter that was ahead of our expectations, to year-over-year shop-level margin expansion and adjusted EBITDA near the high-end of our quarterly guidance range, our results truly reflect the growth engine we’ve been building over the past five years by leveraging our Five-Pillar Operating Strategy. As we look ahead, our focus remains on actions that will continue to drive accelerated growth through menu innovation, investments in our consumer-facing digital assets, growing and modernizing our shop footprint, and exercising prudent cost controls to achieve balanced growth while pushing incremental flow-through to our corporate earnings. The future is bright for Potbelly and we believe we are well positioned to capitalize on the immense opportunity ahead of us.”

Financial Outlook

The company introduces 3Q’25 and raises 2025 full year guidance below:

3Q’25 Guidance Same Store Sales % Growth 3.25% to 4.25% Adjusted EBITDA $9.0M to $10.0M





2025 Guidance Same Store Sales % Growth 2.0% to 3.0% New Unit Growth At least 38 shops Adjusted EBITDA $34M to $35M



Development Update

During the second quarter, eight new Potbelly shops were opened.

In addition, during the second quarter, the Company signed 54 new franchise shop commitments, bringing the total number of open and committed shop count to 816 as of June 29, 2025.

Share Repurchase Program

During the second quarter, the Company repurchased approximately 113,000 shares of its common stock for a total of approximately $1.0 million. As of June 29, 2025, the Company had $16.5 million available under its three-year share repurchase program authorized on May 7, 2024.

The Company may repurchase shares of its common stock from time to time through open market purchases, in privately negotiated transactions, or by other means, including using trading plans intended to qualify under Rule 10b5-1 under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, in accordance with applicable securities laws and other restrictions. The timing and total amount of common stock repurchases will depend upon business, economic and market conditions, corporate and regulatory requirements, prevailing stock prices, and other considerations.

About Potbelly

Potbelly Corporation is a neighborhood sandwich concept that has been feeding customers’ smiles with warm, toasty sandwiches, signature salads, hand-dipped shakes and other fresh menu items, customized just the way customers want them, for more than 40 years. Potbelly promises Fresh, Fast & Friendly service in an environment that reflects the local neighborhood. Since opening its first shop in Chicago in 1977, Potbelly has expanded to neighborhoods across the country - with more than 440 shops in the United States including more than 90 franchised shops in the United States. For more information, please visit our website at www.potbelly.com.

Definitions

The following definitions apply to these terms as used throughout this press release:

Revenues – represents net company-operated sandwich shop sales and our franchise royalties and fees. Company-operated sandwich shop sales, net consist of food and beverage sales, net of promotional allowances and employee meals. Franchise royalties and fees consist of royalty income, franchise fee, and other fees collected from franchisees including advertising and rent.

– represents net company-operated sandwich shop sales and our franchise royalties and fees. Company-operated sandwich shop sales, net consist of food and beverage sales, net of promotional allowances and employee meals. Franchise royalties and fees consist of royalty income, franchise fee, and other fees collected from franchisees including advertising and rent. Company-operated same-store sales or same-store traffic – an operating measure that represents the change in year-over-year sales or entrée counts for the comparable company-operated store base open for 15 months or longer. In fiscal years that include a 53 rd week, the last week of the fourth quarter and fiscal year is excluded from the year-over-year comparisons so that the time periods are consistent. In fiscal years that follow a 53-week year, the current period sales are compared to the trailing 52-week sales to compare against the most closely comparable weeks from the prior calendar year.

– an operating measure that represents the change in year-over-year sales or entrée counts for the comparable company-operated store base open for 15 months or longer. In fiscal years that include a 53 week, the last week of the fourth quarter and fiscal year is excluded from the year-over-year comparisons so that the time periods are consistent. In fiscal years that follow a 53-week year, the current period sales are compared to the trailing 52-week sales to compare against the most closely comparable weeks from the prior calendar year. Average Weekly Sales (AWS) – an operating measure that represents the average weekly sales of all company-operated shops which reported sales during the associated time period.

– an operating measure that represents the average weekly sales of all company-operated shops which reported sales during the associated time period. Average Unit Volume (AUV) – an operating measure that represents the average annual sales of all company-operated shops which reported sales during the associated time period.

– an operating measure that represents the average annual sales of all company-operated shops which reported sales during the associated time period. System-wide sales – an operating measure that represents the sum of sales generated by company-operated shops and sales generated by franchised shops, net of all promotional allowances, discounts, and employee meals. Net sales from franchised shops are not included in total revenues. Rather, revenues are limited to the royalties, fees and other income collected from franchisees.

– an operating measure that represents the sum of sales generated by company-operated shops and sales generated by franchised shops, net of all promotional allowances, discounts, and employee meals. Net sales from franchised shops are not included in total revenues. Rather, revenues are limited to the royalties, fees and other income collected from franchisees. EBITDA – a non-GAAP measure that represents income before depreciation and amortization expense, interest expense and the provision for income taxes.

– a non-GAAP measure that represents income before depreciation and amortization expense, interest expense and the provision for income taxes. Adjusted EBITDA – a non-GAAP measure that represents income before depreciation and amortization expense, interest expense and the provision for income taxes, adjusted to eliminate the impact of other items, including certain non-cash and other items that we do not consider reflective of underlying business performance.

– a non-GAAP measure that represents income before depreciation and amortization expense, interest expense and the provision for income taxes, adjusted to eliminate the impact of other items, including certain non-cash and other items that we do not consider reflective of underlying business performance. Shop-level profit (loss) – a non-GAAP measure that represents income (loss) from operations excluding franchise royalties and fees, franchise support, marketing and rent expenses, general and administrative expenses, depreciation expense, pre-opening costs, restructuring costs, loss on Franchise Growth Acceleration Initiative activities and impairment, loss on the disposal of property and equipment and shop closures.

– a non-GAAP measure that represents income (loss) from operations excluding franchise royalties and fees, franchise support, marketing and rent expenses, general and administrative expenses, depreciation expense, pre-opening costs, restructuring costs, loss on Franchise Growth Acceleration Initiative activities and impairment, loss on the disposal of property and equipment and shop closures. Shop-level profit (loss) margin – a non-GAAP measure that represents shop-level profit expressed as a percentage of net company-operated sandwich shop sales.

– a non-GAAP measure that represents shop-level profit expressed as a percentage of net company-operated sandwich shop sales. Adjusted net income (loss) – a non-GAAP measure that represents net income (loss), adjusted to eliminate the impact of restructuring costs, impairment, loss on the disposal of property and equipment, shop closures, and other items we do not consider representative of our ongoing operating performance, including the income tax effects of those adjustments and the change in our income tax valuation allowance.

– a non-GAAP measure that represents net income (loss), adjusted to eliminate the impact of restructuring costs, impairment, loss on the disposal of property and equipment, shop closures, and other items we do not consider representative of our ongoing operating performance, including the income tax effects of those adjustments and the change in our income tax valuation allowance. Adjusted diluted EPS – a non-GAAP measure that represents adjusted net income (loss) divided by the weighted average number of fully dilutive common shares outstanding.

– a non-GAAP measure that represents adjusted net income (loss) divided by the weighted average number of fully dilutive common shares outstanding. Shop commitments – an operating measure that represents the number of company and franchise shops that are committed to be developed. For franchise shops, a shop development area agreement (SDAA) or standalone franchise agreement represents a commitment. For company shops, a commitment is made through a good faith combination of business decision-making and capital allocation needed to develop and operate a new shop location.



Non-GAAP Financial Measures

We prepare our financial statements in accordance with Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (“GAAP”). Within this press release, we make reference to EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA, adjusted diluted EPS, adjusted net income, shop-level profit, and shop-level profit margin which are non-GAAP financial measures. The Company includes these non-GAAP financial measures because management believes they are useful to investors in that they provide for greater transparency with respect to supplemental information used by management in its financial and operational decision making.

Management uses adjusted EBITDA, adjusted net income and adjusted diluted EPS to evaluate the Company’s performance and in order to have comparable financial results to analyze changes in our underlying business from quarter to quarter. Adjusted EBITDA, adjusted net income and adjusted diluted EPS exclude the impact of certain non-cash charges and other items that affect the comparability of results in past quarters and which we do not believe are reflective of underlying business performance. Management uses shop-level profit and shop-level profit margin as key metrics to evaluate the profitability of incremental sales at our shops, to evaluate our shop performance across periods and to evaluate our shop financial performance against our competitors. Management believes these adjustments provide better comparability of results to the prior period.

Accordingly, the Company believes the presentation of these non-GAAP financial measures, when used in conjunction with GAAP financial measures, is a useful financial analysis tool that can assist investors in assessing the Company’s operating performance and underlying prospects. This analysis should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for analysis of our results as reported under GAAP. This analysis, as well as the other information in this press release, should be read in conjunction with the Company’s financial statements and footnotes contained in the documents that the Company files with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. The non-GAAP financial measures used by the Company in this press release may be different from the methods used by other companies. For more information on the non-GAAP financial measures, please refer to the table, “Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures to GAAP Financial Measures.” Because the Company is not able to estimate the impact of specific line items, which have the potential to significantly impact, favorably or unfavorably, the Company's reported earnings in future periods, the Company is not providing a reconciliation for the 3Q’25 or the full year 2025 guidance.

Potbelly Corporation

Consolidated Statements of Operations and Margin Analysis – Unaudited

(amounts in thousands, except per share data)



For the Quarter Ended For the Year to Date Ended Jun 29,

2025 % of

Revenues Jun 30,

2024 % of

Revenues Jun 29,

2025 % of

Revenues Jun 30,

2024 % of

Revenues Revenues Sandwich shop sales, net $ 118,396 95.7 % $ 115,536 96.5 % $ 227,398 95.8 % $ 223,113 96.6 % Franchise royalties, fees and rent income 5,313 4.3 4,161 3.5 9,992 4.2 7,737 3.4 Total revenues 123,709 100.0 119,697 100.0 237,390 100.0 230,850 100.0 Expenses (Percentages stated as a percent of sandwich shop sales, net) Sandwich shop operating expenses, excluding depreciation Food, beverage and packaging costs 31,110 26.3 31,306 27.1 59,561 26.2 60,576 27.2 Labor and related expenses 33,210 28.0 32,313 28.0 66,307 29.2 64,566 28.9 Occupancy expenses 12,522 10.6 12,543 10.9 24,549 10.8 24,257 10.9 Other operating expenses 21,808 18.4 21,264 18.4 42,299 18.6 41,093 18.4 (Percentages stated as a percent of total revenues) Franchise support, rent and marketing expenses 3,375 2.7 3,001 2.5 6,473 2.7 5,538 2.4 General and administrative expenses 13,362 10.8 11,866 9.9 25,734 10.8 23,413 10.1 Depreciation expense 3,928 3.2 3,016 2.5 7,649 3.2 6,027 2.6 Pre-opening costs 152 0.1 96 NM 264 0.1 96 NM Loss on Franchise Growth Acceleration Initiative activities 60 NM 28 NM 95 NM 161 NM Impairment, loss on disposal of property and equipment and shop closures 480 0.4 145 0.1 507 0.2 886 0.4 Total operating expenses 120,007 97.0 115,578 96.6 233,438 98.3 226,613 98.2 Income from operations 3,702 3.0 4,119 3.4 3,952 1.7 4,237 1.8 Interest expense, net 123 0.1 181 0.2 290 0.1 545 0.2 Loss on extinguishment of debt — NM — NM — — 2,376 NM Income before income taxes 3,579 2.9 3,938 3.3 3,662 1.6 1,316 0.6 Income tax expense (benefit) 665 0.5 (30,982 ) (25.9 ) 663 0.3 (30,931 ) (13.0 ) Net income 2,914 2.4 34,920 29.2 2,999 1.3 32,247 14.0 Net income attributable to non-controlling interest 426 0.3 208 0.1 573 0.2 302 0.1 Net income attributable to Potbelly Corporation $ 2,488 2.1 % $ 34,712 29.0 % $ 2,426 1.1 % $ 31,945 13.9 % Net income per common share attributable to common stockholders: Basic $ 0.08 $ 1.16 $ 0.08 $ 1.07 Diluted $ 0.08 $ 1.13 $ 0.08 $ 1.04 Weighted average shares outstanding: Basic 30,192 29,926 30,041 29,903 Diluted 30,811 30,714 30,785 30,842

_______________________________

"NM" - Amount is not meaningful





Potbelly Corporation

Consolidated Balance Sheets – Unaudited

(amounts in thousands, except par value data)



Jun 29,

2025 Dec 29,

2024 Assets Current assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 16,187 $ 11,663 Accounts receivable, net of allowances of $40 and $22 as of June 29, 2025 and December 29,

2024, respectively 10,127 9,765 Inventories 3,697 3,744 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 6,983 7,882 Assets classified as held-for-sale — 147 Total current assets 36,994 33,201 Property and equipment, net 54,391 50,533 Right-of-use assets for operating leases 127,204 133,207 Indefinite-lived intangible assets 3,404 3,404 Goodwill 2,049 2,049 Restricted cash 815 815 Deferred tax assets 33,816 33,816 Deferred expenses, net and other assets 6,568 6,121 Total assets $ 265,241 $ 263,146 Liabilities and equity Current liabilities Accounts payable $ 9,870 $ 9,552 Accrued expenses 37,361 32,872 Short-term operating lease liabilities 26,161 22,809 Total current liabilities 73,392 65,233 Long-term debt, net of current portion — 4,000 Long-term operating lease liabilities 121,508 127,929 Other long-term liabilities 9,244 8,036 Total liabilities 204,144 205,198 Equity Common stock, $0.01 par value—authorized 200,000 shares; outstanding 30,256 and 29,893 shares as of June 29, 2025 and December 29, 2024, respectively 406 398 Warrants 1,437 1,745 Additional paid-in-capital 474,606 470,085 Treasury stock, held at cost, 10,836 and 10,445 shares as of June 29, 2025, and December 29, 2024, respectively (124,017 ) (120,338 ) Accumulated deficit (291,077 ) (293,503 ) Total stockholders’ equity 61,355 58,387 Non-controlling interest (258 ) (439 ) Total equity 61,097 57,948 Total liabilities and equity $ 265,241 $ 263,146





Potbelly Corporation

Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows – Unaudited

(amounts in thousands)



For the Year to Date Ended Jun 29,

2025 Jun 30,

2024 Cash flows from operating activities: Net income $ 2,999 $ 32,247 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation expense 7,649 6,027 Noncash lease expense 11,735 12,568 Deferred income tax — (31,251 ) Stock-based compensation expense 3,375 3,192 Asset impairment, loss on disposal of property and equipment and shop closures 724 463 Loss on Franchise Growth Acceleration Initiative activities 95 162 Loss on extinguishment of debt — 2,376 Other operating activities 104 130 Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable, net (363 ) (1,035 ) Inventories 52 169 Prepaid expenses and other assets 1,010 (900 ) Accounts payable (280 ) (522 ) Operating lease liabilities (9,022 ) (14,540 ) Accrued expenses and other liabilities 4,288 (5,236 ) Net cash provided by operating activities: 22,366 3,850 Cash flows from investing activities: Purchases of property and equipment (10,823 ) (8,687 ) Proceeds from sale of refranchised shops and other assets — 227 Other investing activities 68 — Net cash used in investing activities: (10,755 ) (8,460 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Borrowings under Revolving Facility 3,000 7,000 Repayments under Revolving Facility (7,000 ) (3,000 ) Repayments under Term Loan — (22,827 ) Payment of debt issuance costs — (623 ) Proceeds from exercise of warrants 848 1,309 Employee taxes on certain stock-based payment arrangements (1,425 ) (1,710 ) Distributions to non-controlling interest (393 ) (302 ) Treasury Stock repurchase (2,117 ) (703 ) Net cash used in financing activities: (7,087 ) (20,856 ) Net change in cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash 4,524 (25,466 ) Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period 12,478 34,537 Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period $ 17,002 $ 9,071 Supplemental cash flow information: Income taxes paid $ 276 $ 553 Interest paid $ 209 $ 493 Supplemental non-cash investing and financing activities: Unpaid liability for purchases of property and equipment $ 2,224 $ 803 Unpaid liability for employee taxes on certain stock-based payment arrangements $ 137 $ 424





Potbelly Corporation

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures to GAAP Financial Measures – Unaudited

(amounts in thousands, except per share data)



For the Quarter Ended For the Year to Date Ended

Jun 29,

2025 Jun 30,

2024 Jun 29,

2025 Jun 30,

2024 Net income attributable to Potbelly Corporation, as reported $ 2,488 $ 34,712 $ 2,426 $ 31,945 Impairment, loss on disposal of property and equipment and shop closures(1) 480 145 507 886 Loss on extinguishment of debt(2) — — — 2,376 Loss on Franchise Growth Acceleration Initiative activities(3) 60 28 95 161 Legal settlements(4) 61 — 149 — Total adjustments before income tax 601 173 751 3,423 Income tax adjustments(5) (166 ) (32,361 ) (211 ) (32,615 ) Total adjustments after income tax 435 (32,188 ) 540 (29,192 ) Adjusted net income attributable to Potbelly Corporation $ 2,923 $ 2,524 $ 2,966 $ 2,753 Adjusted net income attributable to Potbelly Corporation per share, basic $ 0.10 $ 0.08 $ 0.10 $ 0.09 Adjusted net income attributable to Potbelly Corporation per share, diluted $ 0.09 $ 0.08 $ 0.10 $ 0.09 Shares used in computing adjusted net income attributable to Potbelly Corporation per share: Basic 30,192 29,926 30,041 29,903 Diluted 30,811 30,714 30,785 30,842





For the Quarter Ended For the Year to Date Ended Jun 29,

2025 Jun 30,

2024 Jun 29,

2025 Jun 30,

2024 Net income attributable to Potbelly Corporation, as reported $ 2,488 $ 34,712 $ 2,426 $ 31,945 Depreciation expense 3,928 3,016 7,649 6,027 Interest expense, net 123 181 290 545 Income tax expense (benefit) 665 (30,982 ) 663 (30,931 ) EBITDA $ 7,204 $ 6,927 $ 11,028 $ 7,586 Impairment, loss on disposal of property and equipment and shop closures(1) 480 145 507 886 Stock-based compensation expense 1,827 1,421 3,375 3,192 Loss on extinguishment of debt(2) — — — 2,376 Loss on Franchise Growth Acceleration Initiative activities(3) 60 28 95 161 Legal settlements(4) 61 — 149 — Adjusted EBITDA $ 9,632 $ 8,521 $ 15,154 $ 14,201





Potbelly Corporation

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures to GAAP Financial Measures – Unaudited

(amounts in thousands, except per share data)



For the Quarter Ended For the Year to Date Ended Jun 29,

2025 Jun 30,

2024 Jun 29,

2025 Jun 30,

2024 Income from operations [A] $ 3,702 $ 4,119 $ 3,952 $ 4,237 Income from operations margin [A÷B] 3.0 % 3.4 % 1.7 % 1.8 % Less: Franchise royalties, fees and rent income 5,313 4,161 9,992 7,737 Franchise support, rent and marketing expenses 3,375 3,001 6,473 5,538 General and administrative expenses 13,362 11,866 25,734 23,413 Depreciation expense 3,928 3,016 7,649 6,027 Pre-opening costs 152 96 264 96 Loss on Franchise Growth Acceleration Initiative activities(3) 60 28 95 161 Impairment, loss on disposal of property and equipment and shop closures(1) 480 145 507 886 Shop-level profit [C] $ 19,746 $ 18,110 $ 34,682 $ 32,621 Total revenues [B] $ 123,709 $ 119,697 $ 237,390 $ 230,850 Less: Franchise royalties, fees and rent income 5,313 4,161 9,992 7,737 Sandwich shop sales, net [D] $ 118,396 $ 115,536 $ 227,398 $ 223,113 Shop-level profit margin [C÷D] 16.7 % 15.7 % 15.3 % 14.6 %





Potbelly Corporation

Selected Operating Data – Unaudited

(amounts in thousands, except shop counts)



For the Quarter Ended For the Year to Date Ended Jun 29,

2025 Jun 30,

2024 Jun 29,

2025 Jun 30,

2024 Selected Operating Data Revenue Data: Company-operated same store sales 3.2 % 0.4 % 2.1 % 0.1 % System-Wide Sales: Sales from company-operated shops, net $ 118,396 $ 115,536 $ 227,398 $ 223,113 Sales from franchise shops, net 35,774 28,934 67,433 55,545 System-wide sales $ 154,170 $ 144,470 $ 294,831 $ 278,658





For the Quarter Ended For the Year to Date Ended Jun 29,

2025 Jun 30,

2024 Jun 29,

2025 Jun 30,

2024 Company-operated shops: Beginning of period 341 345 346 345 Openings 2 2 3 2 Shops sold to franchise — (1 ) (4 ) (1 ) Closures (3 ) (1 ) (5 ) (1 ) Shops at end of period 340 345 340 345 Franchised shops: Beginning of period 103 82 96 79 Openings 6 2 9 5 Shops sold to franchise — 1 4 1 Closures (2 ) (1 ) (2 ) (1 ) Shops at end of period 107 84 107 84 System-wide shops: Beginning of period 444 427 442 424 Openings 8 4 12 7 Closures (5 ) (2 ) (7 ) (2 ) Shops at end of period 447 429 447 429



Potbelly Corporation

Footnotes to the Press Release, Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures to GAAP Financial Measures & Selected Operating Data

1) This adjustment includes costs related to impairment of long-lived assets, loss on disposal of property and equipment and shop closure expenses.



2) This adjustment includes costs related to the loss recognized upon the termination of the Company’s term loan for 2024.



3) This adjustment includes costs related to our plan to grow our franchise units domestically through multi-unit shop development area agreements, which may include refranchising certain company-operated shops.



4) This adjustment relates to legal fees for a loss contingency recorded in 2024 for a pay disclosure claim in the state of Washington.



5) This adjustment includes the tax impacts of the other adjustments listed above based on the Company’s effective tax rate.

