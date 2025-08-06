Encore Capital Group Announces Second Quarter 2025 Financial Results

Favorable purchasing conditions continue in U.S. market

Global portfolio purchases up 32% to $367 million, including record $317 million in U.S.

Global collections up 20% to record $655 million, including record $490 million in U.S.

Estimated remaining collections (ERC) up 12% to record $9.4 billion

Earnings per share of $2.49



SAN DIEGO, Aug. 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: ECPG), an international specialty finance company, today reported consolidated financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2025.

“Encore delivered another quarter of strong performance in Q2, which is reflected in our financial metrics across the board,” said Ashish Masih, President and Chief Executive Officer. “Portfolio purchases of $367 million were up 32% compared to the second quarter last year and record collections of $655 million were up 20%. This unprecedented collections performance helped earnings increase sharply, with second quarter earnings per share of $2.49 up 86% compared to the $1.34 per share we delivered a year ago.”

“Our MCM business in the U.S. continues to deliver very strong results. Capitalizing on the ongoing favorable supply environment, MCM portfolio purchases in the second quarter were a record $317 million, up 34% compared to the year ago quarter, at very attractive returns. MCM also delivered record collections of $490 million in the second quarter, up 24% compared to Q2 a year ago, driven by superior execution.”

“Our Cabot business in Europe delivered a solid second quarter. Portfolio purchases of $50 million were in line with Cabot’s historical trend and collections of $164 million were up 10% compared to the second quarter last year.”

“As a result of our strong first half of 2025 and our continued investment and operational execution, we are raising our global collections guidance and now expect our full-year collections to be approximately $2.5 billion, reflecting year-over-year growth of 15.5%. This higher collections guidance is an increase over our prior expectation of 11% growth to $2.4 billion. Our guidance for global portfolio purchasing remains unchanged. We still anticipate our global portfolio purchasing this year will exceed the $1.35 billion of purchases we made in 2024 as MCM is poised to surpass their record level of purchasing of a year ago. As always, we remain committed to the critical role we play in the consumer credit ecosystem and to helping consumers restore their financial health,” said Masih.

In the second quarter, the company repurchased $15 million of its shares of common stock, bringing the total to $25 million for the first half of the year.

Financial Highlights for the Second Quarter of 2025:

Three Months Ended June 30, (in thousands, except percentages and earnings per share) 2025 2024 Change Portfolio purchases(1) $ 367,099 $ 278,692 32 % Average receivable portfolios(2) $ 4,068,656 $ 3,557,355 14 % Estimated Remaining Collections (ERC) $ 9,362,400 $ 8,396,696 12 % Collections $ 654,985 $ 546,728 20 % Revenues $ 442,122 $ 355,285 24 % Operating expenses $ 291,389 $ 253,446 15 % Net income $ 58,721 $ 32,181 82 % Earnings per share $ 2.49 $ 1.34 86 %

(1) Includes U.S. purchases of $317.3 million and $236.8 million, and Europe purchases of $49.8 million and $41.9 million in Q2 2025 and Q2 2024, respectively. (2) Represents the average of receivable portfolios for the quarter (sum of receivable portfolios at the beginning and end of the quarter divided by 2).

Conference Call and Webcast

Encore will host a conference call and slide presentation today, August 6, 2025, at 2:00 p.m. Pacific / 5:00 p.m. Eastern time, to present and discuss second quarter results.

Members of the public are invited to access the live webcast via the Internet by logging in on the Investor Relations page of Encore's website at encorecapital.com . To access the live conference call by telephone, please pre-register using this link . Registrants will receive confirmation with dial-in details.

For those who cannot listen to the live broadcast, a replay of the webcast will be available on the Company's website shortly after the call concludes.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This news release includes certain financial measures that exclude the impact of certain items and therefore have not been calculated in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”). The Company has included information concerning adjusted EBITDA because management utilizes this information in the evaluation of its operations and believes that this measure is a useful indicator of the Company’s ability to generate cash collections in excess of operating expenses through the liquidation of its receivable portfolios. Adjusted EBITDA has not been prepared in accordance with GAAP and should not be considered as an alternative to, or more meaningful than, net income and net income per share as indicators of the Company’s operating performance. Further, this non-GAAP financial measure, as presented by the Company, may not be comparable to similarly titled measures reported by other companies. A reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA to its most directly comparable GAAP financial measure is below.

About Encore Capital Group, Inc.

Encore Capital Group is an international specialty finance company that provides debt recovery solutions and other related services for consumers across a broad range of financial assets. Through its subsidiaries around the globe, Encore purchases portfolios of consumer receivables from major banks, credit unions, and utility providers.

Encore partners with individuals as they repay their debt obligations, helping them on the road to financial recovery and ultimately improving their economic well-being. Encore is the first and only company of its kind to operate with a Consumer Bill of Rights that provides industry-leading commitments to consumers. Headquartered in San Diego, Encore is a publicly traded NASDAQ Global Select company (ticker symbol: ECPG) and a component stock of the Russell 2000, the S&P Small Cap 600 and the Wilshire 4500. More information about the company can be found at http://www.encorecapital.com .

Forward Looking Statements

The statements in this press release that are not historical facts, including, most importantly, those statements preceded by, or that include, the words “will,” “may,” “believe,” “projects,” “expects,” “anticipates” or the negation thereof, or similar expressions, constitute “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 (the “Reform Act”). These statements may include, but are not limited to, statements regarding our future operating results (including purchases and collections), performance, supply and pricing, liquidity, business plans or prospects. For all “forward-looking statements,” the Company claims the protection of the safe harbor for forward-looking statements contained in the Reform Act. Such forward-looking statements involve risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause actual results, performance or achievements of the Company and its subsidiaries to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. These risks, uncertainties and other factors are discussed in the reports filed by the Company with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including the most recent report on Form 10-K, as it may be amended from time to time. The Company disclaims any intent or obligation to update these forward-looking statements.

ENCORE CAPITAL GROUP, INC.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Financial Condition

(In Thousands, Except Par Value Amounts)

(Unaudited) June 30,

2025 December 31,

2024 Assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 172,896 $ 199,865 Receivable portfolios, net 4,184,780 3,776,369 Property and equipment, net 84,055 80,597 Other assets 206,743 225,090 Goodwill 542,912 507,808 Total assets $ 5,191,386 $ 4,789,729 Liabilities and Equity Liabilities: Accounts payable and accrued liabilities $ 214,663 $ 233,545 Borrowings 3,965,465 3,672,762 Other liabilities 115,287 116,091 Total liabilities 4,295,415 4,022,398 Commitments and Contingencies Equity: Convertible preferred stock, $0.01 par value, 5,000 shares authorized, no shares issued and outstanding — — Common stock, $0.01 par value, 75,000 shares authorized, 23,095 and 23,691 shares issued and outstanding as of June 30, 2025 and December 31, 2024, respectively 231 237 Additional paid-in capital — 19,297 Accumulated earnings 1,015,221 909,927 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (119,481 ) (162,130 ) Total stockholders’ equity 895,971 767,331 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 5,191,386 $ 4,789,729





The following table presents certain assets and liabilities of consolidated variable interest entities (“VIEs”) included in the condensed consolidated statements of financial condition above. Most assets in the table below include those assets that can only be used to settle obligations of consolidated VIEs. The liabilities exclude amounts where creditors or beneficial interest holders have recourse to the general credit of the Company.

June 30,

2025 December 31,

2024 Assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 36,046 $ 23,875 Receivable portfolios, net 942,735 895,704 Other assets 3,682 3,699 Liabilities Accounts payable and accrued liabilities 2,827 2,946 Borrowings 647,953 599,830 Other liabilities 3,144 887









ENCORE CAPITAL GROUP, INC.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income

(In Thousands, Except Per Share Amounts)

(Unaudited) Three Months Ended

June 30, Six Months Ended

June 30, 2025 2024 2025 2024 Revenues Portfolio revenue $ 361,174 $ 321,930 $ 706,392 $ 637,782 Changes in recoveries 55,599 5,754 77,063 (6,655 ) Total debt purchasing revenue 416,773 327,684 783,455 631,127 Servicing revenue 22,300 21,107 44,847 41,486 Other revenues 3,049 6,494 6,595 11,058 Total revenues 442,122 355,285 834,897 683,671 Operating expenses Salaries and employee benefits 117,738 106,608 223,670 210,792 Cost of legal collections 79,649 64,249 147,662 122,970 General and administrative expenses 41,327 36,779 82,345 73,020 Other operating expenses 36,990 30,845 71,242 61,212 Collection agency commissions 8,374 7,504 15,247 14,938 Depreciation and amortization 7,311 7,461 14,655 15,309 Total operating expenses 291,389 253,446 554,821 498,241 Income from operations 150,733 101,839 280,076 185,430 Other expense Interest expense (73,943 ) (61,376 ) (144,473 ) (117,141 ) Other income 1,226 2,047 2,873 4,713 Total other expense (72,717 ) (59,329 ) (141,600 ) (112,428 ) Income before income taxes 78,016 42,510 138,476 73,002 Provision for income taxes (19,295 ) (10,329 ) (32,959 ) (17,582 ) Net income $ 58,721 $ 32,181 $ 105,517 $ 55,420 Earnings per share: Basic $ 2.50 $ 1.35 $ 4.45 $ 2.33 Diluted $ 2.49 $ 1.34 $ 4.41 $ 2.28 Weighted average shares outstanding: Basic 23,507 23,883 23,692 23,834 Diluted 23,578 24,097 23,926 24,282









ENCORE CAPITAL GROUP, INC.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

(Unaudited, In Thousands) Six Months Ended June 30, 2025 2024 Operating activities: Net income $ 105,517 $ 55,420 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 14,655 15,309 Other non-cash interest expense, net 7,211 7,941 Stock-based compensation expense 8,707 7,994 Changes in recoveries (77,063 ) 6,655 Other, net 7,045 2,547 Changes in operating assets and liabilities Other assets 14,897 (25,896 ) Accounts payable, accrued liabilities and other liabilities (26,162 ) 16,727 Net cash provided by operating activities 54,807 86,697 Investing activities: Purchases of receivable portfolios, net of put-backs (725,391 ) (566,960 ) Collections applied to receivable portfolios 553,400 419,833 Purchases of property and equipment (13,320 ) (14,251 ) Other, net 15,659 29,492 Net cash used in investing activities (169,652 ) (131,886 ) Financing activities: Payment of loan and debt refinancing costs (2,491 ) (17,201 ) Proceeds from credit facilities 549,605 393,455 Repayment of credit facilities (418,463 ) (1,234,189 ) Proceeds from senior secured notes — 1,000,000 Repayment of senior secured notes — (19,540 ) Repurchase and retirement of common stock (25,215 ) — Other, net (16,206 ) 16,967 Net cash provided by financing activities 87,230 139,492 Net (decrease) increase in cash and cash equivalents (27,615 ) 94,303 Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents 646 (2,046 ) Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period 199,865 158,364 Cash and cash equivalents, end of period $ 172,896 $ 250,621 Supplemental disclosures of cash flow information: Cash paid for interest $ 133,830 $ 80,945 Cash paid for income taxes, net of refunds 29,278 42,365 Supplemental schedule of non-cash investing activities: Receivable portfolios transferred to real estate owned $ 2,011 $ 3,098









ENCORE CAPITAL GROUP, INC.

Supplemental Financial Information

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Metrics

Adjusted EBITDA

Three Months Ended

June 30, Six Months Ended

June 30, (in thousands, unaudited) 2025 2024 2025 2024 GAAP net income, as reported $ 58,721 $ 32,181 $ 105,517 $ 55,420 Adjustments: Interest expense 73,943 61,376 144,473 117,141 Interest income (1,362 ) (1,760 ) (2,908 ) (3,128 ) Provision for income taxes 19,295 10,329 32,959 17,582 Depreciation and amortization 7,311 7,461 14,655 15,309 Stock-based compensation expense 5,283 4,637 8,707 7,994 Net gain on derivative instruments(1) — (78 ) — (273 ) Acquisition, integration and restructuring related expenses(2) 1,042 1,883 1,290 4,202 Adjusted EBITDA $ 164,233 $ 116,029 $ 304,693 $ 214,247 Collections applied to principal balance(3) $ 244,677 $ 228,923 $ 488,977 $ 443,474

(1) Amount represents gain or loss recognized on derivative instruments that are not designated as hedging instruments or gain or loss recognized on derivative instruments upon dedesignation of hedge relationships. We adjust for this amount because we believe the gain or loss on derivative contracts is not indicative of ongoing operations. (2) Amount represents acquisition, integration and restructuring related expenses. We adjust for this amount because we believe these expenses are not indicative of ongoing operations; therefore, adjusting for these expenses enhances comparability to prior periods, anticipated future periods, and our competitors’ results. (3) Amount represents (a) gross collections from receivable portfolios less (b) debt purchasing revenue, plus (c) proceeds applied to basis from sales of real estate owned (“REO”) assets and, when applicable, other receivable portfolios. A reconciliation of “collections applied to receivable portfolios, net” to “collections applied to principal balance” is available in the Form 10-Q for the period ending June 30, 2025.



