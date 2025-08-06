Alto Ingredients, Inc. Reports Second Quarter 2025 Results

- Western Assets Increased Gross Profit by $5.6 Million, Compared to Q2 2024 -

PEKIN, Ill., Aug. 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alto Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ: ALTO), a leading producer and distributor of specialty alcohols, renewable fuels and essential ingredients, reported its financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2025.

“In 2025, our higher productivity and efficiency initiatives positively impacted our financial position. These successes reflect our commitment to projects with near-term returns and long-term benefits,” said Bryon McGregor, President and Chief Executive Officer of Alto Ingredients. “In the second quarter of 2025, our Western assets generated gross profit, reflecting the positive impact of our liquid CO 2 facility acquisition and our decision to cold-idle our Magic Valley facility due to adverse market factors. Our marketing and distribution segment improved because we integrated our bulk sales customers, continued third-party ethanol marketing relationships that met profitability criteria, and transitioned away from business that had limited returns. We partially offset the negative impact of the previously announced loading dock outage at Pekin by capitalizing on our operational flexibility, selling higher-margin ISCC export products into Europe, and rightsizing corporate overhead to align with our current company footprint. In the second quarter of 2025, this corporate reorganization exceeded our annualized savings goal of approximately $8 million.

“Several positive regulatory developments, including the 45Z credit extension through the end of 2029, are beneficial for the industry. This has improved our earnings profile, increasing the intrinsic valuation of our facilities and creating opportunities for at least two of our plants to apply for credits for up to nearly $18 million in the next two years based on our nameplate and targeted carbon intensity scores. To execute our short-term payback strategy, we are evaluating projects to lower our carbon intensity, to capture more of the benefits from favorable regulations, improve prospects to monetize our Western assets, and increased our CO 2 utilization at our Pekin campus and at Columbia. We expect that this approach will support our path to profitability.”

Financial Results for the Three Months Ended June 30, 2025 Compared to 2024

Net sales were $218.4 million, compared to $236.5 million.

Cost of goods sold was $220.4 million, compared to $228.9 million.

Gross loss was $1.9 million, compared to gross profit of $7.6 million. The year-over-year change in unrealized noncash derivatives was negative $13.2 million and the realized derivatives gain was positive $7.6 million, resulting in a net unfavorable change of $5.6 million. Although the market crush continued to improve in 2025, it was still on average $0.10 lower than in the second quarter of 2024.

Selling, general and administrative expenses were $6.2 million, compared to $9.0 million.

Interest expense was $2.8 million, compared to $1.7 million.

Net loss attributable to common stockholders was $11.3 million, or $0.15 per share, compared to $3.4 million, or $0.05 per share.

Adjusted EBITDA was negative $0.2 million, including $4.7 million in realized gains on derivatives, compared to negative $5.9 million, including $2.9 million in realized losses on derivatives.

Financial Results for the Six Months Ended June 30, 2025 Compared to 2024

Net sales were $445.0 million, compared to $477.1 million.

Cost of goods sold was $448.7 million, compared to $471.9 million.

Gross loss was $3.7 million, compared to a gross profit of $5.2 million. The year-over-year change in unrealized noncash derivatives was negative $14.8 million and the realized derivatives gain was positive $7.6 million, resulting in a net unfavorable impact of $7.2 million. Although the market crush continued to improve in 2025, it was still on average lower than in the first half of 2024.

Selling, general and administrative expenses were $13.4 million, compared to $16.9 million.

Interest expense was $5.5 million, compared to $3.3 million.

Net loss attributable to common stockholders was $23.3 million, or $0.31 per share, compared to $15.5 million, or $0.21 per share.

Adjusted EBITDA was negative $4.6 million, including $4.9 million in realized gains on derivatives, compared to negative $13.0 million, including $2.7 million in realized losses on derivatives.

Cash and cash equivalents at June 30, 2025 were $29.8 million, compared to $26.8 million at March 31, 2025 and $35.5 million at December 31, 2024. At June 30, 2025, the company’s borrowing availability was $70 million including $5 million under the company’s operating line of credit and $65 million under its term loan facility, subject to certain conditions.

Second Quarter 2025 Results Conference Call

Management will host a conference call at 2:00 p.m. Pacific Time / 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time on Wednesday, August 6, 2025, and will deliver prepared remarks via webcast followed by a question-and-answer session.

Management will host a conference call at 2:00 p.m. Pacific Time / 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time on Wednesday, August 6, 2025, and will deliver prepared remarks via webcast followed by a question-and-answer session.

Use of Non-GAAP Measures

Management believes that certain financial measures not in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP") are useful measures of operations. The company defines Adjusted EBITDA as unaudited consolidated net income (loss) before interest expense, interest income, provision for income taxes, asset impairments, unrealized derivative gains and losses, acquisition-related expense and depreciation and amortization expense. A table is provided at the end of this release that provides a reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA to its most directly comparable GAAP measure, net income (loss). Management provides this non-GAAP measure so that investors will have the same financial information that management uses, which may assist investors in properly assessing the company's performance on a period-over-period basis. Adjusted EBITDA is not a measure of financial performance under GAAP and should not be considered as an alternative to net income (loss) or any other measure of performance under GAAP, or to cash flows from operating, investing or financing activities as an indicator of cash flows or as a measure of liquidity. Adjusted EBITDA has limitations as an analytical tool, and you should not consider this measure in isolation or as a substitute for analysis of the company's results as reported under GAAP.

About Alto Ingredients, Inc.

Alto Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ: ALTO) is a leading producer and distributor of specialty alcohols, renewable fuels and essential ingredients. Leveraging the unique qualities of its facilities, the company serves customers in a wide range of consumer and commercial products in the Health, Home & Beauty; Food & Beverage; Industry & Agriculture; Essential Ingredients; and Renewable Fuels markets. For more information, please visit www.altoingredients.com.

Safe Harbor Statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995

Statements and information contained in this communication that refer to or include Alto Ingredients’ estimated or anticipated future results or other non-historical expressions of fact are forward-looking statements that reflect Alto Ingredients’ current perspective of existing trends and information as of the date of the communication. Forward-looking statements generally will be accompanied by words such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “plan,” “could,” “should,” “estimate,” “expect,” “forecast,” “outlook,” “guidance,” “intend,” “may,” “might,” “will,” “possible,” “potential,” “predict,” “project,” or other similar words, phrases or expressions. Such forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements concerning Alto Ingredients’ projected outlook and future performance, including the anticipated timing and effects of its productivity and efficiency initiatives; expectations around, and the anticipated timing and effects of, regulatory developments, including the Section 45Z credit extension and the dollar amounts of credits for which Alto Ingredients may be eligible to apply and receive; and Alto Ingredients’ other plans, objectives, expectations and intentions. It is important to note that Alto Ingredients’ plans, objectives, expectations and intentions are not predictions of actual performance. Actual results may differ materially from Alto Ingredients’ current expectations depending upon a number of factors affecting Alto Ingredients’ business and plans. These factors include, among others adverse economic and market conditions, including for renewable fuels, specialty alcohols and essential ingredients; export conditions and international demand for the company’s products; fluctuations in the price of and demand for oil and gasoline; raw material costs, including production input costs, such as corn and natural gas; adverse impacts of inflation and supply chain constraints, including from tariffs; Alto Ingredients’ ability to timely and fully realize the results of its productivity and cost saving initiatives; regulatory developments and Alto Ingredients’ ability to successfully pursue and secure opportunities, and realize the expected results, under existing and new legislation, including the Section 45Z regulations, and to successfully apply for and receive anticipated credit amounts. These factors also include, among others, the inherent uncertainty associated with financial and other projections; the anticipated size of the markets and continued demand for Alto Ingredients’ products; the impact of competitive products and pricing; the risks and uncertainties normally incident to the alcohol production, marketing and distribution industries; changes in generally accepted accounting principles; successful compliance with governmental regulations applicable to Alto Ingredients’ facilities, products and/or businesses; changes in laws, regulations and governmental policies; the loss of key senior management or staff; and other events, factors and risks previously and from time to time disclosed in Alto Ingredients’ filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission including, specifically, those factors set forth in the “Risk Factors” section contained in Alto Ingredients’ Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on May 9, 2025.

ALTO INGREDIENTS, INC.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(unaudited, in thousands, except per share data) Three Months Ended

June 30, Six Months Ended

June 30, 2025 2024 2025 2024 Net sales $ 218,436 $ 236,468 $ 444,976 $ 477,097 Cost of goods sold 220,373 228,915 448,720 471,944 Gross profit (loss) (1,937) 7,553 (3,744) 5,153 Selling, general and administrative expenses 6,171 8,961 13,361 16,893 Loss from operations (8,108) (1,408) (17,105) (11,740) Interest expense, net (2,811) (1,669) (5,540) (3,303) Other income (expense), net (78) (29) (31) 212 Loss before provision for income taxes (10,997) (3,106) (22,676) (14,831) Provision for income taxes — — — — Net loss $ (10,997) $ (3,106) $ (22,676) $ (14,831) Preferred stock dividends $ (315) $ (316) $ (627) $ (631) Net loss attributable to common stockholders $ (11,312) $ (3,422) $ (23,303) $ (15,462) Net loss per share, basic and diluted $ (0.15) $ (0.05) $ (0.31) $ (0.21) Weighted-average shares outstanding, basic and diluted 74,611 73,486 74,232 73,126







ALTO INGREDIENTS, INC.

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(unaudited, in thousands, except par value) ASSETS

June 30,

2025 December 31,

2024 Current Assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 29,768 $ 35,469 Restricted cash 723 742 Accounts receivable, net 57,454 58,217 Inventories 53,867 49,914 Derivative instruments 2,563 3,313 Other current assets 5,350 5,463 Total current assets 149,725 153,118 Property and equipment, net 207,997 214,742 Other Assets: Right of use operating lease assets, net 19,255 20,553 Intangible assets, net 7,885 4,509 Other assets 8,203 8,516 Total other assets 35,343 33,578 Total Assets $ 393,065 $ 401,438





ALTO INGREDIENTS, INC.

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (CONTINUED)

(unaudited, in thousands, except par value) LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY

June 30,

2025 December 31,

2024 Current Liabilities: Accounts payable $ 15,705 $ 20,369 Accrued liabilities 16,021 24,214 Current portion – operating leases 4,984 4,851 Derivative instruments 910 1,177 Other current liabilities 4,893 7,193 Total current liabilities 42,513 57,804 Long-term debt, net 118,323 92,904 Operating leases, net of current portion 15,414 16,913 Other liabilities 8,970 8,754 Total Liabilities 185,220 176,375 Stockholders’ Equity: Preferred stock, $0.001 par value; 10,000 shares authorized;

Series A: no shares issued and outstanding as of June 30, 2025 and December 31, 2024

Series B: 927 shares issued and outstanding as of June 30, 2025 and December 31, 2024 1 1 Common stock, $0.001 par value; 300,000 shares authorized; 77,201 and 76,565 shares issued and outstanding as of June 30, 2025 and December 31, 2024, respectively 77 77 Non-voting common stock, $0.001 par value; 3,553 shares authorized; 1 share issued and outstanding as of June 30, 2025 and December 31, 2024 — — Additional paid-in capital 1,050,261 1,044,176 Accumulated other comprehensive income 4,975 4,975 Accumulated deficit (847,469) (824,166) Total Stockholders’ Equity 207,845 225,063 Total Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity $ 393,065 $ 401,438

Reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA to Net Loss



Three Months Ended

June 30, Six Months Ended

June 30, (in thousands) (unaudited) 2025 2024 2025 2024 Net loss $ (10,997) $ (3,106) $ (22,676) $ (14,831) Adjustments: Interest expense 2,811 1,669 5,540 3,303 Interest income (67) (150) (150) (325) Unrealized derivative losses (gains) 2,117 (11,089) 483 (14,279) Acquisition-related (income) expense (460) 675 (460) 1,350 Depreciation and amortization expense 6,365 6,074 12,631 11,802 Total adjustments 10,766 (2,821) 18,044 1,851 Adjusted EBITDA $ (231) $ (5,927) $ (4,632) $ (12,980)

Sales and Operating Metrics (unaudited)

Three Months Ended

June 30, Six Months Ended

June 30, 2025 2024 2025 2024 Alcohol Sales (gallons in millions) Pekin Campus renewable fuel gallons sold 28.8 30.7 61.4 62.5 Western production renewable fuel gallons sold 8.3 9.0 16.6 20.2 Third-party renewable fuel gallons sold 29.7 34.4 54.1 64.1 Total renewable fuel gallons sold 66.8 74.1 132.1 146.8 Specialty alcohol gallons sold 19.9 21.0 44.2 47.3 Total gallons sold 86.7 95.1 176.3 194.1 Sales Price per Gallon Pekin Campus production $ 1.95 $ 1.98 $ 1.92 $ 1.94 Western production $ 2.00 $ 1.94 $ 1.98 $ 1.86 Marketing and distribution $ 1.96 $ 2.04 $ 1.98 $ 1.94 Consolidated sales price per gallon $ 1.95 $ 2.00 $ 1.94 $ 1.93 Alcohol Production (gallons in millions) Pekin Campus production 50.9 50.0 105.2 103.6 Western production 8.3 8.6 16.6 18.3 Total production gallons 59.2 58.6 121.8 121.9 Corn Cost per Bushel Pekin Campus production $ 4.86 $ 4.50 $ 4.75 $ 4.62 Western production $ 5.71 $ 5.78 $ 5.83 $ 5.84 Consolidated cost per bushel $ 4.98 $ 4.68 $ 4.89 $ 4.81





Sales and Operating Metrics (unaudited) Three Months Ended

June 30, Six Months Ended

June 30, 2025 2024 2025 2024 Average Market Metrics PLATTS Ethanol price per gallon $ 1.72 $ 1.79 $ 1.72 $ 1.67 CME Corn cost per bushel $ 4.51 $ 4.43 $ 4.62 $ 4.39 Board corn crush per gallons (1) $ 0.11 $ 0.21 $ 0.07 $ 0.10 Essential Ingredients Sold (thousand tons) Pekin Campus production: Distillers grains 70.2 79.7 160.9 167.4 CO2 45.1 43.3 90.4 82.4 Corn wet feed 28.7 24.8 63.2 50.4 Corn dry feed 21.4 19.8 45.2 38.7 Corn oil and germ 18.9 17.5 38.5 35.3 Syrup and other 11.7 11.1 19.9 20.6 Corn meal 8.3 8.0 17.7 16.3 Yeast 5.7 5.8 12.1 11.5 Total Pekin Campus essential ingredients sold 210.0 210.0 447.9 422.6 Western production: Distillers grains 61.8 61.8 119.9 133.6 CO2 14.4 15.1 27.0 28.4 Syrup and other 1.2 2.0 2.0 16.2 Corn oil 1.0 0.9 2.4 2.4 Total Western production essential ingredients sold 78.4 79.8 151.3 180.6 Total Essential Ingredients Sold 288.4 289.8 599.2 603.2 Essential ingredients return % (2) Pekin Campus return 44.2% 48.8% 46.1% 50.0% Western production return 50.8% 35.1% 49.9% 37.4% Consolidated total return 45.2% 45.6% 46.7% 47.8%

________________

(1) Assumes corn conversion of 2.80 gallons of alcohol per bushel of corn.

(2) Essential ingredients revenues as a percentage of total corn costs consumed.

Segment Financials (unaudited, in thousands)