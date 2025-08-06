Casella Waste Systems, Inc. Announces CEO Succession Plan

RUTLAND, Vt., Aug. 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: CWST), a regional solid waste, recycling and resource management services company, today announced that John W. Casella, Chairman of the Board of Directors (the “Board”) and Chief Executive Officer of the Company, will transition from Chief Executive Officer to Executive Chairman of the Board, effective January 1, 2026 (“Effective Date”). Edmond R. “Ned” Coletta, currently the Company’s President, will succeed Mr. Casella as CEO and will join the Board as a Class II director effective on the same date. As Executive Chairman, Mr. Casella will continue to serve as Chair of the Board and, in collaboration with the CEO, support the Company’s strategic development, stakeholder engagement and organizational culture.

John Casella, who joined his brother Doug in 1976, a year after Doug founded the company, has led the growth and expansion of Casella Waste Systems into a leading waste management and resource solutions company in the eastern United States, significantly enhancing value for shareholders, customers, and communities.

“I am incredibly proud of the dedication and hard work from our entire Casella team over five decades,” said John Casella. “It has been my privilege to lead this company and witness its evolution into an industry leader committed to sustainability and innovation. I have great confidence in Ned and the executive leadership team to build on our legacy of delivering exceptional service and sustainable solutions.”

Ned Coletta joined the Company in December 2004 and has held several leadership positions, including President and Chief Financial Officer, Senior Vice President, Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer, and Vice President of Finance and Investor Relations. Prior to joining the Company, Mr. Coletta co-founded and served as Chief Financial Officer of Avedro, Inc. and held a research and development engineering role at Lockheed Martin Michoud Space Systems. He holds an MBA from the Tuck School of Business at Dartmouth College and a Bachelor of Science degree from Brown University.

“Our success has always been driven by our talented and dedicated people,” said Mr. Coletta. “I am honored to lead the Casella team as we continue to innovate and deliver sustainable resource management solutions that benefit our customers, communities, and the environment.”

“On behalf of the entire Board, I thank John for his outstanding leadership, irrepressible perseverance and invaluable contributions,” said Joe Doody, Lead Director. “John’s strategic vision and unwavering commitment have shaped Casella’s trajectory and positioned us strongly for the future. Ned’s extensive experience and proven leadership capabilities make him exceptionally qualified to lead Casella into its next chapter of growth and success.”

About Casella Waste Systems, Inc.

Casella Waste Systems, Inc., headquartered in Rutland, Vermont, provides resource management expertise and services to residential, commercial, municipal, institutional and industrial customers, primarily in the areas of solid waste collection and disposal, transfer, recycling and organics services in the eastern United States. For more information, visit www.casella.com.

