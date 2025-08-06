Orezone Provides Notice of Q2-2025 Results

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Aug. 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Orezone Gold Corporation (TSX: ORE, OTCQX: ORZCF) (“Orezone”) will announce its second quarter 2025 results on Wednesday, August 13, 2025, after market close. The announcement will be followed by an investors’ conference call and audio webcast the same day at 2:00 pm Pacific Time / 5:00 pm Eastern Time (Thursday, August 14, 2025, 7:00 am Australian Eastern Standard Time).

Q2-2025 Results Webcast and Conference Call Details

Timing: August 13, 2025, 2:00 pm PT / 5:00 pm ET / August 14, 2025, 7:00 am AEST

Conference call webcast link: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/8smskvgu/

To contact by phone:

Toll-free in U.S. and Canada: 1-800-715-9871

International callers: +646-307-1963

Event ID: 9884247

About Orezone Gold Corporation

Orezone Gold Corporation (TSX: ORE OTCQX: ORZCF) is a West African gold producer engaged in mining, developing, and exploring its 90%-owned flagship Bomboré Gold Mine in Burkina Faso. The Bomboré Mine achieved commercial production on its oxide operations on December 1, 2022. Construction of the stage 1 hard rock expansion is well underway, with first gold expected in Q4-2025. Combined production from the oxide and stage 1 hard rock operations is forecasted to total between 170,000 and 185,000 ounces in 2026. The Company is also advancing the stage 2 hard rock expansion, which is forecasted to increase annual production to between 220,000 and 250,000 ounces. Subject to final Board approval, the stage 2 hard rock expansion will commence in H2-2025, with commissioning expected in Q4-2026.

The technical report entitled Bomboré Phase II Expansion, Definitive Feasibility Study is available on SEDAR+ and the Company’s website.

