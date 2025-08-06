STERIS Announces Chief Financial Officer Transition

Long-time CFO Michael J. Tokich to be succeeded by Karen L. Burton,

Chief Accounting Officer

DUBLIN, IRELAND, Aug. 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- STERIS plc (NYSE: STE) (“STERIS” or the “Company”) announced today that Michael J. Tokich, Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer (CFO), is stepping down from his role following seventeen years as CFO. The transition from Tokich to Karen L. Burton, currently Vice President and Chief Accounting Officer (CAO), will occur on August 18, 2025. Thereafter, Tokich will become Senior Financial Advisor, reporting to the CEO.

"Mike’s contributions over the past 25 years at STERIS have been instrumental in our growth and success," said Dan Carestio, STERIS President and CEO. "Mike is an exceptional leader and financial executive. Our growth since Mike became CFO is impressive on all measures, with revenue that has quadrupled and market capitalization that has increased from $1 billion to $22 billion today. We are deeply appreciative of his contributions to STERIS, our Customers, our people and our investors.”

Tokich has served as STERIS’s Senior Vice President and CFO since 2008. He joined STERIS in 2000 as Assistant Controller and served in roles of increasing responsibility leading up to promotion to CFO. In addition to leading STERIS’s traditional finance functions, Tokich has added responsibility for many corporate functions over the years, including regulatory, compliance, IT, government affairs and global facilities.

Burton will succeed Tokich as Senior Vice President and CFO, reporting to Carestio. Tokich and Burton have worked closely together for twenty years and will ensure a smooth transition. In this role, Burton will join STERIS’s senior executive board and have responsibility for all global finance functions as well as IT. Burton joined STERIS as Assistant Controller in 2004 and became CAO in 2017. Over the past two decades, Burton has held roles of increasing responsibility within the finance organization at STERIS. As CAO, she has responsibility for the accounting, treasury, tax and corporate finance functions.

“Karen has been an invaluable leader within our finance team for two decades and is the ideal candidate for this role,” said Carestio. “This has been a well-planned succession, which is a credit to both Karen and Mike. I am confident it will be a smooth transition.”

About STERIS

STERIS is a leading global provider of products and services that support patient care with an emphasis on infection prevention. WE HELP OUR CUSTOMERS CREATE A HEALTHIER AND SAFER WORLD by providing innovative healthcare and life science products and services around the globe. For more information, visit www.steris.com.

Company Contact:

Julie Winter, Vice President, Investor Relations and Corporate Communications

Julie_Winter@steris.com

+1.440.392.7245

