Ring Energy Announces Second Quarter 2025 Results and Updates Guidance

THE WOODLANDS, Texas, Aug. 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ring Energy, Inc. (NYSE American: REI) (“Ring” or the “Company”) today reported operational and financial results for the second quarter of 2025 and updated guidance for the remainder of the year.

Second Quarter 2025 Highlights

Sold record 14,511 barrels of oil per day (“Bo/d”), exceeding the mid point of guidance and record 21,295 barrels of oil equivalent per day (“Boe/d”) which was near the mid point of guidance;

Reported net income of $20.6 million, or $0.10 per diluted share, and Adjusted Net Income 1 of $11.0 million, or $0.05 per diluted share;

Recorded Adjusted EBITDA 1 of $51.5 million;

of $51.5 million; Incurred Lease Operating Expense (“LOE”) of $10.45 per Boe, 9% below the low end of guidance due to proactive efforts to reduce costs;

Invested $16.8 million in capital expenditures which was lower than the mid point of guidance and 48% lower than 1Q 2025;

Generated Adjusted Cash Flow from Operations 1 of $41.6 million and record Adjusted Free Cash Flow ("AFCF") 1 of $24.8 million;

Remained cash flow positive for the 23 rd consecutive quarter, paid down $12 million of debt during the period, and had liquidity of $137.0 million at June 30, 2025;

consecutive quarter, paid down $12 million of debt during the period, and had liquidity of $137.0 million at June 30, 2025; Entered into a Third Amended and Restated Credit Agreement with a borrowing base of $585 million and an extended maturity of 34 months, to June 2029, supported by an 11-member banking syndicate; and

Reaffirmed production and capital expenditures guidance and lowered LOE per BOE guidance for the second half of 2025, provided 3Q 2025 guidance, and updated capital expenditures guidance for the full year 2025.

Management Commentary

Mr. Paul D. McKinney, Chairman of the Board and Chief Executive Officer, commented, “We are excited to announce our second quarter operational and financial performance and the results of our reduced capital spending initiatives. In response to the drop in oil prices that occurred early in the second quarter, we provided revised guidance reducing our second quarter and annual capital spending plans to reflect a year-over-year (“YOY”) reduction of 36% while maintaining 2% YOY production growth. Our Q2 results demonstrate that we are successfully executing this plan. With the benefit of our first full quarter operating the Lime Rock assets, our oil sales set a new Company record this quarter coming in near the high-end of guidance and our total sales on a Boe basis were near to the mid-point of guidance, also setting a new Company record. We reduced our second quarter capex by 48% over the previous quarter which was near the low end of our revised Q2 guidance. Contributing to our success this quarter was the outperformance of our existing PDP assets and recently acquired Lime Rock assets as well as the robust performance of the new wells drilled and brought online so far this year. Thanks to the operational excellence of our team, we have continued to make progress reducing operating costs in this volatile commodity price environment. Our progress in this regard was evidenced by our lease operating expense of $10.45 per Boe in the quarter, which is below the low end of guidance which is why we reduced our LOE/Boe guidance by $0.50 for the last half of the year. As a result of our strong production, reduced capital expenditures, and reduced LOE, we generated a record of $24.8 million in Adjusted Free Cash Flow for the quarter despite an 11% reduction in realized pricing per Boe as compared to Q1. We are proud of the team and their efforts that led to these results and encouraged by the success and flexibility provided by our value-focused, proven strategy. The results of our second quarter demonstrate the quality and resilience of our team and assets and the changes we implemented this quarter should allow us to pay down debt more aggressively than we have in previous quarters despite lower commodity prices.”

Mr. McKinney concluded, “This quarter underscores a key strength of our value-focused, proven strategy, the ability to swiftly adapt to changing market conditions while delivering consistent shareholder value, even in low-price environments. Our focus on oil-rich assets with shallow declines, long lifespans, and low operating costs ensures resilience against commodity price volatility. Through a disciplined capital program that prioritizes high-return wells with low breakeven costs, we are more able to sustain production and liquidity. In higher-price markets, we balanced growth with improving the balance sheet; in today’s lower-price landscape, we are prioritizing debt reduction. For the second half of 2025, we will seek to maximize cash flow, control costs, and further strengthen our financial position.”

Summary Results and Additional Key Items

Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q2 2025 to

Q1 2025 % Change Q2 2024 Q2 2025 to

Q2 2024 % Change YTD 2025 YTD 2024 YTD % Change Average Daily Sales Volumes (Boe/d) 21,295 18,392 16 % 19,786 8 % 19,851 19,410 2 % Crude Oil (Bo/d) 14,511 12,074 20 % 13,623 7 % 13,299 13,509 (2 )% Net Sales (MBoe) 1,937.9 1,655.3 17 % 1,800.6 8 % 3,593.1 3,532.6 2 % Realized Price - All Products ($/Boe) $ 42.63 $ 47.78 (11 )% $ 55.06 (23 )% $ 45.00 $ 54.82 (18 )% Realized Price - Crude Oil ($/Bo) $ 62.69 $ 70.40 (11 )% $ 80.09 (22 )% $ 66.17 $ 77.93 (15 )% Revenues ($MM) $ 82.6 $ 79.1 4 % $ 99.1 (17 )% $ 161.7 $ 193.6 (16 )% Net Income ($MM) $ 20.6 $ 9.1 126 % $ 22.4 (8 )% $ 29.7 $ 27.9 6 % Adjusted Net Income1 ($MM) $ 11.0 $ 10.7 3 % $ 23.4 (53 )% $ 21.7 $ 43.8 (50 )% Adjusted EBITDA1 ($MM) $ 51.5 $ 46.4 11 % $ 66.4 (22 )% $ 97.9 $ 128.4 (24 )% Capital Expenditures ($MM) $ 16.8 $ 32.5 (48 )% $ 35.4 (53 )% $ 49.3 $ 71.6 (31 )% Adjusted Free Cash Flow1 ($MM) $ 24.8 $ 5.8 328 % $ 21.4 16 % $ 30.6 $ 37.0 (17 )%

Adjusted Net Income, Adjusted EBITDA, and Adjusted Free Cash Flow are non-GAAP financial measures, which are described in more detail and reconciled to the most comparable GAAP measures, in the tables shown later in this release under “Non-GAAP Financial Information.” In addition, see section titled “Condensed Operating Data” for additional details concerning costs and expenses discussed below.

Select Expenses and Other Items

Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q2 2025 to

Q1 2025 % Change Q2 2024 Q2 2025 to

Q2 2024 % Change YTD 2025 YTD 2024 YTD % Change Lease operating expenses (“LOE”) ($MM) $ 20.2 $ 19.7 3 % $ 19.3 5 % $ 39.9 $ 37.7 6 % Lease operating expenses ($/BOE) $ 10.45 $ 11.89 (12 )% $ 10.72 (3 )% $ 11.11 $ 10.66 4 % Depreciation, depletion and amortization ($MM) $ 25.6 $ 22.6 13 % $ 24.7 4 % $ 48.2 $ 48.5 (1 )% Depreciation, depletion and amortization ($/BOE) $ 13.19 $ 13.66 (3 )% $ 13.72 (4 )% $ 13.41 $ 13.73 (2 )% General and administrative expenses (“G&A”) ($MM) $ 7.1 $ 8.6 (17 )% $ 7.7 (8 )% $ 15.8 $ 15.2 4 % General and administrative expenses ($/BOE) $ 3.68 $ 5.21 (29 )% $ 4.28 (14 )% $ 4.39 $ 4.30 2 % G&A excluding share-based compensation ($MM) $ 5.8 $ 6.9 (16 )% $ 5.6 4 % $ 12.7 $ 11.4 11 % G&A excluding share-based compensation ($/BOE) $ 2.99 $ 4.19 (29 )% $ 3.13 (4 )% $ 3.54 $ 3.22 10 % G&A excluding share-based compensation & transaction costs ($MM) $ 5.8 $ 6.9 (16 )% $ 5.6 4 % $ 12.7 $ 11.4 11 % G&A excluding share-based compensation & transaction costs ($/BOE) $ 2.99 $ 4.18 (28 )% $ 3.13 (4 )% $ 3.54 $ 3.22 10 % Interest expense ($MM) $ 11.8 $ 9.5 24 % $ 10.9 8 % $ 21.3 $ 22.4 (5 )% Interest expense ($/BOE) $ 6.07 $ 5.74 6 % $ 6.08 — % $ 5.92 $ 6.35 (7 )% Gain (loss) on derivative contracts ($MM) (1) $ 14.6 $ (0.9 ) 1722 % $ (1.8 ) 911 % $ 13.7 $ (20.8 ) 166 % Realized gain (loss) on derivative contracts ($MM) $ 0.6 $ (0.5 ) 220 % $ (2.6 ) 123 % $ 0.1 $ (4.0 ) 103 % Unrealized gain (loss) on derivative contracts ($MM) $ 14.0 $ (0.4 ) 3600 % $ 0.8 1650 % $ 13.6 $ (16.8 ) 181 %

(1) A summary listing of the Company’s outstanding derivative positions at June 30, 2025 is included in the tables shown later in this release. For the remainder (July through December) of 2025, the Company has approximately 1.3 million barrels of oil (approximately 55% of oil sales guidance midpoint) hedged at an average downside protection price of $64.87 and approximately 1.5 billion cubic feet of natural gas (approximately 42% of natural gas sales guidance midpoint) hedged at an average downside protection price of $3.37.

Balance Sheet and Liquidity

Total liquidity (defined as cash and cash equivalents plus borrowing base availability under the Company’s credit facility) at June 30, 2025 was approximately $137.0 million. On June 30, 2025, the Company had $448 million in borrowings outstanding on its credit facility that has a current borrowing base of $585 million. This reflects a reduction of $12 million from the balance of $460 million at March 31, 2025. The Company is targeting continued debt reduction, dependent on market conditions, the timing and level of capital spending, and other considerations.

Drilling and Completion Activity

In 2Q 2025, the Company drilled, completed, and placed on production two wells in the Central Basin Platform. This included one 1-mile horizontal well in Andrews County and one vertical well in Crane County, both with a working interest of 100%.

The table below sets forth Ring’s drilling and completion activities in the first and second quarter of 2025:

Quarter Area Wells Drilled Wells Completed 1Q 2025 Northwest Shelf (Horizontal) 4 4 Central Basin Platform (Vertical) 3 3 Total 7 7 2Q 2025 Central Basin Platform (Horizontal) 1 1 Central Basin Platform (Vertical) 1 1 Total 2 2

Second Half 2025 and Q3 Sales Volumes, Capital Investment and Operating Expense Guidance

The guidance in the table below represents the Company's current good faith estimate of the range of likely future results. Guidance could be affected by the factors discussed below in the "Safe Harbor Statement" section.

Q3 2H 2025 2025 Sales Volumes: Total Oil (Bo/d) 12,850 - 13,850 12,500 - 14,000 Midpoint (Bo/d) 13,350 13,250 Total (Boe/d) 19,200 - 21,200 19,000 - 21,000 Midpoint (Boe/d) 20,200 20,000 Oil (%) 66% 66% NGLs (%) 18% 18% Gas (%) 16% 16% Capital Program: Capital spending(1)(3)(4) (millions) $23 - $31 $38 - $58 Midpoint (millions) $27 $48 New Hz and vertical wells (2) 4 - 6 11 - 13 Recompletions and CTRs 9 - 12 17 - 22 Operating Expenses: LOE (per Boe) $11.00 - $12.00 $11.00 - $12.00 Midpoint (per Boe) $11.50 $11.50

(1) In addition to Company-directed drilling and completion activities, the capital spending outlook includes funds for targeted well recompletions, capital workovers, infrastructure upgrades, and well reactivations. Also included is anticipated spending for leasing acreage; and non-operated drilling, completion, capital workovers, and facility improvements.

(2) Includes wells drilled, completed, and placed online.

(3) Based on the $48 million midpoint of spending guidance in the second half of 2025, the Company continues to expect the following estimated allocation of capital, including:

61% for drilling, completion, and related infrastructure;

33% for recompletions and capital workovers;

4% for land, non-operated capital, and other; and

2% for facility improvements (environmental and emission reducing upgrades).

(4) Capital expenditures for the full year 2025 are now at a midpoint of $97 million (low of $87 million and high of $107 million).

About Ring Energy, Inc.

Ring Energy, Inc. is an oil and gas exploration, development, and production company with current operations focused on the development of its Permian Basin assets. For additional information, please visit www.ringenergy.com .

Safe Harbor Statement

This release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Forward-looking statements involve a wide variety of risks and uncertainties, and include, without limitation, statements with respect to the Company’s strategy and prospects. The forward-looking statements include statements about the expected future reserves, production, financial position, business strategy, revenues, earnings, costs, capital expenditures and debt levels of the Company, expected benefits to the Company and its stockholders from the Lime Rock Acquisition, and plans and objectives of management for future operations. Forward-looking statements also include assumptions and projections for third quarter and second half 2025 guidance for sales volumes, oil mix as a percentage of total sales, capital expenditures, operating expenses and the projected impacts thereon, and the number of wells expected to be drilled and completed. Forward-looking statements are based on current expectations and assumptions and analyses made by Ring and its management in light of their experience and perception of historical trends, current conditions and expected future developments, as well as other factors appropriate under the circumstances. However, whether actual results and developments will conform to expectations is subject to a number of material risks and uncertainties, including but not limited to: declines in oil, natural gas liquids or natural gas prices; the level of success in exploration, development and production activities; adverse weather conditions that may negatively impact development or production activities particularly in the winter; the timing of exploration and development expenditures; inaccuracies of reserve estimates or assumptions underlying them; revisions to reserve estimates as a result of changes in commodity prices; impacts to financial statements as a result of impairment write-downs; risks related to level of indebtedness and periodic redeterminations of the borrowing base and interest rates under the Company’s credit facility; Ring’s ability to generate sufficient cash flows from operations to meet the internally funded portion of its capital expenditures budget; the impacts of hedging on results of operations; changes in U.S. energy, environmental, monetary, tax and trade policies, including with respect to tariffs or other trade barriers, and any resulting trade tensions; cost and availability of transportation and storage capacity as a result of oversupply, government regulation or other factors; and Ring’s ability to replace oil and natural gas reserves. Such statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties which are disclosed in the Company’s reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”), including its Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2024, and its other SEC filings. Ring undertakes no obligation to revise or update publicly any forward-looking statements, except as required by law.

RING ENERGY, INC.

Condensed Statements of Operations

(Unaudited) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, March 31, June 30, June 30, June 30, 2025 2025 2024 2025 2024 Oil, Natural Gas, and Natural Gas Liquids Revenues $ 82,602,759 $ 79,091,207 $ 99,139,349 $ 161,693,966 $ 193,642,485 Costs and Operating Expenses Lease operating expenses 20,245,981 19,677,552 19,309,017 39,923,533 37,669,451 Gathering, transportation and processing costs 133,809 203,612 107,629 337,421 273,683 Ad valorem taxes 1,648,647 1,532,108 1,337,276 3,180,755 3,482,907 Oil and natural gas production taxes 3,832,607 3,584,455 3,627,264 7,417,062 8,055,567 Depreciation, depletion and amortization 25,569,914 22,615,983 24,699,421 48,185,897 48,491,871 Asset retirement obligation accretion 382,251 326,549 352,184 708,800 703,018 Operating lease expense 175,090 175,091 175,090 350,181 350,181 General and administrative expense 7,138,519 8,619,976 7,713,534 15,758,495 15,182,756 Total Costs and Operating Expenses 59,126,818 56,735,326 57,321,415 115,862,144 114,209,434 Income from Operations 23,475,941 22,355,881 41,817,934 45,831,822 79,433,051 Other Income (Expense) Interest income 69,658 90,058 144,933 159,716 223,477 Interest (expense) (11,757,404 ) (9,498,786 ) (10,946,127 ) (21,256,190 ) (22,445,071 ) Gain (loss) on derivative contracts 14,648,054 (928,790 ) (1,828,599 ) 13,719,264 (20,843,094 ) Gain (loss) on disposal of assets 155,293 124,610 51,338 279,903 89,693 Other income 150,770 8,942 — 159,712 25,686 Net Other Income (Expense) 3,266,371 (10,203,966 ) (12,578,455 ) (6,937,595 ) (42,949,309 ) Income Before Provision for Income Taxes 26,742,312 12,151,915 29,239,479 38,894,227 36,483,742 Provision for Income Taxes (6,107,425 ) (3,041,177 ) (6,820,485 ) (9,148,602 ) (8,549,371 ) Net Income $ 20,634,887 $ 9,110,738 $ 22,418,994 $ 29,745,625 $ 27,934,371 Basic Earnings per Share $ 0.10 $ 0.05 $ 0.11 $ 0.15 $ 0.14 Diluted Earnings per Share $ 0.10 $ 0.05 $ 0.11 $ 0.15 $ 0.14 Basic Weighted-Average Shares Outstanding 206,522,356 199,314,182 197,976,721 202,964,856 197,684,638 Diluted Weighted-Average Shares Outstanding 206,982,327 201,072,594 200,428,813 204,085,207 199,845,512





RING ENERGY, INC.

Condensed Operating Data

(Unaudited) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, March 31, June 30, June 30, June 30, 2025 2025 2024 2025 2024 Net sales volumes: Oil (Bbls) 1,320,508 1,086,694 1,239,731 2,407,202 2,458,568 Natural gas (Mcf) 1,703,808 1,615,196 1,538,347 3,319,004 3,034,854 Natural gas liquids (Bbls) 333,374 299,366 304,448 632,740 568,250 Total oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids (Boe)(1) 1,937,850 1,655,259 1,800,570 3,593,109 3,532,627 % Oil 68 % 66 % 69 % 67 % 70 % % Natural Gas 15 % 16 % 14 % 15 % 14 % % Natural Gas Liquids 17 % 18 % 17 % 18 % 16 % Average daily sales volumes: Oil (Bbls/d) 14,511 12,074 13,623 13,299 13,509 Natural gas (Mcf/d) 18,723 17,947 16,905 18,337 16,675 Natural gas liquids (Bbls/d) 3,663 3,326 3,346 3,496 3,122 Average daily equivalent sales (Boe/d) 21,295 18,392 19,786 19,851 19,410 Average realized sales prices: Oil ($/Bbl) $ 62.69 $ 70.40 $ 80.09 $ 66.17 $ 77.93 Natural gas ($/Mcf) (1.31 ) (0.19 ) (1.93 ) (0.77 ) (1.25 ) Natural gas liquids ($/Bbls) 6.19 9.65 9.27 7.83 10.29 Barrel of oil equivalent ($/Boe) $ 42.63 $ 47.78 $ 55.06 $ 45.00 $ 54.82 Average costs and expenses per Boe ($/Boe): Lease operating expenses $ 10.45 $ 11.89 $ 10.72 $ 11.11 $ 10.66 Gathering, transportation and processing costs 0.07 0.12 0.06 0.09 0.08 Ad valorem taxes 0.85 0.93 0.74 0.89 0.99 Oil and natural gas production taxes 1.98 2.17 2.01 2.06 2.28 Depreciation, depletion and amortization 13.19 13.66 13.72 13.41 13.73 Asset retirement obligation accretion 0.20 0.20 0.20 0.20 0.20 Operating lease expense 0.09 0.11 0.10 0.10 0.10 G&A (including share-based compensation) 3.68 5.21 4.28 4.39 4.30 G&A (excluding share-based compensation) 2.99 4.19 3.13 3.54 3.22 G&A (excluding share-based compensation and transaction costs) 2.99 4.18 3.13 3.54 3.22

(1) Boe is determined using the ratio of six Mcf of natural gas to one Bbl of oil (totals may not compute due to rounding.) The conversion ratio does not assume price equivalency and the price on an equivalent basis for oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids may differ significantly.

RING ENERGY, INC.

Condensed Balance Sheets

(Unaudited) As of June 30, 2025 December 31, 2024 ASSETS Current Assets Cash and cash equivalents $ — $ 1,866,395 Accounts receivable 38,729,543 36,172,316 Joint interest billing receivables, net 781,362 1,083,164 Derivative assets 14,815,235 5,497,057 Inventory 5,384,553 4,047,819 Prepaid expenses and other assets 2,716,824 1,781,341 Total Current Assets 62,427,517 50,448,092 Properties and Equipment Oil and natural gas properties, full cost method 1,949,768,881 1,809,309,848 Financing lease asset subject to depreciation 3,712,233 4,634,556 Fixed assets subject to depreciation 3,494,678 3,389,907 Total Properties and Equipment 1,956,975,792 1,817,334,311 Accumulated depreciation, depletion and amortization (521,741,945 ) (475,212,325 ) Net Properties and Equipment 1,435,233,847 1,342,121,986 Operating lease asset 1,599,335 1,906,264 Derivative assets 6,613,480 5,473,375 Deferred financing costs 10,456,692 8,149,757 Total Assets $ 1,516,330,871 $ 1,408,099,474 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY Current Liabilities Accounts payable $ 82,422,634 $ 95,729,261 Income tax liability 675,352 328,985 Financing lease liability 724,527 906,119 Operating lease liability 674,927 648,204 Derivative liabilities 2,322,147 6,410,547 Notes payable 1,488,419 496,397 Deferred cash payment 9,604,736 — Asset retirement obligations 414,974 517,674 Total Current Liabilities 98,327,716 105,037,187 Non-current Liabilities Deferred income taxes 37,456,550 28,591,802 Revolving line of credit 448,000,000 385,000,000 Financing lease liability, less current portion 580,604 647,078 Operating lease liability, less current portion 1,061,124 1,405,837 Derivative liabilities 3,864,413 2,912,745 Asset retirement obligations 29,144,695 25,864,843 Total Liabilities 618,435,102 549,459,492 Commitments and contingencies Stockholders' Equity Preferred stock - $0.001 par value; 50,000,000 shares authorized; no shares issued or outstanding — — Common stock - $0.001 par value; 450,000,000 shares authorized; 206,542,615 shares and 198,561,378 shares issued and outstanding, respectively 206,542 198,561 Additional paid-in capital 809,921,900 800,419,719 Retained earnings (Accumulated deficit) 87,767,327 58,021,702 Total Stockholders’ Equity 897,895,769 858,639,982 Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity $ 1,516,330,871 $ 1,408,099,474





RING ENERGY, INC.

Condensed Statements of Cash Flows

(Unaudited) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, March 31, June 30, June 30, June 30, 2025 2025 2024 2025 2024 Cash Flows From Operating Activities Net income $ 20,634,887 $ 9,110,738 $ 22,418,994 $ 29,745,625 $ 27,934,371 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation, depletion and amortization 25,569,914 22,615,983 24,699,421 48,185,897 48,491,871 Asset retirement obligation accretion 382,251 326,549 352,184 708,800 703,018 Amortization of deferred financing costs 1,836,174 1,238,493 1,221,608 3,074,667 2,443,215 Share-based compensation 1,351,839 1,690,958 2,077,778 3,042,797 3,801,610 Credit loss expense 205 17,917 14,937 18,122 178,777 (Gain) loss on disposal of assets (155,293 ) (124,610 ) (89,693 ) (279,903 ) (89,693 ) Deferred income tax expense (benefit) 5,950,639 2,805,346 6,621,128 8,755,985 8,206,573 Excess tax expense (benefit) related to share-based compensation 9,326 99,437 46,972 108,763 87,780 (Gain) loss on derivative contracts (14,648,054 ) 928,790 1,828,599 (13,719,264 ) 20,843,094 Cash received (paid) for derivative settlements, net 677,843 (553,594 ) (2,594,497 ) 124,249 (4,056,012 ) Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable (1,809,302 ) (564,158 ) 2,955,975 (2,373,460 ) (2,284,512 ) Inventory (2,083,798 ) 747,064 189,121 (1,336,734 ) 360,537 Prepaid expenses and other assets (1,560,295 ) 624,812 (1,251,279 ) (935,483 ) (747,575 ) Accounts payable (2,495,394 ) (10,385,137 ) (7,712,355 ) (12,880,531 ) (9,313,631 ) Settlement of asset retirement obligation (363,691 ) (207,580 ) (160,963 ) (571,271 ) (752,324 ) Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities 33,297,251 28,371,008 50,617,930 61,668,259 95,807,099 Cash Flows From Investing Activities Payments for the Lime Rock Acquisition — (70,859,769 ) — (70,859,769 ) — Payments to purchase oil and natural gas properties (150,183 ) (647,106 ) (147,004 ) (797,289 ) (622,862 ) Payments to develop oil and natural gas properties (18,173,374 ) (31,083,507 ) (36,554,719 ) (49,256,881 ) (75,459,527 ) Payments to acquire or improve fixed assets subject to depreciation (135,386 ) (34,275 ) (26,649 ) (169,661 ) (151,586 ) Proceeds from sale of fixed assets subject to depreciation — 17,360 10,605 17,360 10,605 Proceeds from sale of New Mexico properties — — (144,398 ) — (144,398 ) Insurance proceeds received for damage to oil and natural gas properties 99,913 — — 99,913 — Net Cash Used in Investing Activities (18,359,030 ) (102,607,297 ) (36,862,165 ) (120,966,327 ) (76,367,768 ) Cash Flows From Financing Activities Proceeds from revolving line of credit 56,322,997 114,000,000 29,500,000 170,322,997 81,000,000 Payments on revolving line of credit (68,322,997 ) (39,000,000 ) (44,500,000 ) (107,322,997 ) (99,000,000 ) Payments for taxes withheld on vested restricted shares, net (57,015 ) (896,431 ) (86,991 ) (953,446 ) (901,976 ) Proceeds from notes payable 1,648,539 — 1,501,507 1,648,539 1,501,507 Payments on notes payable (160,120 ) (496,397 ) (145,712 ) (656,517 ) (679,446 ) Payment of deferred financing costs (5,381,602 ) — (45,704 ) (5,381,602 ) (45,704 ) Reduction of financing lease liabilities (88,874 ) (136,427 ) (176,128 ) (225,301 ) (431,284 ) Net Cash Provided by (Used in) Financing Activities (16,039,072 ) 73,470,745 (13,953,028 ) 57,431,673 (18,556,903 ) Net Increase (Decrease) in Cash (1,100,851 ) (765,544 ) (197,263 ) (1,866,395 ) 882,428 Cash at Beginning of Period 1,100,851 1,866,395 1,376,075 1,866,395 296,384 Cash at End of Period $ — $ 1,100,851 $ 1,178,812 $ — $ 1,178,812

RING ENERGY, INC.

Financial Commodity Derivative Positions

As of June 30, 2025

The following tables reflect the details of current derivative contracts as of June 30, 2025 (quantities are in barrels (Bbl) for the oil derivative contracts and in million British thermal units (MMBtu) for the natural gas derivative contracts):

Oil Hedges (WTI) Q3 2025 Q4 2025 Q1 2026 Q2 2026 Q3 2026 Q4 2026 Q1 2027 Q2 2027 Swaps: Hedged volume (Bbl) 471,917 241,755 608,350 577,101 171,400 529,000 509,500 492,000 Weighted average swap price $ 68.64 $ 65.56 $ 67.95 $ 67.41 $ 62.26 $ 65.34 $ 62.82 $ 60.45 Two-way collars: Hedged volume (Bbl) 225,400 404,800 — — 379,685 — — — Weighted average put price $ 65.00 $ 60.00 $ — $ — $ 60.00 $ — $ — $ — Weighted average call price $ 78.91 $ 75.68 $ — $ — $ 72.50 $ — $ — $ —





Gas Hedges (Henry Hub) Q3 2025 Q4 2025 Q1 2026 Q2 2026 Q3 2026 Q4 2026 Q1 2027 Q2 2027 NYMEX Swaps: Hedged volume (MMBtu) 300,500 128,400 140,600 662,300 121,400 613,300 — — Weighted average swap price $ 3.88 $ 4.25 $ 4.20 $ 3.54 $ 4.22 $ 3.83 $ — $ — Two-way collars: Hedged volume (MMBtu) 309,350 748,000 694,500 139,000 648,728 128,000 717,000 694,000 Weighted average put price $ 3.17 $ 3.10 $ 3.50 $ 3.50 $ 3.10 $ 3.50 $ 3.99 $ 3.00 Weighted average call price $ 4.98 $ 4.40 $ 5.11 $ 5.42 $ 4.24 $ 5.42 $ 5.21 $ 4.32





Oil Hedges (basis differential) Q3 2025 Q4 2025 Q1 2026 Q2 2026 Q3 2026 Q4 2026 Q1 2027 Q2 2027 Argus basis swaps: Hedged volume (Bbl) 183,000 276,000 — — — — — — Weighted average spread price (1) $ 1.00 $ 1.00 $ — $ — $ — $ — $ — $ —





Gas Hedges (basis differential) Q3 2025 Q4 2025 Q1 2026 Q2 2026 Q3 2026 Q4 2026 Q1 2027 Q2 2027 El Paso Permian Basin basis swaps: Hedged volume (MMBtu) 381,725 363,200 — — — — 700,000 — Weighted average spread price (2) $ 1.69 $ 1.69 $ — $ — $ — $ — $ 0.74 $ —

(1) The oil basis swap hedges are calculated as the fixed price (weighted average spread price above) less the difference between WTI Midland and WTI Cushing, in the issue of Argus Americas Crude.

(2) The gas basis swap hedges are calculated as the Henry Hub natural gas price less the fixed amount specified as the weighted average spread price above.

RING ENERGY, INC.

Non-GAAP Financial Information

Certain financial information included in this release are not measures of financial performance recognized by accounting principles generally accepted in the United States (“GAAP”). These non-GAAP financial measures are “Adjusted Net Income,” “Adjusted EBITDA,” “Adjusted Free Cash Flow” or “AFCF,” “Adjusted Cash Flow from Operations” or “ACFFO,” “G&A Excluding Share-Based Compensation,” “G&A Excluding Share-Based Compensation and Transaction Costs,” “Leverage Ratio,” “All-In Cash Operating Costs,” and “Cash Operating Margin.” Management uses these non-GAAP financial measures in its analysis of performance. These disclosures may not be viewed as a substitute for results determined in accordance with GAAP and are not necessarily comparable to non-GAAP performance measures which may be reported by other companies.

Reconciliation of Net income to Adjusted Net Income

“Adjusted Net Income” is calculated as net income minus the estimated after-tax impact of share-based compensation, ceiling test impairment, unrealized gains and losses on changes in the fair value of derivatives, and transaction costs for executed acquisitions and divestitures (“A&D”). Adjusted Net Income is presented because the timing and amount of these items cannot be reasonably estimated and affect the comparability of operating results from period to period, and current period to prior periods. The Company believes that the presentation of Adjusted Net Income provides useful information to investors as it is one of the metrics management uses to assess the Company’s ongoing operating and financial performance, and also is a useful metric for investors to compare Ring’s results with its peers.

(Unaudited for All Periods) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, March 31, June 30, June 30, June 30, 2025 2025 2024 2025 2024 Total Per share -

diluted Total Per share -

diluted Total Per share -

diluted Total Per share -

diluted Total Per share -

diluted Net income $ 20,634,887 $ 0.10 $ 9,110,738 $ 0.05 $ 22,418,994 $ 0.11 $ 29,745,625 $ 0.15 $ 27,934,371 $ 0.14 Share-based compensation 1,351,839 0.01 1,690,958 0.01 2,077,778 0.01 3,042,797 0.02 3,801,610 0.02 Unrealized loss (gain) on change in fair value of derivatives (13,970,211 ) (0.07 ) 375,196 — (765,898 ) — (13,595,015 ) (0.07 ) 16,787,082 0.08 Transaction costs - executed A&D 1,000 — 1,776 — — — 2,776 — 3,539 — Tax impact on adjusted items 2,964,996 0.01 (500,646 ) (0.01 ) (304,225 ) — 2,464,350 0.01 (4,752,202 ) (0.02 ) Adjusted Net Income $ 10,982,511 $ 0.05 $ 10,678,022 $ 0.05 $ 23,426,649 $ 0.12 $ 21,660,533 $ 0.11 $ 43,774,400 $ 0.22 Diluted Weighted-Average Shares Outstanding 206,982,327 201,072,594 200,428,813 204,085,207 199,845,512 Adjusted Net Income per Diluted Share $ 0.05 $ 0.05 $ 0.12 $ 0.11 $ 0.22

Reconciliation of Net income to Adjusted EBITDA

The Company defines “Adjusted EBITDA” as net income plus net interest expense (including interest income and expense), unrealized loss (gain) on change in fair value of derivatives, ceiling test impairment, income tax (benefit) expense, depreciation, depletion and amortization, asset retirement obligation accretion, transaction costs for executed acquisitions and divestitures (A&D), share-based compensation, loss (gain) on disposal of assets, and backing out the effect of other income. Company management believes Adjusted EBITDA is relevant and useful because it helps investors understand Ring’s operating performance and makes it easier to compare its results with those of other companies that have different financing, capital and tax structures. Adjusted EBITDA should not be considered in isolation from or as a substitute for net income, as an indication of operating performance or cash flows from operating activities or as a measure of liquidity. Adjusted EBITDA, as Ring calculates it, may not be comparable to Adjusted EBITDA measures reported by other companies. In addition, Adjusted EBITDA does not represent funds available for discretionary use.

(Unaudited for All Periods) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, March 31, June 30, June 30, June 30, 2025 2025 2024 2025 2024 Net income $ 20,634,887 $ 9,110,738 $ 22,418,994 $ 29,745,625 $ 27,934,371 Interest expense, net 11,687,746 9,408,728 10,801,194 21,096,474 22,221,594 Unrealized loss (gain) on change in fair value of derivatives (13,970,211 ) 375,196 (765,898 ) (13,595,015 ) 16,787,082 Income tax (benefit) expense 6,107,425 3,041,177 6,820,485 9,148,602 8,549,371 Depreciation, depletion and amortization 25,569,914 22,615,983 24,699,421 48,185,897 48,491,871 Asset retirement obligation accretion 382,251 326,549 352,184 708,800 703,018 Transaction costs - executed A&D 1,000 1,776 — 2,776 3,539 Share-based compensation 1,351,839 1,690,958 2,077,778 3,042,797 3,801,610 Loss (gain) on disposal of assets (155,293 ) (124,610 ) (51,338 ) (279,903 ) (89,693 ) Other income (150,770 ) (8,942 ) — (159,712 ) (25,686 ) Adjusted EBITDA $ 51,458,788 $ 46,437,553 $ 66,352,820 $ 97,896,341 $ 128,377,077 Adjusted EBITDA Margin 62 % 59 % 67 % 61 % 66 %

Reconciliations of Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities to Adjusted Free Cash Flow and Adjusted EBITDA to Adjusted Free Cash Flow

The Company defines “Adjusted Free Cash Flow” or “AFCF” as Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities less changes in operating assets and liabilities (as reflected on Ring’s Condensed Statements of Cash Flows), plus transaction costs for executed acquisitions and divestitures (A&D), current income tax expense (benefit), proceeds from divestitures of equipment for oil and natural gas properties, loss (gain) on disposal of assets, and less capital expenditures, credit loss expense, and other income. For this purpose, the Company’s definition of capital expenditures includes costs incurred related to oil and natural gas properties (such as drilling and infrastructure costs and lease maintenance costs) but excludes acquisition costs of oil and gas properties from third parties that are not included in Ring’s capital expenditures guidance provided to investors. Management believes that Adjusted Free Cash Flow is an important financial performance measure for use in evaluating the performance and efficiency of the Company’s current operating activities after the impact of capital expenditures and net interest expense (including interest income and expense, excluding amortization of deferred financing costs) and without being impacted by items such as changes associated with working capital, which can vary substantially from one period to another. Other companies may use different definitions of Adjusted Free Cash Flow.

(Unaudited for All Periods) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, March 31, June 30, June 30, June 30, 2025 2025 2024 2025 2024 Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities $ 33,297,251 $ 28,371,008 $ 50,617,930 $ 61,668,259 $ 95,807,099 Adjustments - Condensed Statements of Cash Flows Changes in operating assets and liabilities 8,312,480 9,784,999 5,979,501 18,097,479 12,737,505 Transaction costs - executed A&D 1,000 1,776 — 2,776 3,539 Income tax expense (benefit) - current 147,460 136,394 152,385 283,854 255,018 Capital expenditures (16,827,513 ) (32,451,531 ) (35,360,832 ) (49,279,044 ) (71,621,840 ) Credit loss expense (205 ) (17,917 ) (14,937 ) (18,122 ) (178,777 ) Loss (gain) on disposal of assets — — 38,355 — — Other income (150,770 ) (8,942 ) — (159,712 ) (25,686 ) Adjusted Free Cash Flow $ 24,779,703 $ 5,815,787 $ 21,412,402 $ 30,595,490 $ 36,976,858





(Unaudited for All Periods) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, March 31, June 30, June 30, June 30, 2025 2025 2024 2025 2024 Adjusted EBITDA $ 51,458,788 $ 46,437,553 $ 66,352,820 $ 97,896,341 $ 128,377,077 Net interest expense (excluding amortization of deferred financing costs) (9,851,572 ) (8,170,235 ) (9,579,586 ) (18,021,807 ) (19,778,379 ) Capital expenditures (16,827,513 ) (32,451,531 ) (35,360,832 ) (49,279,044 ) (71,621,840 ) Adjusted Free Cash Flow $ 24,779,703 $ 5,815,787 $ 21,412,402 $ 30,595,490 $ 36,976,858

Reconciliation of Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities to Adjusted Cash Flow from Operations

The Company defines “Adjusted Cash Flow from Operations” or “ACFFO” as Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities, as reflected in Ring’s Condensed Statements of Cash Flows, less the changes in operating assets and liabilities, which includes accounts receivable, inventory, prepaid expenses and other assets, accounts payable, and settlement of asset retirement obligations, which are subject to variation due to the nature of the Company’s operations. Accordingly, the Company believes this non-GAAP measure is useful to investors because it is used often in its industry and allows investors to compare this metric to other companies in its peer group as well as the E&P sector.

(Unaudited for All Periods) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, March 31, June 30, June 30, June 30, 2025 2025 2024 2025 2024 Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities $ 33,297,251 $ 28,371,008 $ 50,617,930 $ 61,668,259 $ 95,807,099 Changes in operating assets and liabilities 8,312,480 9,784,999 5,979,501 18,097,479 12,737,505 Adjusted Cash Flow from Operations $ 41,609,731 $ 38,156,007 $ 56,597,431 $ 79,765,738 $ 108,544,604

Reconciliation of General and Administrative Expense (G&A) to G&A Excluding Share-Based Compensation and Transaction Costs

The following table presents a reconciliation of General and Administrative Expense (“G&A”), a GAAP measure, to G&A excluding share-based compensation, and G&A excluding share-based compensation and transaction costs for executed acquisitions and divestitures (A&D).

(Unaudited for All Periods) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, March 31, June 30, June 30, June 30, 2025 2025 2024 2025 2024 General and administrative expense (G&A) $ 7,138,519 $ 8,619,976 $ 7,713,534 $ 15,758,495 $ 15,182,756 Shared-based compensation 1,351,839 1,690,958 2,077,778 3,042,797 3,801,610 G&A excluding share-based compensation 5,786,680 6,929,018 5,635,756 12,715,698 11,381,146 Transaction costs - executed A&D 1,000 1,776 — 2,776 3,539 G&A excluding share-based compensation and transaction costs $ 5,785,680 $ 6,927,242 $ 5,635,756 $ 12,712,922 $ 11,377,607

Calculation of Leverage Ratio

“Leverage” or the “Leverage Ratio” is calculated under the Company’s existing senior revolving credit facility and means as of any date, the ratio of (i) Consolidated total debt as of such date to (ii) Consolidated EBITDAX for the four consecutive fiscal quarters ending on or immediately prior to such date for which financial statements are required to have been delivered under the Company’s existing senior revolving credit facility.

The Company defines “Consolidated EBITDAX” in accordance with its existing senior revolving credit facility that means for any period an amount equal to the sum of (i) consolidated net income (loss) for such period plus (ii) to the extent deducted in determining consolidated net income for such period, and without duplication, (A) consolidated interest expense, (B) income tax expense determined on a consolidated basis in accordance with GAAP, (C) depreciation, depletion and amortization determined on a consolidated basis in accordance with GAAP, (D) exploration expenses determined on a consolidated basis in accordance with GAAP, and (E) all other non-cash charges reasonably acceptable to Ring’s senior revolving credit facility administrative agent determined on a consolidated basis in accordance with GAAP, in each case for such period minus (iii) all noncash income added to consolidated net income (loss) for such period; provided that, for purposes of calculating compliance with the financial covenants, to the extent that during such period the Company shall have consummated an acquisition permitted by the credit facility or any sale, transfer or other disposition of any property or assets permitted by the senior revolving credit facility, Consolidated EBITDAX will be calculated on a pro forma basis with respect to the property or assets so acquired or disposed of.

Also set forth in Ring’s existing senior revolving credit facility is the maximum permitted Leverage Ratio of 3.00. The following tables show the leverage ratio calculations for the quarters ended June 30, 2025 and June 30, 2024.

(Unaudited) Three Months Ended September 30, December 31, March 31, June 30, Last Four Quarters 2024 2024 2025 2025 Consolidated EBITDAX Calculation: Net Income (Loss) $ 33,878,424 $ 5,657,519 $ 9,110,738 $ 20,634,887 $ 69,281,568 Plus: Consolidated interest expense 10,610,539 9,987,731 9,408,728 11,687,746 41,694,744 Plus: Income tax provision (benefit) 10,087,954 1,803,629 3,041,177 6,107,425 21,040,185 Plus: Depreciation, depletion and amortization 25,662,123 24,548,849 22,615,983 25,569,914 98,396,869 Plus: non-cash charges reasonably acceptable to Administrative Agent (26,228,108 ) 8,994,957 2,392,703 (12,236,121 ) (27,076,569 ) Consolidated EBITDAX $ 54,010,932 $ 50,992,685 $ 46,569,329 $ 51,763,851 $ 203,336,797 Plus: Pro Forma Acquired Consolidated EBITDAX 7,838,163 5,244,078 7,392,359 — 20,474,600 Less: Pro Forma Divested Consolidated EBITDAX (600,460 ) 77,819 8,855 — (513,786 ) Pro Forma Consolidated EBITDAX $ 61,248,635 $ 56,314,582 $ 53,970,543 $ 51,763,851 $ 223,297,611 Non-cash charges reasonably acceptable to Administrative Agent: Asset retirement obligation accretion $ 354,195 $ 323,085 $ 326,549 $ 382,251 Unrealized loss (gain) on derivative assets (26,614,390 ) 6,999,552 375,196 (13,970,211 ) Share-based compensation 32,087 1,672,320 1,690,958 1,351,839 Total non-cash charges reasonably acceptable to Administrative Agent $ (26,228,108 ) $ 8,994,957 $ 2,392,703 $ (12,236,121 ) As of June 30, Corresponding 2025 Leverage Ratio Leverage Ratio Covenant: Revolving line of credit $ 448,000,000 2.01 Lime Rock deferred payment 10,000,000 0.04 Consolidated Total Debt $ 458,000,000 2.05 Pro Forma Consolidated EBITDAX 223,297,611 Leverage Ratio 2.05 Maximum Allowed ≤ 3.00 x





(Unaudited) Three Months Ended September 30, December 31, March 31, June 30, Last Four Quarters 2023 2023 2024 2024 Consolidated EBITDAX Calculation: Net Income (Loss) $ (7,539,222 ) $ 50,896,479 $ 5,515,377 $ 22,418,994 $ 71,291,628 Plus: Consolidated interest expense 11,301,328 11,506,908 11,420,400 10,801,194 45,029,830 Plus: Income tax provision (benefit) (3,411,336 ) 7,862,930 1,728,886 6,820,485 13,000,965 Plus: Depreciation, depletion and amortization 21,989,034 24,556,654 23,792,450 24,699,421 95,037,559 Plus: non-cash charges acceptable to Administrative Agent 36,396,867 (29,695,076 ) 19,627,646 1,664,064 27,993,501 Consolidated EBITDAX $ 58,736,671 $ 65,127,895 $ 62,084,759 $ 66,404,158 $ 252,353,483 Plus: Pro Forma Acquired Consolidated EBITDAX 4,810,123 — — — 4,810,123 Less: Pro Forma Divested Consolidated EBITDAX (672,113 ) (66,463 ) 40,474 (4,643 ) (702,745 ) Pro Forma Consolidated EBITDAX $ 62,874,681 $ 65,061,432 $ 62,125,233 $ 66,399,515 $ 256,460,861 Non-cash charges acceptable to Administrative Agent: Asset retirement obligation accretion $ 354,175 $ 351,786 $ 350,834 $ 352,184 Unrealized loss (gain) on derivative assets 33,871,957 (32,505,544 ) 17,552,980 (765,898 ) Share-based compensation 2,170,735 2,458,682 1,723,832 2,077,778 Total non-cash charges acceptable to Administrative Agent $ 36,396,867 $ (29,695,076 ) $ 19,627,646 $ 1,664,064 As of June 30, 2024 Leverage Ratio Covenant: Revolving line of credit $ 407,000,000 Pro Forma Consolidated EBITDAX 256,460,861 Leverage Ratio 1.59 Maximum Allowed ≤ 3.00 x

All-In Cash Operating Costs

The Company defines All-In Cash Operating Costs, a non-GAAP financial measure, as “all in cash” costs which includes lease operating expenses, G&A costs excluding share-based compensation, net interest expense (including interest income and expense, excluding amortization of deferred financing costs), workovers and other operating expenses, production taxes, ad valorem taxes, and gathering/transportation costs. Management believes that this metric provides useful additional information to investors to assess the Company’s operating costs in comparison to its peers, which may vary from company to company.

(Unaudited for All Periods) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, March 31, June 30, June 30, June 30, 2025 2025 2024 2025 2024 All-In Cash Operating Costs: Lease operating expenses (including workovers) $ 20,245,981 $ 19,677,552 $ 19,309,017 $ 39,923,533 $ 37,669,451 G&A excluding share-based compensation 5,786,680 6,929,018 5,635,756 12,715,698 11,381,146 Net interest expense (excluding amortization of deferred financing costs) 9,851,572 8,170,235 9,579,586 18,021,807 19,778,379 Operating lease expense 175,090 175,091 175,090 350,181 350,181 Oil and natural gas production taxes 3,832,607 3,584,455 3,627,264 7,417,062 8,055,567 Ad valorem taxes 1,648,647 1,532,108 1,337,276 3,180,755 3,482,907 Gathering, transportation and processing costs 133,809 203,612 107,629 337,421 273,683 All-in cash operating costs $ 41,674,386 $ 40,272,071 $ 39,771,618 $ 81,946,457 $ 80,991,314 Boe 1,937,850 1,655,259 1,800,570 3,593,109 3,532,627 All-in cash operating costs per Boe $ 21.51 $ 24.33 $ 22.09 $ 22.81 $ 22.93

Cash Operating Margin

The Company defines Cash Operating Margin, a non-GAAP financial measure, as realized revenues per Boe less all-in cash operating costs per Boe. Management believes that this metric provides useful additional information to investors to assess the Company’s operating margins in comparison to its peers, which may vary from company to company.

(Unaudited for All Periods) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, March 31, June 30, June 30, June 30, 2025 2025 2024 2025 2024 Cash Operating Margin Realized revenues per Boe $ 42.63 $ 47.78 $ 55.06 $ 45.00 $ 54.82 All-in cash operating costs per Boe 21.51 24.33 22.09 22.81 22.93 Cash Operating Margin per Boe $ 21.12 $ 23.45 $ 32.97 $ 22.19 $ 31.89

1 A non-GAAP financial measure; see the “Non-GAAP Financial Information” section in this release for more information including reconciliations to the most comparable GAAP measures.