Millicom (Tigo) declares $2.50 per share interim dividend to be paid in two equal installments on October 15, 2025 and April 15, 2026

Luxembourg, August 6, 2025 – In line with the press release published on June 13, 2025, the Board of Directors of Millicom International Cellular S.A. (“Millicom”) approved the interim dividend of $2.50 per share, to be paid in two equal installments of $1.25 per share on October 15, 2025 and April 15, 2026. Other important dates and information relating to the Interim Dividend are as follows:

First Installment Interim Dividend Payment

First Installment Interim Dividend Record Date : October 8, 2025. The first installment of the Interim Dividend Payment of $1.25 per share will be paid to shareholders who are registered in the U.S. with Broadridge (including DTCC) on October 8, 2025, at 23.59 CET.

Ex-Dividend Date : October 8, 2025. The last trading day on which shares acquired will be eligible to receive the First Installment Interim Dividend Payment will be October 7, 2025.

Currency : The dividends will be paid in U.S. dollars.

First Installment Interim Dividend Payment : On October 15, 2025.

Second Installment Interim Dividend Payment

Second Installment Interim Dividend Record Date : April 8, 2026. The Second Installment Interim Dividend Payment of $1.25 per share will be paid to shareholders who are registered in the US with Broadridge (including DTCC), on April 8, 2026, at 23.59 CET.

Ex-Dividend Date : April 8, 2026. The last trading day on which shares acquired will be eligible to receive the Second Installment Interim Dividend Payment will be April 7, 2026.

Currency : The dividends will be paid in U.S. dollars.

The Second Installment Interim Dividend Payment Date : On April 15, 2026.

In accordance with Luxembourg income tax law, the payment of the Interim Dividend will be subject to a 15% withholding tax. Millicom will withhold the 15% withholding tax and pay this amount to the Luxembourg tax administration. The Interim Dividend will be paid net of withholding tax. However, under certain conditions a reduced withholding tax rate may apply. Millicom shareholders should consult their tax advisors regarding potential tax implications.

About Millicom

Millicom (NASDAQ: TIGO) is a leading provider of fixed and mobile telecommunications services in Latin America. Through its TIGO® and Tigo Business® brands, the company provides a wide range of digital services and products, including TIGO Money for mobile financial services, TIGO Sports for local entertainment, TIGO ONEtv for pay TV, high-speed data, voice, and business-to-business solutions such as cloud and security. As of March 31, 2025, Millicom, including its Honduras Joint Venture, employed approximately 14,000 people and provided mobile and fiber-cable services through its digital highways to more than 46 million customers, with a fiber-cable footprint over 14 million homes passed. Founded in 1990, Millicom International Cellular S.A. is headquartered in Luxembourg with principal executive offices in Doral, Florida.