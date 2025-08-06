‘My time in Sichuan shows harmony of multi-ethnic unity’: Global Times

Beijing, China, Aug. 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Curiosity about China is drawing a growing number of international travelers to visit the country. From walking on ancient stones atop the Great Wall to riding high-speed trains between glittering skylines, many say they've discovered a China they didn't expect to see. In our special series, "Journey Through China," the Global Times shares the impressions of international travelers who have recently spent time in China. Their firsthand accounts - ranging from casual observations to thoughtful reflections - shed light on three key aspects of today's China: infrastructure, modernization and traditional culture.

In the third article of the series, Global Times (GT) reporter Ma Ruiqian talked to Paul Zilungisele Tembe (Tembe), director at the SELE Encounters Cross-Civilization Communication Strategies in South Africa and recipient of the 18th Special Book Award of China. He recently participated in a cultural tour to Sichuan Province and shared his perspective on China.

GT: You mentioned that the experience of harmonious living among the multi-ethnic residents of Sichuan, a convergence of diversities toward a united and unique Chinese culture have left an indelible mark in your understanding of Chinese culture. How is this cultural inclusiveness embodied in the call of China-proposed Global Civilization Initiative (GCI) for respecting the diversity of world civilizations?

Tembe: The GCI is rooted in the essence of multi-ethnicity. It starts from local diversity - ethnic, cultural - and expands to national, regional and eventually global dimensions. My time in Sichuan gave me a vivid impression of what unity within diversity can look like.

Coming from South Africa - a country with 12 official languages and a complex multi-ethnic society - I saw parallels. We gained our democracy in 1994, and we are still working through the process of building a unified national identity. My experience in Sichuan gave me a glimpse of what South Africa could aspire to in the long term. All the units are perfect and harmonious.

I truly wish that one day Sichuan and a province in South Africa could become sister provinces. We could learn a lot from each other, especially given our shared experiences with multi-ethnic societies.

GT: During your visit to Siguniang Mountains and the Wolong National Nature Reserve, you've observed a harmonious coexistence between humans and nature. What is your view of China's approach to environmental protection and green development?

Tembe: President Xi Jinping put forward the idea of "Beautiful China," meaning care for the environment.

What I took away from my time in Sichuan - beyond the harmony of multi-ethnic unity - was how human development is being balanced with the protection of nature. What touched me even more deeply was my visit to the Wolong National Nature Reserve. It showed that China is able to pursue modernization without sacrificing its traditions or its environment. In addition, I visited the Siguniang Mountains and saw many kinds of precious stones in the museum. Although the region is rich in natural resources, mining is prohibited in order to protect the ecosystem.

These are practical models that can be applied to the UN's 2030 Sustainable Development Goals. Although climate agreements are often signed, implementation remains a challenge. What I appreciate about China is that its environmental efforts are scientific and systematic. These models can be transferred to other countries and still function effectively.

I especially hope to see more cooperation within the Global South. Right now, we are a bit behind in terms of climate finance and environmental planning. But if countries in the Global South work together - through South-South cooperation or other multilateral platforms - we could adopt the Chinese model and create a better environmental trajectory.

GT: Although China and Africa differ in terms of geography, culture, history and social structures, they share common values such as peace, development, fairness, justice, democracy and freedom. As a long-time advocate for China-Africa cultural exchanges, how did your travels and experiences in China lead you to recognize and resonate with these shared values?

Tembe: When we talk about values, I believe we should take a step back and look at deeper philosophical roots. For example, if we consider some core tenets of Confucianism, we find values that are deeply relevant both in China and Africa.

Africa stands for peace, values harmony, and is committed to hard work. Africa wants tangible and concrete results. It seeks partnerships based on equality and mutual respect. If we look at China's proposals for cooperation with Africa, especially starting from President Xi's 2013 visit to Tanzania, the four-point proposal - sincerity, real results, amity and good faith - aligns closely with African expectations of partnership. These are not just diplomatic phrases; they reflect deeper cultural values that we can trace both in Chinese civilization and in African traditions.

GT: There are still some narratives in international discourse that promote the "China threat" rhetoric. Based on your years of living and studying in China - especially your understanding of its peace-oriented cultural traditions - how would you respond to such claims?

Tembe: I will give you both perspectives: The Western one, based on projection and fear; and the Chinese one, based on unity and peaceful development.

First, there's a tendency that if someone has done bad things to others, they begin to judge others through that same lens. That's what we see with how the West views China. They fear that China's rise will mirror their own rise during the 15th and 16th centuries.

Let's recall - the end of the Ming Dynasty (1368-1644) saw China's doors to the outside world shut. Meanwhile, the West was expanding, taking advantage of China's absence from the high seas. That period marked the beginning of Western colonialism.

So now, they look at China and assume China will behave the way they did. But that's not about China; that's about them. They project their own past - colonization and domination - onto China, but they also suffer from historical amnesia.

China has always had one consistent focus: unity and development. China has no interest in controlling others. China seeks friendships abroad to create a stable external environment that allows it to survive and thrive in the long run. China has experienced many historical upheavals. So its greatest concern - in development, finance and foreign policy - is preserving a unified China.

I would say, as someone who studies and understands China, the West is worrying for nothing. China is not going to become the kind of global threat they imagine. But there's one thing: Nature does not allow a vacuum. In English, we say "when the cat's away, the mice will play." In geopolitics, the same principle applies. China needs to have a strong presence globally. But a strong global presence does not mean colonialism or the control of other countries. These things are not the same.





