Firefly Aerospace Announces Pricing of Upsized Initial Public Offering





CEDAR PARK, Texas, Aug. 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Firefly Aerospace, a market leading space and defense technology company, today announced the pricing of its upsized initial public offering of 19,296,000 shares of its common stock at a public offering price of $45.00 per share. In addition, Firefly has granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase an additional 2,894,400 shares of its common stock at the initial public offering price, less underwriting discounts and commissions.

The shares are expected to begin trading on Nasdaq Global Market on August 7, 2025 under the ticker symbol “FLY,” and the offering is expected to close on August 8, 2025, subject to customary closing conditions.

Firefly intends to use its net proceeds from this offering to repay outstanding borrowings under its credit agreement, pay any accrued and unpaid dividends on certain series of its preferred stock, and for general corporate purposes.

Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, J.P. Morgan, Jefferies, and Wells Fargo Securities are acting as lead bookrunning managers for the offering. Morgan Stanley, Deutsche Bank Securities, and Cantor are acting as joint bookrunners. Roth Capital Partners and Academy Securities are acting as co-managers.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking statements,” including statements regarding Firefly’s initial public offering. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements because they contain words such as “may,” “will,” “expects,” “plans,” “anticipates,” “could,” “would,” “intends,” “believes,” or the negative of these words or other similar terms or expressions that concern our expectations, strategy, plans, or intentions. These statements are based on management’s current expectations, assumptions, and beliefs concerning future developments, which are inherently subject to uncertainties, risks, and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict. Therefore, we cannot assure you that the events reflected in the forward-looking statements will occur, and actual events could differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements. Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date as of which such statement is made, and except as required by law, we undertake no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements, whether because of new information, future events, or otherwise.

About Firefly Aerospace

Firefly Aerospace is a space and defense technology company that enables government and commercial customers to launch, land, and operate in space – anywhere, anytime. As the partner of choice for responsive space missions, Firefly is the only commercial company to launch a satellite to orbit with approximately 24-hour notice. Firefly is also the only company to achieve a fully successful landing on the Moon. Established in 2017, Firefly’s engineering, manufacturing, and test facilities are co-located in central Texas to enable rapid innovation. The company’s small- to medium-lift launch vehicles, lunar landers, and orbital vehicles are built with common flight-proven technologies to enable speed, reliability, and cost efficiencies for each mission from low Earth orbit to the Moon and beyond.

