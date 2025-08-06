Crown Crafts to Announce First Quarter Fiscal Year 2026 Results on August 13, 2025

GONZALES, La., Aug. 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Crown Crafts, Inc. (NASDAQ-CM: CRWS) (the “Company”) today announced that it intends to release the results of its operations for the first quarter of fiscal 2026 before the market opens on Wednesday, August 13, 2025. Olivia W. Elliott, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Claire K. Spencer, Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, will host a teleconference at 8:00 a.m. Central Daylight Time on that day to discuss the Company’s results and answer appropriate questions.

Interested individuals may join the teleconference by dialing (844) 861-5504 and asking to join the Crown Crafts, Inc. call. The teleconference can also be accessed in listen-only mode by visiting the Company’s website at www.crowncrafts.com. The financial information to be discussed during the teleconference may be found on the investor relations portion of the Company’s website after earnings are released.

A telephone replay of the teleconference will be available one hour after the call through 4:00 p.m. Central Standard Time on November 14, 2025. To access the replay, dial (877) 344-7529 in the United States or dial (412) 317-0088 from international locations and enter replay access code 7948436.

About Crown Crafts, Inc.

Crown Crafts, Inc. designs, markets and distributes infant, toddler and juvenile consumer products. Founded in 1957, Crown Crafts is one of America’s largest producers of infant bedding, toddler bedding, diaper bags, bibs, toys and disposable products. The Company operates through its wholly owned subsidiaries, NoJo Baby & Kids, Inc. and Sassy Baby, Inc., which market a variety of infant, toddler, and juvenile products under Company-owned trademarks (Sassy®, Manhattan Toy®, NoJo®, Baby Boom® and Neat Solutions®), as well as licensed collections and exclusive private label programs. Sales are made directly to retailers such as mass merchants, large chain stores, juvenile specialty stores, value channel stores, grocery and drug stores, restaurants, wholesale clubs, internet-based retailers and directly to consumers through the Company’s websites. For more information visit the Company’s website at www.crowncrafts.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

The foregoing contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Securities Act of 1933, the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements are based upon management’s current expectations, projections, estimates and assumptions. Words such as “expects,” “believes,” “anticipates” and variations of such words and similar expressions identify such forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties that may cause future results to differ materially from those suggested by the forward-looking statements. These risks include, among others, general economic conditions, including changes in interest rates, in the overall level of consumer spending and in the price of oil, cotton and other raw materials used in the Company’s products, changing competition, changes in the retail environment, the Company’s ability to successfully integrate newly acquired businesses, the level and pricing of future orders from the Company’s customers, the extent to which the Company’s business is concentrated in a small number of customers, the Company’s dependence upon third-party suppliers, including some located in foreign countries, customer acceptance of both new designs and newly-introduced product lines, actions of competitors that may impact the Company’s business, disruptions to transportation systems or shipping lanes used by the Company or its suppliers, and the Company’s dependence upon licenses from third parties. Reference is also made to the Company’s periodic filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission for additional factors that may impact the Company’s results of operations and financial condition. The Company does not undertake to update the forward-looking statements contained herein to conform to actual results or changes in its expectations, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Contact:

Claire K. Spencer

Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

(225) 647-9146

cspencer@crowncrafts.com

Investor Relations:

Three Part Advisors Steven Hooser, Partner, or John McNamara, Managing Director

(817) 421-1803

jmcnamara@threepa.com