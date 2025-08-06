FISERV (FI) ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Fiserv, Inc. on Behalf of Fiserv Stockholders and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Litigation Attorney Brandon Walker Encourages Investors Who Suffered Losses In Fiserv (FI) To Contact Him Directly To Discuss Their Options

NEW YORK, Aug. 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized stockholder rights law firm, is investigating potential claims against Fiserv, Inc. (“Fiserv” or the “Company”) (NYSE:FI) on behalf of Fiserv stockholders. Our investigation concerns whether Fiserv has violated the federal securities laws and/or engaged in other unlawful business practices.

On July 23, 2025, before market-open, Fiserv published second quarter 2025 financial results and hosted an earnings call. As part of the Company's press release, Fiserv disclosed that it revised its 2025 outlook from a previous range of 10-12% refined organic revenue growth outlook to 10%. CEO Lyons pointed to delayed Company launches and initiatives for the revised 2025 guidance.

Following this news, Fiserv's stock price fell over 17% to open at $137.00 per share on July 23, 2025.

