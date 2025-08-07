EDISON ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Edison International on Behalf of Long-Term Stockholders and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

NEW YORK, Aug. 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized shareholder rights law firm, is investigating potential claims against Edison International (NYSE: EIX) on behalf of long-term stockholders following a class action complaint that was filed against Edison on February 11, 2025 with a Class Period from February 25, 2021 through February 6, 2025. Our investigation concerns whether the board of directors of Edison have breached their fiduciary duties to the company.

The Complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Edison's claim that Southern California Edison Company ("SCE") used its Public Safety Power Shutoffs ("PSPS") program to "proactively de-energize power lines to mitigate the risk of catastrophic wildfires during extreme weather events", was false; (2) this resulted in heightened fire risk in California and heightened legal exposure to the Company; and (3) as a result, Defendants' statements about Edison's business, operations, and prospects, were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all times. When the true details entered the market, the lawsuit claims that investors suffered damages.

If you are a long-term stockholder of Edison, have information, would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Brandon Walker or Marion Passmore by email at investigations@bespc.com, by telephone at (212) 355-4648, or by filling out this contact form. There is no cost or obligation to you.

