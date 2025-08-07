FLUENCE ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Fluence Energy, Inc. on Behalf of Long-Term Stockholders and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

NEW YORK, Aug. 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized shareholder rights law firm, is investigating potential claims against Fluence Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ: FLNC) on behalf of long-term stockholders following a class action complaint that was filed against Fluence on March 11, 2025 with a Class Period from October 28, 2021 to February 10, 2025. Our investigation concerns whether the board of directors of Fluence have breached their fiduciary duties to the company.

According to the lawsuit, during the Class Period, defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Fluence's relationship with its founders and largest sources of revenue, Siemens AG ("Siemens") and The AES Corporation ("AES"), was poised to decline; (2) Siemens Energy, Siemens AG's U.S. affiliate, had accused Fluence of engineering failures and fraud; (3) Fluence's margins and revenue growth were inflated as Siemens and AES were moving to divest; and (4) based on the foregoing, defendants lacked a reasonable basis for their positive statements related to Fluence's battery energy storage business, as well as related financial results, growth, and prospects. When the true details entered the market, the lawsuit claims that investors suffered damages.

