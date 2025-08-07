Investor Alert: Robbins LLP Informs Investors of the Altimmune, Inc. Class Action Lawsuit

SAN DIEGO, Aug. 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Robbins LLP informs stockholders that a class action was filed on behalf of investors who purchased or otherwise acquired Altimmune, Inc. (NASDAQ: ALT) securities between August 10, 2023 and June 25, 2025. Altimmune is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing treatments for obesity, metabolic and liver diseases.

The Allegations: Robbins LLP is Investigating Allegations that Altimmune, Inc. (ALT) Misled Investors Regarding the Viability of its IMPACT Phase 2b MASH Trial

According to the complaint, during the class period, defendants repeatedly touted their positive expectations of the topline results of the Company's MASH trial. On June 26, 2025, Altimmune announced the results from its IMPACT Phase 2b MASH trial of Pemvidutide in the treatment of MASH. Specifically, the Company failed to achieve statistical significance in the trial due to a higher-than-expected placebo response. On this news, the price of Altimmune's common stock fell from $7.71 per share on June 25, 2025 to $3.61 per share on June 26, 25, or more than 53% in a single day.

What Now: You may be eligible to participate in the class action against Altimmune, Inc. Shareholders who want to serve as lead plaintiff for the class must submit their papers with the court by October 6, 2025. The lead plaintiff is a representative party who acts on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation. You do not have to participate in the case to be eligible for a recovery. If you choose to take no action, you can remain an absent class member. For more information, click here .

About Robbins LLP: A recognized leader in shareholder rights litigation, the attorneys and staff of Robbins LLP have been dedicated to helping shareholders recover losses, improve corporate governance structures, and hold company executives accountable for their wrongdoing since 2002.

