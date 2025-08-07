Home Therapist Cooling, Heating, and Plumbing Surpasses 10,000 Customers, Reinforcing Position as Best HVAC & Plumbing Services In Tampa Bay

Tampa, Fl , Aug. 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Home Therapist Cooling, Heating, and Plumbing, a leading provider of residential HVAC and plumbing services in the Tampa Bay area, has officially surpassed 10,000 customers served. This milestone underscores the company’s commitment to honest work, family values, and doing the job right — one household at a time.





Home Therapist Cooling, Heating, and Plumbing

Home Therapist began as two separate companies — The AC Therapist and The Plumbing Therapist — before merging in 2025 to offer full-service HVAC and plumbing under one roof. The company is owned and operated by three generations of tradesmen: Richard Morales, a licensed air conditioning contractor; Alex Morales, a licensed plumbing contractor; and their father Aridel “The Professor” Morales, the tradesman who taught them both.

“For us, 10,000 customers isn’t just a number — it’s 10,000 homes where we’ve earned trust by showing up on time, fixing problems the right way, and standing behind our work,” said Richard Morales, co-owner of Home Therapist. “We’re proud to be Tampa’s go-to HVAC and plumbing team for homeowners who want quality work and clear communication.”

Full-Service Coverage Across Tampa Bay

Home Therapist specializes in AC repair, HVAC system installation, ductwork design, indoor air quality improvements, water heater replacement, and whole-home repiping. The company serves homeowners throughout Tampa, Riverview, Brandon, Lutz, Wesley Chapel, Clearwater, and St. Petersburg.

Every service call includes detailed diagnostics, professional documentation, and expert recommendations from trained technicians. “We don’t do guesswork,” said Alex Morales. “Whether it’s a leaking slab or an aging AC unit, we make sure the customer understands the issue and their options before we lift a wrench.”

Premium Plan Memberships Now Available

To celebrate the 10,000-customer milestone, Home Therapist has launched a limited-time promotion for its new Premium Plan, offering:

A free UV light installation





Duct sanitization service





Annual system inspections





Priority scheduling





Member-only pricing on repairs and upgrades





The Premium Plan is available for just $220/year, making it one of the most comprehensive and affordable HVAC and plumbing maintenance plans in the region.

“Preventive care is the best way to avoid costly emergency calls,” said Richard. “This plan gives homeowners peace of mind while improving indoor air quality and system performance year-round.”

About Home Therapist

Home Therapist Cooling, Heating, and Plumbing is a family-owned home service company based in Tampa, Florida, serving residential customers with expert diagnostics, repairs, and installations. Built on a foundation of technical precision, transparency, and old-school work ethic, the company continues to grow through word-of-mouth, Google reviews, and a reputation for doing the job right the first time.

To learn more or schedule service, visit https://callhometherapist.com or call (813) 343-2216.

Name: Home Therapist Cooling, Heating, and Plumbing

Address: 5005 W Rio Vista Ave, Tampa, FL 33634

Phone: (813) 343-2216