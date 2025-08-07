SABLE OFFSHORE SHAREHOLDER ALERT: CLAIMSFILER REMINDS INVESTORS WITH LOSSES IN EXCESS OF $100,000 of Lead Plaintiff Deadline in Class Action Lawsuits Against Sable Offshore Corp. - SOC

NEW ORLEANS, Aug. 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ClaimsFiler, a FREE shareholder information service, reminds investors that they have until September 26, 2025 to file lead plaintiff applications in a securities class action lawsuit against Sable Offshore Corp. (NYSE: SOC), if they purchased the Company’s securities (1) between May 19, 2025 and June 3, 2025, both dates inclusive (the “Class Period”); and/or (2) pursuant and/or traceable to Sable’s May 21, 2025 secondary public offering (the “SPO”). This action is pending in the United States District Court for the Central District of California.

Sable Offshore and certain of its executives are charged with failing to disclose material information during the Class Period, violating federal securities laws.

On June 4, 2025, the Company disclosed that “a Santa Barbara County Superior Court Judge granted ex parte requests from plaintiffs in Center for Biological Diversity, et al. v. California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection, et al. (25CV02244) and Environmental Defense Center, et al. v. California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection, et al. (25CV02247) for temporary restraining orders prohibiting Sable Offshore Corp. from restarting transportation of oil through the Las Flores Pipeline System pending the hearing on an order to show cause regarding a preliminary injunction scheduled for July 18, 2025. Sable is exploring all possible avenues available to address these preliminary rulings.”

On this news, the price of Sable’s shares fell by $0.94 per share, or 3.91%, to close at $23.10 on June 4, 2025.

The case is Johnson v. Sable Offshore Corp., et al., No. 25-cv-6869.

