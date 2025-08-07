LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. Reports Second Quarter 2025 Unaudited Financial Results

 | Source: LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. LexinFintech Holdings Ltd.

SHENZHEN, China, Aug. 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. (“Lexin” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: LX), a leading technology-empowered personal financial service enabler in China, today announced its unaudited financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2025.

Mr. Jay Wenjie Xiao, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Lexin, commented, “Building upon our risk management enhancements, operational refinement, and unique business ecosystem advantages, we continued to deliver robust performance for the second quarter of 2025, demonstrating our operational resilience against uncertain external environment.

In the second quarter, revenue achieved a quarter-over-quarter increase of 16% to RMB3.6 billion, and net income increased by 19% quarter-over-quarter to RMB511 million, a record high in the past 14 quarters. Total loan origination reached RMB53 billion, representing approximately 2.4% quarter-over-quarter increase.

Looking ahead, we’ll further strengthen our customer-centric approach to enhance customer experience and attract quality customers, leverage our business ecosystem advantages to drive greater synergies, and deploy AI across operations to bolster efficiency. Amid the current macroeconomic and industry landscape, we will maintain our prudent strategy with a dual focus on safeguarding asset quality and driving profitability growth. Although external uncertainties remain, we reaffirm our full-year guidance of delivering strong year-over-year net income growth.

The management has always placed great emphasis on shareholder returns. In accordance with our dividend policy, the board of directors has approved a dividend of US$0.194 per ADS, representing 25% of net income for the first half of 2025. As previously announced, we will increase our dividend payout ratio to 30% of net income for the second half of 2025. On top of cash dividend, we’ve announced a US$50 million share repurchase program on July 21, 2025, along with my personal share purchase of up to US$10 million. We’ll continue to explore various means to deliver value to our shareholders.”

Mr. James Zheng, Chief Financial Officer of Lexin, commented, “In the second quarter, our performance continued to progress steadily as planned in our business turnaround road-map. Net income reached RMB511 million, representing a 19% quarter-over-quarter and 126% year-over-year increase. Net income take rate, calculated as net income divided by average loan balance, was 1.92%, advancing by 34 basis points compared to the first quarter. Consistent with our long-term objectives, we’ll continue to focus on asset quality improvement, ecosystem synergy enhancement, and operational refinement to sustain our profitability recovery trajectory.”

Second Quarter 2025 Operational Highlights:

User Base

  • Total number of registered users reached 236 million as of June 30, 2025, representing an increase of 7.9% from 219 million as of June 30, 2024, and users with credit lines reached 47.2 million as of June 30, 2025, up by 8.9% from 43.3 million as of June 30, 2024.
  • Number of active users1 who used our loan products in the second quarter of 2025 was 4.7 million, representing an increase of 12.6% from 4.2 million in the second quarter of 2024.
  • Number of cumulative borrowers with successful drawdown was 35.2 million as of June 30, 2025, an increase of 8.2% from 32.5 million as of June 30, 2024.

Loan Facilitation Business

  • As of June 30, 2025, we cumulatively originated RMB1,429.6 billion in loans, an increase of 17.0% from RMB1,222.2 billion as of June 30, 2024.
  • Total loan originations2 in the second quarter of 2025 was RMB52.9 billion, an increase of 3.5% from RMB51.1 billion in the second quarter of 2024.
  • Total outstanding principal balance of loans3 was RMB106 billion as of June 30, 2025, representing a decrease of 8.1% from RMB115 billion as of June 30, 2024.

Credit Performance4

  • 90 day+ delinquency ratio5 was 3.1% as of June 30, 2025, as compared with 3.3% as of March 31, 2025.
  • First payment default rate (30 day+) for new loan originations was below 1% as of June 30, 2025.

Installment E-commerce Platform Service

  • GMV6 in the second quarter of 2025 for our installment e-commerce platform service was RMB2,029 million, representing an increase of 117% from RMB933 million in the second quarter of 2024.
  • In the second quarter of 2025, our installment e-commerce platform service served over 460,000 users and around 180 merchants.

Other Operational Highlights

  • The weighted average tenor of loans originated on our platform in the second quarter of 2025 was approximately 13.2 months, as compared with 12.8 months in the second quarter of 2024.
  • Repeated borrowers’ contribution7 of loans across our platform for the second quarter of 2025 was 86.1%.

Second Quarter 2025 Financial Highlights:

  • Total operating revenue was RMB3,587 million, representing a decrease of 1.5% from the second quarter of 2024.
  • Credit facilitation service income was RMB2,270 million, representing a decrease of 15.0% from the second quarter of 2024. Tech-empowerment service income was RMB830 million, representing an increase of 55.3% from the second quarter of 2024. Installment e-commerce platform service income was RMB487 million, representing an increase of 11.5% from the second quarter of 2024.
  • Net income attributable to ordinary shareholders of the Company was RMB511 million, representing an increase of 126% from the second quarter of 2024. Net income per ADS attributable to ordinary shareholders of the Company was RMB2.85 on a fully diluted basis.
  • Adjusted net income attributable to ordinary shareholders of the Company8 was RMB541 million, representing an increase of 116% from the second quarter of 2024. Adjusted net income per ADS attributable to ordinary shareholders of the Company8 was RMB3.02 on a fully diluted basis.

__________________________

  1. Active users refer to, for a specified period, users who made at least one transaction during that period through our platform or through our third-party partners’ platforms using the credit line granted by us.
  2. Total loan originations refer to the total principal amount of loans facilitated and originated during the given period.
  3. Total outstanding principal balance of loans refers to the total amount of principal outstanding for loans facilitated and originated at the end of each period,including loans guaranteed by our financial guarantee companies and excluding loans delinquent for more than 180 days.
  4. Loans under Intelligent Credit Platform are excluded from the calculation of credit performance. Intelligent Credit Platform (ICP) is an intelligent platform on our “Fenqile” app, under which we match borrowers and financial institutions through big data and cloud computing technology. For loans facilitated through ICP, the Company does not bear principal risk.
  5. “90 day+ delinquency rate” refers to the outstanding principal balance of on- and off-balance sheet loans that were 91 to 180 calendar days past due as a percentage of the total outstanding principal balance of on- and off-balance sheet loans across our platform as of a specific date. Loans that are charged-off and loans under “ICP” and overseas are not included in the delinquency rate calculation.
  6. GMV refers to the total value of transactions completed for products purchased on our e-commerce and Maiya channel, net of returns.
  7. Repeated borrowers’ contribution for a given period refers to the principal amount of loans borrowed during that period by borrowers who had previously made at least one successful drawdown as a percentage of the total loan facilitation and origination volume through our platform during that period.
  8. Adjusted net income attributable to ordinary shareholders of the Company, adjusted net income per ordinary share and per ADS attributable to ordinary shareholders of the Company are non-GAAP financial measures. For more information on non-GAAP financial measures, please see the section of “Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures Statement” and the tables captioned “Unaudited Reconciliations of GAAP and Non-GAAP Results” set forth at the end of this press release.

Second Quarter 2025 Financial Results:

Operating revenue was RMB3,587 million in the second quarter of 2025, as compared to RMB3,641 million in the second quarter of 2024.

Credit facilitation service income was RMB2,270 million in the second quarter of 2025, as compared to RMB2,669 million in the second quarter of 2024. The decrease was due to the decrease in guarantee income and loan facilitation and servicing fees-credit oriented, partially offset by the increases in financing income.

Loan facilitation and servicing fees-credit oriented was RMB1,131 million in the second quarter of 2025, as compared to RMB1,433 million in the second quarter of 2024. The decrease was primarily due to the decrease in the APR of off-balance sheet loans, as well as the increase in the early repayment behaviors.

Guarantee income was RMB571 million in the second quarter of 2025, as compared to RMB722 million in the second quarter of 2024. The decrease was primarily due to the decrease of outstanding balances in the off-balance sheet loans funded by certain institutional funding partners, which are accounted for under ASC 460, Guarantees.

Financing income was RMB568 million in the second quarter of 2025, as compared to RMB513 million in the second quarter of 2024. The increase was primarily driven by the increase in the origination of on-balance sheet loans.

Tech-empowerment service income was RMB830 million in the second quarter of 2025, as compared to RMB535 million in the second quarter of 2024. The increase was primarily driven by the increase of loan facilitation volume through ICP and the increase of referral services.

Installment e-commerce platform service income was RMB487 million in the second quarter of 2025, as compared to RMB437 million in the second quarter of 2024. The increase was primarily driven by the increase in transaction volume.

Cost of sales consisted of cost of inventory sold and other costs. Cost of sales was RMB426 million in the second quarter of 2025, as compared to RMB423 million in the second quarter of 2024.

Funding cost was RMB59.9 million in the second quarter of 2025, as compared to RMB90.5 million in the second quarter of 2024. The decrease was primarily driven by the decrease in funding rates and balance of funding debts to fund the on-balance sheet loans.

Processing and servicing costs was RMB606 million in the second quarter of 2025, as compared to RMB519 million in the second quarter of 2024. The increase was primarily driven by an increase in risk management expenses.

Provision for financing receivables was RMB257 million for the second quarter of 2025, as compared to RMB171 million for the second quarter of 2024. The increase was primarily due to the increase in the outstanding loan balances of on-balance sheet loans, including the increase in the outstanding loan balances of oversea business.

Provision for contract assets and receivables was RMB164 million in the second quarter of 2025, as compared to RMB155 million in the second quarter of 2024.

Provision for contingent guarantee liabilities was RMB802 million in the second quarter of 2025, as compared to RMB935 million in the second quarter of 2024. The decrease was primarily driven by the improvement of credit risk performance and the decrease of outstanding balances in the off-balance sheet loans funded by certain institutional funding partners, which are accounted for under ASC 460, Guarantees.

Gross profit was RMB1,273 million in the second quarter of 2025, as compared to RMB1,348 million in the second quarter of 2024.

Sales and marketing expenses was RMB567 million in the second quarter of 2025, as compared to RMB467 million in the second quarter of 2024. This increase was primarily due to an increase in online advertising costs.

Research and development expenses was RMB158 million in the second quarter of 2025, as compared to RMB143 million in the second quarter of 2024. The increase was primarily due to increased investment in technology development.

General and administrative expenses was RMB96.0 million in the second quarter of 2025, as compared to RMB100 million in the second quarter of 2024.

Change in fair value of financial guarantee derivatives and loans at fair value was a gain of RMB184 million in the second quarter of 2025, as compared to a loss of RMB368 million in the second quarter of 2024. The change was primarily driven by the fair value gains realized as a result of the release of guarantee obligation as loans are repaid, partially offset by the fair value loss from the re-measurement of the expected loss rates.

Income tax expense was RMB120 million in the second quarter of 2025, as compared to RMB60.0 million in the second quarter of 2024. The increase was primarily due to the increase in income before income tax expense.

Net income was RMB511 million in the second quarter of 2025, as compared to RMB227 million in the second quarter of 2024.

Recent Development

Semi-Annual Dividend

The board of directors of the Company has approved a dividend of US$0.097 per ordinary share, or US$0.194 per ADS, for the six-month period ended June 30, 2025 in accordance with the Company’s dividend policy, which is expected to be paid on September 15, 2025 to shareholders of record (including holders of ADSs) as of the close of business on August 26, 2025 New York time.

According to the updated dividend policy approved by the Board on May 19, 2025, starting from the second half of 2025, cash dividend payout is raised to 30% of total net income.

Share Repurchase Plan and Management Purchase

On July 21, 2025, the Company announced a US$50 million share repurchase program. The timing and dollar amount of the repurchase transactions will be subject to the Securities and Exchange Commission Rule 10b-18 and/or Rule 10b5-1 requirements.

Alongside the share repurchase program, Mr. Jay Wenjie Xiao, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of the Company planned to use his personal funds to purchase up to US$10 million worth of the ADSs.

Management Changes

Mr. Erwin Yong Lu has tendered his resignation as the Chief Technology Officer of the Company for family and personal reasons, effective September 30, 2025. The Company thanks him for his contribution.

Business Outlook
Looking ahead, despite evolving market and industry conditions, based on our current assessment, we maintain our performance guidance, expecting net income for the full year 2025 to achieve a significant year-over-year growth. The forecast is subject to the impact of macroeconomic factors, and we may adjust the performance outlook as appropriate based on evolving circumstances.

Conference Call

The Company’s management will host an earnings conference call at 7:00AM U.S. Eastern time on August 7, 2025 (7:00 PM Beijing/Hong Kong time on August 7, 2025).

Participants who wish to join the conference call should register online at:

https://s1.c-conf.com/diamondpass/10049362-fg8h6t.html

Once registration is completed, each participant will receive the dial-in number and a unique access PIN for the conference call.

Participants joining the conference call should dial in at least 10 minutes before the scheduled start time.

A live and archived webcast of the conference call will also be available at the Company's investor relations website at http://ir.lexin.com.

About LexinFintech Holdings Ltd.

We are a leading credit technology-empowered personal financial service enabler. Our mission is to use technology and risk management expertise to make financing more accessible for young generation consumers. We strive to achieve this mission by connecting consumers with financial institutions, where we facilitate through a unique model that includes online and offline channels, installment consumption platform, big data and AI driven credit risk management capabilities, as well as smart user and loan management systems. We also empower financial institutions by providing cutting-edge proprietary technology solutions to meet their needs of financial digital transformation.

For more information, please visit http://ir.lexin.com.

To follow us on Twitter, please go to: https://twitter.com/LexinFintech.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures Statement

In evaluating our business, we consider and use adjusted net income attributable to ordinary shareholders of the Company, non-GAAP EBIT, adjusted net income per ordinary share and per ADS attributable to ordinary shareholders of the Company, four non-GAAP measures, as supplemental measures to review and assess our operating performance. The presentation of the non-GAAP financial measures is not intended to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the financial information prepared and presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP. We define adjusted net income attributable to ordinary shareholders of the Company as net income attributable to ordinary shareholders of the Company excluding share-based compensation expenses, interest expense associated with convertible notes, and investment income/(loss) and we define non-GAAP EBIT as net income excluding income tax expense, share-based compensation expenses, interest expense, net, and investment income/(loss).

We present these non-GAAP financial measures because they are used by our management to evaluate our operating performance and formulate business plans. Adjusted net income attributable to ordinary shareholders of the Company enables our management to assess our operating results without considering the impact of share-based compensation expenses, interest expense associated with convertible notes, and investment income/(loss). Non-GAAP EBIT, on the other hand, enables our management to assess our operating results without considering the impact of income tax expense, share-based compensation expenses, interest expense, net, and investment income/(loss). We also believe that the use of these non-GAAP financial measures facilitates investors’ assessment of our operating performance. These non-GAAP financial measures are not defined under U.S. GAAP and are not presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP.

These non-GAAP financial measures have limitations as an analytical tool. One of the key limitations of using adjusted net income attributable to ordinary shareholders of the Company and non-GAAP EBIT is that they do not reflect all items of income and expense that affect our operations. Share-based compensation expenses, interest expense associated with convertible notes, income tax expense, interest expense, net, and investment income/(loss) have been and may continue to be incurred in our business and are not reflected in the presentation of adjusted net income attributable to ordinary shareholders of the Company and non-GAAP EBIT. Further, these non-GAAP financial measures may differ from the non-GAAP financial information used by other companies, including peer companies, and therefore their comparability may be limited.

We compensate for these limitations by reconciling each of the non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable U.S. GAAP financial measure, which should be considered when evaluating our performance. We encourage you to review our financial information in its entirety and not rely on a single financial measure.

Exchange Rate Information Statement

This announcement contains translations of certain RMB amounts into U.S. dollars (“US$”) at specified rates solely for the convenience of the reader. Unless otherwise stated, all translations from RMB to US$ were made at the rate of RMB7.1636 to US$1.00, the exchange rate set forth in the H.10 statistical release of the Federal Reserve Board on June 30, 2025. The Company makes no representation that the RMB or US$ amounts referred could be converted into US$ or RMB, as the case may be, at any particular rate or at all.

Safe Harbor Statement

This announcement contains forward-looking statements. These statements are made under the “safe harbor” provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Statements that are not historical facts, including statements about Lexin’s beliefs and expectations, are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as “will,” “ expects,” “anticipates,” “future,” “intends,” “plans,” “believes,” “estimates,” “confident” and similar statements. Among other things, the expectation of the collection efficiency and delinquency, business outlook and quotations from management in this announcement, contain forward-looking statements. Lexin may also make written or oral forward-looking statements in its periodic reports to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”), in its annual report to shareholders, in press releases and other written materials and in oral statements made by its officers, directors or employees to third parties. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. A number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement, including but not limited to the following: Lexin’s goal and strategies; Lexin’s expansion plans; Lexin’s future business development, financial condition and results of operations; Lexin’s expectation regarding demand for, and market acceptance of, its credit and investment management products; Lexin’s expectations regarding keeping and strengthening its relationship with borrowers, institutional funding partners, merchandise suppliers and other parties it collaborates with; general economic and business conditions; and assumptions underlying or related to any of the foregoing. Further information regarding these and other risks is included in Lexin’s filings with the SEC. All information provided in this press release and in the attachments is as of the date of this press release, and Lexin does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement, except as required under applicable law.

For investor and media inquiries, please contact:

LexinFintech Holdings Ltd.
IR inquiries:
Will Tan
Tel: +86 (755) 3637-8888 ext. 6258
E-mail: willtan@lexin.com

Media inquiries:
Ruifeng Xu
Tel: +86 (755) 3637-8888 ext. 6993
E-mail: media@lexin.com

SOURCE LexinFintech Holdings Ltd.

 
LexinFintech Holdings Ltd.
Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
   
 As of 
(In thousands)December 31, 2024 June 30, 2025 
 RMB RMB US$ 
ASSETS      
Current Assets      
Cash and cash equivalents 2,254,213  2,077,282  289,977 
Restricted cash 1,638,479  1,422,365  198,554 
Restricted term deposit and short-term investments 138,497  395,276  55,178 
Short-term financing receivables, net(1) 4,668,715  5,427,917  757,708 
Short-term contract assets and receivables, net(1) 5,448,057  4,663,987  651,067 
Deposits to insurance companies and guarantee companies 2,355,343  2,201,097  307,261 
Prepayments and other current assets 1,321,340  1,758,027  245,411 
Amounts due from related parties 61,722  83,887  11,710 
Inventories, net 22,345  29,886  4,172 
Total Current Assets 17,908,711  18,059,724  2,521,038 
Non-current Assets      
Restricted cash 100,860  71,588  9,993 
Long-term financing receivables, net(1) 112,427  90,781  12,673 
Long-term contract assets and receivables, net(1) 317,402  283,031  39,510 
Property, equipment and software, net 613,110  803,776  112,203 
Land use rights, net 862,867  845,667  118,051 
Long-term investments 284,197  239,498  33,433 
Deferred tax assets 1,540,842  1,687,365  235,547 
Other assets 500,363  433,358  60,494 
Total Non-current Assets 4,332,068  4,455,064  621,904 
TOTAL ASSETS 22,240,779  22,514,788  3,142,942 
       
LIABILITIES      
Current liabilities      
Accounts payable 74,443  72,045  10,057 
Amounts due to related parties 10,927  13,431  1,875 
Short-term borrowings and current portion of long-term borrowings 690,772  841,506  117,470 
Short-term funding debts 2,754,454  2,811,878  392,523 
Deferred guarantee income 975,102  1,224,450  170,927 
Contingent guarantee liabilities 1,079,000  675,974  94,362 
Accruals and other current liabilities 4,019,676  3,938,086  549,734 
Total Current Liabilities 9,604,374  9,577,370  1,336,948 
Non-current Liabilities      
Long-term borrowings 585,024  569,690  79,526 
Long-term funding debts 1,197,211  653,349  91,204 
Deferred tax liabilities 91,380  102,705  14,337 
Other long-term liabilities 22,784  6,775  946 
Total Non-current Liabilities 1,896,399  1,332,519  186,013 
TOTAL LIABILITIES 11,500,773  10,909,889  1,522,961 
Shareholders’ equity:      
Class A Ordinary Shares 205  205  30 
Class B Ordinary Shares 41  41  7 
Treasury stock (328,764) (293,815) (41,015)
Additional paid-in capital 3,314,866  3,348,303  467,405 
Statutory reserves 1,178,309  1,178,309  164,484 
Accumulated other comprehensive income (29,559) (24,123) (3,367)
Retained earnings 6,604,908  7,395,979  1,032,437 
Total shareholders’ equity 10,740,006  11,604,899  1,619,981 
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY 22,240,779  22,514,788  3,142,942 

__________________________
(1) Short-term financing receivables, net of allowance for credit losses of RMB102,124 and RMB168,484 as of December 31, 2024 and June 30, 2025, respectively.

Short-term contract assets and receivables, net of allowance for credit losses of RMB409,590 and RMB264,922 as of December 31, 2024 and June 30, 2025, respectively.

Long-term financing receivables, net of allowance for credit losses of RMB1,820 and RMB1,648 as of December 31, 2024 and June 30, 2025, respectively.

Long-term contract assets and receivables, net of allowance for credit losses of RMB30,919 and RMB16,523 as of December 31, 2024 and June 30, 2025, respectively.

 
LexinFintech Holdings Ltd.
Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations
      
 For the Three Months Ended June 30,  For the Six Months Ended June 30, 
(In thousands, except for share and per share data)2024 2025  2024 2025 
 RMB RMB US$  RMB RMB US$ 
Operating revenue:             
Credit facilitation service income 2,669,093  2,269,846  316,858   5,317,571  4,460,712  622,691 
Loan facilitation and servicing fees-credit oriented 1,433,416  1,130,734  157,844   2,850,664  2,266,963  316,456 
Guarantee income 722,288  571,181  79,734   1,466,539  1,118,995  156,206 
Financing income 513,389  567,931  79,280   1,000,368  1,074,754  150,030 
Tech-empowerment service income 534,548  830,124  115,881   896,091  1,454,974  203,107 
Installment e-commerce platform service income 437,047  487,444  68,045   668,956  775,827  108,301 
Total operating revenue 3,640,688  3,587,414  500,784   6,882,618  6,691,513  934,099 
Operating cost             
Cost of sales (422,933) (425,900) (59,453)  (658,680) (687,932) (96,032)
Funding cost (90,525) (59,940) (8,367)  (181,263) (142,944) (19,954)
Processing and servicing cost (518,692) (605,652) (84,546)  (1,106,423) (1,156,793) (161,482)
Provision for financing receivables (170,974) (256,857) (35,856)  (307,657) (439,006) (61,283)
Provision for contract assets and receivables (154,778) (164,224) (22,925)  (320,720) (293,909) (41,028)
Provision for contingent guarantee liabilities (934,693) (802,157) (111,977)  (1,763,070) (1,479,337) (206,507)
Total operating cost (2,292,595) (2,314,730) (323,124)  (4,337,813) (4,199,921) (586,286)
Gross profit 1,348,093  1,272,684  177,660   2,544,805  2,491,592  347,813 
Operating expenses:             
Sales and marketing expenses (467,423) (567,025) (79,154)  (885,040) (1,060,153) (147,992)
Research and development expenses (143,250) (157,680) (22,011)  (278,232) (313,306) (43,736)
General and administrative expenses (100,434) (96,010) (13,402)  (190,194) (196,763) (27,467)
Total operating expenses (711,107) (820,715) (114,567)  (1,353,466) (1,570,222) (219,195)
Change in fair value of financial guarantee derivatives and loans at fair value (368,261) 184,089  25,698   (684,184) 258,728  36,117 
Interest expense, net 1,988  (4,621) (645)  (1,916) (9,323) (1,301)
Investment income/(loss) 260  (5,126) (716)  350  (16,825) (2,349)
Others, net 15,603  4,997  698   36,028  8,829  1,232 
Income before income tax expense 286,576  631,308  88,128   541,617  1,162,779  162,317 
Income tax expense (60,045) (119,907) (16,738)  (113,463) (221,054) (30,858)
Net income 226,531  511,401  71,390   428,154  941,725  131,459 
Net income attributable to ordinary shareholders of the Company 226,531  511,401  71,390   428,154  941,725  131,459 
              
Net income per ordinary share attributable to ordinary shareholders of the Company             
Basic 0.68  1.50  0.21   1.30  2.78  0.39 
Diluted 0.68  1.43  0.20   1.30  2.62  0.37 
              
Net income per ADS attributable to ordinary shareholders of the Company             
Basic 1.37  3.00  0.42   2.59  5.55  0.77 
Diluted 1.35  2.85  0.40   2.59  5.25  0.73 
              
Weighted average ordinary shares outstanding             
Basic 330,780,601  340,489,447  340,489,447   330,528,871  339,288,258  339,288,258 
Diluted 335,192,422  358,475,575  358,475,575   334,421,262  359,067,911  359,067,911 
                    


 
LexinFintech Holdings Ltd.
Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income
      
 For the Three Months Ended June 30,  For the Six Months Ended June 30, 
(In thousands)2024 2025  2024 2025 
 RMB RMB US$  RMB RMB US$ 
Net income 226,531  511,401  71,390   428,154  941,725  131,459 
Other comprehensive income             
Foreign currency translation adjustment, net of nil tax (13,554) 7,695  1,074   (11,231) 5,436  759 
Total comprehensive income 212,977  519,096  72,464   416,923  947,161  132,218 
Total comprehensive income attributable to ordinary shareholders of the Company 212,977  519,096  72,464   416,923  947,161  132,218 
                    


 
LexinFintech Holdings Ltd.
Unaudited Reconciliations of GAAP and Non-GAAP Results
      
 For the Three Months Ended June 30,  For the Six Months Ended June 30, 
(In thousands, except for share and per share data)2024 2025  2024 2025 
 RMB RMB US$  RMB RMB US$ 
Reconciliation of Adjusted net income attributable to ordinary shareholders of the Company to Net income attributable to ordinary shareholders of the Company             
Net income attributable to ordinary shareholders of the Company 226,531  511,401  71,390   428,154  941,725  131,459 
Add: Share-based compensation expenses 23,119  24,183  3,376   46,393  53,724  7,500 
Interest expense associated with convertible notes 373  -  -   5,695  -  - 
Investment (income)/loss (260) 5,126  716   (350) 16,825  2,349 
Adjusted net income attributable to ordinary shareholders of the Company 249,763  540,710  75,482   479,892  1,012,274  141,308 
              
Adjusted net income per ordinary share attributable to ordinary shareholders of the Company             
Basic 0.76  1.59  0.22   1.45  2.98  0.42 
Diluted 0.75  1.51  0.21   1.43  2.82  0.39 
              
Adjusted net income per ADS attributable to ordinary shareholders of the Company             
Basic 1.51  3.18  0.44   2.90  5.97  0.83 
Diluted 1.49  3.02  0.42   2.87  5.64  0.79 
              
Weighted average shares used in calculating net income per ordinary share for non-GAAP EPS             
Basic 330,780,601  340,489,447  340,489,447   330,528,871  339,288,258  339,288,258 
Diluted 335,192,422  358,475,575  358,475,575   334,421,262  359,067,911  359,067,911 
              
Reconciliations of Non-GAAP EBIT to Net income             
Net income 226,531  511,401  71,390   428,154  941,725  131,459 
Add: Income tax expense 60,045  119,907  16,738   113,463  221,054  30,858 
Share-based compensation expenses 23,119  24,183  3,376   46,393  53,724  7,500 
Interest expense, net (1,988) 4,621  645   1,916  9,323  1,301 
Investment (income)/loss (260) 5,126  716   (350) 16,825  2,349 
Non-GAAP EBIT 307,447  665,238  92,865   589,576  1,242,651  173,467 
                    

Additional Credit Information

Vintage Charge Off Curve1

LexinFintech Holdings Ltd.

Dpd30+/GMV by Performance Windows1

LexinFintech Holdings Ltd.

First Payment Default 30+1

LexinFintech Holdings Ltd.

1. Loans facilitated under ICP are excluded from the chart.


Recommended Reading