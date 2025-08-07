Valneva Announces Removal of FDA-Recommended Pause on Use of Chikungunya Vaccine IXCHIQ® in Elderly and Updates to the Prescribing Information

Saint Herblain (France), August 7, 2025 – Valneva SE (Nasdaq: VALN; Euronext Paris: VLA), a specialty vaccine company, today announced that the FDA has removed its recommended pause in the use of IXCHIQ® in individuals 60 years of age and older and has approved updates to the Prescribing Information (PI) for IXCHIQ®. IXCHIQ® remains indicated in the United States for the prevention of disease caused by the Chikungunya Virus (CHIKV) in individuals 18 years of age and older who are at high risk of exposure to CHIKV.

The FDA decision follows the announcement in July by the European Medicines Agency (EMA)1 which recommended the lifting of temporary restrictions in elderly people after the conclusion of a thorough review of IXCHIQ® by its safety committee (PRAC).

The PI has been updated to reflect reports of Serious Adverse Events, primarily among elderly individuals with multiple underlying health conditions, following a mass vaccination campaign in La Réunion in response to a severe chikungunya outbreak.

The FDA noted that for most U.S. travelers the risk of exposure to CHIKV is low and therefore, the product is not advisable for most of them. IXCHIQ® should be given when there is a significant risk of chikungunya infection and only after careful consideration of the benefits and risks. Healthcare professionals are reminded that IXCHIQ® is contraindicated in individuals with weakened immune systems due to disease or immunosuppressive treatments, as stated in IXCHIQ®’s product label in the U.S., Europe and other territories.

Furthermore, the product’s Warnings and Precaution section has been expanded to reflect the SAE profile observed, especially in people above 65 years of age and older with one or more chronic medical conditions.

Ongoing FDA reviews are progressing regarding potential extension of IXCHIQ®’s label to adolescents and inclusion of additional persistence data.

About Chikungunya

Chikungunya virus (CHIKV) is a mosquito-borne viral disease spread by the bites of infected Aedes mosquitoes which causes fever, severe joint and muscle pain, headache, nausea, fatigue and rash. Joint pain is often debilitating and can persist for weeks to years2.

In 2004, the disease began to spread quickly, causing large-scale outbreaks around the world. Since the re-emergence of the virus, CHIKV has now been identified in over 110 countries in Asia, Africa, Europe and the Americas3. Between 2013 and 2023, more than 3.7 million cases were reported in the Americas4 and the economic impact is considered to be significant. The medical and economic burden is expected to grow with climate change as the mosquito vectors that transmit the disease continue to spread geographically. As such, the World Health Organization (WHO) has highlighted chikungunya as a major public health problem.5

About Valneva SE

We are a specialty vaccine company that develops, manufactures, and commercializes prophylactic vaccines for infectious diseases addressing unmet medical needs. We take a highly specialized and targeted approach, applying our deep expertise across multiple vaccine modalities, focused on providing either first-, best- or only-in-class vaccine solutions.

We have a strong track record, having advanced multiple vaccines from early R&D to approvals, and currently market three proprietary travel vaccines.

Revenues from our growing commercial business help fuel the continued advancement of our vaccine pipeline. This includes the only Lyme disease vaccine candidate in advanced clinical development, which is partnered with Pfizer, the world’s most clinically advanced tetravalent Shigella vaccine candidate, as well as vaccine candidates against the Zika virus and other global public health threats. More information is available at www.valneva.com.

