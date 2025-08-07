Aviation Connector Market to Surpass USD 14.39 billion by 2032, grow at a CAGR of 6.79% | Research by SNS Insider

Austin, Aug. 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aviation Connector Market Size & Growth Insights:

According to the SNS Insider Report, “The Aviation Connector Market Size was valued at USD 8.54 billion in 2024 and is expected to reach USD 14.39 billion by 2032 and grow at a CAGR of 6.79% over the forecast period 2025-2032.”

Aircraft Production Surge and Avionics Innovation Propel Global Aviation Connector Market Expansion

The aviation connectors are designed to facilitate safety, switching & communication in aircraft systems. While Increasing aircraft production, increasing defense spending and rapid technology development of avionics and airborne electronic systems are the factors which are driving growth of the market Commercial and military aircraft also have a high demand for light-weight, rugged, high-speed connectors. Upholding the demanding requirements of reliable connectors for digital avionics upgrades for more than 60% of active military aircraft. The U.S. Market sat at USD 2.29 billion in 2024 and is projected to grow by USD 3.77 billion through 2032 due to modernization programs and advanced electronic systems with the fleets.

Leading Market Players with their Product Listed in this Report are:

Aviation Connector Market Report Scope:

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2024 USD 8.54 Billion Market Size by 2032 USD 14.39 Billon CAGR CAGR of 6.79% From 2025 to 2032 Report Scope & Coverage Market Size, Segments Analysis, Competitive Landscape, Regional Analysis, DROC & SWOT Analysis, Forecast Outlook Key Segments • By Application (Aircraft, Ground Control Systems, Aerospace Defense)

• By Product Type (Circular, Rectangular, D-Sub, Fiber Optic)

• By End-User (Commercial Aviation, Military Aviation, Private Aviation)

Key Industry Segmentation

By Application

Due to the extensive utilization of Aviation Connectors in avionics, engines, cabin systems, and flight control electronics, Aircraft segment dominated the Aviation Connector Market and held around 52.4% revenue share in 2024. As aircraft become more performance- and safety-reliant on connectors, TE Connectivity is preparing to meet the growing demand.

Due to global defense modernization, increasing UAV deployment, and rising demand for connectors with high reliability in digital military aviation systems, the aerospace defense segment is expected to grow at the fastest (CAGR) of 7.37% (2024–2032)

By Product Type

The circular connectors segment of the Aviation Connector Market accounted for the largest share in terms of both volume and value at 46.3% in 2024, due to the durability of circular connectors, compact design, ease of use, and suitability in critical aerospace applications such as internal areas of engines, fuselage wiring, and avionics. Circular connectors from companies such as ITT Inc. are used on commercial and military aircraft and meet both MIL-spec and commercial-grade specifications.

With growing demand for high-bandwidth and EMI-safe solutions, Radiall’s next generation lightweight data transmission technologies showcase optimum capability of fiber optic connectors to attain the highest CAGR of 8.54% during 2023 – 2032.

By End-User

In 2024, commercial aviation held the largest market share at 58.6%, driven by rising aircraft production, expanding passenger fleets, and the growing complexity of onboard electronic systems. Frequent maintenance also boosts connector replacement demand, with companies like Molex LLC supplying aviation-grade connectors for various subsystems.

Military aviation is projected to grow at a 7.92% CAGR (2024–2032), fueled by increasing production of fighter jets and surveillance aircraft. Smiths Interconnect supports this growth with high-reliability connector solutions for mission-critical defense applications worldwide.

Regional Outlook: North America Leads, Asia Pacific Emerges as Fastest-Growing Aviation Connector Market (2024–2032)

The global Aviation Connector Market was dominated by the North America, which acquired a 34.20% share in 2024 owing to the presence of huge aerospace manufacturing base and large defense programs in the country as well as aerospace and defense manufacturer players such as Boeing and Lockheed Martin in the U.S. The Asia Pacific region is anticipated to grow at the highest CAGR of 7.97% from 2024 to 2032 due to rising commercial air traffic, increasing aircraft production and defense modernization programs in nations such as China, India, and Japan. The region is growing fast in terms of commercial aviation, especially China fuelled by the strong organisation behind the initiative along with heavy government investments. Europe spearheaded by Germany continues to be an important market as it supports Airbus programs, has established MRO strength, and there exists high connector demand from the civil and defense side. UAE's aviation infrastructure drives the Middle East & Africa, Embraer production and defense upgrades lead in Latin America.

Recent Developments:

In May 2025, Airbus U.S. and Shield AI have partnered to integrate Shield AI’s Hivemind autonomy software into the unmanned MQ-72C Lakota for the U.S. Marine Corps' Aerial Logistics Connector (ALC) program. The collaboration aims to accelerate development of a scalable, autonomous cargo platform with enhanced range and mission-ready capabilities.

