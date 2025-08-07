August 8: The Final of Singer 2025 - Seven Contestants Compete for the "King of Singers" Title

CHANGSHA, China, Aug. 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The final of Hunan TV and Mango TV's Singer 2025 will be broadcast live on August 8 at 19:30 Beijing time. The candidates for the "King of Singers" include Chen Chusheng, Mickey Guyton, Shan Yichun, A-Lin, BENI, Jess Lee, and Grace Kinstler. These seven talented singers will compete in two rounds for the title. Attention is particularly focused on international contestants Mickey Guyton, Grace Kinstler, BENI from Japan, and Jess Lee from Malaysia, as they strive for recognition in China's music scene.





Competing for the Title of King of Singers

Singer 2025 has garnered global attention and has aired 12 episodes so far. The final, titled "King of Singers," will feature performances by the seven contestants, who will be judged through live audience votes to determine the winner.

The final consists of two rounds: the first round is a duet ranking competition, and the second round is a solo ranking competition, with each round contributing 50% to the final score. In addition to the existing "live audience voting," "cloud international audience," and "everyone watching together" segments, the final will also invite 100 "live international audience" members for voting. The "everyone watching together" group will expand to 20 members, with 20 bloggers from five major online platforms hosting live watch parties, engaging the public in the crowning of the "King."





During the first round of duets, the seven contestants will team up with guest performers to present fresh interpretations of songs. Chen Chusheng will collaborate with Zheng Jun to sing the rock song Bare, while Mickey Guyton will join American singer Loren Allred to perform the challenging song Never Enough. Shan Yichun and Wang Leehom will deliver a gentle rendition of Falling Leaves Return to the Roots, and A-Lin will partner with Peng Jiawei to revitalize Scars, showcasing their strengths. Japanese singer BENI and Liu Xijun will perform Half Moon Serenade in a captivating mix of Japanese and Cantonese. Jess Lee's clear and emotional voice will combine with Sun Nan's unique tone for Burn, while Grace Kinstler and Shanti will sing Just Like Fire, showcasing powerful vocals.

In the second round of solo performances, the contestants are ready to present songs of various styles that they have never sung on stage before, aiming for the coveted title.





Four International Singers Poised for Success

On the Singer 2025 stage, international singers Mickey Guyton, BENI, Jess Lee, and Grace Kinstler have all made impressive contributions. As a country music singer, Mickey aims to introduce the innovative charm of country music to Chinese audiences. She actively learns Chinese and plans to incorporate Chinese elements into her future works, promoting cultural exchange between China and the U.S. Grace, known as the "queen of the stage," has made a strong impression by learning two Chinese songs. Malaysian singer Jess Lee returns to the "Singer" stage after ten years, moving beyond her previous "powerful voice" label to share her life experiences through song. BENI brings the essence of Japanese music, focusing on emotional expression. These artists transcend language and cultural barriers, using their unique musical talents to create a diverse musical feast for the audience.





Over nearly four months, the international singers have gained much from this musical journey. Chinese singers share traditional musical elements in their songs, while foreign singers introduce their unique creative styles, discussing different cultural expressions of music and attempting to blend their musical cultures. Outside the show, the international singers have explored China deeply, immersing themselves in traditional culture and experiencing the unique charm of Eastern aesthetics and the warmth of Chinese hospitality.

On August 8 at 19:30 Beijing time, Chen Chusheng, Mickey Guyton, Shan Yichun, A-Lin, BENI, Jess Lee, and Grace Kinstler will deliver their best performances in pursuit of the title of "King of Singers." Who will become the champion of Singer 2025? Let’s wait and see!

