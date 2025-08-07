Wireless EV Charging Market Industry Trends, Key Growth Drivers, Challenges, Future Opportunities, and Regulatory Landscape 2025-2034

Dublin, Aug. 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Wireless EV Charging Market Opportunity, Growth Drivers, Industry Trend Analysis, and Forecast 2025 - 2034" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Wireless EV Charging Market was valued at USD 30.3 million in 2024 and is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 53.5% to reach USD 2.11 billion by 2034.

This rapid growth is primarily fueled by the increasing electrification of transportation fleets, coupled with rising demand for more convenient and low-maintenance charging solutions. As the global shift toward sustainable transportation gains momentum, the need for seamless, hands-free charging systems is becoming more evident. Urban infrastructure, in particular, is evolving to support these innovations, with city planners and mobility stakeholders increasingly favoring wireless technologies to reduce reliance on conventional plug-in stations.



The adoption of electric vehicles is accelerating across both developed and emerging economies, leading to a broader focus on enhancing user experience with cable-free, hassle-free charging. This trend is contributing significantly to the growing interest in wireless EV charging systems. As vehicle manufacturers, infrastructure companies, and utilities continue aligning their strategies, the integration of wireless technologies into both public and private spaces is becoming a practical reality. These collaborations are also fast-tracking the development of interoperable charging solutions, which are crucial for creating a unified and scalable EV ecosystem. As a result, wireless charging systems are gaining traction not only for their convenience but also for their potential to reduce charging time and increase operational efficiency for electric fleets.



Based on end use, the wireless EV charging market is categorized into commercial and residential segments. The commercial segment is expected to grow at a CAGR of 53.1% from 2025 to 2034. This growth is largely attributed to the increased deployment of wireless charging technologies in transportation corridors, logistics hubs, and public transit routes. As more businesses and municipalities adopt electric fleets, the need for efficient, low-touch charging systems becomes essential. Wireless infrastructure offers an effective solution by reducing downtime and ensuring that vehicles remain operational without the need for manual intervention. This is particularly beneficial in commercial applications where time-sensitive delivery and transit services demand uninterrupted vehicle availability.



In terms of charging type, the market is segmented into stationary and dynamic wireless charging systems. The dynamic wireless charging segment is forecast to grow at a CAGR of 56.4% between 2025 and 2034. This surge in growth is supported by increasing efforts to develop continuous power delivery solutions for vehicles in motion. Dynamic systems offer significant advantages for highway and freight applications, allowing vehicles to receive power on the go without having to stop at dedicated charging stations. This real-time charging capability can improve the range and operational efficiency of electric trucks, buses, and delivery vehicles, making it an appealing option for fleet operators and transportation planners alike.



In the United States, the wireless EV charging market has shown steady growth, with valuations rising from USD 500 thousand in 2022 to USD 800 thousand in 2023 and further to USD 1.2 million in 2024. The region accounted for a 4% share of the global market in 2024. Government initiatives aimed at modernizing the electric grid and enhancing vehicle integration capabilities are playing a key role in driving this expansion. Federal investments are supporting research and development in wireless charging technologies and encouraging large-scale pilot programs for fleet electrification. The US is positioning itself as a leader in wireless charging innovation, with targeted strategies to improve energy efficiency, reduce carbon emissions, and strengthen grid resilience.



Leading companies in the wireless EV charging industry are taking strategic steps to scale up their operations. These include focusing on modular charging platforms that can be adapted across multiple vehicle types and optimizing production costs by utilizing standardized, interchangeable components. The emphasis on interoperability ensures that wireless systems can work seamlessly with a wide range of electric vehicles, which is vital for commercial viability.



Additionally, companies are engaging in co-development projects with automakers to create retrofit-ready solutions, ensuring compatibility with both new and existing vehicles. Long-term collaborations with public agencies and smart city developers are also playing a critical role in expanding the reach of wireless charging networks. By reinforcing their intellectual property portfolios, these players are safeguarding their market positions and setting the stage for sustained innovation and growth in the coming years.



Comprehensive Market Analysis and Forecast

Industry trends, key growth drivers, challenges, future opportunities, and regulatory landscape

Competitive landscape with Porter's Five Forces and PESTEL analysis

Market size, segmentation, and regional forecasts

In-depth company profiles, business strategies, financial insights, and SWOT analysis: Continental Electreon Elix Wireless ENRX Evatran Group HEVO InductEV Lumen Australia Momentum Dynamics Plugless Power Qualcomm Siemens Toshiba Corporation Wave Charging Wiferion WiTricity Corporation ZTE Corporation



Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1 Methodology & Scope



Chapter 2 Executive Summary

2.1 Industry synopsis, 2021 - 2034



Chapter 3 Industry Insights

3.1 Industry ecosystem

3.2 Regulatory landscape

3.3 Industry impact forces

3.4 Growth potential analysis

3.5 Porter's analysis

3.6 PESTEL analysis



Chapter 4 Competitive landscape, 2024

4.1 Introduction

4.2 Company market share

4.3 Strategic dashboard

4.4 Strategic initiative

4.5 Competitive benchmarking

4.6 Innovation & sustainability landscape



Chapter 5 Market Size and Forecast, By End Use

5.1 Key trends

5.2 Commercial

5.3 Residential



Chapter 6 Market Size and Forecast, By Charging Type

6.1 Key trends

6.2 Dynamic wireless charging systems

6.3 Stationary wireless charging systems



Chapter 7 Market Size and Forecast, By Propulsion Type

7.1 Battery EV

7.2 Plug-in hybrid EV



Chapter 8 Market Size and Forecast, By Region

8.1 Key trends

8.2 North America

8.2.1 U.S.

8.2.2 Canada

8.3 Europe

8.3.1 Norway

8.3.2 Germany

8.3.3 France

8.3.4 UK

8.4 Asia Pacific

8.4.1 China

8.4.2 Japan

8.4.3 India

8.4.4 South Korea

8.5 Rest of World



Chapter 9 Company Profiles

9.1 Continental

9.2 Electreon

9.3 Elix Wireless

9.4 ENRX

9.5 Evatran Group

9.6 HEVO

9.7 InductEV

9.8 Lumen Australia

9.9 Momentum Dynamics

9.10 Plugless Power

9.11 Qualcomm

9.12 Siemens

9.13 Toshiba Corporation

9.14 Wave Charging

9.15 Wiferion

9.16 WiTricity Corporation

9.17 ZTE Corporation



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/24lrve

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.