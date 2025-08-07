Dublin, Aug. 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Certificate in Essentials Of Human Resource Management Seminar (Nashville, Tennessee, United States - September 15-19, 2025)" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Certificate in Essentials of Human Resource Management Seminar provides comprehensive and practical coverage of many important aspects of human resource work. The objective of the program is to help participants who are new to the human resources field immediately become more effective on the job, while helping them prepare for greater responsibilities.

All instruction and reference materials are developed so they can be applied in the everyday workplace. Participants learn the essentials of employment law, compensation program design and planning, key training techniques to develop a performance based evaluation program, HR decision metrics, and HR strategies.

The seminar is a 4 and 1/2 day immersive program and boasts approval from both the Society for Human Resource Management (SHRM) and the HR Certification Institute (HRCI). SHRM has accredited this program for 29.75 Professional Development Credits (PDCs), while HRCI has approved 29.75 recertification hours applicable toward the renewal of various HR certifications including aPHRT, aPHRiT, PHR, PHRca, SPHR, GPHR, PHRiT, and SPHRiT.

Join industry peers and gain the tools necessary to transform your approach to human resource management. Elevate your understanding and influence within your organization through this certified program and become a strategic driver of HR success.

Speakers

Brenda K. Heinicke, Esq., Founder at the Law Offices of Brenda K. Heinicke

Cyndi Ramirez Ryan, SPHR, Founder at MAS Talent Human Resources

Di Ann Sanchez, PhD, SPHR, SHRM-SCP, Founder at DAS HR Consulting

Bryan Stillwagon, Esq., Partner at Thompson Hine, LLP

Gregg Jay Tucek, Esq., Attorney & Vice President at Bashas', Inc.

Wayne W. Williams, Esq., Founder at the Law Offices of Wayne W. Williams

Course Agenda:

Block 1 - Legal Aspects of HR Management (Monday - Tuesday)

Employment Discrimination Law

Title VII of the 1964 Civil Rights Act (discrimination and retaliation)

The Age Discrimination in Employment Act

The Americans with Disabilities Act (including reasonable accommodation and undue hardship)

The 1991 Civil Rights Act

The Equal Pay Act

Executive Order 11246/Affirmative Action

The Rehabilitation Act

State discrimination laws

Kinds of Discrimination

Disparate treatment

Disparate impact

Harassment (including sexual harassment)

How Discrimination is Proven

Direct evidence ("smoking guns")

Circumstantial evidence

Statistical/numerical evidence

Specific Laws/Rules Regarding Employment Termination

"Employment at-will"

Public policy discharge

Implied contracts

Whistle-blower laws

Labor Standards Laws

Fair Labor Standards Act (wage-hour, overtime, child labor)

Occupational Safety & Health Act

Family & Medical Leave Act

Labor Law - The National Labor Relations Act

Miscellaneous

Worker's Compensation

COBRA

ERISA

WARN

Potential Personal/Individual Liability of the Manager/Supervisor

Safety and Security Issues in Today's Workplace

Employee Selection: Hiring and Interviewing Employees

How to avoid costly hiring mistakes

What to look for

What not to ask

Negligent hiring

Objective vs. subjective criteria

Workplace diversity issues

Employee orientation

Drug testing/medical evaluations

Managing, Training and Supervising Employees

What is/is not "harassment" on the job

The importance of good communication

Negligent retention/supervision

Job assignments/onerous work/overtime

Employee safety

Job accommodation/pregnancy/family-medical leaves

Employee privacy/electronic monitoring

Drug and alcohol policies/practice

Investigating/reporting employee complaints

The supervisor or manager who keeps notes, a diary, or a notebook about his/her employees

Evaluating/Appraising Employees

Importance of the evaluation in litigation/employee relations

The biggest obstacles to honest, accurate evaluations

How to correct performance/conduct problems

The self-appraisal as an important management tool

How to say what you mean on an evaluation

Employee Discharge and Discipline

A detailed checklist for supervisors and managers to reduce the likelihood of "wrongful discharge" and/or claims of discrimination

Unemployment claims

Requests for a job reference/defamation risks

Block 2 - Human Resource Management (Wednesday - Friday)

Through a Strategic Planning Case Study, participants will learn to assist in the development of their own organization's Strategic Human Resources Plan through the use of systematic processes and HR metrics.

Strategic HR Management - is concerned with maintaining organizational competitiveness by achieving HR effectiveness through the use of HR measurement and HR technology. Through HR planning, managers must anticipate the future supply and demand for employees. An additional strategic HR concern is employee retention. Learn about what the HR Strategic Role entails and how to leverage them at your organization. We will review HR roles, competencies, and current challenges such as: The globalization of business; economic and technological changes; occupational shifts; workforce availability and demographics; and organizational costs. Learn the value of HR Effectiveness and Financial Performance by determining the ROI of all resources and expenditures. Learn about the HR scorecard, measurement and benchmarks and how to show value to your organization.

Staffing and Retention - emphasizes the need to provide an adequate supply of qualified individuals to fill the jobs in an organization. Job analysis serves as the foundation for achieving this goal. Learn how to choose the proper job analysis strategy and the difference between job task analysis and competency based job analysis:

Learn what the steps of the job analysis process are.

Learn to develop proper job descriptions.

Understand that recruiting applicants and selection are required to procure a workforce.

Learn about the employee psychological contract; job satisfaction; individual performance factors; motivation strategies; retention interventions; and cost of employee turnover.

What is employment branding and how your organization should do it.

What are the internal and external recruiting sources you should tap?

How do you properly select and place candidates?

What is the selection process and should you test?

Talent Management, Performance Management and Development - encompasses:

Orientation of new employees

Training

HR development of all employees and managers to meet future challenges

Career planning

Performance management which focuses on how employees perform their jobs

Succession planning

Workforce realignment

Mergers and acquisitions

Types of training deliveries, assessments, and learning styles

Training metrics

Benchmarking

ROI analysis

Effective Performance Management Systems should do the following:

Clarify what the organization expects

Provide performance information to employees

Identify areas of success and needed development

Document performance for personnel records

Learn about the different types of performance appraisals and how to maximize them for your company

Compensation and Benefits - compensation in the form of pay, incentives, and benefits rewards people for performing organizational work. Employers must develop and refine compensation systems and may use variable pay programs. Because so many organizational funds are spent on total reward systems for employees, a number of important decisions must be made to achieve the following objectives:

Legal compliance with all appropriate laws and regulations

Cost effectiveness for the organization

Internal, external and individual equity for employees

Performance enhancement for the organization

Performance recognition and talent management for employees

Learn how to:

Job price

Make market comparisons

Pros and cons of job evaluations

Different pay structures

Compliance issues that should be evaluated.

Consider compensation trends, projections and strategies

Learn the Benefits Strategy, design and measurement for your organization

Learn about the different types of benefits such as government mandated, voluntary, security, retirement and health benefits.

Risk Management and Worker Protection - for decades, employers have been required to meet legal requirements and be responsive to concerns for workplace health and safety. In addition, workplace security has grown in importance along with disaster and recovery planning. Learn the nature of Health, Safety and Security. Learn the legal compliance organizations must adhere to such as OSHA, PPE, Blood-borne Pathogens, Ergonomics and Workplace Air Quality.

