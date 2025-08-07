Boost Legends Launches Marketplace for Dexscreener Reactions

WEST STACYVILLE, N.J., Aug. 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Boost Legends , a top growth platform for crypto, unveiled today a game changing invention that will change the way people trade DeFi. The company has developed a new tool that makes it easier for consumers to boost their on-chain visibility with quick, powerful replies on Dexscreener, a top site for tracking and analyzing decentralized exchange (DEX) data.

This new technology enables individuals to use Rocket and Fire emojis, which are incredibly popular emblems of energy and excitement in the DeFi industry. Traders and project owners may greatly improve their chart sentiment, increase exposure, and build social proof within the DeFi ecosystem by using these attention-grabbing replies.

The new service offers a number of benefits that might help project owners and DeFi merchants attain their goals. Real, on-chain emoji reactions show up right away next to the pair on Dexscreener, which makes it more credible and makes people want to trade. Users may pick between Rocket reactions for bullish momentum and Fire reactions for high heat enthusiasm, which lets them customize their strategy to fit their needs. Users may pay using a number of major currencies and stablecoins, such as Bitcoin, Ethereum, BNB, Solana and USDT, without having to go through KYC.

The service is supposed to be flexible and able to develop, and users may choose from a number of packages that fit their needs. Users may pick the bundle that best fits their demands and budget, whether it’s just one Rocket response of a whole launch campaign. Another important benefit is quick delivery, which replies usually show up within minutes of receiving money. The company’s objective is to make on-chain attention available to everyone, and this progress is a big step toward that goal.

Users just need to choose their package, input the Dexscreener link to the trading pair they wish to boost, pick their favorite cryptocurrency to pay with, and watch as the reactions arrive automatically, moving their pair up the watchlists. The service works with a lot of different cryptocurrencies, including all EVM-compatible and SPL tokens that large wallets support.

Boost Legends has a variety of options to fit different demands and budgets. The Starter Flame package costs only $9 and comes with 10 Fire responses. It’s a great way to get new liquidity pools going. The Mini Rocket package costs $19 and comes with 5 Rocket responses. It’s great for highlighting a small-cap jewel. The Lunar Launch bundle comes with 25 Rockets and 25 Fire responses, which are meant for complete marketing pushes for presales which costs $79.

About Boost Legends

Boost Legends is a Web3 first marketing agency that works with DeFi projects to provide on-chain interaction tools, viral growth campaigns, and analytics. Since 2023, more than 1,200 token teams have trusted the firm to help builders get attention where it matters most: on chain. Boost Legends is about to change the way DeFi merchants and project owners think about having an online presence and being involved in the community with this new service.

Media Contact

Organization: Boost Legends L.L.C

Contact Person Name: Paul Feeney

Website: https://boostlegends.com/

Email: contact@boostlegends.com

Contact Number: +14803489692

