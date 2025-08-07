Personal Care Ingredients Market Forecast Report 2025-2030: Case Studies of Plant-Based Alternatives to Silicone from Solvay

Key factors driving growth in the personal care ingredients market include increasing skin health awareness, disposable incomes, and the global trend towards self-care. The demand for clean-label, dermatologically approved, and sustainable ingredient solutions is pushing manufacturers to adopt bio-based actives and gentle surfactants. The surfactants segment holds a significant market share due to its usage in cleansing products, while the makeup application segment benefits from high-performance cosmetic demands. Asia Pacific stands as the second-largest market, driven by urbanization and a robust middle-class. Major market players include BASF SE, Dow Inc., and Clariant AG.

Dublin, Aug. 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Personal Care Ingredients Market by Ingredient Type (Emollients, Surfactants, Rheology Modifiers, Emulsifiers, Conditioning Polymers), Application (Skin Care, Hair Care, Oral Care, Makeup), and Region - Global Forecast to 2030" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global personal care ingredients market is projected to reach USD 17 billion by 2030, up from USD 13.17 billion in 2024, expanding at a CAGR of 4.40%. Personal care ingredients are vital in producing effective, safe, and multifunctional cosmetic and hygiene products. These components are fundamental across applications such as skincare, hair care, oral care, and makeup, fulfilling the growing demand for performance, transparency, and sustainability.

Market growth is fueled by factors including increased skin health awareness, rising disposable incomes, and global trends towards self-care and wellness. As regulatory standards become more stringent and ingredient awareness intensifies, manufacturers are focusing on clean-label, dermatologically approved, and environmentally sustainable solutions. This transition is driving an increase in bio-based actives, gentle surfactants, and functional ingredients, setting the stage for robust market growth in both developed and emerging economies.

Surfactants segment accounted for second-largest share in 2024

In 2024, surfactants represented the second-largest segment by value in the global personal care ingredients market. The widespread use of surfactants in cleansing and foaming products for skincare, hair care, and oral care is a primary growth driver. Derived from petroleum-based and bio-based materials, surfactants are critical to emulsification, cleansing, and textural enhancement. Increasing demand, particularly in developing regions, for shampoos, cleansers, and toothpaste supports their market position. The industry's shift towards mild, biodegradable, and sulfate-free surfactants aligns with consumer preferences for gentle and sustainable formulations.

Makeup application held the third-largest share in 2024

The makeup sector ranked third in 2024 due to high consumption of colorants, mattifying agents, and volatile silicones in products like foundations, lipsticks, and eye cosmetics. Fashion trends heavily influence market dynamics, prompting frequent product turnover and innovation. The demand for high-performance cosmetics, featuring long-wear and high-pigment attributes, is increasing consumption of specialized dispersants and film formers, especially in premium and professional lines.

Asia Pacific claimed the second-largest regional market in 2024

During 2024, Asia Pacific emerged as the second-largest market by value for personal care ingredients. This is driven by rapid urbanization, a growing middle class, and increased spending on personal grooming and health. Key countries such as China, Japan, South Korea, and India exhibit strong demand for sun care, hair care, and skincare products. The region's robust manufacturing base, preference for natural ingredients, and alignment with global standards enhance its market position.

Competitive Landscape

Key players profiled include BASF SE (Germany), Dow Inc. (US), Syensqo SA/NV (Belgium), Clariant AG (Switzerland), Ashland Inc. (US), ADEKA Corporation (Japan), The Lubrizol Corporation (US), Evonik Industries AG (Germany), Nouryon (Netherlands), and Croda International Plc (US).

Research Coverage:

This report segments the personal care ingredients market by ingredient type, application, and region, providing value estimations across various regions. It includes a detailed analysis of key industry players, offering insights into their business strategies and market approaches.

The report encompasses a detailed industry analysis, market share analysis of top players, and company profiles. It provides a comprehensive view of competitive landscapes, emerging segments, and high-growth regions. Drivers such as lifestyle changes, increased purchasing power in developing countries, and the shift toward sustainable products are explored.

Challenges include ingredient toxicity and material price volatility. The report delivers insights into market penetration, product development, market diversification, and competitive assessment within the global personal care ingredients market.


Key Attributes:

Report AttributeDetails
No. of Pages293
Forecast Period2025 - 2030
Estimated Market Value in 202513.17 Billion
Forecasted Market Value by 203017 Billion
Compound Annual Growth Rate4.4%
Regions CoveredGlobal



Key Topics Covered:

Market Dynamics

  • Drivers
    • Changing Lifestyles and Increasing Purchasing Power of Consumers in Developing Countries
    • Rapid Growth of Multifunctional Personal Care Ingredients Industry
  • Challenges
    • Toxicity of Some Personal Care Ingredients
    • Volatility in Raw Material Prices
  • Case Studies
    • Institute for in Vitro Sciences and BASF on Non-Animal Testing Approaches for Safety Assessment of Cosmetics and Ingredients
    • Plant-Based Alternative to Silicone from Solvay
  • Industry Trends
    • Supply Chain Analysis
    • Pricing Analysis
    • Trends/Disruptions Impacting Customer Business
    • Ecosystem Analysis
    • Technology Analysis
    • Trade Analysis
    • Regulatory Landscape
    • Key Conferences and Events, 2025-2026
    • Investment and Funding Scenario
    • Patent Analysis
    • Impact of 2025 US Tariff on Personal Care Ingredients Market
    • Impact of AI/Gen AI on Personal Care Ingredients Market
  • Opportunities
    • High Market Potential in Emerging Economies
    • Shifting Demand Toward Sustainable and Bio-Based Products

Company Profiles

Key Players

  • BASF
  • Dow Inc.
  • Syensqo
  • Clariant AG
  • Ashland Inc.
  • Evonik Industries AG
  • Croda International plc
  • The Lubrizol Corporation
  • Adeka Corporation
  • Nouryon

Other Players

  • Stepan Company
  • Dsm-Firmenich AG
  • Innospec Inc.
  • Eastman Chemical Company
  • Corbion N.V.
  • Cargill, Inc.
  • Elementis
  • Air Liquide
  • Merck
  • Momentive
  • Kao Corporation
  • Galaxy Surfactants Ltd.
  • Givaudan Sa
  • Hallstar
  • Colonial Chemical, Inc

