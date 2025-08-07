External Blinds Market Analysis by Price, Operation Mode, Installation, End Use, Distribution Channel and Country 2021-2034

Dublin, Aug. 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "External Blinds Market Opportunity, Growth Drivers, Industry Trend Analysis, and Forecast 2025-2034" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Global External Blinds Market was valued at USD 11.15 billion in 2024 and is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 6.3%, reaching USD 20.22 billion by 2034. The market is gaining momentum due to urbanization, rising construction activities, and an increasing focus on sustainable living solutions.
As cities continue to grow and modern architectural styles dominate the skyline, the need for advanced shading solutions that blend aesthetics with functionality has never been more critical. External blinds are gaining widespread traction as they offer a reliable way to enhance energy efficiency, reduce indoor heat buildup in summer, and provide insulation during colder months.
Their contribution to reducing HVAC load makes them a preferred option for both residential and commercial buildings. Moreover, consumers today are leaning toward designs that not only serve a practical purpose but also complement contemporary interiors and exteriors. With growing environmental awareness, there is a significant shift in consumer preference toward smart, eco-friendly window treatments, further propelling demand for external blinds globally.
The external blinds market is segmented into various product categories, including roller blinds, venetian blinds, vertical blinds, panel blinds, and corded blinds, among others. Among these, roller blinds stood out with a valuation of USD 3.04 billion in 2024. These blinds continue to dominate due to their ease of use, affordability, and compatibility with modern design aesthetics. Their sleek appearance, coupled with excellent functionality in managing sunlight, privacy, and indoor temperature, makes roller blinds a top choice for urban dwellings and commercial setups. They offer a minimalistic look while delivering maximum performance, which appeals to a wide range of consumers.
In terms of distribution channels, the market is categorized into online and offline segments. In 2024, offline sales accounted for a 51.39% market share. Many consumers still favor visiting physical stores where they can get expert consultation, experience the texture and quality of the product, and explore tailored solutions. External blinds often require professional installation, and offline retailers typically provide end-to-end services, including quick on-site installation, which adds value to the customer experience and boosts offline sales.
The U.S. External Blinds Market held a significant 55.78% share in 2024, driven by surging demand for energy-saving shading solutions and robust construction activities. As utility costs climb, external blinds are becoming an essential component of energy-efficient building design.
Leading players such as Alulux, Blinds.com, and Brewster Home Fashions are capitalizing on this momentum by introducing technologically advanced, customizable, and visually appealing products. These companies are also enhancing their distribution networks and focusing on regional expansions and strategic collaborations to strengthen their market footprint and address the growing demand for smart shading solutions.
Comprehensive Market Analysis and Forecast
- Industry trends, key growth drivers, challenges, future opportunities, and regulatory landscape
- Competitive landscape with Porter's Five Forces and PESTEL analysis
- Market size, segmentation, and regional forecasts
- In-depth company profiles, business strategies, financial insights, and SWOT analysis
Key Attributes
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|230
|Forecast Period
|2024-2034
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024
|$11.15 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2034
|$20.22 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|6.3%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Key Topics Covered
Chapter 1 Methodology & Scope
1.1 Market scope & definitions
1.2 Base estimates & calculations
1.3 Forecast calculations
1.4 Data sources
1.4.1 Primary
1.4.2 Secondary
1.4.2.1 Paid sources
1.4.2.2 Public sources
Chapter 2 Executive Summary
2.1 Industry 360 degree synopsis, 2021-2034
Chapter 3 Industry Insights
3.1 Industry ecosystem analysis
3.1.1 Factor affecting the value chain
3.1.2 Profit margin analysis
3.1.3 Disruptions
3.1.4 Future outlook
3.1.5 Manufacturers
3.1.6 Distributors
3.1.7 Retailers
3.2 Supplier landscape
3.3 Profit margin analysis
3.4 Key news & initiatives
3.5 Regulatory landscape
3.6 Impact forces
3.6.1 Growth drivers
3.6.1.1 Rising construction and urbanization
3.6.1.2 Protection from UV rays and weather conditions
3.6.1.3 Aesthetic appeal
3.6.2 Industry pitfalls & challenges
3.6.2.1 high initial cost
3.6.2.2 Maintenance and durability concerns
3.7 Growth potential analysis
3.8 Consumer behavior analysis
3.9 Porter's analysis
3.10 PESTEL analysis
Chapter 4 Competitive Landscape, 2024
4.1 Introduction
4.2 Company market share analysis
4.3 Competitive positioning matrix
4.4 Strategic outlook matrix
Chapter 5 Market Estimates & Forecast, By Product, 2021-2034 (USD Billion) (Thousand Units)
5.1 Key trends
5.2 Roller blinds
5.3 Venetian blinds
5.4 Vertical blinds
5.5 Panel blinds
5.6 Corded blinds
5.7 Others (monsoon blinds, etc.)
Chapter 6 Market Estimates & Forecast, By Material, 2021-2034 (USD Billion) (Thousand Units)
6.1 Key trends
6.2 Aluminum
6.3 Fabric
6.4 Vinyl
6.5 Wood
6.6 plastics
6.7 Others
Chapter 7 Market Estimates & Forecast, By Price 2021-2034 (USD Billion) (Thousand Units)
7.1 Key trends
7.2 Low
7.3 Medium
7.4 High
Chapter 8 Market Estimates & Forecast, By Operation Mode 2021-2034 (USD Billion) (Thousand Units)
8.1 Key trends
8.2 Manual
8.3 Automatic
Chapter 9 Market Estimates & Forecast, By Installation 2021-2034 (USD Billion) (Thousand Units)
9.1 Key trends
9.2 New construction
9.3 Retro-fit
Chapter 10 Market Estimates & Forecast, By End Use 2021-2034 (USD Billion) (Thousand Units)
10.1 Key trends
10.2 Residential
10.3 Commercial
10.3.1 Hotels
10.3.2 Institutional
10.3.3 Corporate
10.3.4 Others
Chapter 11 Market Estimates & Forecast, By Distribution Channel, 2021-2034 (USD Billion) (Thousand Units)
11.1 Key trends
11.2 Online
11.2.1 E-commerce
11.2.2 Company website
11.3 Offline
11.3.1 Supermarket/hypermarket
11.3.2 Specialty stores
11.3.3 Others (departmental stores, etc.)
Chapter 12 Market Estimates & Forecast, By Region, 2021-2034 (USD Billion) (Thousand Units)
12.1 Key trends
12.2 North America
12.2.1 United States
12.2.2 Canada
12.3 Europe
12.3.1 United Kingdom
12.3.2 Germany
12.3.3 France
12.3.4 Italy
12.3.5 Spain
12.3.6 Russia
12.4 Asia Pacific
12.4.1 China
12.4.2 India
12.4.3 Japan
12.4.4 South Korea
12.4.5 Australia
12.5 Latin America
12.5.1 Brazil
12.5.2 Mexico
12.6 Middle East & Africa
12.6.1 South Africa
12.6.2 Saudi Arabia
12.6.3 United Arab Emirates
Chapter 13 Company Profiles
13.1 Alulux
13.2 Blinds.com
13.3 Brewster Home Fashions
13.4 Draper
13.5 Dooya
13.6 Griesser
13.7 Hunter Douglas
13.8 Lutron
13.9 Markilux
13.10 Renson
13.11 Rehau
13.12 Soltec
13.13 Somfy
13.14 Sunscreen
13.15 Warema
