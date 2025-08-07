External Blinds Market Analysis by Price, Operation Mode, Installation, End Use, Distribution Channel and Country 2021-2034

Dublin, Aug. 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "External Blinds Market Opportunity, Growth Drivers, Industry Trend Analysis, and Forecast 2025-2034" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global External Blinds Market was valued at USD 11.15 billion in 2024 and is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 6.3%, reaching USD 20.22 billion by 2034. The market is gaining momentum due to urbanization, rising construction activities, and an increasing focus on sustainable living solutions.

As cities continue to grow and modern architectural styles dominate the skyline, the need for advanced shading solutions that blend aesthetics with functionality has never been more critical. External blinds are gaining widespread traction as they offer a reliable way to enhance energy efficiency, reduce indoor heat buildup in summer, and provide insulation during colder months.

Their contribution to reducing HVAC load makes them a preferred option for both residential and commercial buildings. Moreover, consumers today are leaning toward designs that not only serve a practical purpose but also complement contemporary interiors and exteriors. With growing environmental awareness, there is a significant shift in consumer preference toward smart, eco-friendly window treatments, further propelling demand for external blinds globally.

The external blinds market is segmented into various product categories, including roller blinds, venetian blinds, vertical blinds, panel blinds, and corded blinds, among others. Among these, roller blinds stood out with a valuation of USD 3.04 billion in 2024. These blinds continue to dominate due to their ease of use, affordability, and compatibility with modern design aesthetics. Their sleek appearance, coupled with excellent functionality in managing sunlight, privacy, and indoor temperature, makes roller blinds a top choice for urban dwellings and commercial setups. They offer a minimalistic look while delivering maximum performance, which appeals to a wide range of consumers.

In terms of distribution channels, the market is categorized into online and offline segments. In 2024, offline sales accounted for a 51.39% market share. Many consumers still favor visiting physical stores where they can get expert consultation, experience the texture and quality of the product, and explore tailored solutions. External blinds often require professional installation, and offline retailers typically provide end-to-end services, including quick on-site installation, which adds value to the customer experience and boosts offline sales.

The U.S. External Blinds Market held a significant 55.78% share in 2024, driven by surging demand for energy-saving shading solutions and robust construction activities. As utility costs climb, external blinds are becoming an essential component of energy-efficient building design.

Leading players such as Alulux, Blinds.com, and Brewster Home Fashions are capitalizing on this momentum by introducing technologically advanced, customizable, and visually appealing products. These companies are also enhancing their distribution networks and focusing on regional expansions and strategic collaborations to strengthen their market footprint and address the growing demand for smart shading solutions.

Comprehensive Market Analysis and Forecast

Industry trends, key growth drivers, challenges, future opportunities, and regulatory landscape

Competitive landscape with Porter's Five Forces and PESTEL analysis

Market size, segmentation, and regional forecasts

In-depth company profiles, business strategies, financial insights, and SWOT analysis

Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 230 Forecast Period 2024-2034 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $11.15 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2034 $20.22 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 6.3% Regions Covered Global

Key Topics Covered



Chapter 1 Methodology & Scope

1.1 Market scope & definitions

1.2 Base estimates & calculations

1.3 Forecast calculations

1.4 Data sources

1.4.1 Primary

1.4.2 Secondary

1.4.2.1 Paid sources

1.4.2.2 Public sources



Chapter 2 Executive Summary

2.1 Industry 360 degree synopsis, 2021-2034



Chapter 3 Industry Insights

3.1 Industry ecosystem analysis

3.1.1 Factor affecting the value chain

3.1.2 Profit margin analysis

3.1.3 Disruptions

3.1.4 Future outlook

3.1.5 Manufacturers

3.1.6 Distributors

3.1.7 Retailers

3.2 Supplier landscape

3.3 Profit margin analysis

3.4 Key news & initiatives

3.5 Regulatory landscape

3.6 Impact forces

3.6.1 Growth drivers

3.6.1.1 Rising construction and urbanization

3.6.1.2 Protection from UV rays and weather conditions

3.6.1.3 Aesthetic appeal

3.6.2 Industry pitfalls & challenges

3.6.2.1 high initial cost

3.6.2.2 Maintenance and durability concerns

3.7 Growth potential analysis

3.8 Consumer behavior analysis

3.9 Porter's analysis

3.10 PESTEL analysis



Chapter 4 Competitive Landscape, 2024

4.1 Introduction

4.2 Company market share analysis

4.3 Competitive positioning matrix

4.4 Strategic outlook matrix



Chapter 5 Market Estimates & Forecast, By Product, 2021-2034 (USD Billion) (Thousand Units)

5.1 Key trends

5.2 Roller blinds

5.3 Venetian blinds

5.4 Vertical blinds

5.5 Panel blinds

5.6 Corded blinds

5.7 Others (monsoon blinds, etc.)



Chapter 6 Market Estimates & Forecast, By Material, 2021-2034 (USD Billion) (Thousand Units)

6.1 Key trends

6.2 Aluminum

6.3 Fabric

6.4 Vinyl

6.5 Wood

6.6 plastics

6.7 Others



Chapter 7 Market Estimates & Forecast, By Price 2021-2034 (USD Billion) (Thousand Units)

7.1 Key trends

7.2 Low

7.3 Medium

7.4 High



Chapter 8 Market Estimates & Forecast, By Operation Mode 2021-2034 (USD Billion) (Thousand Units)

8.1 Key trends

8.2 Manual

8.3 Automatic



Chapter 9 Market Estimates & Forecast, By Installation 2021-2034 (USD Billion) (Thousand Units)

9.1 Key trends

9.2 New construction

9.3 Retro-fit



Chapter 10 Market Estimates & Forecast, By End Use 2021-2034 (USD Billion) (Thousand Units)

10.1 Key trends

10.2 Residential

10.3 Commercial

10.3.1 Hotels

10.3.2 Institutional

10.3.3 Corporate

10.3.4 Others



Chapter 11 Market Estimates & Forecast, By Distribution Channel, 2021-2034 (USD Billion) (Thousand Units)

11.1 Key trends

11.2 Online

11.2.1 E-commerce

11.2.2 Company website

11.3 Offline

11.3.1 Supermarket/hypermarket

11.3.2 Specialty stores

11.3.3 Others (departmental stores, etc.)



Chapter 12 Market Estimates & Forecast, By Region, 2021-2034 (USD Billion) (Thousand Units)

12.1 Key trends

12.2 North America

12.2.1 United States

12.2.2 Canada

12.3 Europe

12.3.1 United Kingdom

12.3.2 Germany

12.3.3 France

12.3.4 Italy

12.3.5 Spain

12.3.6 Russia

12.4 Asia Pacific

12.4.1 China

12.4.2 India

12.4.3 Japan

12.4.4 South Korea

12.4.5 Australia

12.5 Latin America

12.5.1 Brazil

12.5.2 Mexico

12.6 Middle East & Africa

12.6.1 South Africa

12.6.2 Saudi Arabia

12.6.3 United Arab Emirates



Chapter 13 Company Profiles

13.1 Alulux

13.2 Blinds.com

13.3 Brewster Home Fashions

13.4 Draper

13.5 Dooya

13.6 Griesser

13.7 Hunter Douglas

13.8 Lutron

13.9 Markilux

13.10 Renson

13.11 Rehau

13.12 Soltec

13.13 Somfy

13.14 Sunscreen

13.15 Warema



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/evcv0y

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment