Kitchen Towel Markets and Companies Analysis Report 2025-2034 Featuring 24 Industry Players, Including Accrol Group, Oji Holdings, and Kruger Products

Dublin, Aug. 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Kitchen Towel Market Opportunity, Growth Drivers, Industry Trend Analysis, and Forecast 2025 - 2034" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Kitchen Towel Market was valued at USD 3.4 billion in 2024 and is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 5.7% to reach USD 5.9 billion by 2034. The rising focus on kitchen hygiene and personal cleanliness, particularly in urban regions, is reshaping consumer preferences. As awareness increases, both disposable and reusable kitchen towels are witnessing steady demand across households. This trend is pronounced in emerging markets embracing modern kitchen habits.

Consumers now prioritize products that are efficient in cleaning, eco-conscious, and highly absorbent. Kitchen towels that align with these requirements are gaining momentum as essential home care items. Additionally, the shift in hygiene standards post-pandemic has significantly contributed to increased usage of kitchen towels in everyday cooking and cleaning activities.

The growth of the global hospitality industry is a key factor in expanding market opportunities. Commercial kitchens across hotels, restaurants, and catering services depend on kitchen towels for food prep, service, and cleanup. As global tourism recovers and the food service industry scales back to pre-pandemic levels, demand for cleaning essentials such as kitchen towels is rising. This trend supports a steady increase in product procurement to maintain hygiene compliance and ensure safety standards across food-related operations.

The microfiber kitchen towels segment generated USD 1.5 billion in 2024 and is anticipated to reach USD 2.7 billion by 2034. The microfiber category dominates the material segment due to its superior absorbency, strength, and fast-drying nature. These towels outperform traditional cotton or paper options by absorbing several times their weight in liquid. The ability to be reused without compromising performance adds to their cost-effectiveness and appeal among eco-aware consumers. Enhanced microfiber design has also made them ideal for use on sensitive surfaces due to their lint-free and streak-resistant properties, making them highly desirable across residential and professional kitchens.

The residential application segment was valued at USD 2.7 billion in 2024 and is forecasted to grow at a CAGR of 5.8% through 2034. This segment is experiencing rapid expansion as in-home food preparation becomes increasingly popular. Rising awareness of hygiene, combined with a strong shift toward reusable or disposable kitchen solutions, is driving sales.

Urban living, evolving lifestyles, and increased online availability of household products are contributing to the growing usage of kitchen towels for general cleaning, drying, and wiping. The influence of post-pandemic hygiene standards continues to boost demand for single-use paper-based towels, while reusable microfiber options remain preferred among environmentally-minded households.

The U.S. Kitchen Towel Market was valued at USD 0.83 billion in 2024 and is poised to grow at a CAGR of 5.6% through 2034. The country's leading market position stems from a well-established retail infrastructure, a strong hospitality sector, and high disposable income. American consumers place a premium on hygiene, cleanliness, and sustainability, fueling demand for both organic and high-end kitchen towel products. Commercial demand is further supported by a vast network of food service providers such as restaurants, cafes, and catering businesses, which rely on durable and absorbent kitchen towels for daily operations.

Key companies active in the Global Kitchen Towel Industry include Accrol Group, Oji Holdings, Kruger Products, National Paper Products, Sofidel Group, WEPA Professional, Kimberly-Clark, Aldar Tissues, Clearwater Paper, Renova, Procter & Gamble, Nova Tissue, Marcal Manufacturing, Svenska Cellulosa, Metsa Tissue, Towel Depot, Rodriquez, Wausau Paper, Koch Industries, Soundview Paper, Towel & Linen Mills, Resolute Forest Products, Essity, and Kruger. Companies in the kitchen towel market are enhancing their presence through innovation in eco-friendly materials, advanced production technologies, and sustainability certifications.

Many manufacturers are focusing on biodegradable, recyclable, and reusable towel variants to attract environmentally conscious consumers. Strategic expansion in e-commerce channels and direct-to-consumer platforms helps improve reach and brand visibility. Mergers and acquisitions are also being leveraged to gain access to untapped regional markets and boost manufacturing capabilities.

Comprehensive Market Analysis and Forecast

Industry trends, key growth drivers, challenges, future opportunities, and regulatory landscape

Competitive landscape with Porter's Five Forces and PESTEL analysis

Market size, segmentation, and regional forecasts

In-depth company profiles, business strategies, financial insights, and SWOT analysis

Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 225 Forecast Period 2024-2034 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $3.4 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2034 $5.9 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 5.7% Regions Covered Global

Key Topics Covered



Chapter 1 Methodology & Scope



Chapter 2 Executive Summary

2.1 Industry 360 synopsis

2.2 Key market trends

2.2.1 Regional

2.2.2 Type

2.2.3 Material

2.2.4 Product type

2.2.5 Price range

2.2.6 Application

2.2.7 Distribution channel

2.3 CXO perspectives: strategic imperatives

2.3.1 Key decision points for industry executives

2.3.2 Critical success factors for market players

2.4 Future outlook and strategic recommendations



Chapter 3 Industry Insights

3.1 Industry ecosystem analysis

3.1.1 Supplier landscape

3.1.2 Profit margin

3.1.3 Value addition at each stage

3.1.4 Factor affecting the value chain

3.1.5 Disruptions

3.2 Industry impact forces

3.2.1 Growth drivers

3.2.2 Industry pitfalls & challenges

3.2.3 Opportunities

3.3 Growth potential analysis

3.4 Future market trends

3.5 Technology and innovation landscape

3.5.1 Current technological trends

3.5.2 Emerging technologies

3.6 Price trends

3.6.1 By region

3.6.2 By type

3.7 Regulatory framework

3.7.1 Standards and certifications

3.7.2 Environmental regulations

3.7.3 Import export regulations

3.8 Porter's five forces analysis

3.9 PESTEL analysis

3.10 Consumer behavior analysis

3.10.1 Purchasing patterns

3.10.2 Preference analysis

3.10.3 Regional variations in consumer behavior

3.10.4 Impact of e-commerce on buying decisions



Chapter 4 Competitive Landscape, 2024

4.1 Introduction

4.2 Company market share analysis

4.2.1 By region

4.2.1.1 North America

4.2.1.2 Europe

4.2.1.3 Asia Pacific

4.3 Company matrix analysis

4.4 Competitive analysis of major market players

4.5 Competitive positioning matrix

4.6 Key developments

4.6.1 Mergers & acquisitions

4.6.2 Partnerships & collaborations

4.6.3 New product launches

4.6.4 Expansion plans



Chapter 5 Market Estimates & Forecast, By Type, 2021-2034 ($Bn, Units)

5.1 Key trends

5.2 Disposable kitchen towels

5.3 Reusable kitchen towels



Chapter 6 Market Estimates & Forecast, By Material, 2021-2034 ($Bn, Units)

6.1 Key trends

6.2 Paper

6.3 Cotton

6.4 Linen

6.5 Microfiber

6.6 Others



Chapter 7 Market Estimates & Forecast, By Product Type, 2021-2034 ($Bn, Units)

7.1 Key trends

7.2 Dish towels

7.3 Tea towels

7.4 Others



Chapter 8 Market Estimates & Forecast, By Pricing, 2021-2034 ($Bn, Units)

8.1 Key trends

8.2 Low

8.3 Medium

8.4 High



Chapter 9 Market Estimates & Forecast, By Application, 2021-2034 ($Bn, Units)

9.1 Key trends

9.2 Residential

9.3 Commercial



Chapter 10 Market Estimates & Forecast, By Distribution Channel, 2021-2034 ($Bn, Units)

10.1 Key trends

10.2 Online

10.2.1 E-commerce site

10.2.2 Company website

10.3 Offline

10.3.1 Specialty stores

10.3.2 Mega retail stores

10.3.3 Others



Chapter 11 Market Estimates & Forecast, By Region, 2021 - 2034, ($Bn, Units)

11.1 Key trends

11.2 North America

11.2.1 U.S.

11.2.2 Canada

11.3 Europe

11.3.1 Germany

11.3.2 UK

11.3.3 France

11.3.4 Italy

11.3.5 Spain

11.3.6 Russia

11.4 Asia Pacific

11.4.1 China

11.4.2 India

11.4.3 Japan

11.4.4 South Korea

11.4.5 Australia

11.5 Latin America

11.5.1 Brazil

11.5.2 Mexico

11.6 MEA

11.6.1 Saudi Arabia

11.6.2 UAE

11.6.3 South Africa



Chapter 12 Company Profiles (Business Overview, Financial Data, Product Landscape, Strategic Outlook, SWOT Analysis)

12.1 Accrol Group

12.2 Aldar Tissues

12.3 Clearwater Paper

12.4 Essity

12.5 Kimberly-Clark

12.6 Koch Industries

12.7 Kruger

12.8 Kruger Products

12.9 Marcal Manufacturing

12.10 Metsa Tissue

12.11 National Paper Products

12.12 Nova Tissue

12.13 Oji Holdings

12.14 Procter & Gamble

12.15 Renova

12.16 Resolute Forest Products

12.17 Rodriquez

12.18 Sofidel Group

12.19 Soundview Paper

12.20 Svenska Cellulosa

12.21 Towel & Linen Mills

12.22 Towel Depot

12.23 Wausau Paper

12.24 WEPA Professional



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/off6e4

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment