Mexico Cement Industry Report 2025 | Portland, Blended, Specialty, Green Cement Market Size & Forecast by Distribution Channel, Market Share, Import/Export, End Markets 2020-2029

Dublin, Aug. 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Mexico Cement Industry Market Size & Forecast by Value and Volume Across 80+ Market Segments by Cement Products, Distribution Channel, Market Share, Import - Export, End Markets - Databook Q2 2025 Update" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The cement market in Mexico is expected to grow by 8.1% annually to reach US$3.09 billion in 2025.



The cement market in the country recorded strong growth during 2020-2024, achieving a CAGR of 8.4%. Growth momentum is expected to remain positive, with the market projected to expand at a CAGR of 7.6% during 2025-2029. By the end of 2029, the cement market is projected to expand from its 2024 value of US$2.86 billion to approximately US$4.15 billion.



This report provides a detailed data-centric analysis of the cement industry in Mexico, covering market opportunities and analysis across a range of the cement domains. With over 80+ KPIs at the country level, this report provides a comprehensive understanding of the cement market dynamics, market size and forecast, and market share statistics.



The research methodology is based on industry best practices. Its unbiased analysis leverages a proprietary analytics platform to offer a detailed view of emerging business and investment market opportunities.



Scope



This report provides a data-rich, forward-looking analysis of cement industry, covering market size, pricing trends, production, consumption, and segment-level performance from 2020 to 2029. It examines cement demand across key residential, non-residential, and infrastructure sectors alongside granular segmentation by cement type, distribution channel, end-user profile, and city tier.



