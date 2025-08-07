Mexico Cement Industry Report 2025 | Portland, Blended, Specialty, Green Cement Market Size & Forecast by Distribution Channel, Market Share, Import/Export, End Markets 2020-2029

Dublin, Aug. 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Mexico Cement Industry Market Size & Forecast by Value and Volume Across 80+ Market Segments by Cement Products, Distribution Channel, Market Share, Import - Export, End Markets - Databook Q2 2025 Update" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The cement market in Mexico is expected to grow by 8.1% annually to reach US$3.09 billion in 2025.
The cement market in the country recorded strong growth during 2020-2024, achieving a CAGR of 8.4%. Growth momentum is expected to remain positive, with the market projected to expand at a CAGR of 7.6% during 2025-2029. By the end of 2029, the cement market is projected to expand from its 2024 value of US$2.86 billion to approximately US$4.15 billion.
This report provides a detailed data-centric analysis of the cement industry in Mexico, covering market opportunities and analysis across a range of the cement domains. With over 80+ KPIs at the country level, this report provides a comprehensive understanding of the cement market dynamics, market size and forecast, and market share statistics.
The research methodology is based on industry best practices. Its unbiased analysis leverages a proprietary analytics platform to offer a detailed view of emerging business and investment market opportunities.
Scope
This report provides a data-rich, forward-looking analysis of cement industry, covering market size, pricing trends, production, consumption, and segment-level performance from 2020 to 2029. It examines cement demand across key residential, non-residential, and infrastructure sectors alongside granular segmentation by cement type, distribution channel, end-user profile, and city tier.
Mexico Cement Industry Overview
- Cement Production KPIs: Volume and Value
- Cement Consumption KPIs: Volume and Value
- Average Cement Price Trends: Tracked at overall and cement-type level
Mexico Cement Market by Type of Cement
- Portland Cement
- Blended Cement
- Specialty Cement
- Green Cement
Blended Cement Market by Subtypes of Cement
- Type IS(X) - Portland-Slag Cement
- Type IP(X) - Portland-Pozzolan Cement
- IL(X) - Portland-Limestone Cement
- Type IT - Ternary Blended Cement
Specialty Cement Cement Market by Subtypes of Cement
- Rapid Hardening Cement
- High Alumina Cement
- White Cement
- Sulfate-Resistant Cement
- Other Niche Specialty Cements
Mexico Cement Market by Key Sector
Residential Construction
- Multi-Family Housing
- Single-Family Housing
Non-Residential Construction
Commercial Buildings:
- Office Buildings
- Retail Spaces
- Hospitality Facilities
- Restaurants
- Sports Complexes
- Other Commercial Properties
Industrial Buildings:
- Manufacturing Units
- Chemical & Pharmaceutical Facilities
- Metal and Material Processing Plants
Institutional Buildings:
- Healthcare Facilities
- Educational Institutions
- Other Institutional Structures
Infrastructure & Other Construction
Mexico Cement Market by Distribution Channel
- Direct Distribution (B2B Sales)
- Indirect Distribution (Retailers, Dealers)
Mexico Cement Market by End-User
- Ready-Mix Concrete Producers
- Concrete Product Manufacturers
- Individual Consumers (Self-use)
- Other Industrial/Commercial Users
Mexico Cement Market by Location Tier
- Tier-I Cities
- Tier-II Cities
- Tier-III Cities
Mexico Cement Trade Dynamics
- Key Export Destinations
- Key Import Sources
Competitive Landscape: Mexico Cement Market
- Market Share Analysis of Key Players
Reasons to buy
- Access Comprehensive, Segment-Level Market Data: Leverage granular datasets covering cement demand, production, trade flows, and pricing, segmented by product type, end-use sector, and distribution channel.
- Track Growth Across Residential, Commercial, and Infrastructure Segments: Understand how cement consumption varies by construction type and quantify demand shifts driven by policy, urbanization, and investment trends.
- Benchmark Market Performance and Forecasts: Utilize historical data and forward-looking projections to compare performance across countries, regions, and cement categories.
- Identify Market-Specific Risks and Opportunities: Analyze localized demand drivers, cost structures, and trade dependencies to inform investment, sourcing, and pricing strategies.
- Support Strategic Planning with Structured, Reliable Insights: Use standardized data frameworks and comparable KPIs to support executive-level decision-making across commercial, operational, and financial functions.
Key Topics Covered:
1. About this Report
1.1. Summary
1.2. Methodology
1.3. Definition
1.4. Disclaimer
2. Mexico Cement Industry Dynamics and Growth Prospects
2.1. Mexico Total Cement Industry Market Size and Forecast, 2020 - 2029
3. Mexico Cement Market Value Dynamics by Type of Cement
3.1. Mexico Market Share Analysis by Type of Cement, 2024
3.2. Mexico Portland Cement Market Size and Forecast, 2020 - 2029
3.3. Mexico Blended Cement Market Size and Forecast, 2020 - 2029
3.4. Mexico Specialty Cement Market Size and Forecast, 2020 - 2029
3.5. Mexico Green Cement Market Size and Forecast, 2020 - 2029
4. Mexico Blended Cement Type Demand Analysis and Outlook by Value
4.1. Mexico Market Share Analysis by Blended Cement Type, 2024
4.2. Mexico Type IS (X), Portland-Slag Cement Market Size and Forecast, 2020 - 2029
4.3. Mexico Type IP (X), Portland-Pozzolan Cement Market Size and Forecast, 2020 - 2029
4.4. Mexico IL (X), Portland-Limestone Cement Market Size and Forecast, 2020 - 2029
4.5. Mexico Type IT, Ternary Blended Cement Market Size and Forecast, 2020 - 2029
5. Mexico Specialty Cement Type Demand Analysis and Outlook by Value
5.1. Mexico Market Share Analysis by Specialty Cement Type, 2024
5.2. Mexico Rapid Hardening Cement Market Size and Forecast, 2020 - 2029
5.3. Mexico High Alumina Cement Market Size and Forecast, 2020 - 2029
5.4. Mexico White Cement Market Size and Forecast, 2020 - 2029
5.5. Mexico Sulphate Resistant Cement Market Size and Forecast, 2020 - 2029
5.6. Mexico Other Type of Cement Market Size and Forecast, 2020 - 2029
6. Mexico Cement Market Dynamics by Market Value
6.1. Mexico Market Share Analysis by Cement Markets, 2024
6.2. Mexico Cement in Residential Buildings Market Size and Forecast, 2020 - 2029
6.3. Mexico Cement in Non-residential Buildings Market Size and Forecast, 2020 - 2029
6.4. Mexico Cement in Infrastructure & Other Markets Size and Forecast, 2020 - 2029
7. Mexico Residential Buildings Cement Market Demand Analysis and Outlook by Value
7.1. Mexico Market Share Analysis by Residential Buildings Cement Market, 2024
7.2. Mexico Cement in Multi Family Market Size and Forecast, 2020 - 2029
7.3. Mexico Cement in Single Family Market Size and Forecast, 2020 - 2029
8. Mexico Non-Residential Buildings Cement Market Demand Analysis and Outlook by Value
8.1. Mexico Market Share Analysis by Non-Residential Buildings Cement Market, 2024
8.2. Mexico Cement in Commercial Construction Market Size and Forecast, 2020 - 2029
8.3. Mexico Cement in Industrial Construction Market Size and Forecast, 2020 - 2029
8.4. Mexico Cement in Institutional Construction Market Size and Forecast, 2020 - 2029
9. Mexico Infrastructure & Other Cement Market Demand Analysis and Outlook by Value
9.1. Mexico Market Share Analysis by Infrastructure & Other Cement Market, 2024
10. Mexico Non-Residential Commercial Construction Cement Market Demand Analysis and Outlook by Value
10.1. Mexico Cement Market Share Analysis by Non-Residential Commercial Construction Market, 2024
10.2. Mexico Cement in Office Buildings Market Size and Forecast, 2020 - 2029
10.3. Mexico Cement in Retail Buildings Market Size and Forecast, 2020 - 2029
10.4. Mexico Cement in Hospitality Buildings Market Size and Forecast, 2020 - 2029
10.5. Mexico Cement in Restaurant Market Size and Forecast, 2020 - 2029
10.6. Mexico Cement in Sports Facilities Market Size and Forecast, 2020 - 2029
10.7. Mexico Cement in Other Market Size and Forecast, 2020 - 2029
11. Mexico Non-Residential Industrial Construction Cement Market Demand Analysis and Outlook by Value
11.1. Mexico Cement Market Share Analysis by Non-Residential Industrial Construction Market, 2024
11.2. Mexico Cement in Manufacturing Plants Market Size and Forecast, 2020 - 2029
11.3. Mexico Cement in Chemical & Pharmaceutical Market Size and Forecast, 2020 - 2029
11.4. Mexico Cement in Metal & Material Processing Market Size and Forecast, 2020 - 2029
12. Mexico Non-Residential Institutional Construction Cement Market Demand Analysis and Outlook by Value
12.1. Mexico Cement Market Share Analysis by Non-Residential Institutional Construction Market, 2024
12.2. Mexico Cement in Healthcare Construction Market Size and Forecast, 2020 - 2029
12.3. Mexico Cement in Educational Construction Market Size and Forecast, 2020 - 2029
12.4. Mexico Cement in Other Market Size and Forecast, 2020 - 2029
13. Mexico Cement Dynamics and Outlook by Distribution Channel by Value
13.1. Mexico Market Share Analysis by Cement Distribution Channel, 2024
13.2. Mexico Direct Channel Cement Market Size and Forecast, 2020 - 2029
13.3. Mexico Indirect Channel Cement Market Size and Forecast, 2020 - 2029
14. Mexico Cement Dynamics and Outlook by End-User by Value
14.1. Mexico Market Share Analysis by Cement End-User, 2024
14.2. Mexico Ready-Mix Concrete Producers Cement Market Size and Forecast, 2020 - 2029
14.3. Mexico Consumers Cement Market Size and Forecast, 2020 - 2029
14.4. Mexico Concrete Product Manufacturers Cement Market Size and Forecast, 2020 - 2029
14.5. Mexico Others Cement Market Size and Forecast, 2020 - 2029
15. Mexico Cement Dynamics and Outlook by Location by Value
15.1. Mexico Market Share Analysis by Cement Location, 2024
15.2. Mexico Tier-I Cement Market Size and Forecast, 2020 - 2029
15.3. Mexico Tier-II Cement Market Size and Forecast, 2020 - 2029
15.4. Mexico Tier-III Cement Market Size and Forecast, 2020 - 2029
16. Mexico Total Cement Industry Average Price and Forecast, 2020 - 2029
17. Mexico Cement Average Price by Type of Cement
17.1. Mexico Portland Cement Average Price and Forecast, 2020 - 2029
17.2. Mexico Blended Cement Average Price and Forecast, 2020 - 2029
17.3. Mexico Specialty Cement Average Price and Forecast, 2020 - 2029
17.4. Mexico Green Cement Average Price and Forecast, 2020 - 2029
18. Mexico Total Cement Industry Market Volume and Forecast, 2020 - 2029
19. Mexico Cement Market Volume Dynamics by Type of Cement by Volume
19.1. Mexico Market Volume Trend Analysis by Type of Cement, 2024
19.2. Mexico Portland Cement Market Volume and Forecast, 2020 - 2029
19.3. Mexico Blended Cement Market Volume and Forecast, 2020 - 2029
19.4. Mexico Specialty Cement Market Volume and Forecast, 2020 - 2029
19.5. Mexico Green Cement Market Volume and Forecast, 2020 - 2029
20. Mexico Blended Cement Type Demand Analysis and Outlook by Volume
20.1. Mexico Market Volume Trend Analysis by Blended Cement Type, 2024
20.2. Mexico Type IS (X), Portland-Slag Cement Market Volume and Forecast, 2020 - 2029
20.3. Mexico Type IP (X), Portland-Pozzolan Cement Market Volume and Forecast, 2020 - 2029
20.4. Mexico Type IL (X), Portland-Limestone Cement Market Volume and Forecast, 2020 - 2029
20.5. Mexico Type IT, Ternary Blended Cement Market Volume and Forecast, 2020 - 2029
21. Mexico Specialty Cement Type Demand Analysis and Outlook by Volume
21.1. Mexico Market Volume Trend Analysis by Specialty Cement Type, 2024
21.2. Mexico Rapid Hardening Cement Market Volume and Forecast, 2020 - 2029
21.3. Mexico High Alumina Cement Market Volume and Forecast, 2020 - 2029
21.4. Mexico White Cement Market Volume and Forecast, 2020 - 2029
21.5. Mexico Sulphate Resistant Cement Market Volume and Forecast, 2020 - 2029
21.6. Mexico Others Cement Market Volume and Forecast, 2020 - 2029
22. Mexico Cement Market Dynamics by Market Volume
22.1. Mexico Market Volume Trend Analysis by Cement Markets, 2024
22.2. Mexico Cement in Residential Buildings Market Volume and Forecast, 2020 - 2029
22.3. Mexico Cement in Non-Residential Buildings Market Volume and Forecast, 2020 - 2029
22.4. Mexico Cement in Infrastructure & Other Markets Volume and Forecast, 2020 - 2029
23. Mexico Residential Buildings Cement Market Demand Analysis and Outlook by Volume
23.1. Mexico Market Volume Trend Analysis by Residential Buildings Cement Market, 2024
23.2. Mexico Cement in Multi Family Market Volume and Forecast, 2020 - 2029
23.3. Mexico Cement in Single Family Market Volume and Forecast, 2020 - 2029
24. Mexico Non-Residential Buildings Cement Market Demand Analysis and Outlook by Volume
24.1. Mexico Market Volume Trend Analysis by Non-Residential Buildings Cement Market, 2024
24.2. Mexico Cement in Commercial Construction Market Volume and Forecast, 2020 - 2029
24.3. Mexico Cement in Industrial Construction Market Volume and Forecast, 2020 - 2029
24.4. Mexico Cement in Institution Construction Market Volume and Forecast, 2020 - 2029
25. Mexico Infrastructure & Other Cement Market Demand Analysis and Outlook by Volume
25.1. Mexico Market Volume Trend Analysis by Infrastructure & Other Cement Market, 2024
26. Mexico Non-Residential Commercial Construction Cement Market Demand Analysis and Outlook by Volume
26.1. Mexico Cement Market Volume Trend Analysis by Non-Residential Commercial Construction Market, 2024
26.2. Mexico Cement in Office Buildings Market Volume and Forecast, 2020 - 2029
26.3. Mexico Cement in Retail Buildings Market Volume and Forecast, 2020 - 2029
26.4. Mexico Cement in Hospitality Buildings Market Volume and Forecast, 2020 - 2029
26.5. Mexico Cement in Restaurant Market Volume and Forecast, 2020 - 2029
26.6. Mexico Cement in Sports Facilities Market Volume and Forecast, 2020 - 2029
26.7. Mexico Cement in Other Market Volume and Forecast, 2020 - 2029
27. Mexico Non-Residential Industrial Construction Cement Market Demand Analysis and Outlook by Volume
27.1. Mexico Cement Market Volume Trend Analysis by Non-Residential Industrial Construction Market, 2024
27.2. Mexico Cement in Manufacturing Plants Market Volume and Forecast, 2020 - 2029
27.3. Mexico Cement in Chemical & Pharmaceutical Market Volume and Forecast, 2020 - 2029
27.4. Mexico Cement in Metal & Material Processing Market Volume and Forecast, 2020 - 2029
28. Mexico Non-Residential Institutional Construction Cement Market Demand Analysis and Outlook by Volume
28.1. Mexico Cement Market Volume Trend Analysis by Non-Residential Institutional Construction Market, 2024
28.2. Mexico Cement in Healthcare Construction Market Volume and Forecast, 2020 - 2029
28.3. Mexico Cement in Educational Construction Market Volume and Forecast, 2020 - 2029
28.4. Mexico Cement in Other Construction Market Volume and Forecast, 2020 - 2029
29. Mexico Cement Dynamics and Outlook by Distribution Channel by Volume
29.1. Mexico Market Volume Trend Analysis by Cement Distribution Channel, 2024
29.2. Mexico Direct Channel Cement Market Volume and Forecast, 2020 - 2029
29.3. Mexico Indirect Channel Cement Market Volume and Forecast, 2020 - 2029
30. Mexico Cement Dynamics and Outlook by End-User by Volume
30.1. Mexico Market Volume Trend Analysis by Cement End-User, 2024
30.2. Mexico Ready-Mix Concrete Producers Cement Market Volume and Forecast, 2020 - 2029
30.3. Mexico Consumers Cement Market Volume and Forecast, 2020 - 2029
30.4. Mexico Concrete Product Manufacturers Cement Market Volume and Forecast, 2020 - 2029
30.5. Mexico Other End Users Cement Market Volume and Forecast, 2020 - 2029
31. Mexico Cement Dynamics and Outlook by Location by Volume
31.1. Mexico Market Volume Trend Analysis by Cement Location, 2024
31.2. Mexico Tier-I Location Cement Market Volume and Forecast, 2020 - 2029
31.3. Mexico Tier-II Location Cement Market Volume and Forecast, 2020 - 2029
31.4. Mexico Tier-III Location Cement Market Volume and Forecast, 2020 - 2029
32. Mexico Cement Industry Production Dynamics and Growth Prospects by Value
32.1. Mexico Total Cement Production Market Size and Forecast, 2020 - 2029
33. Mexico Cement Market Production Dynamics by Type of Cement by Value
33.1. Mexico Market Share Analysis by Type of Cement, 2024
33.2. Mexico Portland Cement Production Market Size and Forecast, 2020 - 2029
33.3. Mexico Blended Cement Production Market Size and Forecast, 2020 - 2029
33.4. Mexico Specialty Cement Production Market Size and Forecast, 2020 - 2029
33.5. Mexico Green Cement Production Market Size and Forecast, 2020 - 2029
34. Mexico Blended Cement Type Production Analysis and Outlook by Value
34.1. Mexico Market Share Analysis by Blended Cement Type, 2024
34.2. Mexico Type IS (X), Portland-Slag Cement Market Size and Forecast, 2020 - 2029
34.3. Mexico Type IP (X), Portland-Pozzolan Cement Market Size and Forecast, 2020 - 2029
34.4. Mexico IL (X), Portland-Limestone Cement Market Size and Forecast, 2020 - 2029
34.5. Mexico Type IT, Ternary Blended Cement Market Size and Forecast, 2020 - 2029
35. Mexico Specialty Cement Type Production Analysis and Outlook by Value
35.1. Mexico Market Share Analysis by Specialty Cement Type, 2024
35.2. Mexico Rapid Hardening Cement Market Size and Forecast, 2020 - 2029
35.3. Mexico High Alumina Cement Market Size and Forecast, 2020 - 2029
35.4. Mexico White Cement Market Size and Forecast, 2020 - 2029
35.5. Mexico Sulphate Resistance Cement Market Size and Forecast, 2020 - 2029
35.6. Mexico Other Type of Cements Production Market Size and Forecast, 2020 - 2029
36. Mexico Cement Production Dynamics and Outlook by End-User by Value
36.1. Mexico Cement Production Market Size Trend Analysis by Cement End-User, 2024
36.2. Mexico Ready-Mix Concrete Producers Cement Market Size and Forecast, 2020 - 2029
36.3. Mexico Consumers Cement Production Market Size and Forecast, 2020 - 2029
36.4. Mexico Concrete Product Manufacturers Cement Market Size and Forecast, 2020 - 2029
36.5. Mexico Other End Users Cement Production Market Size and Forecast, 2020 - 2029
37. Mexico Cement Industry Production Dynamics and Growth Prospects by Volume
37.1. Mexico Total Cement Production Market Volume and Forecast, 2020 - 2029
38. Mexico Cement Market Production Dynamics by Type of Cement by Volume
38.1. Mexico Market Volume Share Trend Analysis by Type of Cement, 2024
38.2. Mexico Portland Cement Production Market Volume and Forecast, 2020 - 2029
38.3. Mexico Blended Cement Production Market Volume and Forecast, 2020 - 2029
38.4. Mexico Specialty Cement Production Market Volume and Forecast, 2020 - 2029
38.5. Mexico Green Cement Production Market Volume and Forecast, 2020 - 2029
39. Mexico Blended Cement Type Production Analysis and Outlook by Volume
39.1. Mexico Market Volume Share Trend Analysis by Blended Cement Type, 2024
39.2. Mexico Type IS (X), Portland-Slag Cement Market Volume and Forecast, 2020 - 2029
39.3. Mexico Type IP (X), Portland-Pozzolan Cement Market Volume and Forecast, 2020 - 2029
39.4. Mexico IL (X), Portland-Limestone Cement Market Volume and Forecast, 2020 - 2029
39.5. Mexico Type IT, Ternary Blended Cement Market Volume and Forecast, 2020 - 2029
40. Mexico Specialty Cement Type Production Analysis and Outlook by Volume
40.1. Mexico Market Volume Share Trend Analysis by Specialty Cement Type, 2024
40.2. Mexico Rapid Hardening Cement Market Volume and Forecast, 2020 - 2029
40.3. Mexico High Alumina Cement Market Volume and Forecast, 2020 - 2029
40.4. Mexico White Cement Market Volume and Forecast, 2020 - 2029
40.5. Mexico Sulphate Resistant Cement Market Volume and Forecast, 2020 - 2029
40.6. Mexico Others Type of Cements Market Volume and Forecast, 2020 - 2029
41. Mexico Cement Production Dynamics and Outlook by End-User by Volume
41.1. Mexico Market Volume Share Trend Analysis by Cement End-User, 2024
41.2. Mexico Ready-Mix Concrete Producers Cement Market Volume and Forecast, 2020 - 2029
41.3. Mexico Consumers Cement Market Volume and Forecast, 2020 - 2029
41.4. Mexico Concrete Product Manufacturers Cement Market Volume and Forecast, 2020 - 2029
41.5. Mexico Other End Users Cement Market Volume and Forecast, 2020 - 2029
42. Mexico Market Players Cement Industry Market Share
43. Mexico Cement Dynamics and Outlook by Trade
43.1. Mexico Top Cement Export Destinations, 2024
43.2. Mexico Top Cement Import Destinations, 2024
44. Further Reading
44.1. About the Publisher
44.1. Related Research
44.2. Knowledge Center
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/z0ngd0
