Kenya Cement Industry Report 2025 | Portland, Blended, Specialty, Green Cement Market Size & Forecast by Distribution Channel, Market Share, Import/Export, End Markets 2020-2029

The cement market in Kenya is expected to grow by 8.5% annually to reach US$543.3 million in 2025.
The cement market in the country recorded strong growth during 2020-2024, achieving a CAGR of 10.3%. Growth momentum is expected to remain positive, with the market projected to expand at a CAGR of 7.9% during 2025-2029. By the end of 2029, the cement market is projected to expand from its 2024 value of US$500.9 million to approximately US$736.2 million.
This report provides a detailed data-centric analysis of the cement industry in Kenya, covering market opportunities and analysis across a range of the cement domains. With over 80+ KPIs at the country level, this report provides a comprehensive understanding of the cement market dynamics, market size and forecast, and market share statistics.
This report provides a data-rich, forward-looking analysis of cement industry, covering market size, pricing trends, production, consumption, and segment-level performance from 2020 to 2029. It examines cement demand across key residential, non-residential, and infrastructure sectors alongside granular segmentation by cement type, distribution channel, end-user profile, and city tier.
Kenya Cement Industry Overview
- Cement Production KPIs: Volume and Value
- Cement Consumption KPIs: Volume and Value
- Average Cement Price Trends: Tracked at overall and cement-type level
Kenya Cement Market by Type of Cement
- Portland Cement
- Blended Cement
- Specialty Cement
- Green Cement
Blended Cement Market by Subtypes of Cement
- Type IS(X) - Portland-Slag Cement
- Type IP(X) - Portland-Pozzolan Cement
- IL(X) - Portland-Limestone Cement
- Type IT - Ternary Blended Cement
Specialty Cement Cement Market by Subtypes of Cement
- Rapid Hardening Cement
- High Alumina Cement
- White Cement
- Sulfate-Resistant Cement
- Other Niche Specialty Cements
Kenya Cement Market by Key Sector
Residential Construction
- Multi-Family Housing
- Single-Family Housing
Non-Residential Construction
Commercial Buildings:
- Office Buildings
- Retail Spaces
- Hospitality Facilities
- Restaurants
- Sports Complexes
- Other Commercial Properties
Industrial Buildings:
- Manufacturing Units
- Chemical & Pharmaceutical Facilities
- Metal and Material Processing Plants
Institutional Buildings:
- Healthcare Facilities
- Educational Institutions
- Other Institutional Structures
Infrastructure & Other Construction
Kenya Cement Market by Distribution Channel
- Direct Distribution (B2B Sales)
- Indirect Distribution (Retailers, Dealers)
Kenya Cement Market by End-User
- Ready-Mix Concrete Producers
- Concrete Product Manufacturers
- Individual Consumers (Self-use)
- Other Industrial/Commercial Users
Kenya Cement Market by Location Tier
- Tier-I Cities
- Tier-II Cities
- Tier-III Cities
Kenya Cement Trade Dynamics
- Key Export Destinations
- Key Import Sources
Competitive Landscape: Kenya Cement Market
- Market Share Analysis of Key Players
