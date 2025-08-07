[Latest] Global Antioxidant BHT Market Size/Share Worth USD 542 Million by 2034 at a 6.5% CAGR: Custom Market Insights (Analysis, Outlook, Leaders, Report, Trends, Forecast, Segmentation, Growth Rate, Value, SWOT Analysis)

Austin, TX, USA, Aug. 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Custom Market Insights has published a new research report titled “Antioxidant BHT Market Size, Trends and Insights By Type (Food Additives, Fuel Additives, Industrial Additives), By Application (Oil and Gas, Food and Beverages, Consumer Products), and By Region - Global Industry Overview, Statistical Data, Competitive Analysis, Share, Outlook, and Forecast 2025–2034” in its research database.





“According to the latest research study, the demand of the global Antioxidant BHT Market size & share was valued at approximately USD 289 Million in 2024 and is expected to reach USD 301 Million in 2025 and is expected to reach a value of around USD 542 Million by 2034, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of about 6.5% during the forecast period 2025 to 2034.”

Antioxidant BHT Market Overview

Industry experts at CMI claim that Antioxidant BHT, which derives from phenol, possesses antioxidant properties. This product, as discussed under oxidants of the synthetic variety, is utilized in the form of preservatives for gas and oil, preventing it from disintegrating and not allowing the state to change rapidly.

The food and beverage industry also uses antioxidants as a preservative, which is a great method of preserving the quality and texture of the food and beverages to increase the shelf life of the materials. Various consumption products are also preserved with the help of the antioxidant BHT as a preservative, which tends to Get disintegrated and spoil over a period resulting from the external impression of the environment.

Antioxidant BHT Market Growth Factors and Dynamics

Growth in plastics and rubber production

The butylated hydroxytoluene (BHT) market is rising significantly due to the growing use in the rubber and plastics sector. In these industries, BHT is an essential antioxidant that improves product durability and stability. To avoid oxidative deterioration, this is added to rubber and plastics.

This stabilization is essential for preserving the functionality and prolonging the life of things like consumer goods, packaging materials, and automobile components. The demand for BHT is being further driven by the increasing usage of plastics in a variety of applications, which has increased the requirement for stabilizers to preserve product quality.

Rising demand for food additives

Antioxidant Butylated hydroxytoluene (BHT) market growth will be accelerated by the growing demand for food additives brought on by the use of processed foods such as meat, noodles, and ready-to-cook food. The product’s antioxidant and preservative qualities will aid in preventing food spoilage, which will further propel market expansion over the predicted period.

For instance, according to the HCES, the monthly per capita expenditure on beverages and processed food has risen from 8.98 percent and 7.9 percent (2011-12) to 11.09 percent and 9.84 percent (2022-23) in urban and rural areas, respectively.

Shifting consumer preference for natural products

Shifting consumer preference for natural alternatives restrains the market, as consumers increasingly choose "clean-label" products free of artificial additives. Since consumers feel that these alternatives are safer than BHT, natural antioxidants, including tocopherols and rosemary extract, are in more demand as a result of this shift.

Report Scope

Report Scope

Feature of the Report Details Market Size in 2025 USD 301 Million Projected Market Size in 2034 USD 542 Million Market Size in 2024 USD 289 Million CAGR Growth Rate 6.5% CAGR Base Year 2024 Forecast Period 2025-2034 Key Segment By Type, Application and Region

Key questions answered in this report:

What is the size of the Antioxidant BHT market and what is its expected growth rate?

What are the primary driving factors that push the Antioxidant BHT market forward?

What are the Antioxidant BHT Industry's top companies?

What are the different categories that the Antioxidant BHT Market caters to?

What will be the fastest-growing segment or region?

In the value chain, what role do essential players play?

What is the procedure for getting a free copy of the Antioxidant BHT market sample report and company profiles?

Key Offerings:

Market Share, Size & Forecast by Revenue | 2025−2034

Market Dynamics – Growth Drivers, Restraints, Investment Opportunities, and Leading Trends

Market Segmentation – A detailed analysis by Types of Services, by End-User Services, and by regions

Competitive Landscape – Top Key Vendors and Other Prominent Vendors

Antioxidant BHT Market Regional Analysis

North America is projected to dominate the Antioxidant BHT market. The regional growth is owing to the growing food & beverage industry and increasing oil & gas industry.

For instance, in December 2022, U.S. oil production, which includes crude oil and lease condensate, averaged 12.2 million barrels per day (b/d), and U.S. natural gas production (gross withdrawals) averaged 121.1 billion cubic feet per day (Bcf/d). Moreover, the growth in the personal care sector drives the market .

However, the Asia-Pacific region is growing at a rapid rate over the projected period. This is due to increasing urbanization and Industrialization. Moreover, the increasing demand for processed foods drives the market growth in the area.

Browse the full “Antioxidant BHT Market Size, Trends and Insights By Type (Food Additives, Fuel Additives, Industrial Additives), By Application (Oil and Gas, Food and Beverages, Consumer Products), and By Region - Global Industry Overview, Statistical Data, Competitive Analysis, Share, Outlook, and Forecast 2025–2034” Report at https://www.custommarketinsights.com/report/antioxidant-bht-market/





List of the prominent players in the Antioxidant BHT Market:

Kemin Industries Inc.

BASF SE

Koninklijke DSM N.V.

Eastman Chemical Company

Kalsec Inc.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company

Barentz Group

Adisseo

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc.

DuPont de Nemours Inc.

Astrra Chemicals

VDH CHEM TECH PVT. LTD

Aarnee International Pvt. Ltd.

VDH CHEM TECH PVT. LTD

LANXESS

Others

Spectacular Deals

Comprehensive coverage

Maximum number of market tables and figures

The subscription-based option is offered.

Best price guarantee

Free 35% or 60 hours of customization.

Free post-sale service assistance.

25% discount on your next purchase.

Service guarantees are available.

Personalized market brief by author.

The Antioxidant BHT Market is segmented as follows:

By Type

Food Additives

Fuel Additives

Industrial Additives

By Application

Oil and Gas

Food and Beverages

Consumer Products

Regional Coverage:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Rest of North America

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Russia

Italy

Spain

Netherlands

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

New Zealand

Australia

South Korea

Taiwan

Rest of Asia Pacific

The Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Kuwait

South Africa

Rest of the Middle East & Africa

Latin America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of Latin America

