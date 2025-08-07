Malaysia Prefabricated Construction Industry Report 2025 | Output to Grow by 8.3% this Year - 100+ KPIs, Market Size & Forecast by End Markets, Precast Products, and Precast Materials 2020-2029

Dublin, Aug. 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Malaysia Prefabricated Construction Market Intelligence and Future Growth Dynamics Databook - 100+ KPIs, Market Size & Forecast by End Markets, Precast Products, and Precast Materials - Q2 2025 Update" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The prefabricated construction market in Malaysia is expected to grow by 8.3% on annual basis to reach MYR 6.58 billion in 2025. The prefabricated construction market in the country has experienced steady growth during 2020-2024, achieving a CAGR of 9.7%. This upward trajectory is expected to continue, with the market forecast to grow at a CAGR of 7.1% during 2025-2029. By the end of 2029, the prefabricated construction sector is projected to expand from its 2024 value of MYR 6.08 billion to approximately MYR 9.36 billion.



This report provides a detailed data-centric analysis of the prefabricated construction sector in Malaysia, offering a comprehensive view of market opportunities across end-markets, materials, and products at the country level. With over 100+ KPIs covering growth dynamics in prefabricated construction, this databook provides a wealth of data-centric analysis with charts and tables.



Malaysia's prefabricated prefabricated construction sector is transitioning from early-stage experimentation to a strategic industrial backbone for the country's infrastructure, housing, and energy ambitions. The convergence of government-backed IBS incentives, smart-factory design under NIMP 2030, and renewable mandates is establishing prefab as a core delivery model. Digital integration through BIM Stage 2, factory automation, and robotic systems is elevating quality, managing labor scarcity, and aligning with low-carbon objectives. Demonstrator projects from zero energy pilot buildings to retrofit-ready modules are bridging innovation and execution.



Looking ahead, expect volumetric prefabricated construction, hybrid material systems, and net zero modules to become mainstream. Building digital twins will enable precise and compliant management of building lifecycles. Prefab will expand beyond new builds into retrofit, healthcare, data, and industrial facilities. Senior executives should view prefab not as a niche solution but as a strategic platform. Key actions include scaling IBS manufacturing, integrating digital twins, enabling robotic production, aligning procurement with carbon and retrofit goals, and forging cross-industry partnerships. With these moves, Malaysia can shift prefabrication from a tactical choice to a national capability delivering fast, resilient, and sustainable built environments aligned with its 2030-2050 vision.



Anchor Industry Outlook on National Priorities

Position IBS-prefab as a strategic delivery model: Malaysia's Industrialised Building System (IBS) is receiving strong government focus including training, incentives, and upgraded IBS scoring to boost productivity and build quality. Embedded within a broad prefabricated construction recovery trajectory: The prefabricated construction sector is expected to expand through 2025-2028, driven by infrastructure and renewable energy projects, creating a supportive climate for prefabrication adoption.

Note sustained growth in prefabrication: Prefab output is growing faster than the overall prefabricated construction sector, with steady single-digit annual expansion through 2028.

Illuminate Key Trends with Evidence

Scale modular and hybrid prefab systems: Steel, concrete, wood, and aluminum panel systems are being adopted across residential and non residential developments. Enhance automation and production quality with robotics: Automation and 3D printing in prefabricated factories are emerging, improving precision and reducing labor intensity.

Deepen digital integration via BIM and IoT: Malaysia's Building Information Modeling (BIM) Stage?2 deployment is catalyzing coordinated planning and execution in IBS projects. Advance sustainability through green prefab methods: Prefabrication is being leveraged to reduce material waste, integrate renewable systems, and meet low-carbon objectives. Support the refurbishment of aging building stock: Two-thirds of existing structures will require retrofitting by 2050, driving the need for modular solutions in modernization.

Forge Strategic Partnerships

Implement public-private IBS mandates : CIDB and government authorities are collaborating with developers to mainstream IBS in public housing and infrastructure. Link tech firms with prefab manufacturers : Early-stage deployments suggest factory lines combining robotics, BIM workflows, and advanced material production. Align with green-energy and zero energy programs : Partnerships with energy bodies like SEDA are embedding zero-energy building (ZEB) prototypes into IBS frameworks.

Leverage Key Growth Drivers

Respond to national urbanization and sectoral investment: Transport, energy, and smart factory projects under NIMP 2030 and NETR are creating a demand for prefabrication in terms of speed and scale. Offset labor scarcity and supply volatility: Prefab systems mitigate on site labor issues and material cost fluctuations through efficient factory delivery.

Align with decarbonization policies: Energy regulations including ZEB criteria and Green PASS tools are promoting the adoption of IBS. Address urgent retrofit requirements: High volumes of aging buildings are prompting demand for off-site, rapid renovation modules.

Forecast Future Trends

Industrialize volumetric and hybrid systems: Expect growth in volumetric residences and hybrid prefabricated constructions (e.g., steel concrete cores with wood panels). Accelerate integration of robotics in production: Expand the use of robotics from component manufacture to precision finishing to enhance efficiency.

Mainstream BIM-driven digital twin ecosystems: Digital twins will integrate design, build, compliance, and operational data across the lifecycle. Scale-zero-energy and net-zero prefabricated buildings: Energy-positive modules with renewables and passive design systems will enter the mainstream of IBS. Extend prefab into retrofit, health, data, and industrial zones: Modular systems will permeate hospitals, data centers, factories, and retrofit markets with speed and compliance.

Tie Insights into a Unified Narrative

Malaysia's IBS-based prefab framework is evolving from policy-driven pilots to a national prefabricated construction model. Government initiatives, infrastructure expansion, and sustainability mandates are converging to create a fertile environment for growth. Partnerships among government, tech vendors, and factory producers are enabling digitalized, automated prefabrication at scale. Prefab delivers speed, quality, resilience, and energy performance while addressing labor and retrofit demands. As modules become factory-tuned and digitally monitored, prefab is becoming the default delivery method across sectors not an alternative.

Scope

Malaysia Prefabricated Construction Market Size by Prefabricated Material

Aluminium (Building Superstructure, Roof Construction, Floor Construction, Interior Room Modules, Exterior Walls, Columns & Beams, Other)

Wood (Building Superstructure, Roof Construction, Floor Construction, Interior Room Modules, Exterior Walls, Columns & Beams, Other)

Iron & Steel (Building Superstructure, Roof Construction, Floor Construction, Interior Room Modules, Exterior Walls, Columns & Beams, Other)

Concrete (Building Superstructure, Roof Construction, Floor Construction, Interior Room Modules, Exterior Walls, Columns & Beams, Other)

Glass (Building Superstructure, Roof Construction, Floor Construction, Interior Room Modules, Exterior Walls, Columns & Beams, Other)

Other (Building Superstructure, Roof Construction, Floor Construction, Interior Room Modules, Exterior Walls, Columns & Beams, Other)

Malaysia Prefabricated Construction Market Size by Prefabrication Product

Residential (Building Superstructure, Roof Construction, Floor Construction, Interior Room Modules, Exterior Walls, Columns & Beams, Other)

Commercial (Building Superstructure, Roof Construction, Floor Construction, Interior Room Modules, Exterior Walls, Columns & Beams, Other)

Industrial (Building Superstructure, Roof Construction, Floor Construction, Interior Room Modules, Exterior Walls, Columns & Beams, Other)

Institutional (Building Superstructure, Roof Construction, Floor Construction, Interior Room Modules, Exterior Walls, Columns & Beams, Other)

Malaysia Prefabricated Construction Market Size by Building Construction Sector

Residential

Single-Family

Multi Family

Commercial

Office

Retail

Hospitality

Other

Institutional

Industrial

Malaysia Prefabricated Construction Market Size by Prefabrication Methods

Panelised construction

Modular (Volumetric) construction

Hybrid (Semi-volumetric) construction

Malaysia Prefabricated Construction Market Size by Type of Material

Aluminium

Wood

Iron & Steel

Concrete

Glass

Other

Malaysia Prefabricated Construction Market Size by Type of Product

Building Superstructure

Roof Construction

Floor Construction

Interior Room Modules

Exterior Walls

Columns & Beams

Other

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/29uny

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.