Boost Legends Introduces Community Accelerator Crypto Native Suite to Strengthen Opt In Telegram Communities

MILLVILLE, N.J., Aug. 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Boost Legends , a developing all in one crypto growth platform, unveiled its innovative Community Accelerator Crypto Native Suite, aimed at enabling blockchain firms and Web3 communities to rapidly develop their presence on Telegram, the hub of crypto discussion. With its cutting-edge tool, projects may acquire Telegram users with crypto in seconds, without having to deal with bank transactions, paperwork, or KYC delays.





In the fast paced world of cryptocurrencies, it’s important to have an active and engaged audience in order to be successful but this procedure can take a long time and a lot of effort, and it might take months to finish. Boost Legends’ Community Accelerator Crypto Native Suite makes this process easier so that projects can focus on building launching tokens, and getting people involved in the community.

The Community Accelerator Crypto Native Suite is designed with the needs of crypto ventures in mind. With an all-crypto checkout, projects may use several other cryptocurrencies to pay, such as Bitcoin, Ethereum, BNB, Solana, USDT, and many more. The platform’s verified and active members come from real crypto focused groups, which means that projects get high quality individuals who are interested in what they have to offer.

The Community Accelerator Crypto Native Suite has a lot of perks, such as being able to see when members join and how they are engaging in real time. Projects may trust service with their private information because the platform is completely open and handles data in a way that is compliant with the GDPR. Boost Legends also has a dedicated support team to help 24/7 with any queries.

It’s easy to get started, projects may make a free Boost Legends account, put money into it using Bitcoin or PayPal, post their Telegram link, and choose a package with between 1,000 and 100,000 members. New members will start joining the project’s Telegram group within minutes. This will let them focus on creating strong relationships and growing the initiative.

Boost Legends is a trusted partner in the crypto growth field. It has helped over 1,500 crypto projects expand faster on Telegram, X Spaces, DexScreener, CoineMarketCap and other top CEX listing campaigns. The platform’s own targeting algorithms and strong agreements with exchanges make it possible for teams to swiftly, legally, and cheaply grow their audiences.

The Community Accelerator Crypto Native Suite is proof of Boost Legend’s dedication to coming up with new ideas and making customers happy. Boost Legends stays at the top of the crypto world by offering cutting edge solutions that satisfy the demands of blockchain entrepreneurs and Web3 communities as the crypto world changes.

About Boost Legends

Boost Legends is a groundbreaking all in one crypto growth tool that helps blockchain firms and Web3 communities develop faster. Boost Legends gives teams the tools they need to swiftly, legally and affordably grow their audiences. These tools include patented targeting algorithms and strong agreements with exchanges.

For more details about the Community Accelerator Crypto Native Suite and Boost Legends visit https://boostlegends.com/ and join conversation on Telegram https://boostlegends.com/buy-telegram-members

Media Contact

Organization: Boost Legends L.L.C

Contact Person Name: Paul Feeney

Website: https://boostlegends.com/

Email: contact@boostlegends.com

Contact Number: +14803489692

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/8b7c2658-6b65-4094-95e9-327a0590fd0c