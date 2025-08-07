Bioplastics Market Volume to Hit 73,21,706.6 Tons by 2034 | Exclusive Report by Towards Chemical and Materials Consulting

Ottawa, Aug. 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global bioplastics market volume was reached at 11,40,000.0 tons in 2024 and is expected to be worth around 73,21,706.6 tons by 2034, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 20.44% over the forecast period 2025 to 2034. A study published by Towards Chemical and Materials a sister firm of Precedence Research.

Bioplastics Market Overview

Bioplastics are bio-based or biodegradable polymers made from renewable resources like cellulose, sugarcane, or corn starch. They are environmentally friendly substitutes for traditional plastics in the consumer goods, automotive, packaging, and agricultural industries. Growing environmental concerns, strict laws governing single-use plastics, and rising demand for environmentally friendly packaging options are driving the bioplastics market. Wider industrial adoption is now possible due to improved material performance brought about by technological advancements. Asia Pacific is becoming a significant production hub, while Europe leads in both consumption and regulatory support. Growing consumer awareness and brand sustainability objectives continue to spur global market expansion and investment despite increased costs.

Bioplastics Market Trends ?

Adoption of Drop-In Bioplastics: Bio-based PET, PE, and PP are becoming increasingly popular because they have properties like those of conventional plastics and can be used with current manufacturing systems, which lowers the transition costs for businesses using sustainable alternatives.

Surge in compostable bioplastics: Growth in Bioplastics That Can Be Compiled: Due to their biodegradability, compliance with international single-use plastics bans, and expanding composting infrastructure, materials like PLA and PHA are being utilized more in packaging and agriculture.

Shift to Next-Gen Feedstocks: Producers are using agricultural waste, algae, and CO₂ to create bioplastics, which help to improve sustainability and enable more low-carbon and circular production models while lowering dependency on food crops.



Bioplastics Market Report Scope

Report Attribute Details Market Volume / size in 2025 13,73,016.0 Tons/ USD 18.40 billion Expected Volume / Revenue by 2034 73,21,706.6 Tons/ USD 44.77 billion Growth rate CAGR of 8.68% from 2025 to 2034 Historical data 2019 - 2025 Base year 2024 Forecast period 2025 - 2030 Quantitative units Revenue in USD million, volume in kilotons, and CAGR from 2025 to 2034 Report coverage Revenue forecast, competitive landscape, growth factors and trends Segments covered By Product Type, By Feedstock Source, By Processing Technology, By End-Use Industry, By Region, Key companies profiled TEIJIN LIMITED; Toray Industries, Inc.; Toyota Tsusho Corporation; Avantium; PTT MCC Biochem Co., Ltd.; An Phat Holdings; NatureWorks LLC; SABIC; BASF; Futerro; Trinseo; Braskem S.A.; TotalEnergies Corbion; ECPlaza Network Inc.; Solvay

AI Sparks a Sustainable Shift in the Bioplastics Industry

Artificial intelligence is speeding up the green transition in the bioplastics industry by optimizing material discovery, improving production efficiency, and supporting circular design strategies. At the forefront, in January 2025, the Netherlands, TNO scientists launched polySCOUT, an AI-powered tool that designs compostable polymers. It aims to balance durability, biodegradability, and microplastic reduction.

AI also assists in analyzing feedstocks, identifying waste-derived raw materials more efficiently. Predictive analytics are now employed in bioplastic waste stream management to reduce contamination and boost recycling yields. These innovations not only lessen environmental impact but also significantly decrease development time and costs. As industries look for alternatives to fossil-based plastics, AI's ability to model, test, and scale sustainable materials provides a key advantage in meeting global sustainability goals and consumer demand.

Bioplastics Market Driving Factor

Is Concern Over Petrochemical Toxicity and Oil Scarcity Accelerating Biopolymer Adoption?

A key factor pushing the bioplastics market is the growing worry about toxic petrochemical plastics and decreasing crude oil supplies. A recent study in the journal eBioMedicine reported 356,238 deaths due to Di-2-ethylhexyphthalate (DEHP) exposure 98% of which were attributed to plastics.

This is related to chemicals like DEHP and PFAS found in everyday products, increasing the need for safer options. At the same time, researchers in March 2024 identified 16,000 different chemicals over which 4,200 around 26% of persistent and toxic chemicals in plastics, including bioplastics, highlighting industry risks and regulatory attention.

These health and environmental issues are driving policymakers and industry leaders to speed up the shift toward renewable, low-toxicity bio-based polymers. Production capacity is rising worldwide, with bio-based polymer output expected to grow significantly by 2029. This creates a major opportunity for suppliers to provide truly sustainable alternatives that reduce reliance on fossil fuels and lower public health risks.

Market Opportunity

Could Stricter Single-Use Plastic Laws Spark a Global Boom in Bioplastics?

A major opportunity in the bioplastics market comes from increasing rules on single-use plastics and recycling duties around the world. In the EU, the Single-Use Plastics Directive and new packaging waste regulations require 25 and 30% recycled content in bottles by 2025 and 2030 respectively.

They also ban many traditional single-use items, with no exemptions for bio-based plastics. This pushes companies toward certified compostables and bioplastics. These policy changes increase the demand for bioplastics and certified sustainable materials. This presents significant growth potential for compliant suppliers taking advantage of the required changes in packaging.

Limitations and Challenges in the Bioplastics Market

High Production Costs - Bioplastics cost more to produce than traditional plastics because of expensive raw materials and specialized processing methods. This price difference limits their use, especially in industries like packaging and consumer goods that are sensitive to costs.

Limited Industrial Composting Infrastructure- Many bioplastics need industrial composting conditions to break down properly, but these facilities are missing in most areas. Without the right disposal systems, bioplastics often go to landfills, reducing their environmental advantages.

Competition with Food Resources - Some bioplastics come from crops like corn and sugarcane, causing concerns about competition for land and resources with food production. This raises ethical and environmental issues that could slow market growth.



Why Did Asia Pacific Region Dominated the Bioplastics Market in 2024?

The Asia Pacific bioplastic market volume was estimated at 406,068.00 tons in 2024 and is anticipated to reach 3,012,696.72 Tons by 2034, growing at a CAGR of 22.19% from 2025 to 2034.

Asia Pacific dominates the bioplastics market in 2024 because of its strong manufacturing base, supportive government policies, and growing environmental awareness. The region's rising demand for sustainable packaging, particularly in the food, beverage, and consumer goods sectors, encourages large-scale use of bioplastics. Local production of bio-based feedstocks, especially in agricultural economies, offers a cost advantage and increases supply. Additionally, several regional initiatives that focus on plastic bans and alternatives to single-use plastics have sped up the shift toward biodegradable materials in countries like India, China, and Thailand.

China Market Trends

China remains the main player in the Asia Pacific bioplastics market, fueled by its vast industrial ecosystem and government rules on plastic pollution control. In 2024, China continued its gradual bans on non-degradable plastics in e-commerce, postal services, and food delivery. This pushed companies to quickly adopt bioplastics. The country has made significant investments in research and development and pilot plants for producing PLA and PHA bioplastics. Notably, China exported 205 shipments of biodegradable plastic between November 2023 and October 2024. These exports, handled by 79 Chinese exporters to 79 buyers, showed an impressive 54% increase compared to the previous year. This highlights China’s rapid growth in bioplastics trade and production.

Bioplastics Market Volume Share, By Region, 2024-2034 (%)

By Region Volume Share, 2024 (%) Market Volume Tons - 2024 Market Volume Tons - 2034 CAGR (2025 - 2034) Volume Share, 2034 (%) North America 21.14 % 240,996.0 1,633,472.7 23.69 % 22.31 % Europe 30.41 % 346,674.0 2,152,581.7 22.49 % 29.40 % Asia Pacific 35.62 % 406,068.0 2,465,950.8 22.19 % 33.68 % Latin America 7.32 % 83,448.0 593,058.2 24.35 % 8.10 % Middle East & Africa 5.51 % 62,814.0 476,643.1 25.25 % 6.51 % Total 100.00 % 1,140,000.0 7,321,706.6 20.44 % 100.00 %

Why Is Europe the Fastest-Growing Region in the Bioplastics Market?

Europe expects the fastest growth in the bioplastics market during the forecast period, because more consumers prefer sustainable products and strict environmental policies, like the EU Single-Use Plastics Directive. Governments in the region are supporting the development of bio-based materials through subsidies, innovation funding, and partnerships between public and private sectors. Major retail and FMCG brands are also moving toward compostable and recyclable packaging to reach their climate goals. Increased investments in circular economy projects and bio-economy strategies are creating a favorable environment for bioplastics to succeed in both industrial and consumer sectors.

Germany Leading Europe's Growth in Bioplastics

Germany is a key growth driver in Europe due to its strong recycling infrastructure, significant research and development capabilities, and environmentally-friendly regulations. The German government’s focus on reducing CO₂ emissions and its leadership in the European Green Deal initiatives have pushed industries to look at bioplastics as practical alternatives to fossil-based plastics. Universities and research centers are actively working on developing new biopolymers and improving the effectiveness of biodegradable plastics. In 2024, several German startups and packaging companies expanded their production lines for compostable films and containers to meet rising demand from both local and EU customers.

Bioplastics Market Segmentation

Product Type Insights

Which Product Type is Dominated the Bioplastics Market in 2024?

The bio-based non-biodegradable plastics segment dominated the bioplastics market in 2024, this was mainly because of their common use in packaging, automotive parts, and consumer goods. These plastics, such as bio-based PET and PE, have similar properties to regular plastics but come from renewable sources. This makes them appealing to industries that want to lessen their environmental impact. Their fit with current recycling systems has also encouraged widespread use, particularly in developed areas.

The biodegradable plastics segment is expected to grow the fastest during the forecast period. Rising consumer interest in eco-friendly options and stricter rules against single-use plastics are boosting their use in areas like food packaging, compost bags, and medical products.

Bioplastics Market Volume Share, By Product Type, 2024-2034 (%)

By Product Type Volume Share, 2024 (%) Market Volume Tons - 2024 Market Volume Tons - 2034 CAGR (2025 - 2034) Volume Share, 2034 (%) Bio-Based Non-Biodegradable Plastics 61.88 % 705,432.0 4,384,237.9 22.51 % 59.88 % Biodegradable Plastics 38.12 % 434,568.0 2,937,468.7 23.66 % 40.12 % Total 100.00 % 1,140,000.0 7,321,706.6 20.44 % 100.00 %

Feed Stock Source Insights

Which Feed Stock Source Segment Is Dominated The Bioplastics Market?

The starch-based feedstock segment dominated the bioplastics market in 2024, because it is widely available and cost-effective. Starch-based bioplastics are commonly used in packaging and agriculture because they break down naturally and fit well with current plastic production methods. Their increased use in the automotive and consumer goods industries for making lightweight, sustainable parts further strengthens their position in markets seeking eco-friendly options.

The algae-based segment is set to expand the quickest during the forecast period. This growth comes from more innovation in bio-refining technologies and a growing interest in materials that decompose naturally. Algae-based bioplastics offer benefits such as quick growth cycles, low resource use, and the ability to store carbon.

Processing Technology Insights

Which Processing Technology is Dominant in Bioplastics Market?

The injection moulding segment held the largest share in 2024. This was due to its flexibility and ability to produce complex, high-strength bioplastic parts at scale. Industries like packaging, automotive, and consumer goods widely use this technique because it allows for precise design and strong structures. Its ability to work with both biodegradable and non-biodegradable bioplastics also boosts its use in various sectors focused on sustainable manufacturing.

The 3D printing segment is likely to grow the fastest during the forecast period. The rising demand for customized, lightweight, and quickly produced bioplastic products in medical devices, prototyping, and consumer applications is fueling its rapid adoption.

End Use Insights

Why did the Packaging Segment Dominate the Bioplastics Market in 2024?

The packaging segment held the largest share in the bioplastics market in 2024, due to the increasing demand for sustainable options in food, beverage, and consumer goods packaging. Bioplastics are quickly being used to make eco-friendly containers, films, and wrappers that meet both functional and regulatory standards. Their smaller environmental impact compared to traditional plastics makes them a popular choice for manufacturers and retailers aiming for sustainability.

The medical and healthcare segment is expected to grow the fastest during the forecast period. This growth is linked to the rising use of bioplastics in surgical instruments, drug delivery systems, and medical implants. Their biocompatibility and ability to break down naturally make them suitable for healthcare applications.

Bioplastics Market Top Companies

NatureWorks LLC- Leading producer of Ingeo™ PLA bioplastics, derived from renewable plant sugars, widely used in packaging and fibers.

Leading producer of Ingeo™ PLA bioplastics, derived from renewable plant sugars, widely used in packaging and fibers. TotalEnergies Corbion- Joint venture producing PLA and lactic acid, focusing on renewable bioplastics for packaging and agriculture.

Joint venture producing PLA and lactic acid, focusing on renewable bioplastics for packaging and agriculture. BASF SE- Offers biodegradable plastics like ecovio® and is advancing biopolymer research for various applications.

Offers biodegradable plastics like ecovio® and is advancing biopolymer research for various applications. Novamont S.p.A.- Develops Mater-Bi®, a compostable bioplastic used in packaging, agriculture, and bags, promoting circular economy.

Develops Mater-Bi®, a compostable bioplastic used in packaging, agriculture, and bags, promoting circular economy. Biome Bioplastics- Specializes in biodegradable polymers for packaging, agriculture, and consumer goods, emphasizing compostability.

Specializes in biodegradable polymers for packaging, agriculture, and consumer goods, emphasizing compostability. Mitsubishi Chemical Group- Produces bio-based polymers and focuses on sustainable materials for packaging and automotive industries.

Produces bio-based polymers and focuses on sustainable materials for packaging and automotive industries. Danimer Scientific- Manufactures PHA bioplastics from renewable resources, used in packaging and single-use products.

Manufactures PHA bioplastics from renewable resources, used in packaging and single-use products. FKuR Kunststoff GmbH- Develops biodegradable and bio-based plastics, offering custom compounds for various industries.

Develops biodegradable and bio-based plastics, offering custom compounds for various industries. Braskem S.A.- Produces bio-based polyethylene from sugarcane, a leading player in green polyolefins.

Produces bio-based polyethylene from sugarcane, a leading player in green polyolefins. Toray Industries Inc.- Engaged in bio-based polymer production and R&D, focusing on fibers and films for diverse applications.

Engaged in bio-based polymer production and R&D, focusing on fibers and films for diverse applications. Evonik Industries AG- Produces bio-based building blocks and specialty chemicals, enabling bioplastic innovation and performance.



What is Going Around the Globe?

In November 2024, Fortum has created a fully biodegradable plastic made entirely from captured carbon dioxide. This innovation provides a fossil-free alternative to traditional plastics. It supports carbon recycling efforts and promotes sustainable packaging solutions in various industrial sectors.

Fortum has created a fully biodegradable plastic made entirely from captured carbon dioxide. This innovation provides a fossil-free alternative to traditional plastics. It supports carbon recycling efforts and promotes sustainable packaging solutions in various industrial sectors. In September 2024, CSIRO and Murdoch University have set up a Bioplastics Innovation Hub in Australia with US$8 million collaboration. The hub aims to speed up the development of sustainable, biodegradable plastic alternatives. Its goal is to reduce plastic waste and support the commercialization of eco-friendly materials through collaboration between industry and academia.

Bioplastics Market Report Segmentation

This report forecasts revenue growth at global, regional, and country levels and provides an analysis of the latest industry trends in each of the sub-segments from 2019 to 2034. For this study, Towards Chemical and Materials has segmented the global Bioplastics Market

By Product Type

Bio-Based Non-Biodegradable Plastics

Bio-Polyethylene (Bio-PE) Bio-Polyethylene Terephthalate (Bio-PET) Bio-Polyamides (Bio-PA) Bio-Polypropylene (Bio-PP)

Biodegradable Plastics

Polylactic Acid (PLA) Polyhydroxyalkanoates (PHA) Starch Blends Polybutylene Adipate Terephthalate (PBAT) Polybutylene Succinate (PBS) Cellulose-based Plastics





By Feedstock Source

Starch-based

Sugarcane-based

Cellulose-based

Vegetable Oils & Fats

Agricultural Waste

Algae-based

Others (e.g., wood chips, food waste)



By Processing Technology

Injection Molding

Extrusion

Blow Molding

Thermoforming

Others (e.g., 3D printing, rotational molding)



By End-Use Industry

Packaging

Rigid Packaging Flexible Packaging

Consumer Goods

Electronics Household Items Toys

Automotive & Transportation

Interiors Exterior Panels

Textiles

Apparel Industrial Fabrics

Agriculture

Mulch Films Plant Pots

Building & Construction

Insulation Panels

Medical & Healthcare

Drug Delivery Systems Sutures

Others

3D Printing Coatings & Adhesives





By Regional

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East Africa



