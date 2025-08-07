Vimo® Celebrates 20 Years of Innovation, Impact, and Evolution

Mountain View, CA, Aug. 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., August 7, 2025 — Vimo®, a company founded with the vision of delivering innovative solutions for health insurance shopping and enrollment, is celebrating its 20th anniversary. Since 2005, Vimo has evolved from a Silicon Valley startup to a market leader transforming government IT infrastructures with proven SaaS and AI technologies.

“Twenty years ago, we set out with a simple but powerful mission: to make access to health coverage easier, fairer, and more human,” said Chini Krishnan, co-founder and CEO. “Today, that mission has grown and is more alive than ever. We’re still pushing boundaries at the intersection of policy, technology, and real human need—because we know that behind every enrollment, every eligibility check, every line of code, is a person who deserves dignity and care. This milestone isn’t just about looking back—it’s about doubling down on what matters most as we build the next chapter of impact, together.”

Vimo’s journey began simply. Briefly operating as Healthia, the company launched a health care transparency and comparison platform. It was designed to empower consumers to make informed decisions about their health care by providing tools and information that were, at the time, rarely accessible to the public.

By 2010, the business had shifted toward working with states and agencies, laying the groundwork for Vimo’s evolution into what would later become GetInsured, which now leads the state-based exchange market. But their growth story was not by chance. The evolution was fueled by perseverance, creativity, and strategic acquisitions.

“Our very first acquisition was Premier Financial Group,” said Shankar Srinivasan, co-founder and GM. “While we didn’t know the depth of its potential at the time, it ultimately ended up being a reason that we would later win exchange business. Some acquisitions pay off in ways that you didn’t anticipate when you got into them. Acquisitions have never been about just growing our portfolio. They’ve been about acquiring new muscles—learning new domains, embracing new challenges, and building capabilities that make us stronger, even if they weren’t part of the original plan.”

“Every acquisition has moved us forward in ways we couldn’t always predict—ACA Express positioned us as a leader in enhanced direct enrollment (EDE), our call center acquisition built operational muscle, and Change & Innovation agency gave us the knowledge and confidence to expand into Medicaid and safety net programs.” Chini added. “The real value has been in the teams and expertise we've gained along the way.”

What has remained constant over 20 years is the culture at Vimo: a commitment to customer success, a belief in long-term partnerships over short-term wins, and a deep respect for the work of public servants. Vimo has always prioritized thoughtful innovation over “move fast and break things,” recognizing the high stakes of the human services sector.

With a strong foundation, a growing portfolio, and a deep bench of expertise, Vimo is poised for its next chapter. The company is actively expanding its impact across new programs, new states, and new technologies—all while staying true to its roots.

“We’re only just getting started,” said Krishnan. “AI is poised to transform the way public health programs are delivered—helping us anticipate needs, personalize support, and reach people with greater speed and precision. We’ve only seen a glimpse of what’s possible, and we’re already putting that potential to work by launching first-of-their-kind tools for state agencies. As we look to the next 20 years, one thing remains constant: kindness and doing good will continue to guide everything we do.”

