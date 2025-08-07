Millicom (Tigo) Q2 2025 Earnings Release

Luxembourg, August 7, 2025 – Millicom is pleased to announce its second quarter 2025 results. Please find below links to the Q2 2025 Earnings Release and IAS 34 Interim Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements.

Q2 2025 Highlights*

Revenue $1.37 billion

Operating profit $357 million, and record Adjusted EBITDA $641 million

Net profit $676 million, including approximately $590 million net profit from infrastructure transactions

Equity free cash flow $218 million

Leverage of 2.18x, benefiting from one-time cash proceeds of $542 million from infrastructure transactions

Financial highlights ($ millions) Q2 2025 Q2 2024 Change % Organic % Change H1 2025 H1 2024 Change % Organic % Change Revenue 1,372 1,458 (5.9)% 1.9% 2,746 2,945 (6.8)% 0.2% Operating Profit 357 345 3.4%

780 669 16.7%

Net Profit 676 78 NM

869 170 NM

Non-IFRS measures (*)















Service Revenue 1,282 1,362 (5.9)% 2.4% 2,567 2,738 (6.3)% 1.2% Adjusted EBITDA 641 634 1.1% 9.3% 1,277 1,266 0.9% 8.1% Capex 155 134 15.1%

286 247 15.8%

Operating Cash Flow (OCF) 487 500 (2.6)%

990 1,018 (2.8)%

Equity free cash flow (EFCF) 218 268 (18.8)%

395 269 46.7%



*See page 10 for a description of non-IFRS measures and for reconciliations to the nearest equivalent IFRS measures.

Millicom Chief Executive Officer Marcelo Benitez commented:

"The second quarter was marked by strong and deliberate execution of our strategy. We signed an agreement to acquire Telefónica’s operations in Uruguay and Ecuador, and we completed the partial closing of our infrastructure transaction with SBA, which unlocked over $500 million in proceeds and supported our recently announced interim dividend of $2.50 per share. To mark these strategic milestones, we proudly rang the Nasdaq opening bell - a symbolic moment that reflects our strengthened presence in Latin America and our long-term commitment to creating value for shareholders. At the same time, our core business continued to perform. We delivered record adjusted EBITDA margin of 46.7%, with almost half of our operations above 50%. Our equity free cash flow was strong at $218 million - well aligned with our full-year-target of around $750 million."

2025 Financial Targets

Millicom continues to target 2025 EFCF of around $750 million and year-end leverage below 2.5x. These targets reflect full year run-rate savings expected from efficiency measures implemented during 2024 and lower expected restructuring costs in 2025, partially offset by the impact of weaker projected foreign exchange rates and potential legal settlements. The targets exclude the impact of inorganic initiatives, such as proceeds related to the sale of Lati International and other assets.

Subsequent Events

On August 6, 2025, Millicom's Board approved a special interim dividend of $2.50 per share. The interim dividend will be distributed in two equal installments of $1.25 per share on October 15, 2025 and April 15, 2026, together with the regular dividend of $0.75 per share on those dates.

