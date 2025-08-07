MEXC July Token Listings Surge to 35,920% Peak Returns as AI Infrastructure Dominates Market





VICTORIA, Seychelles, Aug. 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MEXC, a leading global cryptocurrency exchange, has released its comprehensive July 2025 Market Performance Report, highlighting exceptional token performance fueled by AI infrastructure adoption and diversified sector growth. The report underscores MEXC's continued expansion as a premier destination for high-potential token launches and reinforces its commitment to delivering substantial returns for early-stage investors.

July Listings Add 255 New Tokens with Strong Market Performance

MEXC expanded its offerings with 255 new token listings in July, representing a 23.79% increase from June. This growth contributed to a 17.93% rise in trading participants and a 37.74% increase in trading volume from newly listed tokens.

The newly listed tokens demonstrated significant price appreciation, with the top 10 performers averaging 9,085% gains – a 3.3x increase over June's average. Among the most actively traded tokens, the average highest returns reached 2,417%, led by ERA (+3,220%), C (+2,100%), and PUMP (+589%).





AI and Web3 Projects Lead July’s Top Performers

In July, AI and Web3 infrastructure projects dominated price performance rankings. Notable gains included:

GAIA: +35,926%

ESPORTS: +12,445%

TALE: +11,900%

M: +10,000%

Meanwhile, meme projects continued to drive high liquidity, particularly on Solana, while infrastructure development remained concentrated on Ethereum, Base, and BSC. This diversification pattern indicates maturing market dynamics where both speculative assets and utility-driven projects attract significant capital allocation, positioning MEXC as the preferred launch venue for projects across the risk-return spectrum.





MEXC Launchpad Facilitates $25M in Funding Across Five Projects, Attracts 50,000+ Participants in July

In July, MEXC Launchpad supported five projects in raising a combined $25 million, with over 50,000 users participating. The PUMP launch demonstrated strong demand, selling out with 10,075 successful subscriptions.

The platform’s engagement programs also scaled:

Airdrop+ hosted 108 events, up from previous months.

hosted 108 events, up from previous months. Launchpool ran three concurrent campaigns as usual.

Together, these initiatives drew participation from more than 79,000 users, serving as both a discovery tool for new assets and a retention mechanism for MEXC’s ecosystem.

July 2025 demonstrated MEXC's continued evolution as the primary infrastructure for early-stage digital asset discovery and trading. The month's exceptional performance metrics—anchored by record-setting individual token gains and sustained platform growth—reinforce the exchange's strategic positioning at the convergence of institutional-grade project curation and retail accessibility, driving measurable expansion across its 40+ million user ecosystem.

About MEXC

Founded in 2018, MEXC is committed to being "Your Easiest Way to Crypto". Serving over 40 million users across 170+ countries, MEXC is known for its broad selection of trending tokens, frequent airdrop opportunities, and low trading fees. Our user-friendly platform is designed to support both new traders and experienced investors, offering secure and efficient access to digital assets. MEXC prioritizes simplicity and innovation, making crypto trading more accessible and rewarding.

