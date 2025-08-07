Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Announces Second Quarter Financial Results and Revised 2025 Outlook

Second Quarter Revenue was $589.6 million, a 16.8% increase over the prior year period

Second Quarter Net income was $27.0 million, a 94.3% increase over the prior year period

Adjusted EBITDA for Q2 2025 was $88.4 million, a 93.6% increase over the prior year period

Increased Full Year 2025 Revenue guidance greater than $2.3 billion, updated from greater than $2.15 billion Increased Full Year 2025 Adjusted EBITDA guidance greater than $270 million, updated from greater than $207 million





ATLANTA, Aug. 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: AVAH), a leading, diversified home care platform focused on providing care to medically complex, high-cost patient populations, today announced financial results for the three and six-month periods ended June 28, 2025.

Jeff Shaner, Chief Executive Officer, commented, “Our second quarter results reflect the continued positive momentum in all three operating divisions as we navigate the third year of our Strategic Transformation. The quarter was highlighted by revenue and adjusted EBITDA growth of 16.8% and 93.6%, respectively, when compared to the prior year period. We continue to advocate for our patients and families to receive the value of high-quality health care in the comfort of their home. Our national footprint delivers cost-effective and high-quality home care that provides significant value to our payor and government partners. The acquisition of Thrive Skilled Pediatric Care illustrates our commitment to investing in current markets and new market expansion to facilitate growth of our core services. 2025 is shaping up to be a great year for Aveanna, and our revised guidance demonstrates the momentum we have in our business.”

Three-Month Periods Ended June 28, 2025 and June 29, 2024

Revenue was $589.6 million for the three-month period ended June 28, 2025, as compared to $505.0 million for the three-month period ended June 29, 2024, an increase of $84.6 million, or 16.8%. The overall increase in revenue was attributable to a $78.2 million increase in PDS segment revenue, a $5.5 million increase in HHH segment revenue, and a $1.0 million increase in MS segment revenue compared to the second quarter of 2024.

Gross margin was $210.8 million, or 35.8% of revenue, for the three-month period ended June 28, 2025, as compared to $158.3 million, or 31.3% of revenue, for the three-month period ended June 29, 2024, an increase of $52.5 million, or 33.2%.

Net income was $27.0 million for the three-month period ended June 28, 2025, as compared to net income of $13.9 million for the three-month period ended June 29, 2024. Net income per diluted share was $0.13 for the three-month period ended June 28, 2025, as compared to net income per diluted share of $0.07 for the three-month period ended June 29, 2024. Adjusted net income per diluted share was $0.18 for the three-month period ended June 28, 2025, as compared to adjusted net income per diluted share of $0.01 for the three-month period ended June 29, 2024. See "Non-GAAP Financial Measures - Adjusted net income (loss) and Adjusted net income (loss) per diluted share" below.

Adjusted EBITDA was $88.4 million, or 15.0% of revenue, for the three-month period ended June 28, 2025, as compared to $45.6 million, or 9.0% of revenue, for the three-month period ended June 29, 2024, an increase of $42.7 million or 93.6%. See "Non-GAAP Financial Measures - EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA" below.

Six-Month Period Ended June 28, 2025 and June 29, 2024

Revenue was $1,148.8 million for the six-month period ended June 28, 2025, as compared to $995.6 million for the six-month period ended June 29, 2024, an increase of $153.2 million, or 15.4%. The overall increase in revenue was attributable to a $143.2 million increase in PDS segment revenue, a $7.6 million increase in HHH segment revenue, and a $2.4 million increase in MS segment revenue compared to the first six months of 2024.

Gross margin was $394.4 million, or 34.3% of revenue, for the six-month period ended June 28, 2025, as compared to $304.1 million, or 30.5% of revenue, for the six-month period ended June 29, 2024, an increase of $90.2 million, or 29.7%.

Net income was $32.2 million for the six-month period ended June 28, 2025, as compared to net income of $2.7 million for the six-month period ended June 29, 2024. Net income per diluted share was $0.16 for the six-month period ended June 28, 2025, as compared to net income per diluted share of $0.01 for the six-month period ended June 29, 2024. Adjusted net income per diluted share was $0.28 for the six-month period ended June 28, 2025, as compared to adjusted net loss per diluted share of $(0.02) for the six-month period ended June 29, 2024. See "Non-GAAP Financial Measures - Adjusted net income (loss) and Adjusted net income (loss) per diluted share" below.

Adjusted EBITDA was $155.7 million, or 13.6% of revenue, for the six-month period ended June 28, 2025, as compared to $80.5 million, or 8.1% of revenue, for the six-month period ended June 29, 2024, an increase of $75.2 million or 93.4%. See "Non-GAAP Financial Measures - EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA" below.

Liquidity, Cash Flow, and Debt

As of June 28, 2025, we had cash of $100.7 million and incremental borrowing capacity of $106.3 million under our securitization facility. Our revolver was undrawn, with approximately $147.0 million of borrowing capacity and approximately $23.3 million of outstanding letters of credit.

2025 net cash provided by operating activities was $42.9 million. Free cash flow was $36.9 million for 2025. See “Non-GAAP Financial Measures - Free cash flow” below.

As of June 28, 2025 we had bank debt of $1,469.7 million. Our interest rate exposure under our credit facilities is currently hedged with the following instruments: $520.0 million notional amount of interest rate swaps that convert variable rate debt to a fixed rate, and $880.0 million notional amount of interest rate caps that cap our exposure to SOFR at 2.96%.





Matt Buckhalter, Chief Financial Officer, commented “Our second-quarter results are highlighted by revenue and Adjusted EBITDA growth of 16.8% and 93.6%, respectively, compared to the prior year. Our team’s relentless focus on operational excellence, disciplined execution, and delivering strong clinical outcomes continues to drive our improved results. In addition, our successful acquisition of Thrive Skilled Pediatric Care expands both the scale and capabilities of our pediatric services. Based on our performance and the opportunities ahead, we are pleased to raise our full-year 2025 guidance to revenue of greater than $2.3 billion and Adjusted EBITDA of greater than $270 million.”

Full Year 2025 Guidance

The following is our guidance reflecting our updated expectations for revenue and Adjusted EBITDA for the full fiscal year 2025 (year ending January 3, 2026):

Revenue of greater than $2.3 billion, updated from greater than $2.15 billion



Consistent with prior practice, we are not providing guidance on net income at this time due to the volatility of certain required inputs that are not available without unreasonable efforts, including future fair value adjustments associated with our interest rate swaps and caps.

Adjusted EBITDA of greater than $270 million, updated from greater than $207 million



Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In addition to our results of operations prepared in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”), we also evaluate our financial performance using EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, Field contribution, Field contribution margin, Adjusted net income or loss, Adjusted net income or loss per diluted share, and Free cash flow. Given our determination of adjustments in arriving at our computations, these non-GAAP measures have limitations as analytical tools and should not be considered in isolation or as substitutes or alternatives to net income or loss, revenue, operating income or loss, cash flows from operating activities, total indebtedness, gross margin, gross margin percentage or any other financial measures calculated in accordance with GAAP. The reconciliations of these non-GAAP financial measures to their most directly comparable GAAP measures are included in the financial tables below.

EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA

EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA are non-GAAP financial measures and are not intended to replace financial performance measures determined in accordance with GAAP, such as net income or loss. Rather, we present EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA as supplemental measures of our performance. We define EBITDA as net income or loss before interest expense, net; income tax expense or benefit; and depreciation and amortization. We define Adjusted EBITDA as EBITDA, adjusted for the impact of certain other items that are either non-recurring, infrequent, non-cash, unusual, or items deemed by management to not be indicative of the performance of our core operations, including impairments of goodwill, intangible assets, and other long-lived assets; non-cash, share-based compensation and associated employer payroll taxes; loss on extinguishment of debt; fees related to debt modifications; the effect of interest rate derivatives; acquisition-related and integration costs; legal costs and settlements associated with acquisition matters; restructuring costs; other legal matters; and other system transition costs, professional fees and other costs. As non-GAAP financial measures, our computations of EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA may vary from similarly termed non-GAAP financial measures used by other companies, making comparisons with other companies on the basis of this measure impracticable.

We believe our computations of EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA are helpful in highlighting trends in our core operating performance. In determining which adjustments are made to arrive at EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA, we consider both (1) certain non-recurring, infrequent, non-cash or unusual items, which can vary significantly from year to year, as well as (2) certain other items that may be recurring, frequent, or settled in cash but which we do not believe are indicative of our core operating performance. We use EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA to assess operating performance and make business decisions.

We have incurred substantial acquisition-related costs and integration costs. The underlying acquisition activities take place over a defined timeframe, have distinct project timelines and are incremental to activities and costs that arise in the ordinary course of our business. Therefore, we believe it is important to exclude these costs from our Adjusted EBITDA because it provides us a normalized view of our core, ongoing operations after integrating our acquired companies, which we believe is an important measure in assessing our performance.

Field contribution and Field contribution margin

Field contribution and Field contribution margin are non-GAAP financial measures and are not intended to replace financial performance measures determined in accordance with GAAP, such as gross margin and gross margin percentage. Rather, we present Field contribution and Field contribution margin as supplemental measures of our performance. We define Field contribution as gross margin less branch and regional administrative expenses. Field contribution margin is Field contribution as a percentage of revenue. As non-GAAP financial measures, our computations of Field contribution and Field contribution margin may vary from similarly termed non-GAAP financial measures used by other companies, making comparisons with other companies on the basis of these measures impracticable.

Field contribution and Field contribution margin have limitations as analytical tools and should not be considered in isolation or as substitutes or alternatives to gross margin, gross margin percentage, net income or loss, revenue, operating income or loss, cash flows from operating activities, total indebtedness or any other financial measures calculated in accordance with GAAP.

Management believes Field contribution and Field contribution margin are helpful in highlighting trends in our core operating performance and evaluating trends in our branch and regional results, which can vary from year to year. We use Field contribution and Field contribution margin to make business decisions and assess the operating performance and results delivered by our core field operations, prior to corporate and other costs not directly related to our field operations. These metrics are also important because they guide us in determining whether or not our branch and regional administrative expenses are appropriately sized to support our caregivers and direct patient care operations. Additionally, Field contribution and Field contribution margin determine how effective we are in managing our field supervisory and administrative costs associated with supporting our provision of services and sale of products.

Adjusted net income (loss) and Adjusted net income (loss) per diluted share

Adjusted net income (loss) represents net income (loss) as adjusted for the impact of GAAP income tax, goodwill, intangible and other long-lived asset impairment charges, non-cash share-based compensation expense, loss on extinguishment of debt, interest rate derivatives, acquisition-related costs, integration costs, legal costs, restructuring costs, other legal matters, other system transition costs, professional fees and certain other miscellaneous items on a pre-tax basis. Adjusted net income (loss) includes a provision for income taxes derived utilizing a combined statutory tax rate. The combined statutory tax rate is our estimate of our long-term tax rate. The most comparable GAAP measure is net income (loss).

Adjusted net income (loss) per diluted share represents adjusted net income (loss) on a per diluted share basis using the weighted-average number of diluted shares outstanding for the period. The most comparable GAAP measure is net income (loss) per share, diluted.

Adjusted net income (loss) and adjusted net income (loss) per diluted share are important to us because they allow us to assess financial results, exclusive of the items mentioned above that are not operational in nature or comparable to those of our competitors.

Free cash flow

Free cash flow is a liquidity measure that represents operating cash flow, adjusted for the impact of purchases of property, equipment and software, principal payments on term loans, notes payable and financing leases, and settlements with swap counterparties. The most comparable GAAP measure is cash flow from operations.

We believe free cash flow is helpful in highlighting the cash generated or used by the Company, after taking into consideration mandatory payments on term loans, notes payable and financing leases, as well as cash needed for non-acquisition related capital expenditures, and cash paid to or received from derivative counterparties.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain matters discussed in this press release constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.

About Aveanna Healthcare

Aveanna Healthcare is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia and has locations in 38 states providing a broad range of pediatric and adult healthcare services including nursing, rehabilitation services, occupational nursing in schools, therapy services, day treatment centers for medically fragile and chronically ill children and adults, home health and hospice services, as well as delivery of enteral nutrition and other products to patients. The Company also provides case management services in order to assist families and patients by coordinating the provision of services between insurers or other payers, physicians, hospitals, and other healthcare providers. In addition, the Company provides respite healthcare services, which are temporary care provider services provided in relief of the patient’s normal caregiver. The Company’s services are designed to provide a high quality, lower cost alternative to prolonged hospitalization. For more information, please visit www.aveanna.com.

Cash Flow and Information about Indebtedness

The following table sets forth a summary of our cash flows from operating, investing, and financing activities for the periods presented:

For the six-month periods ended (dollars in thousands) June 28, 2025 June 29, 2024 Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities $ 42,937 $ (10,163 ) Net cash used in investing activities $ (18,330 ) $ (2,577 ) Net cash (used in) provided by financing activities $ (8,157 ) $ 16,459 Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period $ 84,288 $ 43,942 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period $ 100,738 $ 47,661

The following table presents our long-term indebtedness as of June 28, 2025:

(dollars in thousands) Instrument Interest Rate June 28, 2025 2021 Extended Term Loan(1) S + 3.75% $ 885,950 Second Lien Term Loan(1) S + 7.00% 415,000 Revolving Credit Facility(1) S + 3.75% - Securitization Facility S + 2.75% 168,750 Total indebtedness $ 1,469,700 (1)S = Greater of 0.50% or one-month SOFR, plus a CSA

Results of Operations

The following table summarizes our consolidated results of operations for the periods indicated (amounts in thousands, except per share data):

For the three-month periods

ended For the six-month periods

ended June 28, 2025 June 29, 2024 June 28, 2025 June 29, 2024 Revenue $ 589,553 $ 504,958 $ 1,148,777 $ 995,611 Cost of revenue, excluding depreciation and amortization 378,753 346,691 754,419 691,490 Branch and regional administrative expenses 90,069 87,972 181,456 175,886 Corporate expenses 34,529 30,245 72,034 60,087 Depreciation and amortization 2,617 2,833 5,211 5,745 Acquisition-related costs 3,400 - 3,506 - Other operating expense 151 91 316 2,411 Operating income 80,034 37,126 131,835 59,992 Interest income 129 95 261 197 Interest expense (36,003 ) (39,613 ) (72,338 ) (79,260 ) Other (expense) income (22 ) 6,371 (5,472 ) 24,540 Income before income taxes 44,138 3,979 54,286 5,469 Income tax (expense) benefit (17,113 ) 9,927 (22,068 ) (2,735 ) Net income $ 27,025 $ 13,906 $ 32,218 $ 2,734 Net income per share: Net income per share, basic $ 0.13 $ 0.07 $ 0.16 $ 0.01 Weighted average shares of common stock outstanding, basic 200,968 192,600 197,819 192,420 Net income per share, diluted $ 0.13 $ 0.07 $ 0.16 $ 0.01 Weighted average shares of common stock outstanding, diluted 210,442 196,869 206,763 196,274

The following tables summarize our consolidated key performance measures, including Field contribution and Field contribution margin, which are non-GAAP measures, for the periods indicated:

For the three-month periods ended (dollars in thousands) June 28, 2025 June 29, 2024 Change % Change Revenue $ 589,553 $ 504,958 $ 84,595 16.8 % Cost of revenue, excluding depreciation and amortization 378,753 346,691 32,062 9.2 % Gross margin $ 210,800 $ 158,267 $ 52,533 33.2 % Gross margin percentage 35.8 % 31.3 % Branch and regional administrative expenses 90,069 87,972 2,097 2.4 % Field contribution $ 120,731 $ 70,295 $ 50,436 71.7 % Field contribution margin 20.5 % 13.9 % Corporate expenses $ 34,529 $ 30,245 $ 4,284 14.2 % As a percentage of revenue 5.9 % 6.0 % Operating income $ 80,034 $ 37,126 $ 42,908 115.6 % As a percentage of revenue 13.6 % 7.4 %





For the six-month periods ended (dollars in thousands) June 28, 2025 June 29, 2024 Change % Change Revenue $ 1,148,777 $ 995,611 $ 153,166 15.4 % Cost of revenue, excluding depreciation and amortization 754,419 691,490 62,929 9.1 % Gross margin $ 394,358 $ 304,121 $ 90,237 29.7 % Gross margin percentage 34.3 % 30.5 % Branch and regional administrative expenses 181,456 175,886 5,570 3.2 % Field contribution $ 212,902 $ 128,235 $ 84,667 66.0 % Field contribution margin 18.5 % 12.9 % Corporate expenses $ 72,034 $ 60,087 $ 11,947 19.9 % As a percentage of revenue 6.3 % 6.0 % Operating income $ 131,835 $ 59,992 $ 71,843 119.8 % As a percentage of revenue 11.5 % 6.0 %

(1) Represents the change in margin percentage year over year (or quarter over quarter).



The following tables summarize our key performance measures by segment for the periods indicated:

PDS For the three-month periods ended (dollars and hours in thousands) June 28, 2025 June 29, 2024 Change % Change Revenue $ 486,012 $ 407,851 $ 78,161 19.2 % Cost of revenue, excluding depreciation and amortization 328,078 296,983 31,095 10.5 % Gross margin $ 157,934 $ 110,868 $ 47,066 42.5 % Gross margin percentage 32.5 % 27.2 % 5.3 % (4) Hours 11,053 10,336 717 6.9 % Revenue rate $ 43.97 $ 39.46 $ 4.51 12.3 % (1) Cost of revenue rate $ 29.68 $ 28.73 $ 0.95 3.6 % (2) Spread rate $ 14.29 $ 10.73 $ 3.56 35.6 % (3) HHH For the three-month periods ended (dollars and admissions/episodes in thousands) June 28, 2025 June 29, 2024 Change % Change Revenue $ 60,112 $ 54,630 $ 5,482 10.0 % Cost of revenue, excluding depreciation and amortization 27,048 25,227 1,821 7.2 % Gross margin $ 33,064 $ 29,403 $ 3,661 12.5 % Gross margin percentage 55.0 % 53.8 % 1.2 % (4) Home health total admissions(5) 9.8 9.4 0.4 4.3 % Home health episodic admissions(6) 7.3 7.1 0.2 2.8 % Home health total episodes(7) 12.4 11.6 0.8 6.9 % Home health episodic mix(8) 74.5 % 75.5 % -1.0 % Home health revenue per completed episode(9) $ 3,231 $ 3,093 $ 138 4.5 % MS For the three-month periods ended (dollars and UPS in thousands) June 28, 2025 June 29, 2024 Change % Change Revenue $ 43,429 $ 42,477 $ 952 2.2 % Cost of revenue, excluding depreciation and amortization 23,627 24,481 (854 ) -3.5 % Gross margin $ 19,802 $ 17,996 $ 1,806 10.0 % Gross margin percentage 45.6 % 42.4 % 3.2 % (4) Unique patients served (“UPS”) 91 94 (3 ) -3.2 % Revenue rate $ 477.24 $ 451.88 $ 25.36 5.4 % (1) Cost of revenue rate $ 259.64 $ 260.44 $ (0.80 ) -0.3 % (2) Spread rate $ 217.60 $ 191.45 $ 26.16 13.2 % (3)





PDS For the six-month periods ended (dollars and hours in thousands) June 28, 2025 June 29, 2024 Change % Change Revenue $ 946,010 $ 802,860 $ 143,150 17.8 % Cost of revenue, excluding depreciation and amortization 653,391 591,857 61,534 10.4 % Gross margin $ 292,619 $ 211,003 $ 81,616 38.7 % Gross margin percentage 30.9 % 26.3 % 4.6 % (4) Hours 21,940 20,600 1,340 6.5 % Revenue rate $ 43.12 $ 38.97 $ 4.15 11.3 % (1) Cost of revenue rate $ 29.78 $ 28.73 $ 1.05 3.9 % (2) Spread rate $ 13.34 $ 10.24 $ 3.10 32.2 % (3) HHH For the six-month periods ended (dollars and admissions/episodes in thousands) June 28, 2025 June 29, 2024 Change % Change Revenue $ 116,845 $ 109,243 $ 7,602 7.0 % Cost of revenue, excluding depreciation and amortization 53,041 50,866 2,175 4.3 % Gross margin $ 63,804 $ 58,377 $ 5,427 9.3 % Gross margin percentage 54.6 % 53.4 % 1.2 % (4) Home health total admissions(5) 19.5 19.5 - 0.0 % Home health episodic admissions(6) 14.8 14.7 0.1 0.7 % Home health total episodes(7) 24.5 23.7 0.8 3.4 % Home health episodic mix(8) 75.9 % 75.4 % 0.5 % Home health revenue per completed episode(9) $ 3,193 $ 3,082 $ 111 3.6 % MS For the six-month periods ended (dollars and UPS in thousands) June 28, 2025 June 29, 2024 Change % Change Revenue $ 85,922 $ 83,508 $ 2,414 2.9 % Cost of revenue, excluding depreciation and amortization 47,987 48,767 (780 ) -1.6 % Gross margin $ 37,935 $ 34,741 $ 3,194 9.2 % Gross margin percentage 44.2 % 41.6 % 2.6 % (4) Unique patients served (“UPS”) 180 186 (6 ) -3.2 % Revenue rate $ 477.34 $ 448.97 $ 28.37 6.1 % (1) Cost of revenue rate $ 266.59 $ 262.19 $ 4.40 1.6 % (2) Spread rate $ 210.75 $ 186.78 $ 23.97 12.4 % (3)

1) Represents the period over period change in revenue rate, plus the change in revenue rate attributable to the change in volume.

2) Represents the period over period change in cost of revenue rate, plus the change in cost of revenue rate attributable to the change in volume.

3) Represents the period over period change in spread rate, plus the change in spread rate attributable to the change in volume.

4) Represents the change in margin percentage year over year (or quarter over quarter).

5) Represents home health episodic and other admissions.

6) Represents home health episodic admissions.

7) Represents episodic admissions and recertifications.

8) Represents the ratio of home health episodic admissions to home health total admissions.

9) Represents Medicare revenue per completed episode.



The following table reconciles gross margin and gross margin percentage to Field contribution and Field contribution margin:

For the three-month periods ended For the six-month periods ended (dollars in thousands) June 28, 2025 June 29, 2024 June 28, 2025 June 29, 2024 Gross margin $ 210,800 $ 158,267 $ 394,358 $ 304,121 Gross margin percentage 35.8 % 31.3 % 34.3 % 30.5 % Branch and regional administrative expenses 90,069 87,972 181,456 175,886 Field contribution $ 120,731 $ 70,295 $ 212,902 $ 128,235 Field contribution margin 20.5 % 13.9 % 18.5 % 12.9 % Revenue $ 589,553 $ 504,958 $ 1,148,777 $ 995,611

The following table reconciles net income to EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA:

For the three-month periods ended For the six-month periods ended (dollars in thousands) June 28, 2025 June 29, 2024 June 28, 2025 June 29, 2024 Net income $ 27,025 $ 13,906 $ 32,218 $ 2,734 Interest expense, net 35,874 39,518 72,077 79,063 Income tax expense (benefit) 17,113 (9,927 ) 22,068 2,735 Depreciation and amortization 2,617 2,833 5,211 5,745 EBITDA 82,629 46,330 131,574 90,277 Goodwill, intangible and other long-lived asset impairment 153 80 319 2,400 Non-cash share-based compensation 5,159 3,500 16,155 7,581 Interest rate derivatives(1) (72 ) (6,441 ) 5,523 (24,359 ) Acquisition-related costs(2) 3,400 - 3,507 - Integration costs(3) 2,269 388 2,543 687 Legal costs and settlements associated with acquisition matters(4) 639 173 1,678 575 Restructuring(5) 80 1,718 416 3,188 Other legal matters(6) (6,014 ) (197 ) (5,938 ) 898 Other adjustments(7) 131 96 (50 ) (717 ) Total adjustments $ 5,745 $ (683 ) $ 24,153 $ (9,747 ) Adjusted EBITDA $ 88,374 $ 45,647 $ 155,727 $ 80,530

The following table reconciles net income to adjusted net income (loss) and presents adjusted net income (loss) per diluted share:

For the three-month periods ended For the six-month periods ended (dollars in thousands, except share and per share data) June 28, 2025 June 29, 2024 June 28, 2025 June 29, 2024 Net income $ 27,025 $ 13,906 $ 32,218 $ 2,734 Income tax expense (benefit) 17,113 (9,927 ) 22,068 2,735 Goodwill, intangible and other long-lived asset impairment 153 80 319 2,400 Non-cash share-based compensation 5,159 3,500 16,155 7,581 Interest rate derivatives(1) (72 ) (6,441 ) 5,523 (24,359 ) Acquisition-related costs(2) 3,400 - 3,507 - Integration costs(3) 2,269 388 2,543 687 Legal costs and settlements associated with acquisition matters(4) 639 173 1,678 575 Restructuring(5) 80 1,718 416 3,188 Other legal matters(6) (6,014 ) (197 ) (5,938 ) 898 Other adjustments(7) 131 96 (50 ) (717 ) Total adjustments 22,858 (10,610 ) 46,221 (7,012 ) Adjusted pre-tax income (loss) 49,883 3,296 78,439 (4,278 ) Income tax (expense) benefit on adjusted pre-tax income (loss)(8) (12,471 ) (824 ) (19,610 ) 1,070 Adjusted net income (loss) $ 37,412 $ 2,472 $ 58,829 $ (3,208 ) Weighted average shares outstanding, diluted 210,442 196,869 206,763 192,420 Adjusted net income (loss) per diluted share(9) $ 0.18 $ 0.01 $ 0.28 $ (0.02 )

The following footnotes are applicable to tables above that reconcile (i) net income to EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA and (ii) net income to adjusted net income (loss).

(1) Represents valuation adjustments and settlements associated with interest rate derivatives that are not included in interest expense, net. Such items are included in other (expense) income.

(2) Represents transaction costs incurred in connection with planned, completed, or terminated acquisitions, which include investment banking fees, legal diligence and related documentation costs, and finance and accounting diligence and documentation, as presented on the Company’s consolidated statements of operations.

(3) Represents (i) costs associated with our Integration Management Office, which focuses on our integration efforts and transformational projects such as systems conversions and implementations, material cost reduction and restructuring projects, among other things, of $0.5 million and $0.7 million for the three and six-month periods ended June 28, 2025, respectively, and $0.3 million and $0.6 million for the three and six-month periods ended June 29, 2024, respectively; and (ii) transitionary costs incurred to integrate acquired companies into our field and corporate operations of $1.8 million for both the three and six-month periods ended June 28, 2025, and $0.1 million for both the three and six-month periods ended June 29, 2024, respectively. Transitionary costs incurred to integrate acquired companies include IT consulting costs and related integration support costs; salary, severance and retention costs associated with duplicative acquired company personnel until such personnel are exited from the Company; accounting, legal and consulting costs; expenses and impairments related to the closure and consolidation of overlapping markets of acquired companies, including lease termination and relocation costs; costs associated with terminating legacy acquired company contracts and systems; and one-time costs associated with rebranding our acquired companies and locations to the Aveanna brand.

(4) Represents legal and forensic costs, as well as settlements associated with resolving legal matters arising during or as a result of our acquisition-related activities. This primarily includes (i) costs of $0.4 million and $1.3 million for the three and six-month periods ended June 28, 2025, respectively, and $0.2 million and $0.6 million for the three and six-month periods ended June 29, 2024, respectively, to comply with the U.S. Department of Justice, Antitrust Division’s grand jury subpoena related to nurse wages and hiring activities in certain of our markets, in connection with a terminated transaction.

(5) Represents costs associated with restructuring our branch and regional administrative footprint as well as our corporate overhead infrastructure costs in order to appropriately size our resources to current volumes, including: (i) branch and regional salary and severance costs; (ii) corporate salary and severance costs; and (iii) rent and lease termination costs associated with the closure of certain office locations. Restructuring costs also include compensation, severance and related benefits costs associated with an executive transition plan initiated in the first quarter of 2024.

(6) Represents activity related to accrued legal settlements and the related costs and expenses associated with certain judgments and arbitration awards rendered against the Company where certain insurance coverage is in dispute. The Company released a legal reserve related to a certain accrued legal settlement during the three and six-month periods ended June 28, 2025.

(7) Represents: (i) other costs or (income) that are either non-cash or non-core to the Company’s ongoing operations of $0.1 million and $(0.1) million for the three and six-month periods ended June 28, 2025, respectively, and $0.1 million and $(0.7) million for the three and six-month periods ended June 29, 2024, respectively.

(8) Derived utilizing a combined statutory rate of 25% for the three and six-month periods ended June 28, 2025, and June 29, 2024, respectively, and applied to the respective adjusted pre-tax income.

(9) Adjustments used to reconcile net income per diluted share on a GAAP basis to adjusted net income (loss) per diluted share are comprised of the same adjustments, inclusive of the tax impact, used to reconcile net income to adjusted net income (loss) divided by the weighted-average diluted shares outstanding during the period.

The following table reconciles net income to adjusted net income (loss) and presents adjusted net income (loss) per diluted share:

For the three-month periods ended For the six-month periods ended June 28, 2025 June 29, 2024 June 28, 2025 June 29, 2024 (dollars in thousands) Dollars Per

Diluted

Share Dollars Per

Diluted

Share Dollars Per

Diluted

Share Dollars Per

Diluted

Share Net income $ 27,025 $ 0.13 $ 13,906 $ 0.07 $ 32,218 $ 0.16 $ 2,734 $ 0.01 Total adjustments(1) 22,858 0.11 (10,610 ) (0.05 ) 46,221 0.22 (7,012 ) (0.04 ) Income tax (expense) benefit on adjusted pre-tax income (loss) (12,471 ) (0.06 ) (824 ) (0.01 ) (19,610 ) (0.10 ) 1,070 0.01 Adjusted net income (loss) $ 37,412 $ 0.18 $ 2,472 $ 0.01 $ 58,829 $ 0.28 $ (3,208 ) $ (0.02 )

(1) Total adjustments agree to the net income to adjusted net income (loss) table above.

The table below reflects the increase or decrease, and aggregate impact, to the line items included on our consolidated statements of operations based upon the adjustments used in arriving at Adjusted EBITDA from EBITDA for the periods indicated.

For the three-month periods

ended For the six-month periods

ended (dollars in thousands) June 28, 2025 June 29, 2024 June 28, 2025 June 29, 2024 Cost of revenue, excluding depreciation and amortization $ (5,878 ) $ 81 $ (5,578 ) $ 176 Branch and regional administrative expenses 1,599 1,561 4,837 2,874 Corporate expenses 6,451 3,958 15,599 9,335 Acquisition-related costs 3,400 - 3,506 - Other operating expense 109 168 47 2,120 Other expense (income) 64 (6,451 ) 5,742 (24,252 ) Total adjustments $ 5,745 $ (683 ) $ 24,153 $ (9,747 )

The following table reconciles the net cash used in operating activities to free cash flow: