Flexi-View Lending Closes $5 Million Loan for Hotel Renovation Project in Palm Bay, Florida

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Flexi-View Lending is pleased to announce the successful closing of a $5 million non-recourse loan to fund the renovation of a hotel property located in Palm Bay, Florida. This strategic financing supports the borrower’s plans to enhance the property's guest experience and overall market value through a comprehensive renovation initiative.

The loan, originated by Robert Salazar, Vice President – Loan Originator, carries a 60-month term and a fixed interest rate of 10.75%. True to Flexi-View’s borrower-friendly approach, the financing includes no prepayment penalty, giving the borrower full flexibility to refinance or repay early without added cost.

"This transaction reflects our continued commitment to supporting high-potential hospitality projects across Florida," said Salazar. "We’re proud to provide financing solutions that are not only competitive but also tailored to help our clients succeed in a dynamic market."

The renovation is expected to significantly enhance the property’s positioning in the local hospitality market, catering to both leisure and business travelers in one of Florida’s growing coastal cities.

Flexi-View Lending remains committed to offering creative, customized lending solutions for real estate investors and developers across a wide range of asset classes.

